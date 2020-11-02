Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO INTEGRADOR. LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD JOSE ANGEL RODRIGUEZ JIMENEZ M1-REC-051020-001 SÁBADO 31 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020
INTRODUCCIÓN EL USO DE LAS TIC EN NUESTRA COMUNIDAD PARA EL USO DE PROBLEMAS • Las Tecnologías de la Información y las Com...
COMO SE USAN LAS TIC EN MI COMUNIDAD • Las TIC en mi comunidad han empezado a utilizarse mucho en los últimos años con el ...
COMO USA MI COMPAÑERO LAS TIC EN SU COMUNIDAD • Mi compañero utiliza las TIC para hablar con personas queridas que están l...
CONCLUSIÓN • En este tema observe como en diferentes lugares y también diferencie como se utilizan de diferente forma las ...
#USOLASTICPARA • #USOLASTICPARA uso las tic para poder cursas mis clases en línea y para poder contactar con familiares ví...
FUENTES DE CONSULTA https://sites.google.com/site/tecnologiaeducativachepo/aportes-de-las-tic-a-la- sociedad
proyecto integrador: las TIC en la sociedad

