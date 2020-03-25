Tecnologia macros

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MACROS DE EXCEL a. describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel b. explique las opciones para ejecutar macros c. ...
Paso: abre el editor de Visual Basic en la primera línea de la macro. Presionar F8 le permitirá recorrer el código de macr...
Basic para acceder a las funcionalidades de Excel y ampliar la aplicación hasta donde queramos. Además, podremos utilizar ...
  1. 1. MACROS DE EXCEL a. describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel b. explique las opciones para ejecutar macros c. ¿qué es una macro? d. ¿Cómo se asigna la macro a un botón? e. ¿Cómo se elimina una macro? f. ¿Qué tienen que ver las macros con visual Basic? g. ¿Qué es visual Basic? h. ¿Qué son funciones: si, si anidada, Promedio, Contar si, Max, ¿Min 3? Elaborar las macros del taller nº1 de la función sí. DESARROLLO a. 1. Abre el programa Microsoft Excel. El procedimiento para habilitar macros es igual en las versiones de Excel de 2010, 2013 y 2016. Hay una pequeña diferencia en la versión para Mac, la cual se indicará más abajo. 2. Selecciona la pestaña Archivo. Si tienes una Mac, selecciona la pestaña “Excel” 3. Selecciona el botón Opciones. En Excel para Mac, ve a la opción de “Preferencias”. 4. Selecciona el botón Personalizar la cinta de opciones. Si tienes una Mac, haz clic en la opción “Cinta y barra de herramientas” de la sección de “Autores”. 5. Marca la casilla Programador de la lista de la derecha. En Excel para Mac, la opción “Programador” se encuentra en la lista “Pestañas o título”. b. Abra el libro que contiene la macro. En el grupo Código de la ficha Programador, haga clic en Macros. En el cuadro Nombre de la macro, haga clic en la macro que desea ejecutar y presione el botón Ejecutar. También tiene otras opciones: Opciones: agregue una tecla de método abreviado o una descripción de la macro.
  2. 2. Paso: abre el editor de Visual Basic en la primera línea de la macro. Presionar F8 le permitirá recorrer el código de macros de línea en línea. Editar: abre el editor de Visual Basic y le permite editar el código de la macro según sea necesario. Una vez que haya realizado los cambios, puede presionar F5 para ejecutar la macro desde el editor. c. Una macro es un conjunto de comandos que se almacena en un lugar especial de Excel de manera que están siempre disponibles cuando los necesites ejecutar. Por ejemplo, si todas las mañanas creas un reporte de ventas y en ese reporte siempre das el mismo formato a los textos, se podría crear una macro para que lo haga automáticamente por ti. Las macros se utilizan principalmente para eliminar la necesidad de repetir los pasos de aquellas tareas que realizas una y otra vez. d. Para insertar el control necesitamos tener activa en la cinta de opciones la pestaña de PROGRAMADOR (En Excel 2013 pestaña DESARROLLADOR). Ir a: Pestaña Archivo / Opciones. Mostrará el cuadro de diálogo de Opciones de Excel. Ir a: Categoría: Personalizar cinta de opciones / Ir a: Pestaña principal / Activar la casilla: Programador (en Excel 2013 casilla Desarrollador). Activara la pestaña en la cinta de opciones. e. Para eliminar macros entrar En la pestaña Programador, haga clic en Macros. En la lista, haga clic en la macro que desea eliminar y haga clic en el botón eliminar. f. En el momento que creemos un macro en Excel podremos utilizarlo cuando lo necesitemos. Para insertar macros en Excel con Visual Basic deberemos seguir unos pasos y aprender acerca del lenguaje de programación Visual
  3. 3. Basic para acceder a las funcionalidades de Excel y ampliar la aplicación hasta donde queramos. Además, podremos utilizar las plantillas de Excel para formatear la hoja de cálculo e insertar macros de forma fácil. g. es un lenguaje de programación dirigido por eventos, desarrollado por Alan Cooper para Microsoft. Este lenguaje de programación es un dialecto de BASIC, con importantes agregados. Su primera versión fue presentada en 1991, con la intención de simplificar la programación utilizando un ambiente de desarrollo. h. La función MAX.SI.CONJUNTO devuelve el valor máximo entre celdas especificado por un determinado conjunto de condiciones o criterios.

