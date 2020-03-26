Tema 1 el Planeta Terra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL PLANETA TERRA
QUE APRENDREM  COM ÉS LA TERRA, ON ESTÀ SITUADA, PERQUÈ HI HA VIDA .  QUINS MOVIMENTS FA LA TERRA I QUE PRODUEIXEN  ROT...
1. LA TERRA: CARACTERÍSTIQUES I SITUACIÓ  Forma: Esfera aplatada al pol nord i sud  Superfície: 510 milions de km2 (30 %...
SISTEMA SOLAR
PERQUÈ HI HA VIDA A LA TERRA ? 1. LA DISTÀNCIA AL SOL PERMET QUE LA TEMPERATURA NO SIGA NI MOLT CALENTA NI CONGELADA 2.L’A...
2. MOVIMENTS DE LA TERRA ROTACIÓ DIA I NIT 24 hores (23 h. 56 min) GIRA SOBRE SI MATEIX
2. MOVIMENTS DE LA TERRA TRANSLACIÓ ESTACIONS 365 dies i 6 hores AL VOLTANT DEL SOL
3. COORDENADES GEOGRÀFIQUES PARAL·LELS: Són circumferències imaginàries paral·leles a l’equador
3. COORDENADES GEOGRÀFIQUES MERIDIANS: Són semicercles imaginaris que van de pol a pol
3. COORDENADES GEOGRÀFIQUES: PER A QUÈ SERVEIXEN  PER A LOCALITZAR QUALSEVOL PUNT EN LA TERRA PARAL·LELS LATITUD: distanc...
4. REPRESENTACIONS DE LA TERRA 1.PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES: CILÍNDRICA, CÒNICA I PLANA 2.MAPES: TOPOGRÀFICS, TEMÀTICS 3.P...
PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES CILÍNDRICA
PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES CÒNICA
PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES PLANA
MAPES TOPOGRÀFICS
MAPES TEMÀTICS
PLÀNOLS
ESCALA NUMÈRICA GRÀFICA
5. ELS FUSOS HORARIS 1 6 5 4 3 2
5. ELS FUSOS HORARIS ● Terra =360º : 24 hores = 15º. Cada hora equival a 15º de longitud ● El meridià de Greenwich 0º és e...
  1. 1. EL PLANETA TERRA
  2. 2. QUE APRENDREM  COM ÉS LA TERRA, ON ESTÀ SITUADA, PERQUÈ HI HA VIDA .  QUINS MOVIMENTS FA LA TERRA I QUE PRODUEIXEN  ROTACIÓ I TRANSLACIÓ  QUINES SÓN LES LÍNIES IMAGINÀRIES DE LA TERRA I PER A QUE SERVEIXEN  PARAL·LELS I MERIDIANS  COM ES POT REPRESENTAR LA TERRA  PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES, MAPES, PLÀNOLS  QUÈ SÓN ELS FUSOS HORARIS  LES HORES ALS DISTINTS PAÏSOS.
  3. 3. 1. LA TERRA: CARACTERÍSTIQUES I SITUACIÓ  Forma: Esfera aplatada al pol nord i sud  Superfície: 510 milions de km2 (30 % terra + 70% aigua)  Situació: A l’univers, a la galàxia anomenada Via Làctia i en ella al sistema solar (format per el sol, els planetes i satèl·lits) VIA LÀCTIA
  4. 4. SISTEMA SOLAR
  5. 5. PERQUÈ HI HA VIDA A LA TERRA ? 1. LA DISTÀNCIA AL SOL PERMET QUE LA TEMPERATURA NO SIGA NI MOLT CALENTA NI CONGELADA 2.L’ABUNDÀNCIA D’AIGUA EN ESTAT LÍQUID, NECESSÀRIA PER ALS ESSERS VIUS 3.L’EXISTÈNCIA DE L’ATMOSFERA (QUE PROPORCIONA OXIGEN I PROTECCIÓ CONTRA RADIACIONS SOLARS PERILLOSES)
  6. 6. 2. MOVIMENTS DE LA TERRA ROTACIÓ DIA I NIT 24 hores (23 h. 56 min) GIRA SOBRE SI MATEIX
  7. 7. 2. MOVIMENTS DE LA TERRA TRANSLACIÓ ESTACIONS 365 dies i 6 hores AL VOLTANT DEL SOL
  8. 8. 3. COORDENADES GEOGRÀFIQUES PARAL·LELS: Són circumferències imaginàries paral·leles a l’equador
  9. 9. 3. COORDENADES GEOGRÀFIQUES MERIDIANS: Són semicercles imaginaris que van de pol a pol
  10. 10. 3. COORDENADES GEOGRÀFIQUES: PER A QUÈ SERVEIXEN  PER A LOCALITZAR QUALSEVOL PUNT EN LA TERRA PARAL·LELS LATITUD: distancia entre qualsevol punt de la Terra i l’Equador MERIDIANS LONGITUD: distància entre qualsevol punt de la Terra i el meridià 0 de Greenwich
  11. 11. 4. REPRESENTACIONS DE LA TERRA 1.PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES: CILÍNDRICA, CÒNICA I PLANA 2.MAPES: TOPOGRÀFICS, TEMÀTICS 3.PLÀNOLS 4.ESCALA DELS MAPES I DELS PLÀNOLS: NUMÈRICA, GRÀFICA
  12. 12. PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES CILÍNDRICA
  13. 13. PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES CÒNICA
  14. 14. PROJECCIONS CARTOGRÀFIQUES PLANA
  15. 15. MAPES TOPOGRÀFICS
  16. 16. MAPES TEMÀTICS
  17. 17. PLÀNOLS
  18. 18. ESCALA NUMÈRICA GRÀFICA
  19. 19. 5. ELS FUSOS HORARIS 1 6 5 4 3 2
  20. 20. 5. ELS FUSOS HORARIS ● Terra =360º : 24 hores = 15º. Cada hora equival a 15º de longitud ● El meridià de Greenwich 0º és el fus de referència. A partir d’ell si viatges cap a l’est es suma una hora per cada fus horari, si viatges cap a l’oest es resta una hora per cada fus horari. ● A la diapositiva anterior digues si a Espanya són les 16 h. quina hora serà als punts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 i 6

