• What does this story teach me about God or the gospel? • What does this story teach me about myself? • Are there any com...
Word List How many words can you create from the letters InTA&ERNAClE? List them below. GOSPEL PR,;JECT Tabernacle Search ...
Color by Number INSTRUCTIONS: Use the key below to add back the correct colors. Ifyou don't have gold, use yellow. lPURPLE...
GOSPEL I 'r;.;J[(T STORY POINT: GOD TOLD HIS PEOPLE HOW TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE WHERE HE WOULD DWELL WITH THEM. The To.b<r...
Complete the Pattern INSTRUCTIONS: Circle what comes next in each pattern. Cl uJ Preschool Activity Pages Unit 6 • Session...
GOSPEL i ,;1 r::c T STORY POINT: COD TOLD HIS PEOPLE TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE. Th, Tabm,ack Wa, Bui/1 I 26 Exodus 35--40
Spiritual
Jan. 01, 2022
Identifying the tabernacle Moses activity sheet

Activity pages

  1. 1. • What does this story teach me about God or the gospel? • What does this story teach me about myself? • Are there any commands in this story to obey? How are they for God's glory and my good? • Are there any promises in this story ro remember? How do they help me trust and love God? • How does this story help me to live on mission better? FAMILY DISCUSSION STARTERS •What was the purpose of the tabernacle? •Who brings sinners back to God? • How can your family spend time with God? The Tabernacle Was Built Exodus 35-40 STORY POINT: GOD TOLD HIS PEOPLE HOW TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE .-,_WHERE HE WOULD DWELL WITH THEM. When Moses was on the mountain with God, God said, "Tell the Israelites to make a tabernacle for Me so that I may dwell among them." God gave Moses very specific instructions for building a tabernacle, really big tent that the Israelites could take with them. The tabernacle would be where God met with His people. So Moses gathered all the Israelites t together. He asked them to bring materials. God gave two men, Bezalel and Oholiab, special skills for building and creating things. Bezalel, Oholiab, and all the other skilled craftsmen came together to build the tabernacle for God. They built the tabernacle just as God had instructed. Every part had its special purpose and was made just as God had said. When the time came, God told Moses how to set up the tabernacle. God told him how to anoint the tabernacle so that it would be holy. God had led the Israelites from a cloud, and now the cloud covered the tabernacle. God made a sign for the people: Ifthe cloud covered the tabernacle, the people would stay where they were. When the cloud lifted from the tabernacle, the Israelites would move and take the tabernacle with them. The cloud of the Lord was on the tabernacle during the day, and fire was inside the cloud at night. All the Israelites could see it as they traveled. Christ Connection: God imtructtd tht lsratlitts to build a tabtmadt whtrt Ht would dwell with thtm. God dtsim to bt with His ptopk. Aspart ofHis plan to sav, sinners, GodsentJesus to "tabtmadt, "or dwell, with ptopk on earth. 25
  2. 2. Word List How many words can you create from the letters InTA&ERNAClE? List them below. GOSPEL PR,;JECT Tabernacle Search Find the following Items In the picture. Then label each - - description with the Item's number: (1) ark of the covenant; (2) table; (3) lampstand; (4) curtains; (5) high priest. furniture made of acacia wood overlaid with pure gold and with gold rings attached to the four corners at Its four legs one gold piece with a base and shaft, with three branches from one side and three from the other side priest In charge of the tabernacle or temple worship (Exodus 40:12-14) wooden box covered In gold that contained the stone tables of the Ten Commandments, a jar of manna, and Aaron's rod that budded (Hebrews 9:3-4) ten dividers of fine woven linen and blue, purple, and scarlet thread 126
  3. 3. Color by Number INSTRUCTIONS: Use the key below to add back the correct colors. Ifyou don't have gold, use yellow. lPURPLE 3BLUE 2RED Zi~©LD Younger Kids Activity Pages Unit 6 • Session 2 The Tabernacle Was Built BIBLE STORY SUMMARY: • God told His people how to build ' ' the tabernacle where He would dwell with them. • God gave them the skills to make the tabernacle just the way He instructed them to. • God's glory filled the tabernacle and the people could worship God there. KEY PASSAGE: Exodus 15:2 BIG PICTURE QUESTION: • What is worship?Worship is celebrating the greatness ofGod. FAMILY DISCUSSION STARTERS: 1 • Why does God want to dwell with people? • Why is it good for us to have God with us? • How does God dwell with His people today? FAMILY ACTIVITY: • Ifweather permits, spend a night camping outside in a tent. Tell stories around a campfire of times you felt God's presence with you. Discuss the difference between the tabernacle and your fumily tent. DOWNLOAD the LIFEWAY KIDS APP 25 I. i I
  4. 4. GOSPEL I 'r;.;J[(T STORY POINT: GOD TOLD HIS PEOPLE HOW TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE WHERE HE WOULD DWELL WITH THEM. The To.b<rnack Was Built I 26 Exodus 35-40
  5. 5. Complete the Pattern INSTRUCTIONS: Circle what comes next in each pattern. Cl uJ Preschool Activity Pages Unit 6 • Session 2 The Tabernacle Was Built (/ BIBLE STORY SUMMARY: • God wanted to be with His people. • God told His people to build the tabernacle. • The people built the tabernacle just as God had said. I KEY PASSAGE: Exodus I5:2a BIG PICTURE QUESTION: • What is worship? Worship is celebrating the greatness ofGod. FAMILY DISCUSSION STARTERS: • Who lives with you? What is it like to live with others? • Why would God want to live with His people? • Who came co earth to live among people and then rescue us from sin? FAMILY ACTIVITY: • Use blankets and furniture to make an indoor tent. Climb into the cent and read the Bible together. • Look at clouds. Talk about how the Israelites followed a cloud and Jesus left earth on a cloud. Talk about what it will be like when Jesus comes back co earth and we will live with Him forever. See Acts I:9-11 and Revelation 21 :3. : ~ • I DOWNLOAD the I LIFEWAY KIDS APP 25
  6. 6. GOSPEL i ,;1 r::c T STORY POINT: COD TOLD HIS PEOPLE TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE. Th, Tabm,ack Wa, Bui/1 I 26 Exodus 35--40

