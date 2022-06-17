Joseph Stone Capital, a New York based full service investment brokerage firm takes a step forward in order to help the soldiers in need. Joseph Stone Capital complaints about the lack of long term medical services being provided to wounded soldiers and their families. The concerns raised by the boutique investment firm emphasized more on the welfare and well-being of warriors even after leaving a certain military facility. Joseph Stone Capital believes that the wounded warriors need better and continuous health and medical services as wars and combat mission not only harm physically but also are emotionally draining and psychologically stressing. According to Joseph Stone Capital reviews posted online by various users, the 360 degrees investment banking firm has donated to an independent not for profit organization, named, Wounded Warriors Family Support, which has been rated four-star by the nonprofit Charity Navigator. By donating to the Wounded Warriors Family Support, Joseph Capital Stone has been able to assist the war veterans to access the quality and continuous health services they need to thrive. Joseph Stone Capital reviews state that by contributing a non-disclosed amount, the investment banking brokerage has made it possible for the war veterans to arrange for better resources and healthcare facilities.