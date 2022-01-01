Activity pages

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
• What does this story teach me about God
or the gospel?
• What does this story teach me about myself?
• Are there any commands in this story to obey?
How are they for God's glory and my good?
• Are there any promises in this story ro remember? How
do they help me trust and love God?
• How does this story help me to live on mission better?
FAMILY DISCUSSION STARTERS
•What was the purpose of the tabernacle?
•Who brings sinners back to God?
• How can your family spend time with God?
The Tabernacle Was Built
Exodus 35-40
STORY POINT: GOD TOLD HIS PEOPLE HOW TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE
.-,_WHERE HE WOULD DWELL WITH THEM.
When Moses was on the mountain with God, God said, "Tell the Israelites
to make a tabernacle for Me so that I may dwell among them." God gave
Moses very specific instructions for building a tabernacle,
really big tent that the Israelites could take with them.
The tabernacle would be where God met with His
people.
So Moses gathered all the Israelites t
together. He asked them to bring
materials. God gave two men,
Bezalel and Oholiab, special skills
for building and creating things.
Bezalel, Oholiab, and all the other
skilled craftsmen came together to
build the tabernacle for God.
They built the tabernacle just
as God had instructed. Every part
had its special purpose and was
made just as God had said.
When the time came, God told
Moses how to set up the tabernacle.
God told him how to anoint the
tabernacle so that it would be holy.
God had led the Israelites from a
cloud, and now the cloud covered the
tabernacle. God made a sign for the people:
Ifthe cloud covered the tabernacle, the people
would stay where they were. When the cloud lifted
from the tabernacle, the Israelites would move and take the
tabernacle with them.
The cloud of the Lord was on the tabernacle during the day, and fire was inside
the cloud at night. All the Israelites could see it as they traveled.
Christ Connection: God imtructtd tht lsratlitts to build a tabtmadt whtrt Ht
would dwell with thtm. God dtsim to bt with His ptopk. Aspart ofHis plan to sav,
sinners, GodsentJesus to "tabtmadt, "or dwell, with ptopk on earth.
Word List
How many words can you create from the letters InTA&ERNAClE?
List them below.
GOSPEL
PR,;JECT
Tabernacle Search
Find the following Items In the picture. Then label each - -
description with the Item's number: (1) ark of the
covenant; (2) table; (3) lampstand;
(4) curtains; (5) high priest.
furniture made of acacia wood
overlaid with pure gold and with
gold rings attached to the four
corners at Its four legs
one gold piece with a base and
shaft, with three branches from
one side and three from the other
side
priest In charge of the tabernacle or
temple worship (Exodus 40:12-14)
wooden box covered In gold that
contained the stone tables of
the Ten Commandments, a jar
of manna, and Aaron's rod that
budded (Hebrews 9:3-4)
ten dividers of fine woven linen
and blue, purple, and scarlet
thread
GOSPEL
I 'r;.;J[(T
STORY POINT: GOD TOLD HIS PEOPLE HOW TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE
WHERE HE WOULD DWELL WITH THEM.
The To.b<rnack Was Built I 26
Exodus 35-40
Complete the Pattern
INSTRUCTIONS: Circle what comes next in each pattern.
Cl uJ
Preschool Activity Pages
Unit 6 • Session 2
The Tabernacle Was
Built (/
BIBLE STORY SUMMARY:
• God wanted to be with His people.
• God told His people to build the
tabernacle.
• The people built the tabernacle just
as God had said.
I KEY PASSAGE: Exodus I5:2a
BIG PICTURE QUESTION:
• What is worship? Worship is
celebrating the greatness ofGod.
FAMILY DISCUSSION STARTERS:
• Who lives with you? What is it like
to live with others?
• Why would God want to live with
His people?
• Who came co earth to live among
people and then rescue us from sin?
FAMILY ACTIVITY:
• Use blankets and furniture to make
an indoor tent. Climb into the cent
and read the Bible together.
• Look at clouds. Talk about how
the Israelites followed a cloud and
Jesus left earth on a cloud. Talk
about what it will be like when
Jesus comes back co earth and we
will live with Him forever. See
Acts I:9-11 and Revelation 21 :3.
: ~
• I
DOWNLOAD the I
LIFEWAY KIDS APP
25
GOSPEL
i ,;1
r::c T STORY POINT: COD TOLD HIS PEOPLE TO BUILD THE TABERNACLE. Th, Tabm,ack Wa, Bui/1 I 26
Exodus 35--40