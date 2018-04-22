3. research(1) (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Your Name
Existing Product The poster has a clear heading on the side of the page that shows what it is for. The heading is in large...
Existing Product The function of the ticket is obviously to allow a customer to get into a venue. This means there has to ...
Existing Product From this image it is clear that the band The 1975 keep a clear theme when it comes to the aesthetic of t...
Existing Product The focus with product is that it is big and bright, which in effect makes it very eye catching. This is ...
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? • From my research I have found that many projec...
Questionnaire Analysis
Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I found that people like a range of music, this includes rap, dan...
Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I can see that all of the people who answered get all information...
Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I can clearly see that the majority of people are unlikely to buy...
Audience research • Observation: • From this question I found that everyone primarily listens to their music online. • Wha...
Audience research• Observation: • Even though there are clear joke answers in my questionnaire, it is clear that people of...
Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I found that most people clearly prefer to get merchandise online...
Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I found that people think that art is more important on a poster ...
Audience research • Observation: • I can see that From my questionnaire people are not overwhelming expecting of great art...
Interviews
Interview 1 • What would draw you to a poster, For example art or band names? And Why? • Band names, because I wouldn’t be...
Interview 1 • Observation: • From the interview it is clear to me that the persons main attraction is the band, they focus...
Interview 2 • What would draw you to a poster, For example art or band names? And Why? • I find that poster art for a band...
Interview 2 • Observation: • What this says about my audience: • How will your product appeal to this audience: • I will f...
  Research Your Name
  2. 2. Existing Product The poster has a clear heading on the side of the page that shows what it is for. The heading is in large read font that contrasts clearly with the background. The heading isn’t just a flat colour, it has patches all over where you can see the background through it, this could be to represent that the event is always as clean as it is outside in the field. So the patches are used to give the audience information about the event in a more subtle way. The background of the posters is a very bright yellow. This will have multiple reasons. The first reason is that it is very eye catching, so people that are just passing it will instantly see it and get drawn too it. This works the same way that caution tape does, the yellow stands out clearly from its surrounding area. So if I want to draw people into my poster using bright colours like this may be a good way to do that. Another reason is that it contrasts well with other colours like black and red ( the other two colours on the poster), this makes them exceptionally easy to read. The Headings on the poster range in sizes, they are also in a flat black colour. The Reason for the different sizes is because larger artists catch the eye of the public more easily, this is because their easily recognisable name generated by their popularity. So making these headings the focus then draws people to look who else is performing at the concert. When a person starts to actually start reading the poster they may feel a bit overwhelmed as there is a lot of information on the poster, rather than trying to put all artists on the poster they could change this by giving a link to a page where the smaller artists are listed and fill the rest of the space with some form of art. The art would make the poster more interesting as at the minute the poster isn’t very interesting. However this poster would not necessarily benefit from that as it is quite a famous concert poster that is easily recognisable. The font that posters text is in is very bold, the majority o text benefits from this hugely as otherwise it would be very small and thin. The small bold font allows them to have a lot of information on one page, such as dates, artists and stage listings. The black colour of the font is also helpful for the reader as it stands out clearly from the background. In my project I can use this technique to get lots of information on one page but also at the same time making it visible and easy to read. At the bottom of the page there is a row full of acts on the alternative stage. The ay this is presented is clever as the way it is presented is clearly alternative from everything else. Firstly it is a different shade of yellow so it is instantly recognised as separate, the text is then presented differently as well as it is centralised rather than it having a hard flat left side. So I could use this in my design to show other things at an event rather than just music. At the bottom of the page there is a row of sponsors for the concert, these are here as they don’t give the viewer any important information and are only there because they have to be. So making them small at the bottom of the page makes them less visible and less likely to effect the aesthetic of the overall poster. The poster also has 3 sets of hollow arrows scattered around the page, these clearly match the ones in the heading, this means that they fit in with the poster. They are used to remove open blank areas as best as possible. I could do something like this if I also have empty boring areas in my work.
  3. 3. Existing Product The function of the ticket is obviously to allow a customer to get into a venue. This means there has to be a range of things included in it; anti fraud protection, audience memorabilia and information for the venue taking the ticket. The right side of the ticket is mainly used as for memorabilia for the customer. As they will take it home and keep it, this is good for advertising, as the customer will talk about it which makes more people interested and want to be involved. Most of the information is the same as it is on the left side of the ticket. However it is much more presentable. The centre of it is the band name in a large white font outlined by black, the rest of the font is also bolder and in a fancier/flashier font. This is all because it is to line up and match the bands recognised aesthetic, which has a slight psychedelic appearance. The colours are very basic with only three key colours; yellow, green, off-white and black. The artwork is based around the bands well know album style that was designed by John Squire the bands guitarist who took influence from Jackson Pollock. This will resonate with the audience and build upon that desire to acquire one and own it. The design includes the icon lemon, which is commonly related to the stone roses, as it is present in their most famous albums cover and later appeared in lots of their merchandise (and clearly their tickets). This is a strong link to the band as it was used based from their song Bye Bye Badman which is about Paris riots of May 1968, I an brown the bands lead spoke to a rioter who said that they used lemon as an antidote for tear gas as there was a very violent response to the protests from the police. When making my project I could try include imagery that has a strong link to bands that I may include, this is because it will draw a bigger audience in if they see imagery linked to their band ( this tactic would possibly be more useful on a poster or flyer if its purpose is to attract an audience). One key feature of tickets is that they have anti fraud measures to stop people from printing their own fake version. One way of doing this by putting a hologram on one side of the ticket, this works as the hologram technology is always developing and improving, this makes it increasingly difficult for people to copy it. Another measure I can use is gloss marks these are not as secure however are easier to recognise by the person taking tickets as all they have to do is move the ticket to see/ feel them. I could add a UV message to my ticket, these work because the messages are only visible under a light of certain wavelength making it extremely difficult for counterfeit copies to be made. Another way to hide things onto a ticket would be to use heat sensitive text, this only shows up when heat is applied, this can be as simple as someone just rubbing the paper. I will have to try and incorporate some of these into my design as it will be important that no one is able to copy the ticket as a forge.
  4. 4. Existing Product From this image it is clear that the band The 1975 keep a clear theme when it comes to the aesthetic of their albums. Each album clearly follows that simple pastel white and pink theme. This is a direct contrast to their previous album which is black with the same design as this album but in white. Have the albums be the same just in completely different colours shows the listener that their music is very different between albums but also still in the same style of their band that their listeners first heard. This is a simple and effective way to show a link between the albums. Keeping the design has also helped them to build up a clear and very recognizable band logo/ aesthetic, as you will commonly see band merchandise and advertising in the clear box style with bright neon or flat white writing in the center which fans will now instantly recognize. The lack of colours has importance in the album advertising itself, this is due to someone looking to listen to the album doesn’t know what to expect, they cannot be told anything about the style of the music from its cover. This is unlike a lot of heavy metal music for example which will commonly have a much more psychedelic cover, or have images that are commonly seen as frightening such as skulls or fire for example. Whereas with this album it is left open to the audiences imagination what the music will be like, it makes the audience go in expecting nothing. The only real indication to the style of music could be the pink glow, this obviously gives the feeling of love, however it is not in a grand enough scale to really come to any final conclusions on the style of music, however the title of the album does help link to this. However these two factors do not detract from the white that removes any predictions from the audience. The actual design of the vinyl follows the same theme as the of the parts to the collection. I think this is an effective way to get people to advertise the product. The actual vinyl is thick and transparent, this is quite unlike most normal vinyl's. So due to this people will talk about it, this makes it appeal much more as it is seen as a collectible item. When something has a more unique and collectable appearance people are likely to brag about it and try to make people jealous that they don’t have something. Word of mouth is a very important advertising tool which I could aim to try and appeal too.
  5. 5. Existing Product The focus with product is that it is big and bright, which in effect makes it very eye catching. This is important for a poster as it is the primary of drawing in an audience. The poster pulls this off by having a deep black which contrasts greatly with the other colours. The other colours don’t contrast much with each other and are mainly a shade of red, this allows there to be a much clearer image drawn into the poster that doesn’t just look erratic. The bulk of the text in this poster is in a large bold font, that is red. The only other piece of text is in orange. The orange text is much less visible because it doesn’t contrast clearly with its background. Whereas the red font does contrast clearly, even managing to still keep the style and shaping as the outfit drawn onto the character. Having the same look builds an effective theme for this poster making the overall final look very artistic, this is effective as it easily draws people to the poster and wanting to know more. However this does also make the text hard to read as it is misshapen and confusing
  6. 6. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? • From my research I have found that many projects like the one I intend to do have some form of overall theme, mostly artistic, simplistic or informative. the theme is often very representative of what the poster is aiming to achieve or of what the band its representing is like. They also normally have very contrasting coloured text from the overall background, this makes it much easier to read for the audience. • What aspects of the research will you include within your own production work • In my project I expect to use in someway most techniques used in these projects. However the main focus will be to make my product very representative of the band or bands that I am representing, this is because the band is the biggest draw to a gig, as this is what an audience will first notice and think about.
  7. 7. Questionnaire Analysis
  8. 8. Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I found that people like a range of music, this includes rap, dance, 80s new wave and grime. • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience is quite modern in their taste of music, as they like new styles of music like grime. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This will effect my product as it means the festival I create will have a larger range of artists, This will allow me to explore different styles of poster and art styles to appeal to each different audience.
  9. 9. Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I can see that all of the people who answered get all information about concerts off of the internet. However it is primarily on social media. • What this says about my audience: • It shows that my audience is an internet generation that relies heavily on the internet to get their news and information. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This means that I will have to focus my advertising online as this is where most people will interact with it, this also means that I have to have less of a focus on printing.
  10. 10. Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I can clearly see that the majority of people are unlikely to buy any merchandise, with a many also saying they wouldn’t at all. • What this says about my audience: • It says that my audience are very are very spontaneous in their decisions, which are very influenced by mood. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • It will mean my work will have to really reflect the type of music it represents and be found in the places where people are most likely to engage with it.
  11. 11. Audience research • Observation: • From this question I found that everyone primarily listens to their music online. • What this says about my audience: • It shows me that my audience want music to be accessed easily and accessible wherever. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This shows that my product will have to be accessible and found easy, meaning an actual physical version may not be viable as successful advertising.
  12. 12. Audience research• Observation: • Even though there are clear joke answers in my questionnaire, it is clear that people often go to more conventional concerts with bands rather than DJs. • What this says about my audience: • It shows that my audience like to be involved in much more singing based music and like to see much more well known artists. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This means that my product will have to show much more class and engage the audiance with larger names.
  13. 13. Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I found that most people clearly prefer to get merchandise online. • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience do most things online where it is easily accessible, However they also buy at gigs so I would have to make my products appeal to these people. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • I will have a heavy focus on my product appealing to the right audience that I eventually decide, as this will dictate whether the audience buys the product.
  14. 14. Audience research • Observation: • From my questionnaire I found that people think that art is more important on a poster than other information such as dates, prices and bands. • What this says about my audience: • This shows that people are more attracted to wanting to know more when they are first presented with something different and more interesting first. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This means that in my final project I will have to create something that inspires people to invest more into the actual information on the poster.
  15. 15. Audience research • Observation: • I can see that From my questionnaire people are not overwhelming expecting of great artwork on an album. • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience are much more interested in the content and its quality rather than what is advertising it. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • This means I will have to focus on what the contents of my project is rather than its outside appearance.
  16. 16. Interviews
  17. 17. Interview 1 • What would draw you to a poster, For example art or band names? And Why? • Band names, because I wouldn’t be interested in the album otherwise if I didn’t already know the band. • What genres of music do you prefer and why? • Rock, because it helps me to focus and calm down. • Would you likely go to a gig of a band you like and if not what would persuade you? • Only if they had a reputation for being really good live. • When you buy a physical copy of music what do you think the albums cover should include? And why? • Something that accurately represents the style of the band. • If you were buying merchandise what would you expect it to include, and why? Also How much would you Pay? • Shirts, memorabilia, and posters, but I wouldn’t pay over ten pounds for any of them.
  18. 18. Interview 1 • Observation: • From the interview it is clear to me that the persons main attraction is the band, they focus very much on the fact that everything should be based round the band and their talent. • What this says about my audience: • This shows that my audience see reputation as a very key factor when it comes to music for example only going to see them live if they are know for being good. • How will your product appeal to this audience: • I will make my product appeal to my audience by aiming at big names in music that they will know and will be drawn to, I will also try to build up a reputation with my product so that the audience has much more trust in it.
  19. 19. Interview 2 • What would draw you to a poster, For example art or band names? And Why? • I find that poster art for a band is essential for convey the type of band they are. The art. • What genres of music do you prefer and why? • Would you likely go to a gig of a band you like and if not what would persuade you? • When you buy a physical copy of music what do you think the albums cover should include? And why? • If you were buying merchandise what would you expect it to include, and why? Also How much would you Pay?
  20. 20. Interview 2 • Observation: • What this says about my audience: • How will your product appeal to this audience: • I will finish this but it doesn’t help that the person only answered one question.
