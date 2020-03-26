Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL RELLEU
QUE APRENDREM  QUINA ÉS L’ESTRUCTURA DE LA TERRA  LES CAPES CAPES QUE LA FORMEN  COM ES CONSTRUEIX EL RELLEU  PER MITJ...
1. L’ESTRUCTURA DE LA TERRA  Capes de la Terra  ESCORÇA: Capa externa. Formada per continents i fons marí. 70 km. de pro...
ESTRUCTURA DE LA TERRA
2. COM ES CONSTRUEIX EL RELLEU LES PLAQUES TECTÒNIQUES I ELS SEUS MOVIMENTS
 QUAN LES PLAQUES ES MOUEN ES PODEN PRODUIR TRES SITUACIONS QUE ES SEPAREN LES UNES DE LES ALTRES QUE XOQUEN ENTRE SI QUE...
LES FORCES OROGÈNIQUES I LES SEUES CONSEQÜÈNCIES  Els moviments de les plaques tectòniques donen lloc a les forces orogèn...
3. COM ES MODELA EL RELLEU  LES FORCES OROGÈNIQUES FORMEN LES GRANS UNITATS MUNTANYOSES. PERÒ HI HA UNS AGENTS QUE MODELE...
AIGUA
VENT
TEMPERATURES
L’ACCIÓ DELS ÉSSERS HUMANS
4. ELS TIPUS DE RELLEU I LES SEUES FORMES RELLEU CONTINENTAL FORMES MUNTANYA SERRALADA SERRA ALTIPLÀ PLANA VALL DEPRESSIÓ ...
5. ELS RISCOS GEOLÒGICS VOLCANS: Parts d’un volcà
VOLCANS: Tipus de volcans VULCANIÀ PELEÀHAWAIÀ ESTROMBOLIÀ
TERRATRÈMOLS: Parts d’un terratrèmol epicentre hipocentre Ones sísmiques falla
Tema 2 El relleu

  1. 1. EL RELLEU
  2. 2. QUE APRENDREM  QUINA ÉS L’ESTRUCTURA DE LA TERRA  LES CAPES CAPES QUE LA FORMEN  COM ES CONSTRUEIX EL RELLEU  PER MITJÀ DE PLAQUES TECTÒNIQUES I FORCES OROGÈNIQUES  COM ES MODELA EL RELLEU  PER L’AIGUA, EL VENT, LES TEMPERATURES I L’ESSER HUMÀ  ELS DIFERENTS TIPUS DE RELLEU TERRESTRE  LES FORMES DEL RELLEU CONTINENTAL, COSTANER I DEL FONS MARÍ  ELS RISCOS GEOLÒGICS  VOLCANS I TERRATRÈMOLS
  3. 3. 1. L’ESTRUCTURA DE LA TERRA  Capes de la Terra  ESCORÇA: Capa externa. Formada per continents i fons marí. 70 km. de profunditat  MANTELL: Capa intermèdia. Temperatures elevades. Roques semisòlides (magma). De 70 a 2900 km.  NUCLI: Capa més interna.  Nucli extern: roques foses. De 2900 a 5100 km.  Nucli intern: sòlid. De 5100 a 6378 km.
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA DE LA TERRA
  5. 5. 2. COM ES CONSTRUEIX EL RELLEU LES PLAQUES TECTÒNIQUES I ELS SEUS MOVIMENTS
  6. 6.  QUAN LES PLAQUES ES MOUEN ES PODEN PRODUIR TRES SITUACIONS QUE ES SEPAREN LES UNES DE LES ALTRES QUE XOQUEN ENTRE SI QUE LLISQUEN L’UNA AL COSTAT DE L’ALTRA
  7. 7. LES FORCES OROGÈNIQUES I LES SEUES CONSEQÜÈNCIES  Els moviments de les plaques tectòniques donen lloc a les forces orogèniques que són les que formen les unitats de relleu (serralades, altiplans) QUAN LES ROQUES SÓN DURES ES TRENQUEN I FORMEN FALLES QUAN LES ROQUES SÓN FLEXIBLES ES PLEGUEN I FORMEN MUNTANYES
  8. 8. 3. COM ES MODELA EL RELLEU  LES FORCES OROGÈNIQUES FORMEN LES GRANS UNITATS MUNTANYOSES. PERÒ HI HA UNS AGENTS QUE MODELEN O CANVIEN A QUESTES UNITATS. 1. L’AIGUA: de mars i oceans (relleu costaner), de rius (relleu fluvial) i pluja (relleu càrstic) 2. EL VENT: erosiona, transporta i acumula (relleu eòlic) 3. LES TEMPERATURES EXTREMES: trenquen les roques 4. L’ACCIÓ DELS ÉSSERS HUMANS: pedreres, mines, túnels, carreteres
  9. 9. AIGUA
  10. 10. VENT
  11. 11. TEMPERATURES
  12. 12. L’ACCIÓ DELS ÉSSERS HUMANS
  13. 13. 4. ELS TIPUS DE RELLEU I LES SEUES FORMES RELLEU CONTINENTAL FORMES MUNTANYA SERRALADA SERRA ALTIPLÀ PLANA VALL DEPRESSIÓ RELLEU COSTANER FORMES PENÍNSULA GOLF CAP PLATJA DELTA ESTUARI PENYA-SEGAT RELLEU FONS MARÍ FORMES MUNTANYA SERRALADA SERRA ALTIPLÀ PLANA VALL DEPRESSIÓ FORMES PLATAFORMA CONTINENTAL TALÚS CONTINENTAL PLANA ABISSAL DORSALS OCEÀNIQUES FOSSES MARINES
  14. 14. 5. ELS RISCOS GEOLÒGICS VOLCANS: Parts d’un volcà
  15. 15. VOLCANS: Tipus de volcans VULCANIÀ PELEÀHAWAIÀ ESTROMBOLIÀ
  16. 16. TERRATRÈMOLS: Parts d’un terratrèmol epicentre hipocentre Ones sísmiques falla

