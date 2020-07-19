Jdhlzfa copia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lo primero que nos llama la atención es lo pequeña que parecer nuestra nariz y es precisamente este órgano, el que hace, e...
4 Proporciones del rostro Para dibujar un rostro hay una serie de medidas y proporciones que se mantienen más o menos ﬁjas...
5 Proporciones del rostro Si dividimos la cabeza en cuatro partes iguales en sentido vertical observaremos lo siguiente: Y...
Topología del rostro Líneas esenciales del rosto Construcción de cabeza y rostro completo Seguidamente se llevó a cabo la ...
Mascarillas y escudos faciales ¿Qué es una mascarilla? Se denomina máscara quirúrgica, mascarilla quirúrgica, barbijo, cub...
Mascarillas con ﬁltro Los mascarillas con ﬁltro -Filtro Protección Personal (FPP)- protegen de ‘fuera hacia dentro’, ya qu...
Respuestas ante la escasez de mascarillas por COVID-19 Durante la pandemia de enfermedad por coronavirus de 2019-2020 (COV...
Prototipo de FabLab Universidad de Chile Hace un par de semanas, el Laboratorio de Fabricación Digital (Fablab) de la Facu...
Problemática de los escudos faciales La propuesta que existe es una especie de cintillo, con un superﬁcie que cubre la par...
Planimetrías de mascarillas 12 Las siguientes planimetrías pueden ser replicadas en papel, utilizando el plegado y las téc...
Técnicas de plegado Origami El origami o papiroﬂexia es un arte que consiste en el plegado de papel sin usar tijeras ni pe...
Tipos de origami Origami de acción El origami no sólo representa ﬁguras inmóviles, también existen objetos móviles donde l...
Plegado en húmedo El plegado en húmedo es una técnica de origami para producir modelos con curvas ﬁnas en vez de pliegues ...
16 Tipos de origami Teselados o teselaciones Esta rama del origami ha crecido recientemente en popularidad, pero tiene una...
Origami clásico *Consiste en obtener ﬁguras a partir de una hoja cuadrada de papel, sin uso de tijeras ni pegamento. Doble...
18 Bases del origami Tradicionalmente las bases clásicas son cuatro. Se realizan co- menzando con una hoja cuadrada de pap...
Todas las técnicas de diseño enfocan el diseño de la ﬁgura pensando en la ﬁgura desdoblada, una hoja cuadrada con todos lo...
*Empaquetamiento de círculos: Del inglés circle packing. Cuando se desea construir una nueva ﬁgura, lo primero que se debe...
21 Tipos de papel para origami Casi todos los papeles más valorados y que resisten más dobleces, suelen tener ﬁbras largas...
22 *Tant: Es una marca de papel, de varias gamas de colores, no libre de ácido. Usado a veces en plegado en húmedo. Ligera...
23 Dibujo técnico ¿Qué es el dibujo técnico? El dibujo técnico es un sistema de representación gráﬁca de diversos tipos de...
24 El dibujo arquitectónico es aquel que se caracteriza por representar arquitectura, sea esta como detalle arquitectóni- ...
25 Sistemas de proyección *Sistema Europeo: El objeto se encuentra entre el observa- dor y el plano de proyecciones. Siste...
26 Denominación de vistas
*Ancho: es la distancia horizontal derecha o izquierda entre dos puntos medida sobre la perpendicular a dos planos lateral...
Tipos de proyecciones tridimensionales *Perspectiva Isométrica : Este tipo de perspectiva se utiliza en cualquier represen...
La planimetría es la parte de la topografía que estudia el conjunto de métodos y procedimientos que tienden a conseguir la...
Patronajes arquitectónicos Los patrones arquitectónicos, o patrones de arquitectura, también llamados arquetipos ofrecen s...
31 Mapa Dymaxion El mapa Dymaxion o proyección de Fuller de la Tierra es una proyección de un mapamundi en la superﬁcie de...
32 Fuller aseguró que su mapa tenía muchas ventajas sobre otras proyecciones de superﬁcies geográﬁcas. Tiene menos distors...
33 Paraboloide Hiperbólico El paraboloide hiperbólico es una superﬁcie doblemente reglada por lo que se puede construir a ...
3434 Catenaria Para el sistema de electriﬁcación de alta potencia de los ferrocarriles,véase Catenaria (ferrocarril). Una ...
35 Superﬁcies de doble curvatura Las cubiertas formadas por paraboloides hiperbólicos se encuentran dentro de las llamadas...
36 Estas formas, cuyas deﬁniciones y ecuaciones pueden resultar complejas, se encuentran en la Natura- leza de manera más ...
Estructuras laminares Las estructuras laminares son elementos que cubren espacios en los que predominan las dimensiones de...
Las estructuras laminares de manera general se clasiﬁcan en tres grupos: I)   el grupo de las superﬁcies sin curvatura en ...
Diferencias entre curvaturas simples y doble curvatura Las primeras son ﬁguras desarrollables, con curvatura de Gauss nula...
40 Las secciones rectas que se dan en un paraboloide hiperbólico pueden ser parábolas si son verticales, hipérbolas si son...
En la cubierta de la Capilla de Cuernavaca (1958, Morelos, México) Candela enseñó las dos posibilidades de borde curvo, la...
En todo cálculo estructural uno de los objetivos primordiales es la obtención de un diseño óptimo. Tradicionalmente, en el...
  1. 1. Lo primero que nos llama la atención es lo pequeña que parecer nuestra nariz y es precisamente este órgano, el que hace, en gran parte, que nuestro rostro sea nuestro rostro. Que contenga el gesto que nos hace ser lo que somos. Estudios sobre el rostro Primeramente para lograr entender la estructuración de superﬁcies curvas y paraboloideales se comenzó a estudiar el rostro, reconociéndolo con el tacto y dibujándolo de manera tridimensional con algún tipo de papel. Al poder encontrarnos con las líneas que rigen estas superﬁcies menores podremos tener las herramientas suﬁcientes para enfrentar un problema mayor, como grandes superﬁcies tensadas. Abstracción en papel aluminio Abstracción en papel blanco Abstracción en yeso 3
  2. 2. 4 Proporciones del rostro Para dibujar un rostro hay una serie de medidas y proporciones que se mantienen más o menos ﬁjas independiente- mente de las características particulares de cada uno. Digamos que existen unas proporciones por tener cráneo un cráneo humano que se mantienen y nos diferencian por ejemplo de otro animal como un mono o gato. El rostro humano está proporcionado, todos tenemos un armazón o esqueleto similar que viene determinado por la anatomía: cráneo, nariz, ojos, boca, etc. Sin embargo, estas proporciones no son absolutas ni idénticas en cada perso- na. Existen unas proporciones básicas que, con pequeñas variaciones, son semejantes en todas las personas, aunque las dimensiones varían de unas a otras. Precisamente lo que diferencia los rasgos distintivos entre unos y otros y permite que seamos únicos y diferentes son las pequeñas desproporciones personales. Conocer estas proporciones básicas te ayudan a dibujar correctamente una cara proporcionada y te sirven de guía aunque, al momento de realizar un retrato, hay que estudiar las variaciones personales del esquema general para adaptar el dibujo al modelo retratado.
  3. 3. 5 Proporciones del rostro Si dividimos la cabeza en cuatro partes iguales en sentido vertical observaremos lo siguiente: Y si lo hacemos en sentido horizontal podemos dividirla en cinco partes iguales: La línea de los ojos divide al óvalo en dos partes iguales. El volumen del pelo no forma parte de las proporciones del rostro puesto que varía en cada persona, por lo tanto, este se debe dibujar al ﬁnal, cuando se tenga correctamen- te distribuidos todos los rasgos faciales. La anchura de la nariz viene a ser una quinta parte del ancho de la cara. Los ojos ocupan aproximadamente los espacios contiguos a ésta por lo que la separación entre ambos suele ser igual al ancho de la nariz.
  4. 4. Topología del rostro Líneas esenciales del rosto Construcción de cabeza y rostro completo Seguidamente se llevó a cabo la construcción de un rostro y cabeza en facetas o planos de papel sin estructura interior. La decisión de dónde se juntaron los planos unos con otro (aristas) fue primordial, ya que estas son las que le entregaron la estructura esencial al rostro. Esas líneas de aristas se basan en dibujos realizados y en los métodos físicos para la reproducción del rostro. 6
  5. 5. Mascarillas y escudos faciales ¿Qué es una mascarilla? Se denomina máscara quirúrgica, mascarilla quirúrgica, barbijo, cubrebocas o tapabocas a un tipo de máscara auto- ﬁltrante o mascarilla que cubre parcialmente el rostro y es utilizada por personal médico y sanitario para contener bacterias y virus provenientes de la nariz y la boca del portador de la misma. Las mascarillas quirúrgicas también las utilizan civiles en espacios públicos ante brotes o epidemias de enfermedades transmitidas por vía respiratoria, o bien cuando el aire de un determinado lugar está contaminado. *Mascarilla quirúrjica simple o barbijo Efectividad Las máscaras quirúrgicas simples protegen al usuario de ser salpicado en la boca con ﬂuidos corporales así como de salpicar y contagiar a sus pacientes. También le impiden tocarse la nariz y la boca, acción que podría provocar transferencias de virus y bacterias habiendo tenido contacto con una superﬁcie contaminada y luego contaminar al pa- ciente por contacto. Por tanto reducen el esparcimiento de partículas portadoras de bacterias o virus generadas al estornudar o toser. Sin embargo, no están diseñadas para proteger al usuario de inhalar estas partículas; pueden atrapar algunas pero son poco efectivas para ello, ya que no están diseñadas para este propósito. *Las máscaras quirúrgicas de protección especial (mascarilla FFP2 y mascarilla FFP3) o respiradores protegen de posibles contagios así como evitan al portador contagiar. 7 *Mascarilla protectora de tipo FFP2 rusa, ﬁltrante del 92% de partículas.
  6. 6. Mascarillas con ﬁltro Los mascarillas con ﬁltro -Filtro Protección Personal (FPP)- protegen de ‘fuera hacia dentro’, ya que están diseñadas para ﬁltrar las partículas, aerosoles líquidos y patógenos presentes en el medio ambiente, impidiendo que sean inha- ladas. No protegen frente a gases o vapores. Para ello, existen otro tipo de máscaras con ﬁltros especíﬁcos para esos casos. *Las mascarillas autoﬁltrantes se rigen bajo la normativa europea UNE-EN 149 y se clasiﬁcan en base a su rendimiento en: Mascarillas FFP1: Tienen un 78% de eﬁcacia de ﬁltración mínima, 22% de fuga hacia el exterior. Protege de residuos no tóxicos y no ﬁbrogénicos de polvo o aerosoles. Impide que se inhalen estos y los olores molestos. Mascarillas FFP2: 92% de eﬁcacia de ﬁltración mínima, 8% de fuga hacia el exterior. Igual que la anterior ofrece protec- ción frente a residuos no tóxicos, sí frente a elementos ﬁbrogénicos. De esta manera, impide que inhalemos ﬂuidos tóxicos de polvo, aerosoles y humos. Mascarillas FFP3: 98% de eﬁcacia de ﬁltración mínima, 2% de fuga hacia el exterior.Actúa contra distintos tipos vene- nosos y tóxicos de polvo, humo y aerosoles. Es eﬁcaz contra bacterias,virus y esporas de hongos. Este tipo de mascarillas pueden tener válvula de exhalación que facilita la respiración y evita la condensación. Este tipo se recomiendan si se van a usar durante un periodo largo de tiempo. Sin embargo, no son aconsejables en pa- cientes con procesos respiratorios. Tipos de mascarilla Existen diferentes tipos de mascarillas o cubre bocas. Las mascarillas con ﬁltro o las quirúrgicas serían las más acon- sejables para protegernos frente al coronavirus. 8 *Mascarilla FFP1 *Mascarilla FFP3
  7. 7. Respuestas ante la escasez de mascarillas por COVID-19 Durante la pandemia de enfermedad por coronavirus de 2019-2020 (COVID-19) y su extensión a prácticamente to- dos los países del mundo, se produjo una escasez generalizada de mascarillas ante la necesidad de su uso para evitar contagiar y ser contagiado.Ante esta situación surgieron propuestas individuales, empresariales y estatales para la confección de las denominadas como mascarillas higiénicas, que sin cumplir las normas exigidas para las mascarillas quirúrgicas y de protección (FFP2 y FFP3) podían cumplír una función higiénica y evitar tanto contagiar y como ser contagiado. Escudos Faciales Los protectores faciales forman parte del equipo esencial en muchos de los procedimientos que se realizan en hospi- tales. Los médicos y las enfermeras los usan cuando intuban a pacientes con COVID-19 y durante los procedimientos quirúrgicos que pueden hacer que vuelen fragmentos de sangre y huesos. Un estudio de simulación de tos en 2014 sugirió que un protector de rostro completo podría reducir la exposición viral de un usuario en un 96 por ciento, cuando se usa a menos de 45 centímetros de alguien que tose. *Lo bueno de los protectores es que el usuario puede volver a esterilizarlos y limpiarlos, por lo que pueden reutilizar- se de manera indeﬁnida hasta que algunos componentes se rompan o agrieten. Los escudos de plástico transparente pueden ser más fáciles de usar, desinfectar y reutilizar que las mascarillas de tela o quirúrgicas, aunque no las rempla- zan por completo. 9
  8. 8. Prototipo de FabLab Universidad de Chile Hace un par de semanas, el Laboratorio de Fabricación Digital (Fablab) de la Facultad de Ciencias Físicas y Mate- máticas de la Universidad de Chile anunció la creación de un escudo facial imprimible en 3D, compostable, de uso abierto y de bajo costo. Esta iniciativa para enfrentar la pandemia fue impulsada en coordinación con una red de 300 productores y profesionales para proveer de este equipo al personal médico en distintas partes del país.Ahora, el proyecto avanza hacia una segunda etapa de fabricación masiva para que cualquier persona con impresora 3D, en cualquier parte de Chile o el mundo, pueda descargar el diseño de la máscara y producirla de manera correcta. 10
  9. 9. Problemática de los escudos faciales La propuesta que existe es una especie de cintillo, con un superﬁcie que cubre la parte frontal de la cabeza.Ya no bas- ta con la mascarilla, sino que se requiere de una protección de los ojos, la nariz, la boca; pero que aún te permita mirar. Comparando el valor económico y temporal de producción de un elemento impreso en 3D; el valor económico y temporal del papel plegado, observamos cierta ventaja, el plegado de una lámina de papel tiene un nivel de requeri- mientos tecnológicos, económicos y temporales mucho menores. *El gran problema de los escudos faciales que se han desarrollado, es que quedan abiertos; frente a este problema, es que a través del plegado se puede generar una forma de envolver una mayor área de la cabeza, disminuyendo el espacio que queda entre la mascarilla y el rostro. La construcción del rostro por medio de la estructuración del papel y observación cómo en este momento se están desarrollando múltiples propuestas con el objetivo de proteger las vías respiratorias, llegando incluso a aparecer un nuevo concepto, el de cobertores o escudos faciales, donde desde el diseño han desarrollado una serie de propues- tas de código abierto que se están construyendo de manera 3D. Mascarillas de papel 11
  10. 10. Planimetrías de mascarillas 12 Las siguientes planimetrías pueden ser replicadas en papel, utilizando el plegado y las técnicas de origami
  11. 11. Técnicas de plegado Origami El origami o papiroﬂexia es un arte que consiste en el plegado de papel sin usar tijeras ni pegamento para obte- ner ﬁguras de formas variadas, muchas de las cuales podrían considerarse como esculturas de papel. En un sentido especíﬁco, el origami es un tipo de papiroﬂexia de origen japonés que incluye ciertas restricciones, (por ejemplo, no admite cortes en el papel y se parte desde ciertas bases) con lo que el origami es papiroﬂexia pero no toda la papiro- ﬂexia es origami. *La particularidad de esta técnica es la transformación del papel en formas de distintos tamaños partiendo de una base inicial cuadrada o rectangular que pueden ir desde sencillos modelos hasta plegados de gran complejidad. Origen El arte de doblar papel se originó en China alrededor del siglo I o II d. C., llegó a Japón en el s.VI y se integró en la tra- dición japonesa. En el periodo Heian, desde 794 hasta 1185, el origami formó parte importante en las ceremonias de la nobleza, pues doblar papel era un lujo que solo podían darse personas de posición económica acomodada. Entre 1338 y 1573 del periodo Muromachi, el papel se volvió lo suﬁcientemente barato para todos, y el estilo de origami servía para distinguir un estrato social de otro, por ejemplo, entre un samurái aristócrata y un campesino. La total democratización del arte solo ocurre entre 1603 y 1867, periodo Tokugawa, en donde se documenta la base del pájaro y la base de la rana en el libro Senbazuru Orikata en el año 1797. 13 *Primer libro de origami de 1797
  12. 12. Tipos de origami Origami de acción El origami no sólo representa ﬁguras inmóviles, también existen objetos móviles donde las ﬁguras pueden moverse de maneras ingeniosas. El origami de acción incluye modelos que vuelan, que requieren ser inﬂados para completar- los o que presionando o tirando de cierta región del modelo se consigue que la ﬁgura mueva un miembro.Algunos sostienen que, en realidad, solo este último es realmente “reconocido” como origami de acción. El origami de acción, habiendo aparecido primero con el pájaro aleteador japonés tradicional, es bastante común. Un ejemplo son los instrumentalistas de Robert Lang; cuando se hallan las cabezas de las ﬁguras en sentido contrario a sus cuerpos, sus manos se moverán, asemejándose a la acción de tocar música. Origami modular (Kusudama) El origami modular consiste en poner una cantidad de piezas idénticas juntas para formar un modelo completo. Las piezas son normalmente simples pero el conjunto ﬁnal puede ser complicado. Muchos de los modelos modulares de origami son bolas decorativas como el kusudama, sin embargo la técnica diﬁere en que el kusudama permite que las piezas sean puestas juntas usando hilo o pegamento. 14 *Ejemplo de origami modular: Esfera * Ejemplo origami de acción: Sapo saltarín
  13. 13. Plegado en húmedo El plegado en húmedo es una técnica de origami para producir modelos con curvas ﬁnas en vez de pliegues geomé- tricos rectos y superﬁcies planas. Consiste en humedecer el papel para que pueda ser moldeado fácilmente. El modelo ﬁnal mantiene su forma cuando se seca. Puede ser utilizado por ejemplo para producir modelos de animales de apariencia muy natural. Existe otra forma de realizar plegado en húmedo, se trata de colocar una capa de metilce- lulosa al papel y esperar que esta seque. Una vez ﬁnalizado el modelo se humedece con agua para dar la forma ﬁnal. En variantes se pliega sin tratamiento y con el modelo ﬁnalizado se trata con metilcelulosa para acercar las capas de papel en especial es extremidades de la ﬁgura. Origami pureland Se trata de un estilo en el que se necesita mucho cuidado y técnica en el cual solamente se puede hacer un pliegue a la vez y no se permiten pliegues más complejos, como los invertidos. Todos los pliegues deben tener localizaciones directas. Fue desarrollado por John Smith en los años 70 para ayudar a plegadores novatos o a aquellos con habi- lidades motoras limitadas.A algunos diseñadores también les gusta el desafío de crear buenos modelos dentro de límites tan estrictos. Tipos de origami *Ejemplo plegado en húmedo: Toro 15
  14. 14. 16 Tipos de origami Teselados o teselaciones Esta rama del origami ha crecido recientemente en popularidad, pero tiene una historia extensa. Un teselado es una regularidad o patrón de ﬁguras que cubre o pavimenta completamente una superﬁcie plana sin dejar huecos ni su- perponer las ﬁguras. Los teselados de origami se hacen normalmente con papel pero se pueden utilizar otros mate- riales que retengan el pliegue. La historia del vestir incluye teselados hechos en tela que han sido registrados desde la época de los egipcios. *Fujimoto, uno de los primeros maestros japoneses del origami, publicó libros que incluían teselados y en los años 60 hubo una gran exploración de los teselados por Ron Resch. Chris Palmer es un artista que también ha trabajado ex- tensivamente con los teselados y ha encontrado maneras de crear teselados de origami detallados a partir de la seda. Robert Lang y Alex Bateman son dos diseñadores que utilizan programas de computadora para diseñar teselados de origami. El primer libro estadounidense sobre el tema fue publicado por Eric Gjerde y la primera convención interna- cional fue realizada en Brasilia (Brasil), en 2006. * Ejemplo teselado: Teselación del remolino de Eric Gjerde
  15. 15. Origami clásico *Consiste en obtener ﬁguras a partir de una hoja cuadrada de papel, sin uso de tijeras ni pegamento. Dobleces doblez valle doblez monte Doblar y desdoblar valle volver y línea invisible Una ﬁgura está formada por dobleces de dos tipos, visto desde arriba: *Valles: son dobleces que se hunden en la hoja *Montes: son dobleces que parecen una montaña, una arista entre vértices que se proyecta hacia el observador Un conjunto de valles y montes generado al desdoblar una ﬁgura terminada se denomina CP (Crease pattern). Es ha- bitual que se diseñe el CP y posteriormente se realicen las instrucciones paso a paso para la ﬁgura doblada ﬁnal. 17
  16. 16. 18 Bases del origami Tradicionalmente las bases clásicas son cuatro. Se realizan co- menzando con una hoja cuadrada de papel: *La base del cometa: de donde se origina la ﬁgura del cisne. *La base del pez: de ella surge un pez. *La base del pájaro: la grulla es un ejemplo que la ocupa. *La base de la rana: que resulta en la rana. A estas se añaden otras dos bases sencillas: *La base bomba de agua: de ella resulta el globo de papel que requiere ser inﬂado. *El doblez preliminar del inglés Preliminar fold. En la década de 1970 aparecieron varios nombres de bases nuevas, que solamente eran modiﬁcaciones de las antiguas. Hay poco consenso respecto de cuales son las bases del origami, pero al menos se reconocen las primeras cuatro mencionadas. Actualmente hay tantas bases como ﬁguras, ya que la tendencia actual es a diseñar una base para cada ﬁgura, por lo tanto existen miles de bases. En el diseño, las seis bases mencionadas pueden emplearse para crear extremidades extra en los diseños más complejos. La base del pájaro se ocupa generalmente para crear aves porque da origen a 4 solapas que pueden transformarse en una cabeza, una cola y dos alas, aunque ciertas ﬁguras, como el caracol, también parten de esta base.
  17. 17. Todas las técnicas de diseño enfocan el diseño de la ﬁgura pensando en la ﬁgura desdoblada, una hoja cuadrada con todos los dobleces valles y montes en ella, lo que se denomina como crease pattern o patrón de doblado (uno de ellos se puede ver en la ﬁgura de los teoremas y axiomas del origami) Existen muchas técnicas de diseño, la mayoría inventadas en los últimos 50 años, entre las cuales Robert Lang clasiﬁca en: *División de puntas: Del inglés splitting points. Consiste en dividir una solapa en dos o más solapas dividiendo un punto. La desventaja es que las solapas ﬁnales son más cortas que la original. Es muy útil para crear dedos en patas o manos de seres vivos. *Injerto: Del inglés grafting. Consiste en ampliar las características de una base añadiéndole otras.A partir de un cua- drado principal, añadimos cuadrados más pequeños en las esquinas, como la ﬁgura resultante no es práctica, se toma un cuadrado de papel que los contiene a todos. El cuadrado principal será una base principal, los demás serán bases secundarias. El resultado es una base ﬁnal más compleja que añade características adicionales al diseño básico. Por lo general la técnica produce desperdicio de papel. *Injerto de patrones: Del inglés pattern Grafting.A un modelo básico se le añade un patrón regular, un doblez típico repetido muchas veces que da un efecto profesional. por ejemplo escamas en peces, dragones y caparazones en tortugas. *Mosaico: Del inglés tiling. Consiste en observar la ﬁgura a diseñar y descomponerla en sus bloques más básicos (baldosas) compuestos generalmente por triángulos con dobleces internos. El punto de vista al abordar el proble- ma de diseño es que la hoja de papel no es una sola unidad sino varias unidades ﬂexibles, triángulos que pueden ser separados, rectángulos o ríos que pueden injertarse. Una forma de abordar el problema es imaginar la ﬁgura ﬁnal con un diagrama de palos o segmentos. Después dibujar en el cuadrado los círculos y los ríos (se denominan así porque parecen ríos de papel sin doblar, en medio de los círculos y semicírculos). Posteriormente estudiar el doblado de cada “baldosa” del mosaico para que calce con las otras y dé origen a una secuencia de doblado exitosa. *Ejemplo Origami Mosaico Tipos de diseño en el origami 19
  18. 18. *Empaquetamiento de círculos: Del inglés circle packing. Cuando se desea construir una nueva ﬁgura, lo primero que se debe hacer es contar el número de solapas que tendrá, por ejemplo si se quisiera diseñar un perro, este tiene una cabeza, una cola y cuatro patas, por lo tanto la ﬁgura debe tener 6 solapas. Cada solapa tiene un largo del radio de un círculo. En el inicio del diseño, en el papel cuadrado se dibujan estos 6 círculos con la restricción de que sus centros siempre queden dentro del papel y que no se superponga un círculo con otro (ver ﬁgura). Después se conectan los centros de los círculos contiguos con un doblez. Posteriormente se añaden dobleces secundarios. Finalmente se en- cuentra una secuencia de doblado que origine el patrón de dobleces. Se consigue así una base para la ﬁgura, quedan- do por añadir tan sólo los detalles. *Moléculas: Del inglés molecules. La moléculas son polígonos, triángulos, cuadrilateros o pentágonos, los cuales si se juntan aseguran que la ﬁgura podrá doblarse y colapsarse, dando origen a la ﬁgura ﬁnal. Si se diseñó por empaqueta- miento de círculos, las moléculas son la solución para establecer un patrón de doblado de valles y montes. *Teoría del árbol: Del inglés tree theory. Se basa en enfocar el diseño dibujando la ﬁgura ﬁnal como un árbol con ramas, en que cada rama es una solapa. Posteriormente esto dará origen a círculos y ríos en la hoja de papel o bien a polígonos y ríos. *Pliegue en grilla cuadriculada: Del inglés box pleating. Consiste en empaquetar cuadrados y rectángulos dentro del papel. El CP se ve repleto de líneas verticales y horizontales, las cuales solo pueden tener ángulos de 45° y 90°. Su diseño es muy popular hoy en día porque ha permitido un diseño más sencillo, pero es más ineﬁciente en el uso del papel que el empaquetado por círculos. La gran mayoría de los insectos y personajes humanos usan esta técnica en solitario o complementada con otras. *Pliegue en grilla hexagonal: Del inglés Hex pleating. Técnica de plegado de hexágonos. Intenta lograr lo mejor de dos mundos: el empaquetamiento de círculos y el de rectángulos. Los ángulos de los pliegues son siempre múltiplos de 30°. No hay un descubridor deﬁnido, dado que ha aparecido de forma natural en las convenciones Origami Usa y Japan Origami Academic Association. *Ejemplo Origami empaquetamiento de círculos 20
  19. 19. 21 Tipos de papel para origami Casi todos los papeles más valorados y que resisten más dobleces, suelen tener ﬁbras largas, esto de nota al romper el papel mientras más largas las ﬁbras mejor será para doblar. Otro criterios son los gramos por metro del papel, ﬁguras con muchas capas y dobleces son muy difíciles de doblar con gramos mayores a 20 gr. Papeles gruesos 40 suelen ser útiles para plegado en húmedo. *Origamido: Es una marca de papel fabricado en Origamido Studio a cargo de Richard Ale y Michael Lafosse. Es un pa- pel muy caro, hecho a pedido por un artista, el cual participa en el proceso de fabricación de acuerdo a requerimien- tos muy especíﬁcos. También puede adquirirse en una sola tienda en Internet a aproximadamente 11 dólares la hoja. Este papel ocupa distintos tipos de ﬁbras y es teñido con pigmentos naturales.25 Uno de los creadores del estudio, señala en su libro, que las ﬁbras principales de su papel son el cáñamo (cannabis sativa) y una planta brazileña abaca. Para los insectos robert lang pidió papel 60% abaca y 40% cáñamo. Kamiya en cambio preﬁere 50% abaca y 50% cáñamo. Otras combinaciones ocupan 80 % abaca y 20% algodón. *O-gami: Es una marca de papel artesanal, basado en los típicos componentes que han demostrado tener excelentes características al doblar, abacá y cáñamo. Ha adquirido bastante notoriedad últimamente, ya que antes origamido era el único lugar donde encontrar papel para las complejas ﬁguras actuales. Podría considerarse una alternativa al origamido. * Figura polilla en origamido*Papel Origamido
  20. 20. 22 *Tant: Es una marca de papel, de varias gamas de colores, no libre de ácido. Usado a veces en plegado en húmedo. Ligeramente grueso *Washi: Es una palabra para denominar al papel japonés hecho de forma tradicional, en el cual se ocupa la corteza de arbustos como el kozo, gampi y Mitsumata. *Lokta: Papel elaborado artesanalmente en Nepal. *Papel sandwitch: Es un papel fabricado artesanalmente con papel seda en una cara, una hoja de aluminio al medio, y en la otra papel seda. *Papel de envolver: Es aquel papel que se usa para envolver zapatos, camisas, y que a veces se ocupa en embalaje. Sue- le tener color blanco. Ha demostrado que es útil para hacer ﬁguras complejas dado sus 20 gramos por metro y gran resistencia *Papel Kraft: También es muy resistente al doblado por sus ﬁbras largas y quienes usan lo ocupan para practicar. Tipos de papel para origami * Papel Washi
  21. 21. 23 Dibujo técnico ¿Qué es el dibujo técnico? El dibujo técnico es un sistema de representación gráﬁca de diversos tipos de objetos, con el propósito de propor- cionar información suﬁciente para facilitar su análisis, ayudar a elaborar su diseño y posibilitar su futura construcción y mantenimiento. Suele realizarse con el auxilio de medios informatizados o, directamente, sobre el papel u otros soportes planos. La representación gráﬁca se basa en la geometría descriptiva y utiliza las proyecciones ortogonales para dibujar las distintas vistas de un objeto. Los objetos, piezas, máquinas, ediﬁcios, planos urbanos, entre otros , se suelen representar en planta (vista superior, vista de techo, planta de piso, cubierta, entre otros ), alzado (vista frontal o anterior) y lateral (acotaciones); son nece- sarias un mínimo de dos proyecciones (vistas del objeto) para aportar información útil del objeto, dependiendo esto de la complejidad del mismo. Las vistas mencionadas de acuerdo al sistema ortogonal se llaman fundamentales por pertenecer al triedro fundamental, este triedro lo conforman el plano anterior, superior y lateral. *Dibujo técnico del símbolo monetario del euro.
  22. 22. 24 El dibujo arquitectónico es aquel que se caracteriza por representar arquitectura, sea esta como detalle arquitectóni- co o como espacio arquitectónico. Puede ser expresado en planta, alzado, sección, perspectiva o perspectiva axo- nométrica. A este tipo de dibujo se le conﬁere una responsabilidad, pues tiene que ser realizado pensando en las personas que habitarán esa arquitectura, sus medidas (antropometría) y los medios para su construcción. Otros aspectos, como la distribución de espacios, el color y el trabajo conceptual, se relacionan con el diseño arquitectónico. Dibujo arquitectónico *Vistas estándar usadas en el dibujo arquitectónico.
  23. 23. 25 Sistemas de proyección *Sistema Europeo: El objeto se encuentra entre el observa- dor y el plano de proyecciones. Sistema utilizado en una gran cantidad de países, que además han adoptado el sistema métrico decimal como sistema de medida, (metro, cms, mm). *Sistema Americano: El plano de proyección se encuentra entre el observador y el objeto. Una vez realizadas las seis proyecciones ortogonales sobre las caras del cubo, y manteniendo ﬁja la cara de la proyec- ción de la vista Frontal (A), se procede a obtener el desarrollo del cubo, que como puede apreciarse en las ﬁguras, es diferente según el sistema utilizado. SISTEMA ISO (EUROPEO), SISTEMA ASA (AMERICANO).
  24. 24. 26 Denominación de vistas
  25. 25. *Ancho: es la distancia horizontal derecha o izquierda entre dos puntos medida sobre la perpendicular a dos planos laterales que los contienen. *Altura: es la diferencia de elevación entre dos puntos medidos perpendicularmente entre dos planos horizontales que los contiene, el movimiento perpendicular es descrito como arriba o abajo. *Profundidad: es la distancia horizontal entre dos puntos medidos sobre la perpendicular a dos planos frontales que los contiene. Dimensiones principales de un volumen *Vista frontal: es la proyección del objeto obtenida en un plano de proyección vertical, ubicado detrás del objeto. Se proyectan las dimensiones alto y ancho. *Vista horizontal: es la proyección del objeto obtenida en el plano de proyección horizontal, ubicado debajo del objeto. Se proyectan las dimensiones ancho y profundidad. *Vista lateral izquierda o derecha: es la proyección del objeto obtenida en un plano de proyección vertical, ubicado a la de- recha o a la izquierda del objeto respectivamente. Se proyec- tan las dimensiones profundidad y alto. Vistas principales 27
  26. 26. Tipos de proyecciones tridimensionales *Perspectiva Isométrica : Este tipo de perspectiva se utiliza en cualquier representación, siendo una de las más utilizadas ya que permite conocer las vistas, dando la misma importancia a cada una de ellas y se logra colocando ángulos de 30º en los planos frontal y lateral. *Perspectiva militar : Este tipo de perspectiva se utiliza cuando se requiera conocer más a fondo la vista del plano superior, por lo tanto estará inclinada más hacia este plano, se pueden utilizar distintos ángulos: 45º - 45º, 30º - 60º, 60º - 60º, 15º - 75º. *Perspectiva caballera : Este tipo de perspectiva se utiliza cuando se requiera conocer mas a fondo la vista del plano frontal, por lo tanto el plano frontal estará perpendicular representando su verdeara magnitud (largo X largo), y la profundidad se logrará representado los planos laterales a 45º. 28
  27. 27. La planimetría es la parte de la topografía que estudia el conjunto de métodos y procedimientos que tienden a conseguir la representación a escala de todos los detalles interesantes del terreno sobre una superﬁcie plana (plano geometría), prescindiendo de su relieve y se representa en una proyección horizontal. Planimetría 29
  28. 28. Patronajes arquitectónicos Los patrones arquitectónicos, o patrones de arquitectura, también llamados arquetipos ofrecen soluciones a pro- blemas de arquitectura de software en ingeniería de software. Dan una descripción de los elementos y el tipo de relación que tienen junto con un conjunto de restricciones sobre cómo pueden ser usados. Un patrón arquitectónico expresa un esquema de organización estructural esencial para un sistema de software, que consta de subsistemas, sus responsabilidades e interrelaciones. En comparación con los patrones de diseño, los patrones arquitectónicos tienen un nivel de abstracción mayor. Aunque un patrón arquitectónico comunica una imagen de un sistema, no es una arquitectura como tal. Un patrón arquitectónico es más un concepto que captura elementos esenciales de una arquitectura de software. Muchas arquitecturas diferentes pueden implementar el mismo patrón y por lo tanto compartir las mismas características. Además, los patrones son a menudo deﬁnidos como una cosa estrictamente descrita y comúnmente disponible. Por ejemplo, la arquitectura en capas es un estilo de llamamiento-y-regreso, cuando deﬁne uno un estilo general para interaccionar. Cuando esto es descrito estrictamente y comúnmente disponible, es un patrón. 30 *Patronajes de ﬁguras geométricas
  29. 29. 31 Mapa Dymaxion El mapa Dymaxion o proyección de Fuller de la Tierra es una proyección de un mapamundi en la superﬁcie de un po- liedro que puede desplegarse en una red de muchas formas diferentes y aplanarse para formar un mapa bidimensio- nal que retiene la mayor parte de la integridad proporcional relativa del mapa del globo. Fue creado por Buckminster Fuller, quien lo patentó en 1946. En la patente la proyección mostrada es sobre un cuboctaedro. La versión de 1954 publicada por Fuller con el título The AirOcean World Map empleaba un icosaedro ligeramente modiﬁcado pero casi completamente regular como base para la proyección,versión más conocida en la actualidad. El nombre Dymaxion se aplicó a muchas invenciones de Fuller. *A diferencia de la mayoría de proyecciones, el Dymaxion está concebido sólo para representar el globo entero.
  30. 30. 32 Fuller aseguró que su mapa tenía muchas ventajas sobre otras proyecciones de superﬁcies geográﬁcas. Tiene menos distorsión del tamaño relativo de las regiones, especialmente si se lo compara con la proyección de Mercator y menos distorsión de las formas, particularmente cuando se lo compara con la proyección Gall-Peters. Un rasgo distintivo del Dymaxion es que no tiene una dirección que vaya arriba. Fuller dijo frecuentemente que en el universo no hay «arriba» y «abajo» ni «norte» y «sur»: sólo «dentro» y «fuera». Las fuerzas gravitacionales de las estrellas y los planetas crean «dentro», que signiﬁca «hacia el centro gravitacional» y «fuera» que signiﬁca «lejos del centro gravitacional».Asoció la representación de los mapas habituales con el norte arriba y el sur abajo al sesgo cultural. Hay que destacar que hay otras proyecciones geométricas que no tienen el norte arriba. No hay una orientación «correcta» del mapa Dymaxion. Desplegar las caras triangulares del icosaedro resulta en una red que muestra masas de tierra casi contiguas que comprenden los continentes de la tierra, y no grupos de conti- nentes divididos por océanos. Si se despliega de otra forma se muestra el mundo dominado por una masa de agua conexa rodeada de tierra. Propiedades del mapa Dymaxion
  31. 31. 33 Paraboloide Hiperbólico El paraboloide hiperbólico es una superﬁcie doblemente reglada por lo que se puede construir a partir de rectas. Por su apariencia, también se lo denomina superﬁcie de silla de montar. El paraboloide hiperbólico es una lámina de curvatura doble, anticlástica. Se puede deﬁnir desde dos puntos de vista diferentes: (I) a partir de dos curvas o (II) de dos familias de rectas. La superﬁcie se genera trasladando una parábola paralela a sí misma sobre otra de curvatura inversa, si las parábolas se encuentran en dos planos que forman 90º el paraboloide hiperbólico se denomina equilátero, si no se denomina no equilátero. Expresado desde el punto de vista de una superﬁcie reglada se deﬁne el paraboloide hiperbólico a través de dos familias de rectas, una familia - las asíntotas de las hipérbolas, generatrices- que se desplaza de manera paralela, apoyándose sobre otra formada por dos rectas - directrices- que se cruzan, de inclinaciones diferentes y separadas una determinada distancia.
  32. 32. 3434 Catenaria Para el sistema de electriﬁcación de alta potencia de los ferrocarriles,véase Catenaria (ferrocarril). Una catenaria es una curva ideal que representa físicamente la curva generada por una cadena, cuerda o cable sin ri- gidez ﬂexional, suspendida de sus dos extremos y sometida a un campo gravitatorio uniforme. Esta palabra proviene del latín catēnarĭus (‘propio de la cadena’). La evoluta de una tractriz es una catenaria. Historia El problema de la catenaria, planteado durante el siglo XVII, consistía en determinar la forma que adoptaba una ca- dena o cuerda (sin rigidez ﬂexional) dentro de un campo gravitatorio uniforme. Es decir, cuando sobre un segmento de cuerda actuaba el propio peso de la cuerda verticalmente y era sostenido simultáneamente por las tensiones en sus extremos, en direcciones tangentes a un segmento de curva en sus extremos. Los primeros físicos y matemáticos que abordaron el problema supusieron que la curva era una parábola, porque empíricamente la forma de la cuerda se parece mucho a una parábola, especialmente si se consideran longitudes pequeñas de cuerda. Pero fue Christiaan Huygens, a los 17 años, quien demostró que la curva no era realmente una parábola, sino sólo una curva parecida, aunque no encontró la ecuación de la catenaria. La ecuación fue obtenida por Gottfried Leibniz, Christiaan Huygens y Johann Bernoulli en 1691, en respuesta al desafío planteado por Jakob Bernoulli. Huygens fue el primero en utilizar el término catenaria en una carta dirigida a Leibniz en 1690 y David Gregory escribió, ese mismo año, un tratado sobre la curva.
  33. 33. 35 Superﬁcies de doble curvatura Las cubiertas formadas por paraboloides hiperbólicos se encuentran dentro de las llamadas estructuras laminares, este tipo de estructuras se viene estudiando y construyendo de manera regular desde la primera mitad del siglo XX, para su desarrollo fue necesaria la investigación desde distintas disciplinas: la geometría, el cálculo, los materiales y la construcción. Antoni Gaudí fue consciente de que el arco de la catenaria es la forma mas perfecta que la mecánica proporciona para llevar las cargas al terreno evitando las ﬂexiones, y aportó las primeras estructuras laminares con forma de superﬁcies alabeadas. Dado un elemento lineal sometido solo a cargas verticales, la forma catenaria es precisamente la forma del eje ba- ricéntrico que minimiza las tensiones. Esa propiedad puede aprovecharse para el diseño de arcos. De este modo un arco en forma de catenaria invertida es precisamente la forma en la que se evita la aparición de esfuerzos distintos de los de compresión, como son los esfuerzos cortantes o los ﬂectores. *Por esa razón, una curva catenaria invertida es un trazado útil para un arco en la arquitectura, forma que fue aplicada, entre otros y fundamentalmente, por Antoni Gaudí. *Las columnas de la Sagrada Familia de Barcelona siguen una catenaria. * Puente de hormigón sobre el río Ulla, en Vedra, Galicia, España. El arco principal tiene forma de catenaria.
  34. 34. 36 Estas formas, cuyas deﬁniciones y ecuaciones pueden resultar complejas, se encuentran en la Natura- leza de manera más habitual de lo que se puede pensar, de lo que se puede deducir que son eﬁcientes y rentables. Además, según Gaudí, la Naturaleza crea formas que son útiles y hermosas al mismo tiempo, por lo que, quizá, deberían ser más utilizadas que otras mas comunes en arquitectura, como la esfera o el cubo.
  35. 35. Estructuras laminares Las estructuras laminares son elementos que cubren espacios en los que predominan las dimensiones de la planta frente al espesor de la lámina. Su forma y continuidad estructural es lo que las hace funcionar, para ello tienen que ser lo suﬁcientemente delgadas para no desarrollar importantes tensiones de ﬂexión, corte o torsión. Toda su labor se basa en que todos los esfuerzos internos sean normales, de tracción o compresión, y tangenciales . *La carga debe estar, preferiblemente, uniformemente distribuida y no presentar variaciones bruscas ni cargas pun- tuales. Esto indica que el apoyo de linternas o elementos puntuales sobre estas cubiertas complica su resolución. La forma es la característica fundamental que la hace resistir, debe variar sus radios de curvatura sobre la superﬁcie de manera continua, el espesor se ha de relacionar de manera directa con el radio de curvatura. Las condiciones de borde tienen que ser tales que estén libres de ﬂexiones como el resto de la superﬁcie. Las genera- trices del contorno pueden estar libres o unidas. 37
  36. 36. Las estructuras laminares de manera general se clasiﬁcan en tres grupos: I)   el grupo de las superﬁcies sin curvatura en el que se encuentran las láminas plegadas. En estas predomina el esta- do de ﬂexión frente al de membrana. II)  las superﬁcies de curvatura simple, son las que tienen forma cilíndrica o cónica, en estas superﬁcies también con- viven los dos estados, pero en este caso el de membrana predomina sobre la ﬂexión. III)  las superﬁcies de doble curvatura, dentro de las que se encuentra el paraboloide hiperbólico y son las que están en estado de membrana puro. Las superﬁcies de doble curvatura pueden ser de curvatura de Gauss positiva o sinclás- ticas, a este grupo pertenecen los casquetes o los paraboloides elípticos. O de curvatura de Gauss negativa o anticlás- ticas, en el que se encuentran el paraboloide hiperbólico y el hiperboloide. Clasiﬁcación de estructuras laminares * La estructura laminar del TWA Flight Center del Aeropuerto Internacional John F. Kennedy de Nueva York, diseñado por Eero Saarinen. 38
  37. 37. Diferencias entre curvaturas simples y doble curvatura Las primeras son ﬁguras desarrollables, con curvatura de Gauss nula, y se pueden realizar a partir de ﬁguras planas, lo que facilita una primera aproximación al diseño y posterior construcción. El paraboloide hiperbólico presenta una gran ventaja frente a las formas desarrollables y a las otras formas de doble curvatura, que se genera a partir de una familia de rectas que se va apoyando sobre otras dos rectas, lo que signiﬁca que es una superﬁcie con dos sistemas de generatrices y directrices rectilíneas que facilitan su adaptación a plantas de carácter ortogonal típicas de la arquitectura moderna y favorecen su construcción en cuanto a la elaboración de los encofrados y la colocación de las armaduras. Que tenga curvaturas con el signo cambiado, y curvatura de Gauss negativa, es otra cualidad que también la mejora frente a otras, ya que pasa a considerarse como estructura tensada que puede ser utilizada en estructuras textiles. El ingeniero Eduardo Torroja Miret (1899–1961) y el arquitecto Félix Candela Outeriño (1910–1997) son dos de las ﬁguras más destacadas dentro del mundo de las láminas de hormigón armado en el siglo XX. Si bien Antoni Gaudí, para la construcción de paraboloides hiperbólicos, contaba solo con hiladas de ladrillo o piedra sobre muros no paralelos en el espacio, Torroja y Candela ya tienen más medios a su alcance y consiguieron aprove- char al máximo las virtudes del hormigón armado. Félix Candela, años más tarde, también inició su carrera en el mundo de las láminas a través de modelos a escala. El primero fue una lámina funicular que levantó en la Escuela Experimental de Ciudad Victoria en 1950 y fue, en 1953, en la Colonia Vallejo cuando realizó el primer modelo de cubierta, a partir de trozos de paraboloide hiperbólico (hypar). 39
  38. 38. 40 Las secciones rectas que se dan en un paraboloide hiperbólico pueden ser parábolas si son verticales, hipérbolas si son horizontales o rectas si siguen la dirección de las generatrices. Esta aptitud para ser segmentado, llevó a Félix Candela a reﬂexionar sobre la posibilidad de combinar diferentes trozos, para que trabajaran de manera conjunta, siendo más eﬁcaces que la superﬁcie continua de un mismo hypar. Surgiendo lo que llamó “el paraguas” que admite diversas formas, en voladizo con un apoyo central o apoyado en las cuatro esquinas. *Son muchos los proyectos de Félix Candela que surgen de las diferentes: *Combinaciones de porciones de hypar: Con bordes rectos; va desde la estructura formada por una sola hoja de forma cuadrada, hasta la combinación de varias hojas de formas romboidales. La inclinación respecto del eje vertical es otra de las variables que se pueden introducir, para conseguir otros efectos, como en la iglesia de San José Obrero (1959).
  39. 39. En la cubierta de la Capilla de Cuernavaca (1958, Morelos, México) Candela enseñó las dos posibilidades de borde curvo, la parábola en el espacio principal y la hipérbola en el contacto con el suelo. Los ejemplos más famosos son el restaurante de Los Manantiales (1957) en Xochimilco y la nave de la destilería de Bacardí (1960) en Cuautitlán. 41
  40. 40. En todo cálculo estructural uno de los objetivos primordiales es la obtención de un diseño óptimo. Tradicionalmente, en el campo de las estructuras, un diseño óptimo es aquel que reduce al mínimo su propio peso, por lo que este ha sido el ﬁn de los grandes calculistas, pero no siempre es el factor determinante, o se prioriza sobre otras cualidades, como el costo o la forma. Las membranas son estructuras que minimizan la cantidad de material, ya que se evitan los esfuerzos de ﬂexión y cortante, con lo que el hormigón solo tiene que trabajar a compresión y, ayudado por el acero, a tracción. Para que una superﬁcie funcione como cáscara necesita formas curvas, cosa que diﬁculta su diseño, tanto a nivel grá- ﬁco como constructivo. La forma que tiene el paraboloide hiperbólico presenta las mejores cualidades como mem- brana a nivel estructural. a) Su doble curvatura hace que tenga la cualidad de estructura tensada por lo que cada línea de carga funciona a compresión, cuando tiene su concavidad al interior; y a tracción cuando tiene la convexidad hacia el interior. Es decir, hace simultáneamente la función arco y cable.Además dota de la suﬁciente rigidez a la superﬁcie, no siendo necesa- rias estructuras secundarias del tipo arcos fajones. b) El modo de generarse a partir de dos familias de rectas permite poder deﬁnirla a partir de coordenadas cartesia- nas, por medio de sencillas ecuaciones de primer grado, lo que facilita la distribución de las armaduras necesarias, creando los nervios sobre las rectas generatrices. c) Los bordes generados por las secciones de planos rectos permiten obtener rectas, parábolas o hipérbolas, que la hace muy apta para enlazar bordes rectos con formas curvas o viceversa. Con esto, a partir de trozos de hypar se pue- den generar inﬁnitas formas.Además si los bordes se alejan de la dirección de una de las directrices, reparten mejor los esfuerzos y se consigue liberar el borde, dando aspecto de liviandad a la estructura. 42

