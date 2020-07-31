Unidad 3 elaboracion de un proyecto (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proyectos I+D 1UNIDAD 3 Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto
Plan de trabajo de la unidad 01Introducción| Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Unidad Tema Duración T...
Evaluación de la unidad 02Introducción | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Actividad Evidencia Ponder...
Pie de foto. 03Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Requisitos del proyecto Ob...
Pie de foto. 04Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Recuerda • Un requisito so...
Pie de foto. 05Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Las actividades relacionad...
Pie de foto. 06Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Participantes • Desarrolla...
Pie de foto. 07Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Características que deberí...
Pie de foto. 08Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Tipos de requisitos 1.Func...
Pie de foto. 09Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Obtención de requisitos • ...
Pie de foto. 10Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Documento de especificació...
Pie de foto. 11Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Lista de verificación para...
Pie de foto. 12Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Historias de usuario Las h...
Pie de foto. 13Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Regla de INVEST • Independ...
Pie de foto. 14Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Product Backlog Todas las ...
Bibliografía recomendada • Ingeniería de Software Orientado a Objetos. Bruegge, Bernd y Dutoit, Allen. Prentice-Hall, 2002...
Bibliografía adicional Concepto de biblioteca en línea con dispositivos electrónicos de lectura de personas y estantes de ...
Sitios Web 17 Anexo| Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Ilustración de personajes y concepto de www. h...
  1. 1. Proyectos I+D 1UNIDAD 3 Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto
  2. 2. Plan de trabajo de la unidad 01Introducción| Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Unidad Tema Duración Teoría / Práctica 3. Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto 3.1 Propuesta de proyecto 3.1.1 Documento ejecutivo 3.2 Requisitos del proyecto 3.3 Diseño y modelado del proyecto 3.4 Codificación y pruebas del proyecto 3.5 Documentación del proyecto 3.5.1 Documento técnico 3.5.2 Documentos complementarios 20 / 38
  3. 3. Evaluación de la unidad 02Introducción | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Actividad Evidencia Ponderación 3.1 Redactar propuesta de proyecto Documento Word 5% 3.2 Presentar propuesta de proyecto Presentación ppt/vídeo 3% 3.3 Redactar documento de requisitos del proyecto Documento Word integrando el punto 3.1 7% 3.4 Presentar los requisitos del proyecto Presentación ppt/vídeo 3% 3.5 Elaborar la arquitectura y modelado de la solución a desarrollar Documento Word con diagramas 10% 3.6 Presentar los modelos de la solución Presentación ppt/vídeo 3% 3.7 Elaborar la matriz de pruebas de la solución desarrollada Documento Word 10% 3.8 Documentar el código del sistema Documento Word 15% 3.9 Presentar la solución desarrollada Presentación ppt/vídeo 5% 3.10 Elaborar manual de usuario y técnico de la solución desarrollada Documento Word 10% 3.11 Presentar el proyecto final Presentación ppt/vídeo 10%
  4. 4. Pie de foto. 03Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Requisitos del proyecto Objetivo del plan de negocios con discusión en equipo para lograr los objetivos con la tarea de lista. Obtenido de: https://www.freepik.es/vector- premium/objetivo-plan-negocios-discusion-equipo-lograr-objetivos-tarea-lista_5650657.htm#page=1&query=objetivo&position=11
  5. 5. Pie de foto. 04Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Recuerda • Un requisito software es la propiedad que un software debe tener para resolver un problema concreto. • Es decir, las funcionalidades que el sistema debe incluir así como todas las consideraciones adicionales sobre seguridad, rendimiento, fiabilidad, cuestiones legales, etc. • Se denomina atributo de un requisito a cualquier información complementaria que se utiliza para su gestión y que se incluye en su especificación. (Guía SWEBOK)
  6. 6. Pie de foto. 05Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Las actividades relacionadas con la obtención y gestión de los requisitos consisten en obtener y documentar los requisitos para desarrollar el sistema y posteriormente analizarlos con el objetivo de responder a la pregunta ¿Qué debe hacerse?
  7. 7. Pie de foto. 06Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Participantes • Desarrolladores • Clientes • Usuarios • Stakeholders (cualquier persona que tiene influencia sobre los requisitos del sistema)
  8. 8. Pie de foto. 07Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Características que deberían cumplir los requisitos Actual El requerimiento no debe volverse obsoleto con el paso del tiempo. Cohesión El requerimiento debe dirigirse a solo una única cosa. Completo El requerimiento debe estar completamente declarado en un único lugar, sin información faltante. Consistente El requerimiento no debe contradecir ningún otro requerimiento y debe ser completamente consistente con toda la documentación. Correcto/necesario El requerimiento debe cumplir con la necesidad declarada por los interesados en el sistema/software. Factible/viable El requerimiento debe poder ser implementado. No ambiguo El requerimiento debe estar concisamente declarado. Debe expresar hechos objetivos, no opiniones subjetivas. Debe poder ser interpretado de una única manera. Obligatorio El requerimiento debe representar una característica definida por el grupo interesado en el desarrollo del sistema/software, su ausencia no puede ser reemplazada. Observable externamente El requerimiento debe especificar una característica observable externa o experimentable por el usuario del producto. Verificable/ demostrable La implementación del requerimiento debe poder ser resuelta en alguno de estos cuatro métodos: inspección, análisis, demostración o prueba.
  9. 9. Pie de foto. 08Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Tipos de requisitos 1.Funcionales 2.No funcionales 3.De dominio 1. De usuario 2. De sistema Clasificación 1 Clasificación 2
  10. 10. Pie de foto. 09Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Obtención de requisitos • Observación • Entrevistas / cuestionarios • Revisión de documentos • Reuniones • Prototipos • Grabaciones de vídeo y audio
  11. 11. Pie de foto. 10Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Documento de especificación de requisitos del software Define explícitamente todo aquello que el software debe realizar y lo que no debe realizar, así como las restricciones que debe contemplar el futuro sistema. Considerar: • Capacidades funcionales: ¿qué deberá hacer el software? • Interfaces: interacción entre usuarios, hardware, software • Niveles de rendimiento: velocidad, disponibilidad, tiempo de respuesta, recuperación ante fallos • Atributos: seguridad, fiabilidad, protección de datos, privacidad, calidad • Restricciones y limitaciones del diseño
  12. 12. Pie de foto. 11Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Lista de verificación para validar requerimientos ¿Los requerimiento están enunciados con claridad? ¿Podrían interpretarse mal? ¿Está identificada la fuente del requerimiento? ¿El requerimiento está acotado en términos cuantitativos? ¿Qué otros requerimientos se relacionan con éste? ¿Están comparados por medio de una matriz de referencia cruzada u otro mecanismo? ¿El requerimiento viola algunas restricciones del dominio? ¿Puede someterse a prueba el requerimiento? ¿Puede rastrearse el requerimiento hasta cualquier modelo del sistema que se haya creado?
  13. 13. Pie de foto. 12Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Historias de usuario Las historias de usuario son descripciones cortas y simples de una característica contada desde la perspectiva de la persona que desea la nueva capacidad.
  14. 14. Pie de foto. 13Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Regla de INVEST • Independientes entre sí, para poder llevarlas a cabo en el orden que más nos convenga según las prioridades que establezca el Product Owner. • Negociables con el Product Owner para establecer los limites adecuados, la parte de conversación de una historia es esencial. • Valor para el usuario, el PARA es fundamental. . • Estimable. El Equipo de Desarrollo que la vaya a recoger, debe ser capaz de estimar el esfuerzo que supone realizarla. • Small de un tamaño que el equipo de desarrollo pueda asumir en un sprint. . • Testeable para poder confirmar que está correctamente implementada (criterios de Aceptación establecidos).
  15. 15. Pie de foto. 14Requisitos del proyecto | Elaboración de una propuesta de desarrollo de proyecto Product Backlog Todas las tareas deben listarse en el product backlog, para que estén visibles ante todo el equipo y se pueda tener una visión panorámica de todo lo que se espera realizar. Fuente: https://proagilist.es/blog/agilidad-y-gestion-agil/agile-scrum/backlog-del-sprint-scrum/
