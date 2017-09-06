Design Thinking Principles for Theory of Change Jo Engreitz Cornell PAM & Global Health Minor ’15 Project Manager, Valera ...
Fall in love with the problem. (not the solution) P R I N C I P L E 1 :
“If I had 60 minutes to solve a problem and my life depended on it, I’d spend 55 minutes determining the right question to...
“How can we eradicate poverty?” vs. “Why does poverty exist?”
“How can we give patients better access to behavioral healthcare?” vs. “Why can’t patients access behavioral healthcare?”
Know your stakeholders. P R I N C I P L E 2 :
Seriously, know your stakeholders. P R I N C I P L E 2 . 1 :
Who am I designing for? Who else will be impacted? Who will pay for it? What are their problems? What is their worldview? ...
“It’s clear that the experts live with the disease. We have a group of patient partners helping us drive the show… they he...
Fail fast. P R I N C I P L E 3 :
vs. Waterfall methodology
We are all designers. P R I N C I P L E 4 :
vs.
“A lot of my colleagues still think that design is making bright, shining objects. The challenge is making them understand...
“[Physicians] focus so much on knowledge and evidence. The truth of the matter is all the information I have cannot help m...
1. Fall in love with the problem. 2. Know your stakeholders. 3. Fail fast. 4. We are all designers. Office Hours this week...
Design Thinking Principles for Theory of Change

  • Stanford Social Innovation Review recently featured a group of researchers who set out to tackle a big issue: poverty.

    Healthcare, education, foreign aid and charity

    But are these symptoms or causes?

    If you ask a more fundamental question, you get a more fundamental answer. (economic system, distribution of power, vestiges of slavery & imperialism,

  • Associate Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology at University of Michigan Medical School driving Type I Diabetes initiative.
  • Bon Ku founded JeffDESIGN, a design lab within Thomas Jefferson University Medical School that trains future physicians to be problem solvers
    Design thinking us to work while surrounded by ambiguity and uncertainty, states that speaker Jay Baruch, MD, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Brown University, called the “ambient reality” of medicine. “We focus so much on knowledge and evidence. The truth of the matter is all the information I have cannot help me with the most critical aspect of what I do, which is learning to ask to right questions.
  • Jay Baruch – Associate Prof of Emergency Medicine at Brown University is a big advocate of design thinking in healthcare.

