Presupuesto Y Costo AUTORES: ESTEFANÍA ROJAS JOSELYN LEAL CÁTERIN RODRÍGUEZ SECCIÓN: 8AED61 Boletín financiero
Que es presupuesto Se refiere a la cantidad de dinero que se necesita para hacer frente a cierto número de gastos necesari...
Clasificación de Presupuesto 1. Según su flexibilidad: Rígidos, estáticos., fijos o asignados: No permiten realizar ajust...
2. Según el periodo de tiempo que cubran: Corto Plazo: Se realizan para un periodo de un año. Se elaboran de manera detal...
3. Según el campo de aplicabilidad en la empresa. De operación o económico: Se relacionan con la parte operativa del nego...
4. Según en el sector que se utilicen Publico: Son los presupuestos que desarrolla el estado Privado: Son los presupuest...
Que es costo Es el valor del sacrificio realizado, para obtener Productos y/o servicios y puede ser recuperado en el tiemp...
Clasificación de costo De acuerdo con la función en que se incurren: Costos de producción Gastos de venta o distribución...
Con relación a su comportamiento al volumen de actividad: •Costos fijos. •Costos fijos discrecionales. • Costos fijos comp...
De acuerdo a su identificación con alguna unidad de costeo •Costos directos:. •Costos indirectos. De acuerdo con el tiempo...
De acuerdo con el tiempo en que se cargan o se enfrentan a los ingresos •Costos del período. •Costos del producto. Según e...
Según su cómputo de actividad financiera •Costo contable. •Costo económico. De acuerdo con la importancia sobre la toma de...
Análisis El siguiente análisis trata sobre las lecturas y videos anteriormente vistos, los cuales constan de la definición...
Por otro lado cuando se habla de finanzas personales siempre tenemos muchas inquietudes de como manejarlas, por que entorn...
  1. 1. Presupuesto Y Costo AUTORES: ESTEFANÍA ROJAS JOSELYN LEAL CÁTERIN RODRÍGUEZ SECCIÓN: 8AED61 Boletín financiero
  2. 2. Que es presupuesto Se refiere a la cantidad de dinero que se necesita para hacer frente a cierto número de gastos necesarios para acometer un proyecto.
  3. 3. Clasificación de Presupuesto 1. Según su flexibilidad: Rígidos, estáticos., fijos o asignados: No permiten realizar ajustes así cambien las condiciones del entorno en que inicialmente se realizaron.  Flexibles o variables: Permiten ajustes o cambios de acuerdo a las condiciones del entorno empresarial.
  4. 4. 2. Según el periodo de tiempo que cubran: Corto Plazo: Se realizan para un periodo de un año. Se elaboran de manera detallada. Largo Plazo: Se realizan para periodos superiores al año. Generalmente se manejan cifras globales.
  5. 5. 3. Según el campo de aplicabilidad en la empresa. De operación o económico: Se relacionan con la parte operativa del negocio, es decir, se resumen en el estado de resultado e incluyen las compras y ventas operacionales. Financieros (tesorería y capital): Se relacionan con el presupuesto de las partidas del balance general e incluye el presupuesto de tesorería y el presupuesto de capital
  6. 6. 4. Según en el sector que se utilicen Publico: Son los presupuestos que desarrolla el estado Privado: Son los presupuestos desarrollados por empresas privadas.
  7. 7. Que es costo Es el valor del sacrificio realizado, para obtener Productos y/o servicios y puede ser recuperado en el tiempo de vida de la empresa.
  8. 8. Clasificación de costo De acuerdo con la función en que se incurren: Costos de producción Gastos de venta o distribución Gastos de administración: Son erogaciones que se originan en el área administrativa.
  9. 9. Con relación a su comportamiento al volumen de actividad: •Costos fijos. •Costos fijos discrecionales. • Costos fijos comprometidos. • Costos variables. •Costos semi variables o semifijo.
  10. 10. De acuerdo a su identificación con alguna unidad de costeo •Costos directos:. •Costos indirectos. De acuerdo con el tiempo en que fueron calculados: •Costos históricos •Costos predeterminados.
  11. 11. De acuerdo con el tiempo en que se cargan o se enfrentan a los ingresos •Costos del período. •Costos del producto. Según el grado de controlabilidad que ocurren en los costos •Costos controlables. •No controlables.
  12. 12. Según su cómputo de actividad financiera •Costo contable. •Costo económico. De acuerdo con la importancia sobre la toma de decisiones •Costos relevantes: •Costos irrelevantes:
  13. 13. Análisis El siguiente análisis trata sobre las lecturas y videos anteriormente vistos, los cuales constan de la definición de la palabra presupuesto, lo que significa antes del suceso. Así como también, los principios para el manejo de las finanzas mostrando que hay que tener una estrategias de inversión, y identificar los riesgos y tomar en cuenta los efectos de inflación para tener un eficaz manejo en nuestra empresa. Por otro lado cuando se habla de finanzas personales siempre tenemos muchas inquietudes de como manejarlas, por que entorno a ella se responde a cada una de esas interrogantes y así entender las reflexiones y orientaciones practicas que se nos presenta.
  14. 14. Por otro lado cuando se habla de finanzas personales siempre tenemos muchas inquietudes de como manejarlas, por que entorno a ella se responde a cada una de esas interrogantes y así entender las reflexiones y orientaciones practicas que se nos presenta. Entendiéndose que se va a gastar lo que se necesita en invertir en lo que se pueda. Finalmente la administración del dinero refleja la toma de decisión que como administrador se tiene que tomar cuando se ahorra o invierte.

