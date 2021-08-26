Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión-Puerto...
1. Se plantea la localización de una empresa de siderúrgica, los analistas establecieron las condiciones del estudio corre...
2. Un grupo de empresarios desea localizar una empresa suministradora de “Agua Potable” en su Ciudad, para ello debe reali...
3- San feliz Posee una alta población, fuentes de abastecimiento acorde a lo necesario, facilidad de tramites fiscales. Li...
3. Hugh Leach Corp., fabricante de máquinas herramienta, quiere trasladarse a unas instalaciones mayores. Se han identific...
4. Una empresa de bebidas gaseosas desea considerar el lugar más adecuado para la instalación de su nueva planta y mediant...
5. Todd’s Video, una importante cadena de venta de televisores y alquiler de vídeos, con sede en Nueva Orleans, está a pun...
Aug. 26, 2021
Metodos de localizacion

Aug. 26, 2021
Métodos de localización

Metodos de localizacion

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión-Puerto Ordaz Cátedra: Investigación de operación 2 Escuela 45 Ing. Industrial 7to semestre Métodos de Localización Profesor: Alumno: Ing. Daniel Flores Jose Amundarain 20202012 Puerto ordaz agosto 2021
  2. 2. 1. Se plantea la localización de una empresa de siderúrgica, los analistas establecieron las condiciones del estudio correspondiente y se llego a la siguiente conclusión: Factores Ponderación % Paris Tokio Milán Oslo Seúl Fuentes de Materia Prima 24 43 95 80 94 70 Materias Primas Substitutas 25 42 76 49 63 85 Industrias Instaladas 17 87 91 73 54 62 Confiabilidad de Servicio de Energía Eléctrica 14 43 70 69 87 70 Disponibilidad de Agua 10 85 50 81 70 93 Desarrollo Industrial 8 63 76 81 84 86 Desarrollo Urbano 2 54 84 73 50 80  Desarrolle el método de los factores ponderados y determine cuál es la ubicación idónea, según los resultados obtenidos. (2%)
  3. 3. 2. Un grupo de empresarios desea localizar una empresa suministradora de “Agua Potable” en su Ciudad, para ello debe realizar el estudio correspondiente y debe tener en cuenta los siguientes aspectos: Listado de Factores Análisis de los Factores . Después de establecidos los criterios se deben preseleccionar tres posibles zonas candidatas y analizarlas según el formato que se muestra. Zonas Candidatas Análisis De las Zonas Según lo anterior  Justifique los factores de localización necesarios para la ubicación del proyecto mencionado y la influencia de estos en el funcionamiento del mismo. (3,5%)  Elabore un análisis de las zonas candidatas considerando el cumplimiento de los factores mencionados anteriormente, justificando todos los detalles correspondientes. (3,5%)  Desarrolle el método de análisis de factores ponderados y determine la zona ganadora en base a los resultados obtenidos. (3%)  Listado de Factores Análisis de los Factores 1-Fuentes de abastecimiento Sin una fuente estable de abastecimiento no se puede brindar el servicio correspondiente. 28% 2-Quimicos para tratamiento Importante para su tratamiento debido a que el agua para consumo humano es necesario purificar. 22% 3-Materiales de envasado Sin estos no se puede distribuir el agua. 15% 4-estructura fiscal Toda empresa necesita una estructura fiscal acorde a las leyes en donde se encuentre ubicada. 15% 5-Mano de obra Sin empleados no se puede montar, la empresa por lo tanto es necesario que se disponga de mano de obra especializada en cada área de importancia para un correcto funcionamiento. 20% Después de establecidos los criterios se deben preseleccionar tres posibles zonas candidatas y analizarlas según el formato que se muestra. Zonas Candidatas Análisis De las Zonas 1- Puerto Ordaz Zona céntrica, en la cual hay un alto porcentaje de clientes potenciales, e industrias químicas a pocos minutos, y con alto porcentaje de posible, mano de obra calificada. 2- Upata Zona con baja competencia, en el y zonas de abastecimiento que cumplen con los requerimientos.
  4. 4. 3- San feliz Posee una alta población, fuentes de abastecimiento acorde a lo necesario, facilidad de tramites fiscales. Listado de Factores Zonas Puerto ordaz Upata San felix 1-Fuentes de abastecimiento 45 65 70 2-Quimicos para tratamiento 80 50 65 3-Materiales de envasado 60 40 68 4-estructura fiscal 30 28 50 5-Mano de obra 70 55 60
  5. 5. 3. Hugh Leach Corp., fabricante de máquinas herramienta, quiere trasladarse a unas instalaciones mayores. Se han identificado dos lugares alternativos: Bonham y McKinney. Bonham tendría unos costes fijos de 800.000 dólares al año y unos costes variables de 14.000 dólares por unidad producida. McKinney tendría unos costes fijos anuales de 920.000 dólares y unos costes variables de 13.000 dólares por unidad. De manera grafica responda los siguientes planteamientos  Para un volumen de producción de 1000 unidades anuales ¿En qué punto tendrían ambos lugares los mismos costos totales? (1%)  ¿Para qué intervalo de producción sería mejor Bonham (1%)  ¿Para qué intervalo sería mejor McKinney? (1%)
  6. 6. 4. Una empresa de bebidas gaseosas desea considerar el lugar más adecuado para la instalación de su nueva planta y mediante un estudio detallado de costos se obtuvieron los siguientes resultados: Zona Costo Fijo Costo Variable Unidades Jacksonville 20000 $/Año 80 $/Unid 1000 Unid/Año Chape Hill 18200 $/Año 120 $/Unid New Jersey 7800 $/Año 200 $/Unid Portland 15000 $/Año 160 $/Unid  De manera grafica establezca los intervalos correspondientes para considerar la ubicación adecuada para la nueva empresa. (2%)
  7. 7. 5. Todd’s Video, una importante cadena de venta de televisores y alquiler de vídeos, con sede en Nueva Orleans, está a punto de abrir su primer local en Mobile, Alabama, y quiere elegir un lugar que esté en el centro del núcleo de población de Mobile. Todd analiza los siete distritos de Mobile, marca en un mapa las coordenadas del centro de cada distrito, y se fija en la población para utilizarla como ponderación. ¿En qué coordenadas de centro de gravedad debe abrirse el nuevo local? (1%)

Métodos de localización

