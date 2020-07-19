Unidad 1 introduccion al desarrollo de proyectos (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proyectos I+D 1UNIDAD 1 Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
Plan de trabajo de la unidad 01Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Unidad Tema Duración Teoría / Práctic...
Evaluación de la unidad 02Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Actividad Evidencia Ponderación 1.1 Invest...
Significado de I+D 03Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos I+D Símbolo de investigación y desarrollo, que ...
Sin embargo … 04Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos I+D+i. Investigación, desarrollo, innovación. Fuente...
Contexto 05Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Ingeniería de software Ingeniería de requerimientos Model...
El proyecto y sus característi cas Iconos de negocios dibujados a mano. https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/negoc...
Todo inicia con Problema Solución Solución Proyecto Hombre teniendo idea mientras bebe café camino al trabajo. https://www...
¿Sabes lo qué es un proyecto? 08El proyecto| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
Pie de foto. Existen diferentes definiciones para proyecto: El Project Management Institute define lo que és un proyecto c...
Pie de foto. Uniendo estas diferentes definiciones y tu conocimiento previo, se puede decir que un proyecto es … 10El proy...
Pie de foto. Las innovaciones son una constante en el desarrollo del ser humano, por tal razón los proyectos innovadores s...
Pie de foto.  Cuentan con un propósito.  Se resumen en objetivos y metas.  Se han de ajustar a un plazo de tiempo limit...
Pie de foto. Cuando se habla de proyecto siempre es necesario especificar algo más que permita encuadrar el área o sector ...
Pie de foto. 14El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Proyectos de impacto social Un proyecto de impacto se...
Pie de foto. 15El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Proyectos de desarrollo tecnológico La esencia de un ...
Pie de foto. 16El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Proyectos de impacto ambiental Están orientados al fo...
Pie de foto. 17El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Clasificación de proyectos Grado de dificultad: simpl...
Pie de foto. 18El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Ejemplos de proyectos de impacto social Open Green Ma...
Pie de foto. 19El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Ejemplos de proyectos innovadores Hey Zeus es un rest...
Pie de foto. 20El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Actividad 1.1 1. Investigar ejemplos de proyectos inf...
Bibliografía recomendada • Baca Urbina.G. (2016). Evaluación de Proyectos. 8ª Ed. McGraw-Hill. • Laudon, K.C., Laudon, J.P...
Bibliografía adicional Concepto de biblioteca en línea con dispositivos electrónicos de lectura de personas y estantes de ...
Sitios Web 23Anexo| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos • Redes Temáticas Conacyt (http://www.conacyt.g ob.mx/ • Gobie...
Gracias. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imág...
  1. 1. Proyectos I+D 1UNIDAD 1 Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
  2. 2. Plan de trabajo de la unidad 01Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Unidad Tema Duración Teoría / Práctica 1. Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos 1.1 El proyecto y sus características 1.2 Tipos de proyectos 1.2.1 De impacto social 1.2.2 De Desarrollo tecnológico 1.2.3 De impacto ambiental 1.2.4 Otros tipos de proyecto 1.3 Investigación, desarrollo e innovación 1.3.1 Proyectos I+D+i 1.3.2 Normalización de un proyecto 1.4 Identificación de problemas acorde a su categoría 1.4.1 Viabilidad 1.5 Selección del proyecto a desarrollar 7 / 7
  3. 3. Evaluación de la unidad 02Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Actividad Evidencia Ponderación 1.1 Investigar ejemplos de proyectos informáticos de impacto social en México. Reporte de investigación 3% 1.2 Elaborar mapa conceptual del tema de requisitos y viabilidad de un proyecto. Mapa conceptual 3% 1.3 Responder Kahoot – Aspectos a considerar para desarrollar un proyecto informático Registro de participación 3% 1.4 Seleccionar y describir proyecto a realizar Documento Word 2%
  4. 4. Significado de I+D 03Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos I+D Símbolo de investigación y desarrollo, que se aplica a los departamentos de investigación públicos o privados encaminados al desarrollo de nuevos productos o la mejora de los existentes por medio de la investigación científica.
  5. 5. Sin embargo … 04Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos I+D+i. Investigación, desarrollo, innovación. Fuente: https://www.webandmacros.com/Investigacion_desarrollo_innovacion.htm
  6. 6. Contexto 05Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Ingeniería de software Ingeniería de requerimientos Modelado de sistemas Diseño Codificación Validación y verificación Administración de proyectos Inicio Planificación Ejecución Control Cierre Programación Bases de datos
  7. 7. El proyecto y sus característi cas Iconos de negocios dibujados a mano. https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/negocios. Creado por freepik El proyecto y sus características 06Introducción| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
  8. 8. Todo inicia con Problema Solución Solución Proyecto Hombre teniendo idea mientras bebe café camino al trabajo. https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/café. Creado por pch.vector 07 El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
  9. 9. ¿Sabes lo qué es un proyecto? 08El proyecto| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
  10. 10. Pie de foto. Existen diferentes definiciones para proyecto: El Project Management Institute define lo que és un proyecto como “a temporary group activity designed to produce a unique product, service or result” El businessdictionary los define como “Planned set of interrelated tasks to be executed over a fixed period and within certain cost and other limitations” En PRINCE2, un la definición de proyecto es “a temporary organization that is created for the purpose of delivering one or more business products according to an agreed Business Case.” 09El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos
  11. 11. Pie de foto. Uniendo estas diferentes definiciones y tu conocimiento previo, se puede decir que un proyecto es … 10El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos En resumen …
  12. 12. Pie de foto. Las innovaciones son una constante en el desarrollo del ser humano, por tal razón los proyectos innovadores son las acciones en las que se aplican conocimientos, habilidades y técnicas para responder a las nuevas necesidades tecnológicas, económicas, sociales y culturales. 11El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Considera que …
  13. 13. Pie de foto.  Cuentan con un propósito.  Se resumen en objetivos y metas.  Se han de ajustar a un plazo de tiempo limitado.  Cuentan con, al menos, una fase de planificación, una de ejecución y una de entrega.  Se orientan a la consecución de un resultado.  Involucran a personas, que actúan en base a distintos roles y responsabilidades.  Se ven afectados por la incertidumbre.  Han de sujetarse a un seguimiento para garantizar que el resultado es el esperado.  Cada uno es diferente. 12El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Principales características de un proyecto
  14. 14. Pie de foto. Cuando se habla de proyecto siempre es necesario especificar algo más que permita encuadrar el área o sector donde sus competencias se desarrollarán. Existen muchos tipos de proyectos, entre ellos: 1. de impacto social 2. de desarrollo tecnológico 3. de impacto ambiental 13El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Tipos de proyectos
  15. 15. Pie de foto. 14El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Proyectos de impacto social Un proyecto de impacto se refiere a los proyectos que buscan tener impacto positivo en el mundo y que como efecto se crean nuevas y sostenibles empresas. https://www.forbes.com.mx/ Fondo isométrico de la sociedad profesional. https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/fondo. Creado por macrovector_oficial  Apuntan a la mejora de la calidad de vida de una región, país o localidad.
  16. 16. Pie de foto. 15El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Proyectos de desarrollo tecnológico La esencia de un proyecto tecnológico es la creación, modificación o adaptación de un producto específico gracias al empleo de la tecnología. Proyectos informáticos: se relacionan con la instalación y puesta en marcha de sistemas informáticos con determinados fines.
  17. 17. Pie de foto. 16El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Proyectos de impacto ambiental Están orientados al fomento de prácticas para el cuidado y la preservación de los recursos naturales y el equilibrio del planeta. Personas preocupadas por el mundo y el medio ambiente. "https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/personas. Creado por rawpixel.com
  18. 18. Pie de foto. 17El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Clasificación de proyectos Grado de dificultad: simples y complejos Procedencia de capital: públicos, privados y mixtos Grado de experimentación: experimentales y normalizados Sector: construcción, energía, minería, transformación, medioambiente, industriales, servicios, banca Ámbito: ingeniería, económicos. Fiscales, legales, médicos, matemáticos, artísticos, literarios, tecnológicos, informáticos Orientación: productivos, educativos, sociales, comunitarios, investigación Área de influencia: supranacionales, internacionales, locales, nacionales, regionales
  19. 19. Pie de foto. 18El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Ejemplos de proyectos de impacto social Open Green Map: provee un mapa con parques naturales, reservas y zonas recreativas para que las personas aprovechen su tiempo de ocio en un ambiente natural. LEA o ‘Lugar de Encuentro para Amigos’ permite a sus usuarios acercarse a leer, dibujar, cantar, practicar actividades deportivas o juegos de mesa en un entorno natural, con una amplia disponibilidad de recursos y herramientas. Haus App: Ofrece la posibilidad de que un grupo de vecinos se conecten entre sí para ayudarse en la vida cotidiana, sobre todo en lo referido a seguridad y actividades sociales. Weatherizers Without Borders: Se trata de una capacitación de auditores que se dedican a analizar el consumo, la seguridad y la eficiencia de los sistemas de energía en los hogares de bajos recursos.
  20. 20. Pie de foto. 19El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Ejemplos de proyectos innovadores Hey Zeus es un restaurante sin meseros, los comensales tienen que seleccionar sus platillos a través de unas tabletas colocadas en el interior del espacio. Mirror es un espejo con cámara y bocinas que funciona como instructor de gimnasio. Yoga, cardio, box y muchas otras alternativas son las que podrás practicar. Urban Cultivator es aparato que te permite producir germinados frescos todos los días en tu cocina; sin pesticidas, ni desperdicios.
  21. 21. Pie de foto. 20El proyecto | Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Actividad 1.1 1. Investigar ejemplos de proyectos informáticos de impacto social en México. Puedes revisar las páginas de SEDESOL, INEGI, Conacyt, Gobierno de Puebla, Concytep. 2. Redactar un reporte de investigación. Documento Word, tipo de letra Arial y tamaño 12 ptos., aplicar estilos diferentes para títulos y subtítulos, interlineado simple, párrafo justificado. Incluye portada, introducción, desarrollo, conclusiones y bibliografía. 3. Recuerda consultar la lista de cotejo 1.1 antes de entregar tu reporte
  22. 22. Bibliografía recomendada • Baca Urbina.G. (2016). Evaluación de Proyectos. 8ª Ed. McGraw-Hill. • Laudon, K.C., Laudon, J.P. (2016). Sistemas de información gerencial. 14ª. Ed. Addeison-Wesley • Kerzner, H. (2013). Project Management: A Systems Approach to Planning, Scheduling, and Controlling. 11th Ed. Wiley. • Rodríguez, J. R. (2011). Gestión de proyectos informáticos: métodos, herramientas y casos. Eeditorial UOC. 21Anexo| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos Concepto de biblioteca en línea con dispositivos electrónicos de lectura de personas y estantes de libros isométricos 3d . https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/tecnología. Creado por macrovector.
  23. 23. Bibliografía adicional Concepto de biblioteca en línea con dispositivos electrónicos de lectura de personas y estantes de libros isométricos 3d . https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/tecnología. Creado por macrovector. 22Anexo| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos • Jalongo, M.R., Saracho, O.N. (2016). Writing for publication. Springer. • AACP, (2010). Guía Introductoria de Redacción Científica. COBAND. • Fuentes Arderiu, X., Antoja Ribó, F., Cariñeiras Lacambra, M.J. (2003) Manual de estilo para la redacción de textos científicos y profesionales. Barcelona, Universitaria de Bellvitge. • Universidad Central (2019). Normas APA 7ª. Ed. Guía de citación y referenciación. Ediciones Universidad Central.
  24. 24. Sitios Web 23Anexo| Introducción al desarrollo de proyectos • Redes Temáticas Conacyt (http://www.conacyt.g ob.mx/ • Gobierno de Puebla (https://www.puebla.gob.mx/) • Ejemplos de proyectos de impacto social https://noticias.fundacionmapfre.o rg/27-proyectos-de-innovacion- impacto-social/ Ilustración de personajes y concepto de www. https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores-gratis/tecnología. Creado por rawpixel.com
  25. 25. Gracias. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes.

