Jetsetfly’s Remarkable Story and How He Found Success

Jun. 21, 2022
Jetsetfly’s Remarkable Story and How He Found Success

Jun. 21, 2022
Business

Also known as Josh King Madrid, the inspiring 24-year-old is a highly regarded neuro-marketer, internet entrepreneur, public speaker, and internet personality. He has achieved outstanding accomplishments. One of which is earning his first million at only 19 years old.
In addition, he has generated hundreds of thousands of leads via viral product campaigns, sold more than $20 million online, scaled numerous enterprises from the ground up, and built a massive personal brand following. Of course, it goes without saying that the multi-millionaire has accomplished many impressive distinctions at such a young age.

  1. 1. Jetsetfly AKA Josh King Madrid
  2. 2. About us Josh King Madrid famously known as JETSET was born on March 8th, 1998, in Orange, California. He is the founder of NFT Magazine.com. Josh King Madrid is a certified NLP trainer, neuro-marketer, internet entrepreneur, public speaker, and social media personality. Jetsetfly is arguably the most influential Gen Z internet entrepreneur the world has ever known being one of the world's highest- paid internet marketers for more than half a decade.
  3. 3. Shares His Remarkable Origin Story And How He Found Success It is a commonly held notion that the most crucial period in a person’s life is their formative years. This is built on the idea that the values and principles, even the memories one gains during childhood, will be carried over to their adult self. And although some may disagree, serial entrepreneur Jetsetfly recognizes that this belief holds merit. After all, his love for business started when he was only a student in the second grade. Also known as Josh King Madrid, the inspiring 24-year-old is a highly regarded neuro- marketer, internet entrepreneur, public speaker, and internet personality. He has achieved outstanding accomplishments. One of which is earning his first million at only 19 years old. In addition, he has generated hundreds of thousands of leads via viral product campaigns, sold more than $20 million online, scaled numerous enterprises from the ground up, and built a massive personal brand following. Of course, it goes without saying that the multi- millionaire has accomplished many impressive distinctions at such a young age.
  4. 4. Jetsetfly
  5. 5. How was the idea of Team Jet Set Born? “It’s actually a really funny story, it never was really planned, it just sorta happened; but I feel like most great things in life just happen” said Jetsetfly, Marketing specialist and founder of Team Jet Set. “When you do the right thing for the right reasons with the right people, there is no other option but to achieve greatness.” “When I was younger I fantasized about the “Jet Set Life”. The Jet Set Life is often perceived as being able to do what you want, when you want to do it, living life on your own terms, and setting out for your goals and achieving them. So out of “awe” I just branded myself with the lifestyle way before I ever was close to living anything like it by incorporating “jetset” into my social media handle. Everyone laughed at me for this, because I was just a normal kid with no money or time freedom, but to me it meant a lot more.”
  6. 6. Jetsetfly’s Team
  7. 7. Contact us • http://joshkingmadrid.com/ • https://www.facebook.com/jetset • https://www.linkedin.com/in/jetsetfly • www.instagram.com/jetsetfly • https://www.twitter.com/jetsetfIy

