  1. 1. Tensoesctructuras 43 Las Tensoestructuras, también conocidas como Membranas Estructuradas o Membranas Tensadas, están compuestas por diferentes elementos estructurales, y funcionan armoniosamente en conjunto. La membrana o textil técnico, material utilizado en los proyectos de tensoestructuras, es un elemento de gran resis- tencia a la tracción, no así a la compresión, por lo que su principal función estructural, es transmitir las cargas recibi- das (viento, lluvia, nieve, etc.) hacia los elementos estructurales soportantes (muros, mástiles, pilares,vigas, cables, etc.). Estos a su vez, las transmiten a los apoyos por medio de fundaciones o anclajes. Los dos conceptos básicos y más importantes de las Tensoestructuras son la Pre-tensión y la Doble Curvatura. 1.-La membrana al no tener capacidad a la compresión, debe ser sometida a Pre-tensión o a un estiramiento en sim- ples palabras, para que se transforme en un elemento que oponga resistencia a las fuerzas. 2.-La manera de hacer eficiente esta pre-tensión, es dando forma a la membrana y esto se logra por la Doble Curvatu- ra, idealmente anticlástica, en la que una curva logra contrarrestar a la otra.
  2. 2. A diferencia de lo que comúnmente se piensa, las membranas técnicas no son «elasticadas» y son fabricadas espe- cialmente para que su deformación sea mínima. Por lo tanto la forma final se logra a través de la unión de piezas o Patrones, que son la descomposición geométrica de la doble curvatura a plano (3.-) El proceso que integra las variables de pre-tensión, la forma de las membranas y los elementos estructurales que lo conforman, se realiza mediante la aplicación de iteración matemática y se denomina Formfinding (búsqueda de la forma), el cual es fundamental para el éxito de todo proyecto de tensoestructuras o membranas tensadas. Una forma simple que resume estos conceptos básicos, es el paraboloide hiperbólico, también conocido como sadd- le, hypar o silla de montar. 44
  3. 3. Las tensoestructuras están tan condicionadas por el montaje, que tanto sus principales características como los elementos y componentes, medios de elevación y transporte y operaciones de puesta en obra, deben ser tenidos en cuenta en fase de proyecto. *Características del proceso de ejecución: El tamaño y el peso de las diferentes partes, el equipo necesario para la elevación y el transporte, la accesibilidad, el equipo humano, el plazo, la seguridad y las condiciones climatológicas son aspectos muy relevantes. La forma y el pretensado resultantes del proceso de ejecución determinan no solamente el comportamiento, sino que también influyen en la resistencia y estabilidad. El coste del montaje también es significativo. Puede representar el 30% del presupuesto de ejecución material de las cimentaciones, la estructura, la membrana y los accesorios, por lo que se debe plantear una solución que no lo desequilibre. También se debe considerar que, después de la primera instalación, habrá que controlar las tensiones y restituirlas, así como realizar operaciones de mantenimiento en función de los materiales empleados y de la agresivi- dad del ambiente. *Elementos constructivos y medios auxiliares: Las cimentaciones pueden ser permanentes o provisionales, anclajes superficiales o profundos,zapatas, pozos, bloques, elementos de muro pantalla o pilotes. En tanto, los elementos estructurales de soporte utilizados más a menudo son los mástiles centrales o exteriores, arcos, pórticos o las conexiones a edificios existentes. Por su parte, la membrana requiere descarga, desplegado, presentado, montaje de cables y accesorios, costura en obra, manipulación, sujeción y tensado para lo que suelen necesitarse puntos de agarre provisionales y herramientas adecuadas. Suelen haber muchos accesorios diferentes de acuerdo al tipo (grilletes, pletinas, tornillos, tensores, sujeta cables, anillas, mordazas, manguitos y mecanismos de regulación), tamaño y resistencia que se prestan fácilmente a intercambio y confusión. La factibilidad del proyecto depende de los medios auxiliares y, sin embargo, estos pueden variar mucho y no estar todos disponibles. Se utilizan grúas, andamios, plataformas, cestas elevadoras, gatos, cabrestantes, polipastos, cables auxiliares, herramientas y accesorios. Es frecuente que requieran puntos de sujeción provisional que no pueden coin- cidir con los definitivos, por lo que se tienen que incluir en el diseño inicial Cubiertas textiles 45
  4. 4. La inestabilidad y las deficiencias estructurales de algunos modelos, debido a la aplicación de cables entrelazados y cubiertas muy ligeras, se resolvió a mediados del siglo pasado, gracias a la aplicación de cables de acero y membra- nas de fibra impermeable, con un alto grado de resistencia. Estas no sólo entregan una mayor protección frente a los rayos ultravioleta, los hongos y el fuego, sino que además permiten una mayor o menor translucidez y reflectividad. Tal progreso solo fue posible gracias a los estudios físico-estructurales iniciados por el arquitecto e ingeniero alemán Frei Otto, quien desde la década de 1950 realizó los primeros estudios científicos y diseñó las primera cubiertas con cables de acero tensados, combinados con membranas. Como estudiante, Otto visitó la oficina de Fred Severud, conociendo el Raleigh Arena en Carolina del Norte y que- dando impresionado por la audaz estética y la comodidad del proyecto. De vuelta en Alemania, comenzó a explorar modelos físicos a pequeña escala, generando empíricamente varias superficies, mediante cadenas, cables tirados y membranas elásticas. Convencido de la utilidad de los techos tensados, desarrolló el primer proyecto a gran escala utilizando el sistema que más tarde permitiría cubrir estadios olímpicos, clubes,zoológicos y pabellones. En 1957, fundó el Centro para el Desarrollo de la Construcción Ligera en Berlín. Siete años más tarde, en 1964, creó el Instituto de las Estructuras Lige- ras (The Institut fur Leichte Flachentragwerke) en la Universidad de Stuttgart,Alemania. *Estadio Olímpico de Munich 46 Membranas tensiles
  5. 5. 47 LA SAGRADA FAMILIA LOS COMIENZOS DE LA SAGRADA FAMILIA El Templo Expiatorio de la Sagrada Familia, conocido simplemente como la Sagrada Familia, es una basílica católica de Barcelona, España. La construcción comenzó en 1882 con un estilo neogótico. Un año después el proyecto fue puesto en manos de Gaudí, quien lo replanteó por comple- to. Gaudí diseñó un templo excepcional e innovador que iba a estar com- puesto por 18 torres, aunque finalmente sólo tuvo tiempo de crear una de ellas antes de su muerte. Es la obra maestra de Gaudí, el máximo exponente de la arquitectura mo- dernista catalana. Es uno de los monumentos más visitados de España, junto al Museo del Prado y la Alhambra de Granada, y es la iglesia más vi- sitada de Europa tras la basílica de San Pedro del Vaticano. Cuando esté finalizada será la iglesia cristiana más alta del mundo. Gaudí falleció en 1926 dejando inacabado el proyecto que ocupó los últi- mos años de su vida pero, gracias a los planos que se conservan, su sueño se hace realidad poco a poco gracias al trabajo de otros artistas y al dine- ro obtenido a partir de las donaciones y las visitas. EL INTERIOR Para diseñar el interior, Gaudí se inspiró en las formas de la naturaleza, creando columnas con forma de tronco de árbol que convierten el interior del templo en un enorme bosque de piedra. Desde 1915 Gaudí se dedicó prácticamente en exclusiva a la Sagrada Familia, que supone la síntesis de toda la evolución arquitectónica del arquitecto. Después de la realización de la cripta y el ábside, todavía en estilo neogótico, el resto del templo lo concibió en un estilo orgánico, imitando las formas de la naturaleza, donde abundan las formas geométricas regladas. El interior debía semejar un bosque, con un conjun- to de columnas arborescentes inclinadas, de forma helicoidal, creando una estructu- ra a la vez simple y resistente. PARABOLOIDE HIPERBÓLICO El paraboloide hiperbólico, una de las superficies más importantes y originales usa- das por Gaudí, es una superficie formada por rectas que se apoyan pautadamente en dos rectas que se cruzan en el espacio de forma ordenada. Si las dos rectas de apoyo fuesen paralelas surgiría un plano, pero al inclinarlas surge esta superficie que tanto enamoró a Gaudí. En la actualidad, los paraboloides hiperbólicos tienen su culminación en los ventanales laterales de la Sagrada Familia: Los paraboloides hiperbólicos se acoplan a las sofis- ticadas formas de los hiperboloides de una hoja formando parte del ventanal. Pero la culminación absoluta en el uso de estos se da en la cubierta superior de las naves y sacristías, así como también en los campanarios y en las torres. ·Lo utiliza en superficies de enlace en bóvedas , también en las columnas de la fachada de la Pasión. LAS FACHADAS La basílica tiene 3 simbólicas fachadas: Fachada del Nacimiento: Dedicada al nacimiento de Cristo, se trata de una fachada profu- samente decorada y llena de vida. Fachada de la Pasión: Algo más austera y simplificada que las otras fachadas, pretende reflejar el sufrimiento de Jesús durante la Crucifixión. Fachada de la Gloria: La fachada principal, mucho más grande y monumental que el resto, representará la muerte, el Juicio Final, la Gloria y el infierno. Consciente de que no iba a tener tiempo para construirla, Gaudí dejó hechos los bocetos para que sus sucesores pu- dieran finalizar el trabajo. Antoni Gaudí ELTEMPLOEXPIATORIODELASAGRADAFAMILIAESUNAIGLESIADECINCO NAVES CON CRUCERO DE TRES, QUE FORMAN UNA CRUZ LATINA SUS DIMENSIONES INTERIORES SON: • nave y ábside, 90 m • crucero, 60 m • anchura de la nave central, 15 m • naves laterales, 7,5 m cada una (la nave principal en total, 45 m) • anchura del crucero, 30 m LAS TORRES Hasta el momento han sido erigidas 8 de las 18 torres diseñadas por Gaudí. El arquitecto decidió que doce de ellas fueran dedicadas a los Apóstoles, cuatro a los Evangelistas, una a María y otra a Jesús. Cada una de ellas estará dotada de diferente altura en función de la jerarquía religiosa que representan. Es posible acceder hasta la parte superior de algunas de las torres para contemplar la ciu- dad desde las alturas y ver algunos detalles del exterior del templo a escasa distancia. Fachada de la Pasión

