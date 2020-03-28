Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Escuela de Ingeniería Cabudare-Edo Lara Br. José Urdaneta C.I:2...
Interpolación Polinómica • la interpolación polinómica (o polinomial) es una técnica de interpolación de un conjunto de da...
• Sea 𝑓𝑛 una variable discreta de 𝑛 elementos y sea 𝑋𝑛 otra variable discreta de 𝑛 elementos los cuales corresponden, por ...
definiendo 𝑔𝑗 𝑥 como : y definiendo 𝑎𝑗 como Los coeficientes 𝑎𝑗 son las llamadas diferencias divididas. Una vez se hayan r...
Interpolación de LaGrange
Extrapolacion de Richarson • El método de extrapolación de Richardson, desarrollado por Lewis Fry Richardson (1881-1953), ...
Formulas de Newton-Cotes • En análisis numérico las fórmulas de Newton- Cotes (nombradas así por Isaac Newton y Roger Cote...
FINr • Espero les sea de mucha ayuda.
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica

39 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analisis numerico Diferenciación e Integración Numérica

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Escuela de Ingeniería Cabudare-Edo Lara Br. José Urdaneta C.I:25.834.826 Análisis Numérico
  2. 2. Interpolación Polinómica • la interpolación polinómica (o polinomial) es una técnica de interpolación de un conjunto de datos o de una función por un polinomio. Es decir, dado cierto número de puntos obtenidos por muestreo o a partir de un experimento se pretende encontrar un polinomio que pase por todos los puntos.
  3. 3. • Sea 𝑓𝑛 una variable discreta de 𝑛 elementos y sea 𝑋𝑛 otra variable discreta de 𝑛 elementos los cuales corresponden, por parejas, a la imagen u ordenada y abscisa de los datos que se quieran interpolar, respectivamente, tales que: • Este método es algorítmico y resulta sumamente cómodo en determinados casos, sobre todo cuando se quiere calcular un polinomio interpolador de grado elevado. • El polinomio de grado 𝑛 resultante tendrá la forma
  4. 4. definiendo 𝑔𝑗 𝑥 como : y definiendo 𝑎𝑗 como Los coeficientes 𝑎𝑗 son las llamadas diferencias divididas. Una vez se hayan realizado todos los cálculos, nótese que hay (muchas) más diferencias divididas que coeficientes 𝑎𝑗 . El cálculo de todos los términos intermedios debe realizarse simplemente porque son necesarios para poder formar todos los términos finales. Sin embargo, los términos usados en la construcción del polinomio interpolador son todos aquellos que involucren a 𝑋0 Estos coeficientes se calculan mediante los datos que se conocen de la función 𝑓, 𝑓(𝑥0, 𝑥1, 𝑥2, 𝑥3, 𝑥4𝑥, 𝑥5. . 𝑥𝑛) queda definido, como:
  5. 5. Interpolación de LaGrange
  6. 6. Extrapolacion de Richarson • El método de extrapolación de Richardson, desarrollado por Lewis Fry Richardson (1881-1953), permite construir a partir de una secuencia convergente otra secuencia más rápidamente convergente. Esta técnica se usa frecuentemente para mejorar los resultados de métodos numéricos a partir de una estimación previa, de igual forma mejora la precisión en el cálculo numérico de la derivada de una función, partiendo de la base de la serie de Taylor. Este proceso es especialmente utilizado para definir un método de integración: el método de Romberg.
  7. 7. Formulas de Newton-Cotes • En análisis numérico las fórmulas de Newton- Cotes (nombradas así por Isaac Newton y Roger Cotes) son un grupo de fórmulas de integración numérica de tipo interpolatorio, en las cuales se evalúa la función en puntos equidistantes, para así hallar un valor aproximado de la integral. Cuanto más intervalos se divida la función más preciso será el resultado. • Este método es eficiente si se conocen los valores de la función en puntos igualmente separados. Si se pueden cambiar los puntos en los cuales la función es evaluada otros métodos como la cuadratura de Gauss son probablemente más eficientes.
  8. 8. FINr • Espero les sea de mucha ayuda.

×