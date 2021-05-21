EL USO DE LAS TICS EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS TICS EN LA CASA Las tics han vendido a mejorar la comunicación dentro d una familia, ya que se solo basta con una llam...
•LAS TICS EN EL AMBITO LABORAL Las empresas apuestas bastante por este modelo para capacitar a sus empleados, esto debido ...
May. 21, 2021

Este articulo te brindara la información de las tics en la Vida cotidiana, basado en artículos del mismo índole

  2. 2. LAS TICS EN LA CASA Las tics han vendido a mejorar la comunicación dentro d una familia, ya que se solo basta con una llamada para saber en dónde se encuentra, nuestro hermano, padres o familiar. La televisión es un claro ejemplo de la tecnología, ya que en ella Podemos ver mucha información actual o de antes, hace varios años solo era blanco con negro, y actualmente ya se cuenta con pantallas de color con una mayor definición
  3. 3. •LAS TICS EN EL AMBITO LABORAL Las empresas apuestas bastante por este modelo para capacitar a sus empleados, esto debido a que cada año es más demanda la producción, la tecnología ha venido a suplantar a personas que estaban contratadas para un cargo y al final terminan despedidas por una máquina, pero a subes esto puede beneficiar a la empresa ya que solo requiere un mantenimiento y lo más probable es que la maquina pueda hacer el triple que una persona normal, también facilita algunos trabajos y esto evita la fatiga o el cansancio en los trabajadores, pero un mayor desempeño. Actualmente todos los trabajos disponen de tecnología para poder crecer y poder pelear ante otra empresa del mismo campo

