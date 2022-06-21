Jetsetfly’s Remarkable Story and How He Found Success

Also known as Josh King Madrid, the inspiring 24-year-old is a highly regarded neuro-marketer, internet entrepreneur, public speaker, and internet personality. He has achieved outstanding accomplishments. One of which is earning his first million at only 19 years old.

In addition, he has generated hundreds of thousands of leads via viral product campaigns, sold more than $20 million online, scaled numerous enterprises from the ground up, and built a massive personal brand following. Of course, it goes without saying that the multi-millionaire has accomplished many impressive distinctions at such a young age.



