Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRÁCTICA WEB DE LA SESIÓN 8 – CINEPOLIS TAREA 8 "TAREA: Lista de selección dinámica desde MySQL hacia PHP (con PDO)"
CONEXIÓN CON LA BASE DE DATOS PIDIENDO UNA CONSULTA
SCRIPT AJAX PARA RECUPERAR LOS DATOS DEL PRIMER COMBOBOX
CÓDIGO PARA LOS COMBO BOX
ARCHIVO QUE SE EJECUTA AL SELECCIONAR EL MUNICIPIO RECUPERANDO LOS DATOS DEL PRIMER COMBOBOX Y LLENA EL SEGUNDO
PAGINA FUNCIONANDO
Lic. Tecnologías de la información Alumno: José Manuel Gutiérrez Rodríguez Asesor: Abraham Vega Tapia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Practica 8

31 views

Published on

TAREA: Lista de selección dinámica desde MySQL hacia PHP (con PDO)

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Practica 8

  1. 1. PRÁCTICA WEB DE LA SESIÓN 8 – CINEPOLIS TAREA 8 "TAREA: Lista de selección dinámica desde MySQL hacia PHP (con PDO)"
  2. 2. CONEXIÓN CON LA BASE DE DATOS PIDIENDO UNA CONSULTA
  3. 3. SCRIPT AJAX PARA RECUPERAR LOS DATOS DEL PRIMER COMBOBOX
  4. 4. CÓDIGO PARA LOS COMBO BOX
  5. 5. ARCHIVO QUE SE EJECUTA AL SELECCIONAR EL MUNICIPIO RECUPERANDO LOS DATOS DEL PRIMER COMBOBOX Y LLENA EL SEGUNDO
  6. 6. PAGINA FUNCIONANDO
  7. 7. Lic. Tecnologías de la información Alumno: José Manuel Gutiérrez Rodríguez Asesor: Abraham Vega Tapia

×