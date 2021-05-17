Calculo estequiometrico 2 serie

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REGRAS GERAIS PARA O CÁLCULO ESTEQUIOMÉTRICO
  2. 2. Regras gerais para o cálculo estequiométrico • 1º ) Escrever a equação química; • 2º ) Balancear a equação química; • 3º ) Estabelecer uma regra de três com base na pergunta do problema, obedecendo os coeficientes estequiométricos da equação.
  3. 3. • Estabelecida a proporção em mols, podemos realizar vários cálculos, envolvendo os reagentes e/ou produtos da reação, combinando as relações de várias formas. Veja o exemplo da síntese da amônia: Regras gerais para o cálculo estequiométrico A leitura do enunciado nos exercícios deve ser feita com muita atenção, para identificar quais são os dados fornecidos e o que é pedido.
  4. 4. 1N2(g) + 3H2(g) → 2NH3(g) 1mol------3mol-----2mol 28 g--------6g--------34g 50g--------Xg--------Yg Regras gerais para o cálculo estequiométrico Proporção Dados /pedidos Conversão
  5. 5. • 1º exemplo: Qual a quantidade de matéria (número de mol) de amônia, obtida pela reação total de 7,5 mol de gás hidrogênio? Dados:N=14u;H=1u. 1N2(g) + 3H2(g) → 2NH3(g) • De acordo com a proporção da equação temos: Proporção Dados /pedidos
  6. 6. • 2º exemplo: Qual a massa de nitrogênio,necessária para produzir 59,5g de gás amônia? 1N2(g) + 3H2(g) → 2NH3(g) • De acordo com a proporção da equação temos: Proporção Dados /pedidos Conversão
  7. 7. • 3º exemplo: Quantos litros de amônia nas CNTP, são obtidos pela reação total de 90 litros de gás hidrogênio, com gás nitrogênio suficiente? 1N2(g) + 3H2(g) → 2NH3(g) • De acordo com a proporção da equação temos: Proporção Dados /pedidos Conversão
  8. 8. • 4º exemplo: Qual a massa de água, produzida na combustão completa de 5 mol de butano? Dados:C=12u;H=1u;O=16u. 1C4H10(g) + 13/2O2(g) → 4CO2(g) + 5H2O(g) • De acordo com a proporção da equação temos: Proporção Dados /pedidos Conversão
  9. 9. • 5º exemplo: Considerando que a reação de combustão do butano, foi realizada nas CNTP, calcule a quantidade de matéria de butano, necessária para produzir 112 L de gás carbônico. 1C4H10(g) + 13/2O2(g) → 4CO2(g) + 5H2O(g) • De acordo com a proporção da equação temos: Proporção Dados /pedidos Conversão
  10. 10. • 6º exemplo: Qual o volume de gás oxigênio consumido na combustão completa do gás butano, de modo a produzir 50L de dióxido de carbono, considerando que todos os participantes da reação estão nas mesmas condições de temperatura e pressão? 1C4H10(g) + 13/2O2(g) → 4CO2(g) + 5H2O(g) • De acordo com a Lei de Gay-Lussac, nas mesmas condições de temperatura e pressão, os coeficientes estequiométricos das substâncias gasosas de uma reação correspondem à proporção volumétrica na qual são consumidas e formadas. Sendo assim ,temos: Proporção Dados /pedidos Conversão

