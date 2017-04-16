Trabajo practico n°7 Alumnos: Gustavo Velez, Josefina Ferreyra Profesora: Andrea Cattaneo Año:2017 Universidad Tecnológica...
COMMUNITY MANAGER Profesional responsable de construir, gestionar y administrar la comunidad online alrededor de una marca...
TWITTER Servicio de microblogging donde se comparten textos breves conocidos como Tweets, podes tener Followers o seguidor...
FACEBOOK Red social para mayores de 13 años disponible en varios idiomas, en la cual se pueden tener amigos, compartir vid...
TWITTER PARA EMPRESAS • Las empresas pueden usar twitter para ampliar su alcance y conectarse con sus clientes actuales. •...
LINKEDIN Red Social para mayores enfocada a profesionales, en la que podes agregar en tu lista de contactos a cualquier am...
FAN PAGE • Para vender. • Para darse a conocer gratis. • Para usarla como plataforma publicitaria. • Para qué sirve realme...
#HASHTAG El hashtag traducido como “etiqueta” en español es una herramienta de comunicación en diferentes redes sociales, ...
HASHTAG PARA ATRAER CLIENTES • Debe ser fácilmente recordable. • No solo centrarse en nuestra marca, muchas veces juega en...
CUENTA DE LINKEDIN
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina

63 views

Published on

Redes Sociales y Marketing

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
63
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Actividad n°7 gustavo, josefina

  1. 1. Trabajo practico n°7 Alumnos: Gustavo Velez, Josefina Ferreyra Profesora: Andrea Cattaneo Año:2017 Universidad Tecnológica Nacional REDES SOCIALES
  2. 2. COMMUNITY MANAGER Profesional responsable de construir, gestionar y administrar la comunidad online alrededor de una marca en Internet, creando y manteniendo relaciones estables y duraderas con sus clientes, sus fans y, en general, cualquier usuario interesado en la marca.
  3. 3. TWITTER Servicio de microblogging donde se comparten textos breves conocidos como Tweets, podes tener Followers o seguidores que son otros usuarios que seguirán tus publicaciones. Cualquier persona puede crearse una cuenta utilizando un correo electrónico. Twitter sólo está orientado a personas mayores de 13 años y se caracteriza por la gran cantidad de información que se comparte allí al instante con una limitación de 140 caracteres.
  4. 4. FACEBOOK Red social para mayores de 13 años disponible en varios idiomas, en la cual se pueden tener amigos, compartir videos, imágenes como fotografías, publicaciones en un muro, enviar mensajes directos a cualquier amigo, crear listas de amigos, crear una página de fans, grupos. Incluye aplicaciones y juegos. Para tener una cuenta en Facebook sólo necesitas un correo electrónico, es totalmente gratuito.
  5. 5. TWITTER PARA EMPRESAS • Las empresas pueden usar twitter para ampliar su alcance y conectarse con sus clientes actuales. • Te da la opción de enterarte de lo que está pasando ahora mismo en el entorno de tu empresa y el mundo con la posibilidad de participar en conversaciones donde puedas aportar algo útil. • Puedes utilizar twitter para el marketing de tu empresa, y elevar el potencial de la misma. • Se puede usar para ofrecer servicios a los clientes e interactuar con los mismos de manera rápida y sencilla
  6. 6. LINKEDIN Red Social para mayores enfocada a profesionales, en la que podes agregar en tu lista de contactos a cualquier amigo. Permite crear páginas o grupos, agregar al perfil tus últimas actividades profesionales, experiencia laboral, empresa donde trabajabas o trabajás actualmente. Permite añadir algunas aplicaciones, actualizar con comentarios y enviar mensajes privados. No permite subir fotografías o videos.
  7. 7. FAN PAGE • Para vender. • Para darse a conocer gratis. • Para usarla como plataforma publicitaria. • Para qué sirve realmente una página de Facebook. • Generar prospectos. • Fortalecer la relación con clientes actuales. • Incrementar el tráfico a la página web. • Educar a clientes potenciales. • Hacer más visible su marca o empresa. Una página de Facebook es una poderosa plataforma de marketing, pero tiene que usarla de la manera correcta, para los objetivos correctos y con el contenido correcto.
  8. 8. #HASHTAG El hashtag traducido como “etiqueta” en español es una herramienta de comunicación en diferentes redes sociales, para organizar, agrupar las publicaciones de acuerdo a su tema o contenido.
  9. 9. HASHTAG PARA ATRAER CLIENTES • Debe ser fácilmente recordable. • No solo centrarse en nuestra marca, muchas veces juega en contra. • Debe tener sentido. • Breve y sencillo. • Suele ser fruto de una investigación acerca de los gustos de los usuarios. • La estrategia mas habitual es crear tus propios hashtag pero necesitas que el mismo sea relevante para que no quede perdido y logre su objetivo.
  10. 10. CUENTA DE LINKEDIN

×