Treball examen tema 6

Examen de tecnología. 3º de ESO. Los plásticos. Nombre y apellidos: Curso y grupo: 1.- Escribe 3 ventajas y 3 inconvenient...
4.- Completa la siguiente tabla: Código del plástico Nombre Ejemplo 1 PET Botella de agua 2 3 4 5 6 7 5.- ¿Cuál es la dife...
Examen de tecnologia. 3r d’ESO. Els plàstics. Nom i cognoms: Curso i grup: 1.- Escriu 3 avantatges i 3 inconvenients dels ...
4.- Completa la següent taula: Codi del plàstic Abreviatura Nom Exemple 1 PET Polietilentereftalat Botella d’aigua 2 3 4 5...
  1. 1. Examen de tecnología. 3º de ESO. Los plásticos. Nombre y apellidos: Curso y grupo: 1.- Escribe 3 ventajas y 3 inconvenientes de los plásticos. 2.- Explica como fabricarías polietileno a partir de metano. 3.- Completa el siguiente esquema de clasificación de los plásticos: - según su origen: - __________ (provienen de ___________________________________) - __________ (provienen de ___________________________________)
  2. 2. 4.- Completa la siguiente tabla: Código del plástico Nombre Ejemplo 1 PET Botella de agua 2 3 4 5 6 7 5.- ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre los plásticos termoplásticos y termoestables? 6.- Explica el problema medioambiental de las bolsas de plástico y haz al menos 3 propuestas de solución.
  3. 3. Examen de tecnologia. 3r d’ESO. Els plàstics. Nom i cognoms: Curso i grup: 1.- Escriu 3 avantatges i 3 inconvenients dels plàstics. 2.- Explica com fabricaries polietilé a partir de metà. 3.- Completa el següent esquema de classificació dels plàstics: - segons el seu origen: - __________ (provenen de ___________________________________) - __________ (provenen de ___________________________________)
  4. 4. 4.- Completa la següent taula: Codi del plàstic Abreviatura Nom Exemple 1 PET Polietilentereftalat Botella d’aigua 2 3 4 5 6 7 5.- Quina és la diferència entre els plàstics termoplàstics i termoestables? 6.- Explica el problema mediambiental dels residus plàstics i fes al menys 3 propostes de solució.

