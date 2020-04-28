Successfully reported this slideshow.
EOSC-Nordic project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under gr...
By Taller345 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia .org/w/index.php?curid=63 245736 Iceland • UNIVERSITY OF ...
1 2 3 4 5 Support coordination, harmoni- sation and alignment of Nordic and Baltic national policies and practices related...
Implementing FAIR in the research community – How? • One of the missions of EOSC-Nordic is to ‘implement FAIR’ in the regi...
Implementing FAIR in the research community – Approaches • The FAIR support measures: 1. Machine-readable FAIR maturity ev...
Implementing FAIR in the research community – FAIR support for services • The FAIR support measures: 1. Machine-readable F...
FAIR maturity evaluations – selection criteria & requirements • Based on re3data.org and associated with a Nordic & Baltic...
FAIR maturity evaluations – approach • Approach: randomly selection of ten data sets from each data repository that passed...
The main aims of doing FAIR evaluations • To demonstrate what machine-actionability requires from data repositories • To s...
The FAIR metric scores • One score per letter (F, A, I, R), the total score and standard deviation • No broad domain stand...
The 22 tests run by the FAIR Evaluator Total FAIR score: 36.36 %. F= 37.50 % A= 40 % I= 42.85 % R= 0.00 %
Supporting data repositories on standards • Include requirements that are largely covered by the FAIR metrics, including i...
Supporting data repositories on certification • With the involvement of experienced data archives from the Nordics, we exp...
About the FAIR Evaluator tool • The maturity evaluations are in principle reproducible, although there is no version contr...
FAIRification of Nordic and Baltic data repositories online event, April 22 2020 • Workshop for stakeholders of community ...
EOSC-Nordic: FAIR support for data repositories

EOSC-Nordic: FAIR support for data repositories

  1. 1. EOSC-Nordic project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 857652 FAIR support for Data Repositories Josefine Nordling, WP4 FAIR Data Presentation slides available: https://www.fairdata.fi/koulutus/koulutuksen-tallenteet/
  2. 2. By Taller345 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia .org/w/index.php?curid=63 245736 Iceland • UNIVERSITY OF ICELAND Norway • NORDFORSK • UNINETT SIGMA2 AS • NORWEGIAN CENTER FOR RESEARCH DATA Denmark • DENMARK TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN DENMARK • DANISH NATIONAL ARCHIVES • UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN • CAPITAL REGION OF DENMARK • NORDUNET / AS Finland • CSC – IT CENTER OF SCIENCE • UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE • UNIVERSITY OF EASTERN FINLAND • FINNISH METEOROLOGICAL INSTITUTE Sweden • UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA • SWEDISH RESEARCH COUNCIL • UNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBORG Estonia • UNIVERSITY OF TARTU • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF CHEMICAL PHYSICS AND BIOPHYSICS Latvia • RIGA TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY Lithuania • UNIVERSITY OF VILNIUS Netherlands GoFair Germany DKRZ 24 Participants
  3. 3. 1 2 3 4 5 Support coordination, harmoni- sation and alignment of Nordic and Baltic national policies and practices related to the provision of horizontal research data services with EOSC Increase the discoverability of Nordic & Baltic services. Extend and expand their use by making them accessible through the EOSC portal MAIN OBJECTIVES Promote and support the uptake of FAIR data practices and certification schemas across the Nordics Accelerate the progress and attractiveness of EOSC by piloting & delivering innovative solutions developed and tested in a useful and functional cross-border environment Provide a Knowledge Hub to deliver training and technical support to new service providers and communities willing to engage with EOSC during and after the project lifetime OBJECTIVE 1 OBJECTIVE 5 OBJECTIVE 4 OBJECTIVE 3 OBJECTIVE 2EOSC NORDIC
  4. 4. Implementing FAIR in the research community – How? • One of the missions of EOSC-Nordic is to ‘implement FAIR’ in the region. This implementation will happen primarily by: 1. Disseminating the benefits of going FAIR to a broad science community, 2. Providing advice on how to concretely address the FAIRification challenge and 3. Supporting the communities by hosting a handful of hackathons and/or metadata4machines events.
  5. 5. Implementing FAIR in the research community – Approaches • The FAIR support measures: 1. Machine-readable FAIR maturity evaluations of data repositories 2. FAIR data standards and (FAIR) certification schema 3. Incentives for uptake of FAIR practices
  6. 6. Implementing FAIR in the research community – FAIR support for services • The FAIR support measures: 1. Machine-readable FAIR maturity evaluations of data repositories 2. FAIR data standards and (FAIR) certification schema 3. Incentives for uptake of FAIR practices
  7. 7. FAIR maturity evaluations – selection criteria & requirements • Based on re3data.org and associated with a Nordic & Baltic member state • Additionally, an internal survey among the 14 partners, listing repositories that host research data of any kind (raw, processed, structured or unstructured) • We excluded repositories that only host publications (typically pre-prints or reprints) and those that have no clear potential use in science • This yielded 134 repositories associated with one or more of the Nordic + Baltic countries. The repositories can be broad cross-discipline repositories, larger deposits for infrastructures or community specific repositories that are limited to a narrow scientific field • Only datasets with persistent, resolvable and globally unique identifiers (GUIDs) included, also known as persistent identifiers (PIDs), typically URIs or handle/DOIs, also meaning that there is an existing landing page dedicated for the associated metadata/data
  8. 8. FAIR maturity evaluations – approach • Approach: randomly selection of ten data sets from each data repository that passed the minimum requirements for digestion into the FAIR Evaluator tool • Machine-readable generic evaluations for F, A, I and R • Recommendations are provided based on these evaluations, which assists in identifying the parts where improvements can be made to achieve a higher degree of FAIR • Assistance in increasing FAIR maturities among a few selected data repositories through a series of hackathons • A repository FAIR improvement model will be the end result of the FAIRification events
  9. 9. The main aims of doing FAIR evaluations • To demonstrate what machine-actionability requires from data repositories • To set a baseline for FAIRness of data repositories • To enable monitoring of FAIRness so that development efforts are detected • To monitor the evolution of FAIR metrics for data repositories in order to trace the (positive) development of FAIRer research data and, if possible, to gauge its effect on data reuse and scientific quality
  10. 10. The FAIR metric scores • One score per letter (F, A, I, R), the total score and standard deviation • No broad domain standards are implemented in the current version of the evaluation • Communities that have had their data repository evaluated should take this as constructive feedback, and may use the results as guidance in increasing the FAIRness of their service
  11. 11. The 22 tests run by the FAIR Evaluator Total FAIR score: 36.36 %. F= 37.50 % A= 40 % I= 42.85 % R= 0.00 %
  12. 12. Supporting data repositories on standards • Include requirements that are largely covered by the FAIR metrics, including issues such as PIDs, licenses, data formats and metadata standards • Machine-actionable metadata are core to the FAIR Principles and will require serious advancement toward the routine deployment of machine- actionable metadata • Approach: Demonstrating the methodology through Metadata for Machines (M4M developed by GO FAIR) events • Our support of “communities” is very likely going to be communities that have certain commonalities, not scientifically, but rather a common FAIR implementation profile
  13. 13. Supporting data repositories on certification • With the involvement of experienced data archives from the Nordics, we expect to achieve a FAIR certification schema • The schema will serve as a guide when assisting a handful of data repositories in ultimately achieving a Core Trust Seal certification (or DSA or lighter version) with additional criteria • Due to limited resources and amount of time, we might focus on assisting communities to perform self-assessments for CTS, or only supporting them through parts of the certification process • One physical workshop will be held where the participating repositories can meet to raise questions and exchange experiences
  14. 14. About the FAIR Evaluator tool • The maturity evaluations are in principle reproducible, although there is no version control of how they are presented via the repository interface. Therefore, we archive the evaluator output • The harvester and the 22 indicators tests generate JSON output files that we store for future reference and comparison • In order to compare the results over time, we will run the same version of the harvester and indicators at all times during the project • The FAIR Maturity Evaluator tool takes as input a global unique identifier (GUID) and explores the machine-actionable metadata provided within the dataset landing page (whatever the GUID directs to). The existence of a GUID is the basic requirement for a successful FAIR machine-readable evaluation • Based on the successfully passed tests we provide ‘FAIR scores’ for each of the FAIR letters based on the corresponding indicator tests that represent a given FAIR principle. The FAIR Evaluator tool, developed by GO FAIR: https://fairsharing.github.io/FAIR-Evaluator-FrontEnd/#!/
  15. 15. FAIRification of Nordic and Baltic data repositories online event, April 22 2020 • Workshop for stakeholders of community data repositories in the Nordic and Baltic region • The goal is to provide guidelines and specific recommendations for organisations hosting data repositories in order to maximise the reusability of research data hosted by such entities • The recommendations are based on the FAIR Maturity evaluations done in the project of more than 100 repositories in the region • The importance and added value of FAIRifying data repositories to adhere to the FAIR principles will be discussed, as well as how the evaluations were carried out using FAIR metric indicators • Designed for research data repository managers, repository developers, community stakeholders (e.g. data stewards) • More information: https://www.eosc-nordic.eu/events/fairification-of-nordic- and-baltic-data-repositories/

