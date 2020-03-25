tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller tecnología Talleres para marzo 2020 Presentadopor: Valeria Berrio Tabares Grupo: 11-4 Tutor: Guillermo Mondragon
LA ESTADISTICA La estadística es una ciencia que facilita la toma de decisiones mediante la presentación ordenada de los d...
Población infinita. Es infinita si se incluye un gran conjunto de medidas y observaciones que no pueden alcanzarse en el c...
registrada. Ejemplo: ¿Cuál será la preferencia del consumidor ante dos marcas de refresco con similares características en...
ESTADISTICA EN ADMINISTRACION Es indispensable la aplicación de la estadística en la administración, ya que proporciona el...
Hacer de los test elaborados o adaptados por los entrenadores de acuerdo a la especificidad de su deporte verdaderos instr...
la variación más importante se da respecto a su dependencia: en muchos casos el científico intenta deducir un supuesto vín...
  1. 1. Taller tecnología Talleres para marzo 2020 Presentadopor: Valeria Berrio Tabares Grupo: 11-4 Tutor: Guillermo Mondragon LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL Marzo 2020
  2. 2. LA ESTADISTICA La estadística es una ciencia que facilita la toma de decisiones mediante la presentación ordenada de los datos observados en tablas y gráficos estadísticos, reduciendo los datos observados a un pequeño número de medidas estadísticas que permitirán la comparación entre diferentes series de datos y estimando la probabilidad de éxito que tiene cada una de las decisiones posibles. Estadística descriptiva La estadística descriptiva se puede definir como un método para describir numéricamente conjuntos numerosos. Por tratarse de un método de descripción numérica, utiliza el número como medio para describir un conjunto, que debe ser numeroso, ya que las permanencias estadísticas no se dan en los casos raros. No es posible sacar conclusiones concretas y precisas de los datos estadísticos. Objetivo de la estadística descriptiva La finalidad última de la estadística descriptiva es resumir la información de conjuntos más o menos numerosos de datos. Para ello se asienta en un concepto inmediato a la tarea de recuento: la frecuencia, medida empírica de la ocurrencia de los distintos estados que puede presentar una variable. La estadística inferencial La estadística inferencial estudia la probabilidad de éxito de las diferentes soluciones posibles a un problema en las diferentes ciencias en las que se aplica y para ello utiliza los datos observados en una o varias muestras de la población. Mediante la creación de un modelo matemático infiere el comportamiento de la población total partiendo de los resultados obtenidos en las observaciones de las muestras. Objetivo de la estadística inferencial La inferencia estadística intenta tomar decisiones basadas en la aceptación o el rechazo de ciertas relaciones que se toman como hipótesis. Esta toma de decisiones va acompañada de un margen de error, cuya probabilidad está determinada. Población. Es el conjunto de todos los posibles elementos que intervienen en un experimento o en un estudio. La hay de dos tipos Población finita. Es aquella que indica que es posible alcanzarse o sobrepasarse al contar. Es aquella que posee o incluye un número limitado de medidas y observaciones.
  3. 3. Población infinita. Es infinita si se incluye un gran conjunto de medidas y observaciones que no pueden alcanzarse en el conteo. Son poblaciones infinitas porque hipotéticamente no existe límite en cuanto al número de observaciones que cada uno de ellos puede generar. Muestra. Un conjunto de medidas u observaciones tomadas a partir de una población dada. Es un subconjunto de la población. Muestra representativa. Un subconjunto representativo seleccionado de una población de la cual se obtuvo. Muestreo. Al estudio de la muestra representativa. Censo. Al estudio completo de la población. Parámetro. Lo constituyen las características medibles en una población completa. Se le asigna un símbolo representado por una letra griega. Estadístico o estadígrafo. Es la medida de una característica relativa a una muestra. La mayoría de los estadísticos muestrales se encuentran por medio de una fórmula y suelen asignárseles nombres simbólicos que son letras latinas. Datos estadísticos (Variables). Los datos son agrupaciones de cualquier número de observaciones relacionadas. Para que se considere un dato estadístico debe tener 2 características: a) Que sean comparables entre sí. b) Que tengan alguna relación. Variable. Una característica que asume valores. Clases de datos Variable cuantitativa o escalar. Será una variable cuando pueda asumir sus resultados en medidas numéricas. Variable cuantitativa discreta. Es aquella que puede asumir sólo ciertos valores, números enteros. Ejemplo: El número de estudiantes (1,2,3,4) Variable cuantitativa continua. Es aquella que teóricamente puede tomar cualquier valor en una escala de medidas, ya sea entero o fraccionario. Ejemplo, Estatura: 1.90 m Variables cualitativas nominales. Cuando no es posible hacer medidas numéricas, son susceptibles de clasificación. Ejemplo: Color de autos: rojo, verde, azul. Experimento. Es una actividad planificada, cuyos resultados producen un conjunto de datos. Es el proceso mediante el cual una observación o medición es
  4. 4. registrada. Ejemplo: ¿Cuál será la preferencia del consumidor ante dos marcas de refresco con similares características en un ambiente armónico y sin publicidad? ESTADISTICA ESCOLAR Comprender los datos a base de la percepción social Analizar desde el punto de vista critico de los contextos educativos y sociales Comprender que la educación se basa en el contexto científico, para lo cual su estudio cualitativo y cuantitativo es fundamental Valorar las herramientas para prestar servicio profesional como cientista en educación La estadística es importante porque en el área de educación se aplica frecuentemente ESTADISTICA EN CONTRADURIA La estadística ayuda a la contabilidad en cuanto a su agilidad, procesamiento, análisis e interpretación de información, dando como resultado la toma de decisiones confiables sobre criterios económicos. La estadística se aplica para la selección de muestras en una auditoria. Ayuda a medir la variación de costos de una producción. Brinda información para la toma de decisiones, plantación y control en cuanto a sus resultados. Ayuda para poder diferenciar las ventas que se han realizado en la empresa por medio de la estadística anual. Se elaboran informes más rápido, concisos y detallados. Se basa de una gran variedad de información de datos contables. Permite comparar los resultados de una empresa en el pasado, con aquellos obtenidos en el presente. La estadística se ejerce dentro de la contabilidad llevando el nombre de “contabilidad administrativa”.
  5. 5. ESTADISTICA EN ADMINISTRACION Es indispensable la aplicación de la estadística en la administración, ya que proporciona elementos de confiabilidad que sustentan la toma de decisiones en temas administrativos, como calidad y productividad. La aplicación de la estadística es para todas las disciplinas y siempre va a requerir de datos para la resolución de problemas. La estadística descriptiva ofrece datos para definir elementos básicos como son la media, moda, desviación estándar y los diferentes diagramas de cajas, tablas de contingencia y graficas de dispersión. Y así tomar la decisión administrativa partir de hipótesis, en la industria como negocios a nivel general. La estadística inferencial comprende los métodos y procesos por medio de técnicas descriptivas. Algunas son: Comparación de métodos de trabajo, materiales, y productividad de máquinas y equipos de medición. Busca condiciones de operatividad eliminando defectos, logrando mejor desempeño de procesos. Brinda soporte para diseñar productos y procesos. La aplicación de herramientas estadísticas se encuentra en paquetes de software, simplificando la labor operativa administrativa. ESTADISTICA EN GERONTOLOGIA La primera generación de teorías de gerontología social surge de la interacción de la gerontología y la psicología social, razón por la cual tiene un marcado carácter micro o individualista. Se esfuerzan por explicar desde la psicología social la adaptación2 o inadaptación del adulto mayor al –supuestamente ineludible- declive. La cuestión esencial es la capacidad de interacción del individuo con su medio social y para estudiarla en toda su extensión se acude a factores de nivel micro como roles, normas y grupos de referencia. En este aspecto es básico y fundamental la estadística. ESTADISTICA EN EL DEPORTE La contribución de la Estadística a la cientificidad del sistema de preparación del deportista se patentiza en aplicar modelos estadísticos que permitan, entre otros: obtener una información objetiva sobre la caracterización de los atletas en diferentes etapas de su preparación, obtener una información objetiva de la actuación de los atletas y del equipo frente a sus adversarios, más exactitud en el pronóstico del rendimiento deportivo, más eficiencia en la detección de talentos deportivos y un mayor rigor en el establecimiento de características modelo.
  6. 6. Hacer de los test elaborados o adaptados por los entrenadores de acuerdo a la especificidad de su deporte verdaderos instrumentos de recogida de información confiable para el perfeccionamiento del control del estado de preparación de los atletas y garantizar a la vez la correcta validación y normativas de los mismos. ESTADISTICAS EN LA ECONOMIA La economía necesita estadística, con la ayuda de esta se confeccionan los planes de desarrollo de la economía nacional, se supervisa el control de su cumplimiento y se determinan las necesidades de recursos por territorios, así como las reservas con que cuenta la economía a cualquier nivel. Además, la estadística constituye un instrumento de suma importancia para que se conozca el comportamiento de la economía a diferentes niveles, ya sea en una empresa, municipio, provincia, nación, así como escala internacional. HIPOTESIS Una hipótesis es un enunciado que se realiza de manera previa al desarrollo de una determinada investigación. La hipótesis es una suposición que resulta una de las bases elementales de dicho estudio. La hipótesis será confirmada o negada una vez finalizada la investigación. Si bien esa es la definición corriente, hay autores que definen a la hipótesis como las posibles soluciones a un determinado problema, que será verificada como válida o no a lo largo de la investigación. Las hipótesis se caracterizan por ser enunciados simples y fáciles de comprender, es decir que evite la multiplicidad de interpretaciones. Por otro lado debe poseer generalidad, es decir que debe poder ser aplicado a más de un caso. Asimismo deben ser sustentadas por teorías previas y no debe poseer un carácter trascendental o moral, sino características que pueden ser experimentadas y comprobadas en la práctica. VARIABLES Una variable refiere, en una primera instancia, a cosas que son susceptibles de ser modificadas (de variar), de cambiar en función de algún motivo determinado o indeterminado. El término variable alude a las cosas de poca estabilidad, que en poco tiempo pueden tener fuertes alteraciones o que nunca adquieren una constancia (muy frecuentemente sucede esto con el clima, o el humor de una persona). Las variables pueden resultar de distinta índole, pudiendo ser conductuales, observables o no observables según su relación con el investigador. Sin embargo,
  7. 7. la variación más importante se da respecto a su dependencia: en muchos casos el científico intenta deducir un supuesto vínculo entre una causa y un efecto, y allí encontraremos variables dependientes y variables independientes. FRECUENCIA ABSOLUTA La frecuencia absoluta es muy utilizada en estadística descriptiva y es útil para saber acerca de las características de una población y/o muestra. Ésta se puede utilizar con variables cualitativas o cuantitativas siempre que estas se puedan ordenar. La frecuencia absoluta se puede utilizar para variables discretas (las variables se ordenan de menor a mayor) y para variables continuas (las variables se ordenan de menor a mayor agrupadas por intervalos). La frecuencia absoluta se utiliza para calcular la frecuencia relativa FRECUENCIA RELATIVA PORCENTUAL es el porcentaje de la frecuencia relativa, siendo esta la división de la frecuencia absoluta entre el total de valores en una selección de datos. La frecuencia relativa es muy usada en probabilidad, y hace referencia a la relación de una frecuencia absoluta entre un total. La frecuencia relativa es una medida estadística que se calcula como el cociente de la frecuencia absoluta de algún valor de la población/muestra (fi) entre el total de valores que componen la población/muestra (N).

