Jornalización y otros Datos Matemáticas Financieras

PLANEACIÓN DIDÁCTICA POR OBJETIVOS UNIVERSIDADEVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR FACULTAD: CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y EMPRESARIALES CARE...
  1. 1. PLANEACIÓN DIDÁCTICA POR OBJETIVOS UNIVERSIDADEVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR FACULTAD: CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y EMPRESARIALES CARERRA: ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS COORDINADOR: LICDA. INGRID CHÉVEZ DOCENTE: JOSÉ VICENTE PÉREZ CUBIAS GRUPO: MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS
  UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 1 1. JORNALIZACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA No. DE SEMANAS FECHAS CONTENIDOS RECURSOS S1 14/07/2020 Introducción de Matemáticas Financieras - Ecuaciones de Primer Grado - Principios básicos de logaritmo - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Evaluación diagnóstica - Ejercicios 16/07/2020 Introducción a los conceptos de: - Tasa Interés Simple - Capital - Monto - Tiempo o plazo - Interés real o exacto. - Interés comercial. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas S2 21/07/2020 (…continuación…) Introducción a los conceptos de: - Tasa Interés Simple - Capital - Monto - Tiempo o plazo - Interés real o exacto. - Interés comercial. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 23/07/2020 - Diferencia entre monto y capital. Capitalización y descuento simple real y comercial. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S3 28/07/2020 - Interés real o exacto. - Interés comercial. - Diferencia entre monto y capital. - Capitalización y descuento simple real y comercial. - Diagramas de tiempo. - Cálculo de la tasa de interés, monto, capital o plazo de una transacción financiera. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas Guía de Ejercicios 30/07/2020 - Interés real o exacto. - Interés comercial. - Diferencia entre monto y capital. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios FACULTAD /ESCUELA CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y ECONÓMICAS CICLO /AÑO 02-2020 CARRERA LICENCIATURA EN ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS ASIGNATURA/ MÓDULO MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS DOCENTE JOSÉ VICENTE PÉREZ MODALIDAD PRESENCIAL (VIRTUAL) CONTACTO: joseph.cubias@gmail.com HORARIO 7:00 A.M. A 8:40 A.M.
  2 No. DE SEMANAS FECHAS CONTENIDOS RECURSOS - Capitalización y descuento simple real y comercial. - Diagramas de tiempo. Cálculo de la tasa de interés, monto, capital o plazo de una transacción financiera. S4 04/08/2020 VACACIONES DE AGOSTO (03 al 06 de agosto) 06/08/2020 S5 11/08/2020 Concepto de: - Interés Compuesto - Capital - Monto - Tiempo o plazo - Tasa de interés equivalente, efectivo y nominal. - Capitalización - Descuento compuesto - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 13/08/2020 (…continuación…) Concepto de: - Interés Compuesto - Capital - Monto - Tiempo o plazo - Tasa de interés equivalente, efectivo y nominal. - Capitalización - Descuento compuesto - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S6 18/08/2020 Laboratorio (…continuación de clase de Interés Compuesto) - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 20/08/2020 - Tasa de interés equivalente, efectivo y nominal. - Capitalización - Descuento compuesto - Diagramas de tiempo. - Cálculo de interés, monto, capital o plazo de una transacción financiera - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S7 25/08/2020 - Tasa de interés equivalente, efectivo y nominal. - Capitalización - Descuento compuesto - Diagramas de tiempo. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios
  3 No. DE SEMANAS FECHAS CONTENIDOS RECURSOS - Cálculo de interés, monto, capital o plazo de una transacción financiera 27/08/2020 PRIMERA EVALUACIÓN PARCIAL Examen tipo test S8 01/09/2020 - Concepto de: - Anualidad - Perpetuidad - Clasificación de anualidades: - Vencidas - Anticipadas - Diferidas - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 03/09/2020 - Concepto de: - Anualidad - Perpetuidad - Clasificación de anualidades: - Vencidas - Anticipadas - Diferidas - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S9 08/09/2020 - Concepto de Monto, valor actual, cálculo de renta, tiempo y tasa de interés de las anualidades. - Anualidades crecientes y constantes - Perpetuidades: - Monto y Valor actual - Cálculo de renta, tiempo y tasa de descuento. - Perpetuidad creciente y constante. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 10/09/2020 - Concepto de Monto, valor actual, cálculo de renta, tiempo y tasa de interés de las anualidades. - Anualidades crecientes y constantes - Perpetuidades: - Monto y Valor actual - Cálculo de renta, tiempo y tasa de descuento. - Perpetuidad creciente y constante. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S10 15/09/2020 DÍA DE LA INDEPENDENCIA 17/09/2020 - Concepto de amortización. - Sistemas de amortización: - Amortización gradual. - Amortización constante. - Amortización con renta variable. - Tabla de amortización - Valor de la amortización - Saldo insoluto - Interés - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios
  4 No. DE SEMANAS FECHAS CONTENIDOS RECURSOS S11 22/09/2020 - Concepto de amortización. - Sistemas de amortización: - Amortización gradual. - Amortización constante. - Amortización con renta variable. - Tabla de amortización - Valor de la amortización - Saldo insoluto - Interés - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 24/09/2020 - Número de pagos - Fondo de amortización - Valor del fondo de amortización - Plazo de una deuda - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S12 29/09/2020 Laboratorio (…continuación…) - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 01/10/2020 Concepto de depreciación. - Métodos de depreciación: - Línea recta. - Basado en la actividad. - Suma de dígitos. - De tasa fija. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S13 06/10/2020 Concepto de depreciación. - Métodos de depreciación: - Línea recta. - Basado en la actividad. - Suma de dígitos. - De tasa fija. - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 08/10/2020 SEGUNDA EVALUACIÓN PARCIAL Examen tipo test S14 13/10/2020 - Del fondo de amortización. - Depreciación e inflación. - Aplicación de los métodos de depreciación - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 15/10/2020 - Del fondo de amortización. - Depreciación e inflación. - Aplicación de los métodos de depreciación - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S15 20/10/2020 Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Razón beneficio costos - Período recuperación capital - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 22/10/2020 Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Razón beneficio costos - Período recuperación capital - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S16 27/10/2020 Fundamentos de la Gestión por Proyectos - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 29/10/2020 Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Tasa promedio de retorno - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas
  5 No. DE SEMANAS FECHAS CONTENIDOS RECURSOS - Valor actual neto (VAN) - Cálculo de Valor actual neto (VAN) - Guía de Ejercicios S17 03/11/2020 Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Tasa promedio de retorno - Valor actual neto (VAN) - Cálculo de Valor actual neto (VAN) - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 05/11/2020 Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Tasa interna de retorno (TIR) - Ventajas y desventajas de cada método. - Cálculo de Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR) - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios S18 10/11/2020 Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Tasa interna de retorno (TIR) - Ventajas y desventajas de cada método. - Cálculo de Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR) - Presentación con Diapositivas. - Clases Expositivas - Guía de Ejercicios 12/11/2020 TERCERA EVALUACIÒN PARCIAL
  6 2. CARTA DIDÁCTICA FACULTAD /ESCUELA CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y ECONÓMICAS CICLO /AÑO 02-2020 CARRERA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS ASIGNATURA MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS DOCENTE: JOSÉ VICENTE PÉREZ CUBIAS CONTACTO: joseph.cubias@gmail.com HORARIO Martes y jueves 7:00 a.m. a 8:40 a.m. UNIDAD No. 0 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD Introducción a la Matemáticas Financieras Objetivos de la Unidad: Aplicar los principios establecidos para la resolución de ecuaciones de primer grado con una incógnita y logaritmos como base para el desarrollo del proceso de resolución de problemas de las matemáticas financieras CONTENIDOS Estrategia de aprendizaje CONCEPTUALES PROCEDIMENTALES ACTITUDINALES - Resolución de Ecuaciones de Primer grado con una incógnita. - Principios básicos de los logaritmos. - Valor del dinero en el tiempo Desarrollar correctamente problemas vinculados con el interés simple por medio de una guía de ejercicios. • Avanzar en la consecución de la autonomía personal. • Desarrollar la capacidad para el trabajo en equipo • Capacidad de resolución de problemas con determinación. -Método Método deductivo -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas Discusión grupal -Actividades: Trabajos en grupo Test INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN EJES TRANSVERSALES APLICADOS Guías de Ejercicios Test Foros Resolución de Problemas Trabajo en equipo Responsabilidad ADECUACIONES CURRÍCULARES NECESARIAS Adecuación de actividades en modalidad virtual.
  7 FACULTAD /ESCUELA CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y ECONÓMICAS CICLO /AÑO 02-2020 CARRERA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS ASIGNATURA MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS DOCENTE: JOSÉ VICENTE PÉREZ CUBIAS CONTACTO: joseph.cubias@gmail.com HORARIO Martes y jueves 7:00 a.m. a 8:40 a.m. UNIDAD No. 1 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD Interés simple e Interés compuesto Objetivos de la Unidad: Resolver problemas prácticos relacionados con interés simple y compuesto CONTENIDOS Estrategia de aprendizaje CONCEPTUALES PROCEDIMENTALES ACTITUDINALES Introducción a los conceptos de: - Tasa Interés Simple - Capital - Monto - Tiempo o plazo - Interés real o exacto. - Interés comercial. Desarrollar correctamente problemas vinculados con el interés simple por medio de una guía de ejercicios. • Avanzar en la consecución de la autonomía personal. • Desarrollar la capacidad para
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 8 - Capital - Monto - Tiempo o plazo - Tasa de interés equivalente, efectivo y nominal. - Capitalización - Descuento compuesto interés mediante un cuadro comparativo, el cual explicarán durante la clase. • Desarrollar la capacidad para el trabajo en equipo • Capacidad de resolución de problemas con determinación. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas Guías. INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN EJES TRANSVERSALES APLICADOS Guías de Ejercicios Test Foros Resolución de Problemas Trabajo en equipo Responsabilidad ADECUACIONES CURRÍCULARES NECESARIAS Adecuación de actividades en modalidad virtual.
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 9 FACULTAD /ESCUELA CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y ECONÓMICAS CICLO /AÑO 02-2020 CARRERA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS ASIGNATURA MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS DOCENTE: JOSÉ VICENTE PÉREZ CUBIAS CONTACTO: joseph.cubias@gmail.com HORARIO Martes y jueves 7:00 a.m. a 8:40 a.m. UNIDAD No. 2 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD Anualidades, amortización y depreciación Objetivos de la Unidad: Resolver problemas prácticos relacionados con interés simple y compuesto CONTENIDOS Estrategia de aprendizaje CONCEPTUALES PROCEDIMENTALES ACTITUDINALES - Concepto de: - Anualidad - Perpetuidad - Clasificación de anualidades: - Vencidas - Anticipadas - Diferidas Diferenciar entre valor actual y monto de una anualidad simple cierta y ordinaria (ASCO) a través del estudio de un caso simulado a una empresa. Interesarse por participar positivamente en la resolución de los casos prácticos, ejercicios. Actitud crítica para analizar los resultados obtenidos de los cálculos Método Método deductivo Preguntas y respuestas. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas Guías. - Concepto de amortización. - Sistemas de amortización: - Amortización gradual. - Amortización constante. - Amortización con renta variable. - Tabla de amortización - Valor de la amortización - Saldo insoluto - Interés Resolver, correctamente, problemas vinculados con el cálculo de la liquidación de deudas por medio del planteamiento de un caso en el que se explique, claramente, los procesos. Investigar qué es un fondo de amortización y cuáles son los principales usos de ese fondo mediante una exposición en clase y entrega de informe escrito. • Actitud crítica para analizar los resultados obtenidos de los indicadores. • Avanzar en la consecución de la autonomía personal. • Desarrollar la capacidad para el trabajo en equipo • Capacidad de resolución de problemas con determinación. Método Método deductivo Preguntas y respuestas. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas Guías.
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 10 Concepto de depreciación. - Métodos de depreciación: - Línea recta. - Basado en la actividad. - Suma de dígitos. - De tasa fija. Resolver, correctamente, problemas vinculados con el cálculo de la depreciación por medio del planteamiento de un caso en el que se explique, claramente, los procesos. Método Método deductivo Preguntas y respuestas. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas Guías. INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN EJES TRANSVERSALES APLICADOS Guías de Ejercicios Test Foros Resolución de Problemas Trabajo en equipo Responsabilidad ADECUACIONES CURRÍCULARES NECESARIAS Adecuación de las clases a modalidad virtual.
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 11 FACULTAD /ESCUELA CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y ECONÓMICAS CICLO /AÑO 02-2020 CARRERA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS ASIGNATURA MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS DOCENTE: JOSÉ VICENTE PÉREZ CUBIAS CONTACTO: joseph.cubias@gmail.com HORARIO Martes y jueves 7:00 a.m. a 8:40 a.m. UNIDAD No. 3 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD Criterios de inversión: costo- beneficio, tasa interna de retorno y valor actual neto. Objetivos de la Unidad: Resolver problemas prácticos relacionados con interés simple y compuesto CONTENIDOS Estrategia de aprendizaje CONCEPTUALES PROCEDIMENTALES ACTITUDINALES Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Razón beneficio costos - Período recuperación capital Resolver, correctamente, problemas vinculados con el cálculo de la liquidación de deudas por medio del planteamiento de un caso en el que se explique, claramente, los procesos. Investigar qué es la razón de oportunidad y de costo-beneficio y cuáles son los principales usos de ese fondo mediante una exposición en clase y entrega de informe escrito. • Actitud crítica para analizar los resultados obtenidos de los indicadores. • Avanzar en la consecución de la autonomía personal. • Desarrollar la capacidad para el trabajo en equipo • Capacidad de resolución de problemas con determinación. Método Método deductivo Preguntas y respuestas. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas Guías. Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Tasa promedio de retorno - Valor actual neto (VAN) - Cálculo de Valor actual neto (VAN) Resolver, correctamente, problemas vinculados con el cálculo del valor actual neto por medio del planteamiento de un caso en el que se explique, claramente, los procesos. • Actitud crítica para analizar los resultados obtenidos de los indicadores. • Avanzar en la consecución de la autonomía personal. • Desarrollar la capacidad para el trabajo en equipo • Capacidad de resolución de Método Método deductivo Preguntas y respuestas. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 12 problemas con determinación. Guías. Criterios para tomar decisiones: - Tasa interna de retorno (TIR) - Ventajas y desventajas de cada método. - Cálculo de Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR) Resolver, correctamente, problemas vinculados con el cálculo de la tasa interna de retorno por medio del planteamiento de un caso en el que se explique, claramente, los procesos. • Actitud crítica para analizar los resultados obtenidos de los indicadores. • Avanzar en la consecución de la autonomía personal. • Desarrollar la capacidad para el trabajo en equipo • Capacidad de resolución de problemas con determinación. Método Método deductivo Preguntas y respuestas. Análisis. -Técnicas Estudio de casos Resolución de problemas. Discusiones -Actividades Tareas Guías. INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN EJES TRANSVERSALES APLICADOS Guías de Ejercicios Test Foros Resolución de Problemas Trabajo en equipo Responsabilidad ADECUACIONES CURRÍCULARES NECESARIAS Adecuación de las clases a modalidad virtual.
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD EVANGÉLICA DE EL SALVADOR Misión Formar profesionales con excelencia académica, conscientes del servicio a sus semejantes y con una ética basada en las sagradas Escrituras para responder a las necesidades y cambios de la sociedad 13 3. MATRIZ DE RÚBRICA SUMATIVA PERÍODO ACTIVIDAD Y SU PORCENTAJE ASPECTOS A EVALUAR PORCENTAJE TOTAL POR PERÍODO 1er. PERÍODO Foros (10-15%) Temas sobre interés simple e interés compuesto 30% Ejercicios (Guías de Trabajo, Exposición) (20-25%) Temas sobre interés simple e interés compuesto Laboratorio (30%- 20%) Temas sobre interés simple e interés compuesto Examen parcial (40%) Temas sobre interés simple e interés compuesto 2o. PERÍODO Foros (10-15%) Temas sobre anualidades 30% Ejercicios (Guías de Trabajo) (20-25%) Anualidades, amortización y depreciación Laboratorio y Exposición (30%- 20%) Amortización y anualidades Examen parcial (40%) Amortización y depreciación 3er. PERÍODO Foros (10-15%) Fondos de amortización, criterios para tomar decisiones, TIR, VAN 40% Ejercicios (Guías de Trabajo) (20-25%) Fondos de amortización, criterios para tomar decisiones, TIR, VAN Laboratorio y Exposición (30%- 20%) Fondos de amortización, criterios para tomar decisiones. Examen parcial (40%) Fondos de amortización, criterios para tomar decisiones, TIR, VAN

