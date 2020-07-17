norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Presentación ISO14001:2015 V 2020
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental 3.1.2 Sistema de gestión ambiental. Parte del sistema de gestión (3.1.1) usada para gestionar...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • Un sistema de gestión ambiental ayuda a las organizaciones a identificar, administrar, moni...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Factores que impulsan la practica de un SGA • Legislación ambiental • Partes interesadas - Re...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Beneficios de la aplicación de un SGA • Compromiso con los clientes • Buenas relaciones con e...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • ISO 14001 es una norma acordada internacionalmente que proporciona a las organizaciones la ...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • ISO 14001 ayuda a las organizaciones a mejorar su desempeño ambiental a través del uso más ...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • El estándar ISO 14001:2015 Sistema de Gestión Ambiental es certificable y se puede aplicar ...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • La certificación acreditada según ISO 14001 no es un requisito, y las organizaciones pueden...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • Para algunas organizaciones, ayuda mostrar cómo cumplen con los requisitos reglamentarios o...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • ISO 14001requiere que una organización considere todas las cuestiones ambientales relevante...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Beneficios que ISO 14001 trae a una organización Los usuarios de la norma han informado que I...
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Beneficios que ISO 14001 trae a una organización • Lograr objetivos comerciales estratégicos ...
Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:1996 • En 1996 ISO publica una norma que expresa cómo establecer un Sistema de Gestión A...
Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:2004 • ISO 14001:2004 se publicó en 2004, mostrando algunas modificaciones respecto a su...
Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:2004 • Dichos resultados se pueden medir desde la política ambiental, los objetivos ambi...
Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:2015 • Todas las normas ISO se revisan periódicamente para garantizar que sigan siendo r...
Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001: 2015 reafirma las acciones de control y prevención de diversas formas de contaminación ...
Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001: 2015 responderá a las últimas tendencias, incluido el creciente reconocimiento por part...
Nueva ISO 14001: Documentos de referencia para la revisión
Anexo SL • ¿Qué es el Anexo SL? • El Anexo SL es un documento publicado a finales del 2012, que está teniendo gran impacto...
Anexo SL • el Anexo SL aporta coherencia y compatibilidad entre los sistemas de gestión, y simplifica en gran medida posib...
Anexo SL • Todas las normas sobre sistema de gestión que se publiquen o revisen a partir de la publicación del Anexo SL de...
El Anexo SL Apéndice 2, enumera 22 términos y definiciones. Dichos términos y definiciones constituyen una parte integral ...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Al basarse en la Estructura de Alto Nivel (HLS), las distintas nuevas Normas IS...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) Esta estructura común se aplicará en aquellas normas que sean nuevas y en las que...
• Tiene el propósito de alinear las diversas normas de sistemas de gestión…
…con capítulos idénticos, títulos y texto básico
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) Ventajas de Anexo SL • Títulos y cláusulas identificas en la estructura de alto n...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) Cláusula principal Común X.1 Subcláusula. Texto idéntico común y/o texto específi...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) 0.Introducción • Estas Normas Internacionales de Sistemas de Gestión emplean el e...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • El desarrollo de las normas ISO de Sistema de Gestión sigue por lo tanto la Est...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 1 – Alcance El alcance es específico para cada disciplina, probablemen...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.01 organización: • Persona o grupo de personas que tienen sus propias funcion...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.02 parte interesada: • Persona u organización (3.01) que puede afectar, verse...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.03 requisito: • Necesidad o expectativa que está establecida, generalmente im...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.04 sistema de gestión: • Conjunto de elementos de una organización (3.01) int...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.05 alta dirección: • Persona o grupo de personas que dirigen y controlan una ...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.06 eficacia: • Grado en el cual se realizan las actividades planificadas y se...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.08 objetivo: • Resultado a lograr. • Nota 1 al texto: Un objetivo puede ser e...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.09 riesgo: • Efecto de la incertidumbre. • Nota 1 al texto: Un efecto es una ...
Riesgo “Efecto de la incertidumbre” es el estado, incluso parcial, de deficiencia de información relacionada con la compre...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.10 competencia: • Capacidad para aplicar conocimientos y habilidades con el f...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.12 proceso: • Conjunto de actividades interrelacionadas o que interactúan, qu...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.14 contratar externamente (verbo): • Establecer un acuerdo mediante el cual u...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.15 seguimiento: • Determinación del estado de un sistema, un proceso (3.12) o...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.17 auditoría: • Proceso (3.12) sistemático, independiente y documentado para ...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.18 conformidad: • Cumplimiento de un requisito (3.03). • 3.19 no conformidad:...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 4 - Contexto de la organización La organización determinará las cuesti...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 4 - Contexto de la organización • 4.1. Comprendiendo la organización y...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 5 – Liderazgo Aparece como una reiteración de las políticas, funciones...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 5 – Liderazgo • 5.1 Liderazgo y compromiso • 5.2 Política • 5.3 Roles,...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 6 – Planificación Este punto incluye el carácter preventivo de los sis...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 6 – Planificación • 6.1 Acciones para manejar riesgos y oportunidades ...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 7 – Soporte Habla de aspectos como recursos, competencia, conciencia, ...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 7 – Soporte • 7.1 Recursos • 7.2 Competencia • 7.3 Concientización • 7...
Información documentada • Diseñada por la propia organización • Clara, simple y precisa • Codificación simple y entendible...
• Título y Alcance • Tabla de Contenido • Revisión y Aprobación • Política y Objetivos • Organización, responsabilidad y a...
Información documentada • Se emplea el término información documentada en sustitución de los términos documentos y registr...
Información documentada
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 8 – Operación Es la cláusula en la que la organización planifica y con...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 8 – Operación • 8.1 Planificación y control operativo
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 9 - Evaluación del desempeño Habla de seguimiento, medición, análisis ...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 9 - Evaluación del desempeño • 9.1 seguimiento, medición, análisis y e...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 10 – Mejora Enfatiza la importancia de realizar acciones de mejora a l...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 10 – Mejora • 10.1 No conformidad y acciones correctivas de mejora • 1...
Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL)
Nueva ISO 14001: “Future Challenges” (“Retos Futuros”) • Desarrollo Sostenible y Responsabilidad Social • Cumplimiento de ...
Nueva ISO 14001: Principios operativos • Compatibilidad con normas ISO y otras Normas de Sistema de Gestión ISO • Simplici...
la familia de normas internacionales ISO 14000 • ISO / TC 207 / SC 1 Sistemas de gestión ambiental • Es el subcomité de IS...
la familia de normas internacionales ISO 14000 La familia ISO 14000 comprende una serie de estándares que complementan ISO...
la familia de normas internacionales ISO 14000 • ISO 14002-1 (en desarrollo) Sistemas de gestión ambiental - Directrices p...
¿Cómo se vincula ISO 14001 con otras normas del TC207?
Cambios clave • Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • Liderazgo • Protección del medio ambiente • Desempeño ambiental ...
Cambios clave • Cambios estructurales Hasta la publicación del Anexo SL cada norma de sistemas de gestión tenía una estruc...
Cambios clave • Cambios estructurales Dentro de la nueva estructura podemos encontrar una diferencia notable respecto a to...
Cambios clave • Cambios estructurales La gestión de documentos y registros, que hasta ahora se trataba en el capítulo 4.4....
Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • En la nueva edición de ISO 14001 cobra un mayor protagonismo la gestión ambienta...
Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • A estos se les debe otorgar la prioridad adecuada e integrar las acciones para m...
Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • Un aspecto importante a incluir es tanto la identificación de los grupos de inte...
Liderazgo Para aquellas personas con liderazgo dentro de la organización, ISO 14001 versión 2015, incluye un apartado nuev...
Liderazgo • Una empresa comprometida con su Sistema de Gestión Ambiental tendrá que asumir responsabilidades para aumentar...
Protección del medio ambiente • Con ISO 14001:2015, las organizaciones pueden ampliar sus perspectivas y compromisos a tra...
Desempeño ambiental • La nueva edición de la norma ISO 14001 aporta una mejora del desempeño ambiental y además el término...
Desempeño ambiental • En todos los países existe una normativa ambiental cuyo cumplimiento, con la nueva edición de ISO 14...
Ciclo de vida • Ciclo de vida: Etapas consecutivas e interrelacionadas de un sistema de producto (o servicio), desde la ad...
Ciclo de vida • Las organizaciones estarán en la obligación de ampliar su control e influencia sobre los impactos ambienta...
Ciclo de vida • Se establece que debe haber un proceso que una organización debe utilizar para identificar sus aspectos am...
Ciclo de vida • La organización puede obtener esta información directamente por sí misma o a través del proveedor de sus p...
Ciclo de vida En referencia al ciclo de vida, en la nueva ISO 14001:2015 encontramos otra mención en el apartado 8.1 “Plan...
Ciclo de vida En relación a la perspectiva de ciclo de vida la organización deberá: • Determinar los requisitos ambientale...
Comunicación externa • En la cláusula 7.4.3 de la versión 2015 de ISO 14001 se da indicaciones sobre la obligación que tie...
Gestión de riesgos y acción preventiva La gestión de riesgos hace que el Sistema de Gestión Ambiental sea una herramienta ...
Documentación El texto de la ISO 14001 2015, se incorpora el término “información documentada”, reemplazando a “documentos...
Lenguaje Para facilitar la comprensión de la norma, esta es más clara y explicativa para fomentar la adaptación de cualqui...
RESUMEN de LOS PRINCIPALES CAMBIOS EN ISO 14001: 2015
Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Política ambiental intenciones y dirección de una organización, como las expresa fo...
Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Aspecto ambiental elemento de las actividades, productos o servicios de una organiz...
ASPECTO AMBIENTAL • Acción del hombre que puede tener un impacto sobre el medio ambiente IMPACTO AMBIENTAL • Reacción del ...
Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Condición ambiental estado o característica del medio ambiente, determinado en un p...
Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Desempeño resultado medible. • Desempeño ambiental desempeño relacionado con la ges...
Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Ciclo de vida etapas consecutivas e interrelacionadas del sistema del producto, des...
Estructura ISO 14001 2015
Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Presentación ISO14001:2015 V 2020 FIN
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020

33 views

Published on

norma iso 14001 presentacion

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

norma iso 14001 presentacion v 2020

  1. 1. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Presentación ISO14001:2015 V 2020
  2. 2. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental 3.1.2 Sistema de gestión ambiental. Parte del sistema de gestión (3.1.1) usada para gestionar aspectos ambientales (3.2.2), cumplir los requisitos legales y otros requisitos (3.2.9), y abordar los riesgos y oportunidades (3.2.11). ISO 14001:2015
  3. 3. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • Un sistema de gestión ambiental ayuda a las organizaciones a identificar, administrar, monitorear y controlar sus problemas ambientales de una manera "holística".
  4. 4. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Factores que impulsan la practica de un SGA • Legislación ambiental • Partes interesadas - Responsabilidad social • Presión de los medios de comunicación • Fiscalizaciones e inspecciones por la autoridad competente • Imagen de la Empresa • Costos ambientales…
  5. 5. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Beneficios de la aplicación de un SGA • Compromiso con los clientes • Buenas relaciones con el público/la comunidad • Acceso al capital • Mejor imagen y participación en el mercado • Criterios de certificación de proveedores • Mejor control de costos • Obtención de permisos/autorizaciones • Mejores relaciones gobierno-industria
  6. 6. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • ISO 14001 es una norma acordada internacionalmente que proporciona a las organizaciones la posibilidad de establece los requisitos para instaurar un sistema de gestión ambiental SGA que demuestre su desempeño ambiental. • El 15 de septiembre de 2015, se publicó la nueva ISO14001:2015. Entre los cambios que se observan hay modificaciones en la estructura y contenido que favorece la integración entre distintos sistemas de gestión.
  7. 7. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • ISO 14001 ayuda a las organizaciones a mejorar su desempeño ambiental a través del uso más eficiente de los recursos y la reducción de los desechos, obteniendo una ventaja competitiva y la confianza de las partes interesadas. • Aporta una vertiente verde a las organizaciones, siendo considerado uno de los principales mecanismos competitivos al día de hoy en el mundo empresarial.
  8. 8. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • El estándar ISO 14001:2015 Sistema de Gestión Ambiental es certificable y se puede aplicar a cualquier organización, independientemente del tamaño o sector, que busque en su trabajo diario la minimización de los impactos sobre el entorno y el cumplimiento con la legislación ambiental vigente.
  9. 9. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • La certificación acreditada según ISO 14001 no es un requisito, y las organizaciones pueden obtener muchos de los beneficios del uso de la norma sin pasar por el proceso de certificación acreditada. • Sin embargo, la certificación de terceros, donde un organismo de certificación independiente audita sus prácticas en relación con los requisitos del estándar, es una forma de indicar a sus compradores, clientes, proveedores y otras partes interesadas que ha implementado el estándar correctamente.
  10. 10. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • Para algunas organizaciones, ayuda mostrar cómo cumplen con los requisitos reglamentarios o contractuales. • Aunque desarrolla y publica estándares, ISO no realiza la certificación.
  11. 11. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental • ISO 14001requiere que una organización considere todas las cuestiones ambientales relevantes para sus operaciones, tales como la contaminación del aire, problemas de agua y alcantarillado, gestión de residuos, contaminación del suelo, mitigación y adaptación al cambio climático, y uso y eficiencia de los recursos. • Al igual que todos los estándares del sistema de gestión ISO, ISO 14001 incluye la necesidad de una mejora continua de los sistemas de una organización y el enfoque de las preocupaciones ambientales.
  12. 12. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Beneficios que ISO 14001 trae a una organización Los usuarios de la norma han informado que ISO 14001 ayuda a: • Demostrar el cumplimiento de los requisitos legales y reglamentarios actuales y futuros. • Aumentar la participación de liderazgo y el compromiso de los empleados. • Mejorar la reputación de la empresa y la confianza de los interesados a través de la comunicación estratégica.
  13. 13. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Beneficios que ISO 14001 trae a una organización • Lograr objetivos comerciales estratégicos mediante la incorporación de problemas ambientales en la gestión empresarial • Proporcionar una ventaja competitiva y financiera a través de eficiencias mejoradas y costos reducidos. • Fomentar un mejor desempeño ambiental de los proveedores integrándolos en los sistemas comerciales de la organización
  14. 14. Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:1996 • En 1996 ISO publica una norma que expresa cómo establecer un Sistema de Gestión Ambiental. • Esta norma buscaba lograr un equilibrio entre la rentabilidad de una organización y la reducción de los impactos ambientales de la misma. • Este estándar comenzaba a establecer una relación entre la organización, el medio ambiente y la comunidad en la que opera. • ISO 14001 se convirtió en el patrón de referencia para la gestión ambiental y constituye una herramienta importante en el desempeño ambiental.
  15. 15. Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:2004 • ISO 14001:2004 se publicó en 2004, mostrando algunas modificaciones respecto a su antecesora. • Modificaba algunas definiciones y añadía otras nuevas como auditor, documento, desempeño ambiental, procedimiento y registro. • Sobresalía la inclusión de la definición de desempeño ambiental referida a los resultados medibles de la gestión que hace una organización de sus aspectos ambientales
  16. 16. Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:2004 • Dichos resultados se pueden medir desde la política ambiental, los objetivos ambientales y las metas ambientales de la organización y otros requisitos ligados al desempeño ambiental. • Se añadieron prácticas que ya eran habituales en las organizaciones pero que no quedaban explícitas en la norma. • Otros cambios fueron la clarificación de algunos requisitos y mejoras de redacción.
  17. 17. Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001:2015 • Todas las normas ISO se revisan periódicamente para garantizar que sigan siendo relevantes para el mercado. • ISO 14001:2015 se publicó el 15 de septiembre de 2015. Esta revisión comenzó con varios objetivos pero uno de ellos es facilitar su integración con otras normas de sistema de gestión. • Esta nueva edición incorpora la Estructura de Alto Nivel que define el Anexo SL y mantiene los cambios que ya realizó ISO 14001:2004 y sus principales principios.
  18. 18. Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001: 2015 reafirma las acciones de control y prevención de diversas formas de contaminación por parte de la evaluación del desempeño ambiental. • El propósito de la revisión de la norma es ser más relevantes en la implementación de las políticas ambientales, en línea con la estrategia de la organización.
  19. 19. Historia de ISO 14001 • ISO 14001: 2015 responderá a las últimas tendencias, incluido el creciente reconocimiento por parte de las empresas de la necesidad de tener en cuenta los elementos externos e internos que influyen en su impacto ambiental, como la volatilidad climática y el contexto competitivo en el que trabajan.
  20. 20. Nueva ISO 14001: Documentos de referencia para la revisión
  21. 21. Anexo SL • ¿Qué es el Anexo SL? • El Anexo SL es un documento publicado a finales del 2012, que está teniendo gran impacto en organizaciones, consultores, organismos de acreditación, auditores y redactores de normas de Sistemas de Gestión. Es através de la Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) publicada por ISO en el Anexo SL la que facilita la integración entre Normas Sistemas de Gestión de ISO.
  22. 22. Anexo SL • el Anexo SL aporta coherencia y compatibilidad entre los sistemas de gestión, y simplifica en gran medida posibles duplicidades y confusión en el proceso de implantación de sistemas de gestión en base a varias normas en una misma organización. • El Anexo SL hace que las normas tengan: 1. Una estructura común (estructura de alto nivel HSL) 2. Parte de su texto idéntico. 3. Definiciones comunes
  23. 23. Anexo SL • Todas las normas sobre sistema de gestión que se publiquen o revisen a partir de la publicación del Anexo SL deben de hacerlo bajo esta guía, para lograr una estructura uniforme, un marco de sistemas de gestión genérico, que sea más fácil de manejar y otorgue un beneficio de negocio a aquellas empresas que cuentan con varios sistemas de gestión integrados. Tiene un enfoque sistémico
  24. 24. El Anexo SL Apéndice 2, enumera 22 términos y definiciones. Dichos términos y definiciones constituyen una parte integral del "texto común" para las normas de Sistemas de Gestión. Por ejemplo: ISO 14001: 2015 enumera 33 términos y definiciones (incluyendo los 22 indicados en el anexo SL).
  25. 25. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Al basarse en la Estructura de Alto Nivel (HLS), las distintas nuevas Normas ISO de sistemas de gestión comparte los textos centrales y los términos y definiciones con otras normas de sistemas de gestión ISO revisadas recientemente, como ISO 9001:2015 e 14001:2015 27001:2013 22000:2018 55001:2014 45001:2018 50001:2018 etc. . Este marco de referencia está diseñado para facilitar la integración de nuevos sistemas de gestión con los sistemas establecidos en una organización.
  26. 26. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) Esta estructura común se aplicará en aquellas normas que sean nuevas y en las que vayan a sufrir un proceso de revisión.
  27. 27. • Tiene el propósito de alinear las diversas normas de sistemas de gestión…
  28. 28. …con capítulos idénticos, títulos y texto básico
  29. 29. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) Ventajas de Anexo SL • Títulos y cláusulas identificas en la estructura de alto nivel • Vocabulario central genérico • Facilita integración con otros sistemas de gestión
  30. 30. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) Cláusula principal Común X.1 Subcláusula. Texto idéntico común y/o texto específico de la disciplina. X.1.1 Sub-sub-cláusula Texto idéntico común y/o texto específico de la disciplina
  31. 31. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) 0.Introducción • Estas Normas Internacionales de Sistemas de Gestión emplean el enfoque a procesos, que incorpora el ciclo Planificar-Hacer-Verificar-Actuar (PHVA) y el pensamiento basado en riesgos.
  32. 32. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • El desarrollo de las normas ISO de Sistema de Gestión sigue por lo tanto la Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) y cuentan con una estructura de 10 capítulos. • Los tres primeros 1 a 3 son introductorios, mientras que los capítulos 4 a 10 incluyen los requisitos que se especifican para establecer, implementar, mantener y mejorar el Sistema de Gestión.
  33. 33. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 1 – Alcance El alcance es específico para cada disciplina, probablemente con algún texto idéntico. Definirá los resultados esperados de la norma del sistema de gestión. • Cláusula 2 - Referencias normativas Cada disciplina contendrá la normativa específica aplicable. • Cláusula 3 - Términos y definiciones Incluye los términos básicos y las definiciones más las propias de cada disciplina. Estos conceptos constituyen una parte integral del texto común para las normas de sistemas de gestión.
  34. 34. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.01 organización: • Persona o grupo de personas que tienen sus propias funciones con responsabilidades, autoridades y relaciones para el logro de sus objetivos (3.08). • Nota 1 al texto: El concepto de organización incluye, entre otros, un trabajador independiente, compañía, corporación, firma, empresa, autoridad, sociedad, organización de caridad o institución, o una parte o combinación de éstas, ya estén constituidas o no , públicas o privadas.
  35. 35. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.02 parte interesada: • Persona u organización (3.01) que puede afectar, verse afectada, o percibirse como afectada por una decisión o actividad. • NOTA a la versión en español: Los términos en inglés “interested party” y “stakeholder” tienen una traducción única al español como “parte interesada”.
  36. 36. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.03 requisito: • Necesidad o expectativa que está establecida, generalmente implícita u obligatoria. • Nota 1 al texto: “Generalmente implícita" significa que es una costumbre o práctica común en la organización y en las partes interesadas, que la necesidad o expectativa que se considera está implícita. • Nota 2 al texto: Un requisito especificado es el que está declarado, por ejemplo, en información documentada.
  37. 37. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.04 sistema de gestión: • Conjunto de elementos de una organización (3.01) interrelacionados o que interactúan para establecer políticas (3.07), objetivos (3.08) y procesos (3.12) para lograr estos objetivos. • Nota 1 al texto: Un sistema de gestión puede tratar una sola disciplina o varias disciplinas. • Nota 2 al texto: Los elementos del sistema incluyen la estructura de la organización, los roles y las responsabilidades, la planificación, la operación, etc. • Nota 3 al texto: El alcance de un sistema de gestión puede incluir la totalidad de la organización, funciones específicas e identificadas de la organización, secciones específicas e identificadas de la organización, o una o más funciones dentro de un grupo de organizaciones.
  38. 38. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.05 alta dirección: • Persona o grupo de personas que dirigen y controlan una organización (3.01) al más alto nivel. • Nota 1 al texto: La alta dirección tiene el poder para delegar autoridad y proporcionar recursos dentro de la organización. • Nota 2 al texto: Si el alcance del sistema de gestión (3.04) comprende sólo una parte de una organización, entonces “alta dirección” se refiere a quienes dirigen y controlan esa parte de la organización.
  39. 39. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.06 eficacia: • Grado en el cual se realizan las actividades planificadas y se logran los resultados planificados. • 3.07 política: • Intenciones y dirección de una organización (3.01), como las expresa formalmente su alta dirección (3.05).
  40. 40. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.08 objetivo: • Resultado a lograr. • Nota 1 al texto: Un objetivo puede ser estratégico, táctico u operativo. • Nota 2 al texto: Los objetivos pueden referirse a diferentes disciplinas (como financieras, de seguridad y salud y ambientales) y se pueden aplicar en diferentes niveles (como estratégicos, para toda la organización, para proyectos, productos y procesos (3.12)). • Nota 3 al texto: Un objetivo se puede expresar de otras maneras, por ejemplo, como un resultado previsto, un propósito, un criterio operativo, un objetivo XXX, o mediante el uso de términos con un significado similar (por ejemplo, finalidad o meta). • Nota 4 al texto: En el contexto de sistemas de gestión XXX, la organización establece los objetivos XXX, en concordancia con la política XXX, para lograr resultados específicos.
  41. 41. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.09 riesgo: • Efecto de la incertidumbre. • Nota 1 al texto: Un efecto es una desviación de lo esperado, ya sea positivo o negativo. • Nota 2 al texto: Incertidumbre es el estado, incluso parcial, de deficiencia de información relacionada con la comprensión o conocimiento de un evento, su consecuencia o su probabilidad. • Nota 3 al texto: Con frecuencia el riesgo se caracteriza por referencia a eventos potenciales (Guía ISO 73, 3.5.1.3) y a consecuencias potenciales (Guía ISO 73, 3.6.1.3), o a una combinación de éstos. • Nota 4 al texto: Con frecuencia el riesgo se expresa en términos de una combinación de las consecuencias de un evento (incluyendo cambios en las circunstancias) y la probabilidad (Guía ISO 73, 3.6.1.1) de que ocurra.
  42. 42. Riesgo “Efecto de la incertidumbre” es el estado, incluso parcial, de deficiencia de información relacionada con la comprensión o conocimiento de un evento, su consecuencia o su probabilidad DESVIACION DE LO ESPERADO Término común y definición esencial para las normas de sistemas de gestión que se proporcionan en Anexo SL de Directivas ISO/IEC
  43. 43. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.10 competencia: • Capacidad para aplicar conocimientos y habilidades con el fin de lograr los resultados previstos. • 3.11 información documentada: • Información que una organización (3.01) tiene que controlar y mantener, y el medio en el que está contenida. • Nota 1 al texto: La información documentada puede estar en cualquier formato y medio, y puede provenir de cualquier fuente. • Nota 2 al texto: La información documentada puede hacer referencia a: – el sistema de gestión (3.04), incluidos los procesos relacionados (3.12); – la información creada para que la organización opere (documentación), – la evidencia de los resultados alcanzados (registros).
  44. 44. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.12 proceso: • Conjunto de actividades interrelacionadas o que interactúan, que transforma elementos de entrada en elementos de salida. • 3.13 desempeño: • Resultado medible. • Nota 1 al texto: El desempeño se puede relacionar con hallazgos cuantitativos o cualitativos. • Nota 2 al texto: El desempeño se puede relacionar con la gestión de actividades, procesos (3.1.2), productos (incluidos servicios), sistemas u organizaciones (3.01).
  45. 45. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.14 contratar externamente (verbo): • Establecer un acuerdo mediante el cual una organización (3.01) externa realiza parte de una función o proceso (3.12) de una organización. • Nota 1 al texto: Una organización externa está fuera del alcance del sistema de gestión (3.04), aunque la función o proceso contratado externamente forme parte del alcance.
  46. 46. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.15 seguimiento: • Determinación del estado de un sistema, un proceso (3.12) o una actividad. • Nota 1 al texto: Para determinar el estado puede ser necesario verificar, supervisar u observar en forma crítica. • 3.16 medición: • Proceso (3.12) para determinar un valor.
  47. 47. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.17 auditoría: • Proceso (3.12) sistemático, independiente y documentado para obtener las evidencias de auditoría y evaluarlas de manera objetiva con el fin de determinar el grado en el que se cumplen los criterios de auditoría. • Nota 1 al texto: Una auditoría puede ser interna (de primera parte), o externa (de segunda o tercera parte), y puede ser combinada (combinando dos o más disciplinas). • Nota 2 al texto: “Evidencia de auditoría” y “criterios de auditoría” se definen en la Norma ISO 19011.
  48. 48. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • 3.18 conformidad: • Cumplimiento de un requisito (3.03). • 3.19 no conformidad: • Incumplimiento de un requisito (3.03). • 3.20 corrección: • Acción para eliminar una no conformidad (3.19) detectada. • 3.21 acción correctiva: • Acción para eliminar la causa de una no conformidad (3.19) y prevenir que vuelva a ocurrir. • 3.22 mejora continua: • Actividad recurrente para mejorar el desempeño (3.13).
  49. 49. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 4 - Contexto de la organización La organización determinará las cuestiones que desea resolver, planteará cuáles son los impactos que genera y obtendrá los resultados esperados. Para ello este capítulo habla sobre la necesidad de comprender la organización y su contexto, comprender las necesidades y expectativas de las partes interesadas y determinar el ámbito de aplicación del sistema de gestión.
  50. 50. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 4 - Contexto de la organización • 4.1. Comprendiendo la organización y su contexto • 4.2 Comprendiendo las necesidades y expectativas de las partes interesadas • 4.3 Determinando el alcance del sistema de gestión • 4.4 Sistema de Gestión
  51. 51. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 5 – Liderazgo Aparece como una reiteración de las políticas, funciones, responsabilidades y autoridades de la organización, y sobre todo enfatiza el rol del liderazgo. Esta cláusula aporta relevancia a la función y responsabilidad de la alta dirección, la cual a partir de su publicación deberá tener mayor nivel de participación en el sistema de gestión. Entre sus responsabilidades figura la de comunicar a todos los miembros de la organización la importancia del sistema de gestión y fomentar su participación.
  52. 52. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 5 – Liderazgo • 5.1 Liderazgo y compromiso • 5.2 Política • 5.3 Roles, responsabilidades y autoridades de la Organización
  53. 53. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 6 – Planificación Este punto incluye el carácter preventivo de los sistemas de gestión como un todo, trata los riesgos y oportunidades que enfrenta la organización. La planificación abordará qué, quién, cómo y cuándo, se deberán realizar las acciones que conduzcan al logro de los objetivos de la organización. Proporciona más facilidad de comprensión a la acción preventiva y correctiva.
  54. 54. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 6 – Planificación • 6.1 Acciones para manejar riesgos y oportunidades • 6.2 Objetivos y planes para lograrlos
  55. 55. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 7 – Soporte Habla de aspectos como recursos, competencia, conciencia, comunicación o información documentada, que constituyen el soporte necesario para cumplir las metas y objetivos de la organización.
  56. 56. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 7 – Soporte • 7.1 Recursos • 7.2 Competencia • 7.3 Concientización • 7.4 Comunicación • 7.5 Información documentada
  57. 57. Información documentada • Diseñada por la propia organización • Clara, simple y precisa • Codificación simple y entendible • Actualizada • Adecuada para la capacitación • La información documentada puede estar en cualquier formato o tipo de medio. (Fotografía Papel ,Soporte Informático)
  58. 58. • Título y Alcance • Tabla de Contenido • Revisión y Aprobación • Política y Objetivos • Organización, responsabilidad y autoridad • Referencias y Descripción Información documentada
  59. 59. Información documentada • Se emplea el término información documentada en sustitución de los términos documentos y registros. No existe más referencia a los procedimientos documentados, manual de calidad, etc. • Se pretende un sistema de gestión de la calidad documentado y no un sistema de documentos Información documentada. Información que una organización tiene que controlar y mantener, y el medio en que está contenida Documentos Registros Información Documentada+ =
  60. 60. Información documentada
  61. 61. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 8 – Operación Es la cláusula en la que la organización planifica y controla sus procesos interno y externos, los cambios que se produzcan y las consecuencias no deseadas de los mismos. Es la cláusula más corta pero la que mas varia según el Sistema de Gestión de Normas ISO de la cual se trate.
  62. 62. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 8 – Operación • 8.1 Planificación y control operativo
  63. 63. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 9 - Evaluación del desempeño Habla de seguimiento, medición, análisis y evaluación de la eficacia del sistema de gestión mediante la evaluación del desempeño, las auditorías internas, el análisis, la evaluación y la revisión por parte de la dirección. Requiere especificar cómo y cuándo realizar seguimiento y medición, así como realizar el análisis y evaluación de los resultados.
  64. 64. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 9 - Evaluación del desempeño • 9.1 seguimiento, medición, análisis y evaluación • 9.2 Auditoría Interna • 9.3 Revisión del Sistema
  65. 65. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 10 – Mejora Enfatiza la importancia de realizar acciones de mejora a los procesos, productos, servicios y en general al sistema de gestión. Es necesario identificar y evaluar las no conformidades, así como, la implementación y evaluación de la eficacia de las acciones correctivas.
  66. 66. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL) • Cláusula 10 – Mejora • 10.1 No conformidad y acciones correctivas de mejora • 10.2 Mejora continua
  67. 67. Anexo SL: Estructura de Alto Nivel (HSL)
  68. 68. Nueva ISO 14001: “Future Challenges” (“Retos Futuros”) • Desarrollo Sostenible y Responsabilidad Social • Cumplimiento de requisitos legales y otros requisitos • Gestión Estratégica • Partes interesadas • Comunicación externa • ”Impactos ambientales” en la cadena de valor • ”Riesgo” ligado al medio ambiente y a la gestión empresarial • Facilitar acceso a PYMES • Indicadores de desempeño ambiental • Mejora del comportamiento ambiental, no sólo del SGA
  69. 69. Nueva ISO 14001: Principios operativos • Compatibilidad con normas ISO y otras Normas de Sistema de Gestión ISO • Simplicidad, claridad y traducibilidad • Verificabilidad • Transparencia • Efectividad y eficiencia • Minimización de costos en la implantación • Aporte de valor agregado
  70. 70. la familia de normas internacionales ISO 14000 • ISO / TC 207 / SC 1 Sistemas de gestión ambiental • Es el subcomité de ISO con la responsabilidad de ISO 14001, el estándar internacional para el sistema de gestión ambiental, y otros estándares de apoyo, como ISO 14004, ISO 14005, ISO 14006, ISO 14007, ISO 14008 y en desarrollo ISO 14002-1, ISO14002-2 e ISO 14009
  71. 71. la familia de normas internacionales ISO 14000 La familia ISO 14000 comprende una serie de estándares que complementan ISO 14001 • ISO 14004:2016 proporciona orientación sobre el establecimiento, implementación, mantenimiento y mejora de un sistema de gestión ambiental y su coordinación con otros sistemas de gestión. • ISO 14006 (en revisión) está destinado a ser utilizado por aquellas organizaciones que han implementado un sistema de gestión ambiental de acuerdo con ISO 14001, pero pueden ayudar a integrar el diseño ecológico en otros sistemas de gestión. • ISO 14064-1 especifica los principios y requisitos a nivel organizacional para la cuantificación y notificación de emisiones y remoción de gases de efecto invernadero (GEI).
  72. 72. la familia de normas internacionales ISO 14000 • ISO 14002-1 (en desarrollo) Sistemas de gestión ambiental - Directrices para aplicar el marco ISO 14001 a aspectos ambientales y condiciones ambientales por áreas temáticas ambientales • ISO 14005:2019 Sistemas de gestión ambiental - Directrices para un enfoque flexible para la implementación por fases • ISO 14007:2019 Gestión ambiental - Determinación de costos y beneficios ambientales - Orientación • ISO 14008:2019 Valoración monetaria de los impactos ambientales de las emisiones específicas y el uso de los recursos naturales. • ISO 14009 (en desarrollo) Directrices para incorporar el rediseño de productos y componentes para mejorar la circulación del material
  73. 73. ¿Cómo se vincula ISO 14001 con otras normas del TC207?
  74. 74. Cambios clave • Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • Liderazgo • Protección del medio ambiente • Desempeño ambiental • Ciclo de vida • Comunicación externa • Gestión de riesgos • Documentación
  75. 75. Cambios clave • Cambios estructurales Hasta la publicación del Anexo SL cada norma de sistemas de gestión tenía una estructura en particular, pero con este documento todos los estándares que se revisen o publiquen compartirán la misma estructura. Esta estructura responde al nombre de “Estructura de Alto Nivel”, que tan solo deja el apartado 8 “Operaciones” para dar respuesta a éstas y al control de cada disciplina, siendo el único elemento diferenciador entre normas de Calidad, Medio Ambiente, Seguridad de la Información, Continuidad de Negocio, Innovación, etc., mientras que el resto de los apartados serán comunes para todas ellas.
  76. 76. Cambios clave • Cambios estructurales Dentro de la nueva estructura podemos encontrar una diferencia notable respecto a todos los sistemas de gestión planteados hasta el momento, concretamente en el apartado 10 “Mejora”, en el que se deja de tratar el término acciones preventivas junto con las acciones correctivas y no conformidades, adelantando su tratamiento al nuevo apartado 6 “Planificación” con la finalidad de obtener una mayor amplitud e importancia en cuanto al proceso para la planificación del riesgo y oportunidades.
  77. 77. Cambios clave • Cambios estructurales La gestión de documentos y registros, que hasta ahora se trataba en el capítulo 4.4.4 Documentación, 4.4.5 Control de documentos y 4.5.4 Control de registros se encuentran bajo el apartado 7.5 con un nuevo nombre: información documentada. A lo largo de todo el texto se hace referencia a la información documentada, identificando qué aspectos de la norma se deben mantener como tal, pero es en la cláusula 7.5 donde recibimos las indicaciones sobre la creación y actualización de esta información así como sobre el control de la misma. • Otro cambio estructural lo encontramos en los apartado 4.4.6 “Control operacional” y 4.4.7 “Preparación y respuesta ante emergencias”. Estos apartados no desaparecen sino que pasan a formar parte del capítulo 8.
  78. 78. Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • En la nueva edición de ISO 14001 cobra un mayor protagonismo la gestión ambiental en procesos de planificación estratégica. • Para ello se ha incorporado un nuevo requisito que sirve para entender el contexto de la organización e identificar y aprovechar oportunidades. Esto se traducirá en un beneficio para la organización y para el medio ambiente. • En este sentido la norma se centra especialmente en problemas o cambios en las circunstancias ligadas a las necesidades y expectativas de las partes interesadas, en las condiciones ambientales locales, regionales o mundiales, que pudieran afectarle a la organización.
  79. 79. Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • A estos se les debe otorgar la prioridad adecuada e integrar las acciones para mitigar riesgos y explotar oportunidades en la planificación operativa del Sistema de Gestión Ambiental. • Lo que se conseguirá con estos cambios es que los grupos de interés estén más implicados en el proceso. • El capítulo del que estamos hablando es el número 4 y en él se plantea la necesidad de que las organizaciones identifiquen cuáles son las cuestiones, tanto externos como internos, y cuáles de ellas son los más críticas a la hora de alcanzar sus objetivos y conseguir los resultados deseados.
  80. 80. Gestión ambiental estratégica/ Contexto • Un aspecto importante a incluir es tanto la identificación de los grupos de interés más relevantes: trabajadores, accionistas, clientes, vecinos… como la determinación de las necesidades y expectativas de los grupos identificados. • Esos factores juegan un papel esencial en el establecimiento del alcance del Sistema de Gestión ambiental.
  81. 81. Liderazgo Para aquellas personas con liderazgo dentro de la organización, ISO 14001 versión 2015, incluye un apartado nuevo. Esta información está contenida en el capítulo 5, “Liderazgo”. Se trata de una cláusula que aborda temas de liderazgo y compromiso, la política ambiental y los roles, responsabilidades y autoridades de la organización. Con esta cláusula lo que se busca es garantizar el funcionamiento del Sistema de Gestión Ambiental e incrementar responsabilidades para fomentar la gestión ambiental en la organización
  82. 82. Liderazgo • Una empresa comprometida con su Sistema de Gestión Ambiental tendrá que asumir responsabilidades para aumentar la eficacia del mismo, asegurar que se cumple la política ambiental, que se alcanzan los objetivos ambientales, debe comprometerse en utilizar solo los recursos necesarios, debe comunicar a toda la empresa la importancia de realizar una gestión eficaz de los recursos, confirmar que el Sistema de Gestión Ambiental consigue el resultado previsto y consigue el apoyo necesario y promueve la mejora continua del mismo.
  83. 83. Protección del medio ambiente • Con ISO 14001:2015, las organizaciones pueden ampliar sus perspectivas y compromisos a través de decisiones proactivas encaminadas a la protección del entorno contra deterioros y degradación. • El texto revisado no define “proteger el medio ambiente”, pero señala que se puede incluir la prevención de la contaminación, el uso sostenible de los recursos, el cambio climático, la mitigación y la adaptación, la protección de la biodiversidad y los ecosistemas. • En la política ambiental se incluye el compromiso por parte de la organización de prevenir la contaminación y apoyar la protección del medio ambiente.
  84. 84. Desempeño ambiental • La nueva edición de la norma ISO 14001 aporta una mejora del desempeño ambiental y además el término indicador cobra un mayor protagonismo como consecuencia del énfasis que existe sobre la mejora continua. • Este cambio está apoyado por los compromisos políticos de la organización como por ejemplo la reducción de emisiones, vertidos y residuos en los niveles que la propia organización establezca.
  85. 85. Desempeño ambiental • En todos los países existe una normativa ambiental cuyo cumplimiento, con la nueva edición de ISO 14001, será más estricto. La norma establece que la organización deberá comunicar cuál es el enfoque y el mecanismo que van a utilizar para dar cumplimiento a la legislación ambiental aplicable. • La mejora del desempeño ambiental introduce un concepto nuevo, el de cadena de valor basado en el impacto ambiental que genera la organización.
  86. 86. Ciclo de vida • Ciclo de vida: Etapas consecutivas e interrelacionadas de un sistema de producto (o servicio), desde la adquisición de la materia prima o su generación a partir de recursos naturales hasta la disposición final. • Ejemplos: Emisiones de un coche, energía para uso de un electrodoméstico, opción de reciclaje del envase. • Acciones: Informar al consumidor, recomendar depositar el envase en un determinado contenedor.
  87. 87. Ciclo de vida • Las organizaciones estarán en la obligación de ampliar su control e influencia sobre los impactos ambientales desde la obtención o producción de materias primas hasta el tratamiento último del producto al final de su vida. Esto es lo que se llama análisis del ciclo de vida. En el apartado 6.1.2 “Aspectos ambientales” se indica que la organización tendrá que realizar una identificación de los aspectos ambientales e impactos generados por su desempeño considerando la perspectiva del ciclo de vida.
  88. 88. Ciclo de vida • Se establece que debe haber un proceso que una organización debe utilizar para identificar sus aspectos ambientales y los impactos que éstos llevan asociados. • La identificación de aspectos ambientales debe aplicarse desde una perspectiva de ciclo de vida, esto no quiere decir que se requiera de una evaluación detallada del ciclo de vida sí, solo la consideración del mismo.
  89. 89. Ciclo de vida • La organización puede obtener esta información directamente por sí misma o a través del proveedor de sus productos o servicios. • Un ciclo de vida está compuesto normalmente por etapas típicas como la extracción de materias primas, el diseño, la producción, el transporte, el uso y el tratamiento final de su vida útil. No obstante, estas etapas variarán según la actividad, producto o servicio de la organización.
  90. 90. Ciclo de vida En referencia al ciclo de vida, en la nueva ISO 14001:2015 encontramos otra mención en el apartado 8.1 “Planificación y control operacional”.
  91. 91. Ciclo de vida En relación a la perspectiva de ciclo de vida la organización deberá: • Determinar los requisitos ambientales para la adquisición de productos y/o servicios. • Establecer controles que aseguren que se consideran los requisitos ambientales en los procesos de diseño, desarrollo, entrega, uso y tratamiento final de la vida útil de sus productos y/o servicios. • Comunicar a los proveedores externos todos los requisitos ambientales de la organización. • Proporcionar información sobre los posibles impactos ambientales que puedan darse en la entrega, uso y tratamiento final de la vida útil del producto.
  92. 92. Comunicación externa • En la cláusula 7.4.3 de la versión 2015 de ISO 14001 se da indicaciones sobre la obligación que tiene la organización de comunicar a nivel externo la información de carácter relevante para el SGA según está establecido en su mecanismo de comunicación La comunicación externa deja de ser una opción y se convierte en la práctica en una obligación si es requerida por la administración o las expectativas de sus partes interesadas. La información debe ser fiable, verificable y coherente.
  93. 93. Gestión de riesgos y acción preventiva La gestión de riesgos hace que el Sistema de Gestión Ambiental sea una herramienta preventiva, lo que explica la supresión de las acciones preventivas en la norma. En este documento, se incorporan los conceptos de riegos y oportunidades, desviaciones potenciales sobre lo esperado, desviaciones negativas sobre lo esperado y desviaciones positivas.
  94. 94. Documentación El texto de la ISO 14001 2015, se incorpora el término “información documentada”, reemplazando a “documentos” y “registros”. En concreto, en el apartado 7.5 se localizan las indicaciones para elaborar y actualizar dicha información y controlarla. Se trata de una nueva cláusula nueva que sustituye a los apartados 4.4.4 y 4.4.5.
  95. 95. Lenguaje Para facilitar la comprensión de la norma, esta es más clara y explicativa para fomentar la adaptación de cualquier organización, independientemente de su sector.
  96. 96. RESUMEN de LOS PRINCIPALES CAMBIOS EN ISO 14001: 2015
  97. 97. Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Política ambiental intenciones y dirección de una organización, como las expresa formalmente su alta dirección relacionadas con el desempeño ambiental. • Medio ambiente entorno en el cual una organización opera, incluidos el aire, el agua, la tierra, los recursos naturales, la flora, la fauna, los seres humanos y sus interrelaciones.
  98. 98. Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Aspecto ambiental elemento de las actividades, productos o servicios de una organización que interactúa o puede interactuar con el medio ambiente. • Impacto ambiental cambio en el medio ambiente, ya sea adverso o beneficioso, como resultado total o parcial de los aspectos ambientales de una organización.
  99. 99. ASPECTO AMBIENTAL • Acción del hombre que puede tener un impacto sobre el medio ambiente IMPACTO AMBIENTAL • Reacción del medio ambiente Aspecto Ambiental Impacto Ambiental Causa Efecto Acción Reacción
  100. 100. Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Condición ambiental estado o característica del medio ambiente, determinado en un punto específico en el tiempo
  101. 101. Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Desempeño resultado medible. • Desempeño ambiental desempeño relacionado con la gestión de aspectos ambientales. • Prevención de la contaminación utilización de procesos, prácticas, técnicas, materiales, productos, servicios o energía para evitar, reducir o controlar (en forma separada o en combinación) la creación, emisión o descarga de cualquier tipo de contaminante o residuo, con el fin de reducir los impactos ambientales adversos.
  102. 102. Términos y definiciones de ISO 14001 • Ciclo de vida etapas consecutivas e interrelacionadas del sistema del producto, desde la adquisición de materia prima o su generación a partir de recursos naturales hasta el tratamiento al finalizar su vida. • Objetivo resultado a lograr. • Objetivo ambiental objetivo establecido por la organización, coherente con la política ambiental.
  103. 103. Estructura ISO 14001 2015
  104. 104. Sistema de Gestión Ambiental Presentación ISO14001:2015 V 2020 FIN

×