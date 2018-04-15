Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA JOSE DE JESUS MARQUEZ DELGADO M1C3G15-176
• Cada día son más los dispositivos que se encuentran en el interior de los hogares y que tienen algún tipo de conectivida...
• Las nuevas tecnologías sirven de potente herramienta para conseguir un aprendizaje autónomo, significativo y de calidad....
• Las TIC funcionaron al comienzo como herramientas que favorecían el desarrollo de determinadas acciones, ahora, determin...
El uso de las TIC en: Hogar, Educación y Ámbito Laboral

  1. 1. LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA JOSE DE JESUS MARQUEZ DELGADO M1C3G15-176
  2. 2. • Cada día son más los dispositivos que se encuentran en el interior de los hogares y que tienen algún tipo de conectividad. • Como el uso de computadora, servicios de telefonía, señal de televisión de paga y de conexión a Internet en los hogares.
  3. 3. • Las nuevas tecnologías sirven de potente herramienta para conseguir un aprendizaje autónomo, significativo y de calidad. • Normalmente se identifican las TIC a Internet, - es muy típico que los alumnos dicen que "van a Internet" en lugar de decir que "van al aula TIC“.
  4. 4. • Las TIC funcionaron al comienzo como herramientas que favorecían el desarrollo de determinadas acciones, ahora, determinan cómo se debe trabajar. Las estrategias, los modos de actuar e incluso las políticas comerciales se crean de acuerdo al pensamiento digital.

