Iso norma iso 19011 v 2020

Presentación de la Norma ISO 19011:2018 Directrices para la auditoría de los sistemas de gestión V 2020
La norma ISO 19011 llegó en el año 2002, y su denominación dentro de las normas ISO fue minuciosamente pensada y meditada,...
Los dos primeros dígitos de la norma (19xxx) corresponde al número que se encontraba disponible en el momento en que se re...
Para la actualización de ISO 19011:2011, Directrices para la auditoría de los sistemas de gestión, ISO conformó el comité ...
• Las normas de sistemas de gestión han crecido en número y relevancia en diferentes sectores de la industria, y en el cas...
Los principales cambios en las normas de gestión de ISO se orientan hacia lo que se ha denominado: estructura de alto nive...
• Existe un mayor enfoque en el contexto de la organización y el pensamiento basado en riesgos como principales enfoques e...
El pensamiento basado en riesgos El enfoque basado en riesgos se fortalece en esta nueva revisión de la norma ISO 19011 y ...
El pensamiento basado en riesgos Y para que, los programas y las actividades de auditoría y puedan priorizar recursos y es...
El pensamiento basado en riesgos De igual forma, la idea es promover que las organizaciones orienten su gestión en aquello...
La alta dirección Es de vital importancia que la alta dirección de las organizaciones tome conciencia de la relevancia que...
La alta dirección De esta manera, tendrá la capacidad de priorizar y actuar, no solo para mitigar aquellos riesgos que pue...
La alta dirección La nueva ISO 19011 2018 es una herramienta para aplicar en los ejercicios de evaluación de la conformida...
¿Por qué es necesaria ISO 19011? La organización ISO ha publicado mas de 70 normas sobre sistemas de gestión. Estos estánd...
¿Por qué es necesaria ISO 19011? Todas estas normas son de carácter voluntario, proporcionan grandes beneficios, por lo qu...
¿Por qué es necesaria ISO 19011? Para conseguir los mejores resultados de un sistema de gestión y asegurar la mejora conti...
¿Qué hace ISO 19011? La Norma ISO 19011, que da Directrices para la auditoría de sistemas de gestión, ofrece un enfoque un...
¿Qué hace ISO 19011? La norma ISO 19011:2018 se actualizó para asegurar que se siguiesen proporcionando directrices efecti...
¿Qué hace ISO 19011? • Uno de los cambios principales de la versión de 2018 de la norma ISO 19011 incluye la adición de un...
¿Qué hace ISO 19011? • Además, la orientación se ha ampliado en varias áreas, como la gestión de un programa de auditoría ...
¿Qué hace ISO 19011? • Esta norma se toma como base, para realizar las auditorías sin importar cual sea el tipo de la audi...
¿Qué hace ISO 19011? Es decir, esta norma nos guía a la hora de realizar auditorías a cualquier sistema de gestión, incluy...
ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. Ampliación de la información para la orientación sobre la gestión d...
ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Se añade un enfoque basado en riesgos para los principios de audi...
ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Ampliación de la orientación para realizar una auditoría, específ...
ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Aumento de los requisitos generales de competencia para los audit...
ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Ampliación del Anexo A para proporcionar orientación sobre los co...
Estructura de la Norma ISO 19011 2018 • Introducción • 1. Alcance. • 2. Referencias normativas. • 3. Términos y definicion...
A realización de la auditoria 6
A Competencia y evaluación de Auditores
Introducción • TIPOS DE AUDITORIA – PRIMERA PARTE – ORGANIZACIÓN – AUDITORÍA INTERNA OBJETIVOS: Determinar si el Sistema d...
Introducción • TIPOS DE AUDITORIA – SEGUNDA PARTE – CLIENTE – AUDITORÍA EXTERNA OBJETIVOS: • Evaluar la adecuación para cu...
Introducción • TIPOS DE AUDITORIA – TERCERA PARTE – CERTIFICADORA – AUDITORÍA EXTERNA OBJETIVOS: • Evaluar la capacidad pa...
1 Alcance • Este documento brinda orientación sobre sistemas de gestión de auditoría, incluidos los principios de auditorí...
2 Referencias normativas • No hay referencias normativas en este documento.
Definición de Auditoria Auditoría • proceso sistemático, independiente y documentado para obtener evidencia objetiva y eva...
¿Por qué necesitamos Auditar? Para proporcionar información a la Alta Dirección sobre el desempeño del Sistema de Gestión....
Requisitos fundamentales para una Auditoría Efectiva: • Apoyo de la Dirección. • Auditores entrenados. • Independencia de ...
3. Términos y definiciones • 3.1 auditoría proceso sistemático, independiente y documentado para obtener evidencia objetiv...
3. Términos y definiciones • 3.23 Requerimiento: Necesidad establecida obligatoria. • 3.24 Proceso: Es el conjunto de acti...
3. Términos y definiciones • 3.15 Auditor persona que realiza una auditoría • 3.14 equipo de auditoría una o más personas ...
3. Términos y definiciones • 3.4 programa de auditoria arreglos para un conjunto de una o más auditorías planificadas para...
3. Términos y definiciones • 3.3 Auditoría conjunta: Se produce cuando dos o más organizaciones auditoras trabajan para au...
3. Términos y definiciones 3.19 riesgo efecto de incertidumbre Nota 1 a la entrada: Un efecto es una desviación de lo espe...
3. Términos y definiciones Gestión de Riesgos: Incluir el tema de gestión de riesgos en la auditoría. No solo para planear...
Es significativo hacer referencia a que la norma ISO 19011: 2018 no establece ningún tipo de referencias normativas , sino...
Capítulo 4 • Principios de auditoria Capítulo 5 • Administrar un programa de auditoria Capítulo 6 • Realización de una aud...
4. Principios de auditoría • Estos principios deben apoyar a la organización para alcanzar auditorías efectivas y de confi...
4. Principios de auditoría a. Integridad. Como base del profesionalismo. b. Presentación imparcial. Obligación de presenta...
4. Principios de auditoría NUEVO g. Enfoque basado en el riesgo: un enfoque de auditoría que considera riesgos y oportunid...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • 5.1 Generalidades. • 5.2 Establecimiento de los objetivos del programa de audito...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Una organización que precise de realizar auditorías deberá definir un programa de ...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria El programa debe definir los recursos necesarios para realizarlo de forma efectiva...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria La implementación del programa de auditoría debe ser monitoreada y medida de forma...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • La dirección debe asegurarse que los objetivos del programa de auditoría se esta...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • Debe ofrecerse prioridad a la asignación de los recursos del programa de auditor...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria NUEVO • 5.3 Determinación y evaluación de riesgos y oportunidades del programa de ...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • Puede haber riesgos asociados con lo siguiente: a) planificación, p. ej., imposi...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria e) implementación, por ejemplo, coordinación ineficaz de las auditorías dentro del...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Las oportunidades para mejorar el programa de auditoría pueden incluir: - permitir...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • La implementación del programa de auditoría según la norma ISO 19011 debe seguir...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Establecer los objetivos del programa de auditoría La dirección tiene que asegurar...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Los objetivos pueden considerar lo siguiente: • Prioridades de la dirección • Prop...
5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Podemos ver una serie de ejemplos de los diferentes objetivos de un programa de au...
PLAN DO CHECK ACT 5. Administrar un programa de auditoría. Flujo de proceso para la gestión de un programa de Auditoria 5....
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Esta cláusula define las guías para organizar y realizar una auditoría conforme al prog...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • 6.1 Generalidades. • 6.2 Inicio de la auditoría. • 6.3 Preparación de las actividades d...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • 6.4 Realización de las actividades de la auditoría. • 6.4.5 Disponibilidad y acceso a l...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Las actividades de auditoría según la norma ISO 19011:2018 se llevan a cabo según una s...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Realizar de la reunión de apertura El propósito de la reunión de apertura será: • Confi...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • El grado de detalle debe ser coherente con la familiaridad del auditado con el proceso ...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Para otras situaciones de auditoría, la reunión puede que se realice de manera más form...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Presentar a los participantes, incluyendo todos los observadores, además de realizar un...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Presentar los métodos que se van a utilizar para realizar la auditoría, incluyendo la a...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Confirmar todos los canales de comunicación entre el equipo auditor y el auditado. • Co...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Información del método de presentación de la información sobre hallazgos de la auditorí...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • 6.3.2.1 Enfoque basado en el riesgo para la planificación de la auditoría. NUEVO • El l...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • La cantidad de detalles proporcionados en el plan de auditoría debe reflejar el alcance...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Los riesgos para el auditado pueden resultar de la presencia de los miembros del equipo...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Realizar la revisión de la documentación durante la auditoría Según la ISO 19011 la doc...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Si no puede proporcionarse la documentación adecuada dentro del periodo de tiempo ofrec...
6. Realización de una auditoría. Comunicación durante la auditoría • Durante la realización de la auditoría, es necesario ...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Según establece la norma ISO 19011 el equipo auditor debe reunirse de forma periódica p...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Las evidencias que han sido recopiladas durante la auditoría que sugieren un riesgo inm...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Cuando las evidencias de la auditorías disponibles indican que los objetivos de la mism...
6. Realización de una auditoría. • Cualquiera de todas las necesidades que surjan sobre cambios en el plan de auditoría de...
6. Realización de una auditoría. PLAN DO CHECK ACT Flujo de proceso para la gestión de una Auditoria
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • 7.1 Generalidades. • 7.2 Determina...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • 7.4 Selección del método apropiado de evaluación del auditor. • 7.5 Realizació...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • El éxito de la auditoría en cumplir con sus objetivos, dependerá de las compet...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. La competencia debe ser evaluada mediante el comportamiento personal y capacidad...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. El proceso de Competencia y evaluación de auditores debería: a) Determinar la co...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. El resultado del proceso de evaluación debería proporcionar la base para lo sigu...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. Competencias y habilidades esenciales de un auditor de calidad 1.- Debe mostrar ...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. 4.- Mantener cierta distancia y diplomacia en el trato con las diferentes person...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. 6.- Debe ser una persona muy observadora, con capacidad de que los pequeños deta...
7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. 10.- Las conclusiones finales a las que le lleve la auditoría debe estar fundame...
  1. 1. Presentación de la Norma ISO 19011:2018 Directrices para la auditoría de los sistemas de gestión V 2020
  2. 2. La norma ISO 19011 llegó en el año 2002, y su denominación dentro de las normas ISO fue minuciosamente pensada y meditada, puesto que se pretendió evitar que fuese relacionada con las familias de las normas ISO 9000 e ISO 14000, pero manteniendo la relación con las normas de auditoría previas, ISO 10011 e ISO 14011.
  3. 3. Los dos primeros dígitos de la norma (19xxx) corresponde al número que se encontraba disponible en el momento en que se realizó el trabajo, mientras que los otros tres que la componen (xx011) se mantuvieron de las anteriores normas mencionadas.
  4. 4. Para la actualización de ISO 19011:2011, Directrices para la auditoría de los sistemas de gestión, ISO conformó el comité PC 302 Este proceso comenzó en noviembre de 2016, con la primera reunión que se realizó en Orlando (Florida), en la cual se estableció formalmente el comité y un periodo de máximo 24 meses para desarrollar la actualización, que se publicó el 3 de Julio de 2018.
  5. 5. • Las normas de sistemas de gestión han crecido en número y relevancia en diferentes sectores de la industria, y en el caso particular de las ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 e ISO 45001:2018, han sido objeto de cambios importantes.
  6. 6. Los principales cambios en las normas de gestión de ISO se orientan hacia lo que se ha denominado: estructura de alto nivel (HLS, por sus siglas en inglés). Esto ha permitido unificar la estructura y la terminología. Por lo tanto si las normas de gestión cambian, cambia ISO 19011.
  7. 7. • Existe un mayor enfoque en el contexto de la organización y el pensamiento basado en riesgos como principales enfoques en las auditorías de sistemas de gestión. • Se propone incluir en esta Norma ISO 19011:2018 un nuevo principio de auditoría denominado “Enfoque basado en riesgos: un enfoque de auditoría que considera riesgos y oportunidades”.
  8. 8. El pensamiento basado en riesgos El enfoque basado en riesgos se fortalece en esta nueva revisión de la norma ISO 19011 y se incluye como un principio de auditoría, se plantea la importancia de que los auditores de sistemas de gestión fortalezcan sus competencias en este enfoque, con el fin de que en su ejercicio de auditoría aborden los riesgos y las oportunidades identificados en las organizaciones.
  9. 9. El pensamiento basado en riesgos Y para que, los programas y las actividades de auditoría y puedan priorizar recursos y esfuerzos en aquellas cuestiones externas e internas relevantes que generan impacto tanto en el logro de los resultados esperados como en la estrategia organizacional.
  10. 10. El pensamiento basado en riesgos De igual forma, la idea es promover que las organizaciones orienten su gestión en aquellos factores de vital importancia para la mejora de su desempeño. Desde este punto de vista, el ejercicio de auditoría se convierte en los “ojos” que detectan aquellas cuestiones relevantes del entorno, tanto interno como externo, y que en muchas ocasiones están ahí, pero las organizaciones no las abordan a pesar de que estén afectando el logro de los resultados esperados.
  11. 11. La alta dirección Es de vital importancia que la alta dirección de las organizaciones tome conciencia de la relevancia que tiene la auditoría como herramienta de gestión y que use los resultados como información valiosa para conocer muy bien lo que pasa en su entorno.
  12. 12. La alta dirección De esta manera, tendrá la capacidad de priorizar y actuar, no solo para mitigar aquellos riesgos que puedan afectar los resultados organizacionales, sino también para identificar y aprovechar las oportunidades que les brinda el entorno con el fin de mejorar su desempeño y así lograr crecimiento y la sostenibilidad
  13. 13. La alta dirección La nueva ISO 19011 2018 es una herramienta para aplicar en los ejercicios de evaluación de la conformidad, y en las organizaciones será de gran utilidad, porque si aplican los lineamientos que esta establece, facilitará la toma de decisiones encaminada a los aspectos más importantes para el logro de sus objetivos.
  14. 14. ¿Por qué es necesaria ISO 19011? La organización ISO ha publicado mas de 70 normas sobre sistemas de gestión. Estos estándares se han publicado aprovechando la experiencia internacional de ISO y para ayudar a las organizaciones a que actúen de una mejor forma, que les permita ahorrar dinero y crear una ventaja competitiva
  15. 15. ¿Por qué es necesaria ISO 19011? Todas estas normas son de carácter voluntario, proporcionan grandes beneficios, por lo que muchas organizaciones querrán disponer de alguna de esas normas, y, la norma ISO 19011 es necesaria para auditar los sistemas de gestión para determinar si son conformes con los requisitos de ellas.
  16. 16. ¿Por qué es necesaria ISO 19011? Para conseguir los mejores resultados de un sistema de gestión y asegurar la mejora continua es necesario que se realicen auditorías (teniendo en cuenta lo establecido por ISO 19011).
  17. 17. ¿Qué hace ISO 19011? La Norma ISO 19011, que da Directrices para la auditoría de sistemas de gestión, ofrece un enfoque uniforme y armonizado que permite una auditoría eficaz en múltiples sistemas al mismo tiempo.
  18. 18. ¿Qué hace ISO 19011? La norma ISO 19011:2018 se actualizó para asegurar que se siguiesen proporcionando directrices efectivas para abordar los cambios en el mercado, la evolución de las tecnologías y sobre los nuevos estándares publicados o revisados recientemente.
  19. 19. ¿Qué hace ISO 19011? • Uno de los cambios principales de la versión de 2018 de la norma ISO 19011 incluye la adición de un enfoque basado en riesgos sobre los principios de auditoría para demostrar la mejora de los sistemas de gestión con ese enfoque de riesgo. • Hay consejos sobre la auditoría de riesgos y oportunidades, así como información sobre la aplicación de pensamiento basado en riesgos para el proceso de auditoría.
  20. 20. ¿Qué hace ISO 19011? • Además, la orientación se ha ampliado en varias áreas, como la gestión de un programa de auditoría y la realización de una auditoría.
  21. 21. ¿Qué hace ISO 19011? • Esta norma se toma como base, para realizar las auditorías sin importar cual sea el tipo de la auditoría que se realice. • Entre las auditorías podemos encontrar de primera parte con auditorías internas, de segunda parte con auditorías de proveedores externos u otras partes interesadas y finalmente de tercera parte de auditorías de acreditación, certificación, auditorías legales o similares.
  22. 22. ¿Qué hace ISO 19011? Es decir, esta norma nos guía a la hora de realizar auditorías a cualquier sistema de gestión, incluyendo principios de auditoría, gestión del programa de auditoría y la realización de auditorías. Al mismo tiempo, también examina la capacidad de las personas relacionadas con el proceso de auditoria.
  23. 23. ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. Ampliación de la información para la orientación sobre la gestión de un programa de auditoría. Esta información incluye los riesgos de un programa de auditoría. El responsable o responsables que vayan a realizar la auditoría tienen que identificar los riesgos y oportunidades del sistema para presentarlos a la empresa auditada. Con esto se consigue que dichos riesgos se puedan tratar de forma adecuada sin que perjudiquen los objetivos de la empresa.
  24. 24. ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Se añade un enfoque basado en riesgos para los principios de auditoría. • Este enfoque busca influenciar en la planificación, conducción y presentación de informes que garanticen que las auditorías se enfocan en cuestiones relevantes para la empresa que se va a auditar.
  25. 25. ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Ampliación de la orientación para realizar una auditoría, específicamente la parte sobre su planificación. • El responsable de un equipo auditor debe considerar los riesgos derivados de las actividades de auditoría en los procesos del auditado. • Realizar una planificación de con llevará una auditoría eficiente.
  26. 26. ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Aumento de los requisitos generales de competencia para los auditores. • Ajuste de la terminología para reflejar el proceso y no el objeto • Eliminación del anexo que contiene los requisitos de competencia para auditar un sistema de gestión especifico debido a la cantidad de estándares que aplica esta norma. • Cambios en el ciclo PHVA, en relación al flujo del proceso para la gestión de un programa de auditoría y la ejecución de la auditoría.
  27. 27. ISO 19011:2018 vs. ISO 19011:2011 cambios principales. • Ampliación del Anexo A para proporcionar orientación sobre los conceptos de auditoría (nuevos), como el contexto de la organización, liderazgo y compromiso, auditorías virtuales, cumplimiento y cadena de suministro. • Ampliación y reforzamiento de términos y definiciones.
  28. 28. Estructura de la Norma ISO 19011 2018 • Introducción • 1. Alcance. • 2. Referencias normativas. • 3. Términos y definiciones. • 4. Principios de auditoría. • 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • 6.Realización de una auditoria • 7.Competencia y evaluación de auditores
  29. 29. A realización de la auditoria 6
  30. 30. A Competencia y evaluación de Auditores
  31. 31. Introducción • TIPOS DE AUDITORIA – PRIMERA PARTE – ORGANIZACIÓN – AUDITORÍA INTERNA OBJETIVOS: Determinar si el Sistema de Gestión: • Es conforme con los requisitos. • Se ha implementado y se mantiene de manera eficaz. Para: • Evaluar el Sistema de Gestión. • Identificar oportunidades de mejora.
  32. 32. Introducción • TIPOS DE AUDITORIA – SEGUNDA PARTE – CLIENTE – AUDITORÍA EXTERNA OBJETIVOS: • Evaluar la adecuación para cumplir eficazmente los requisitos del solicitante. • Verificar la aplicación de disposiciones contractuales Para: • Evaluar y seleccionar proveedores. • Mantener relaciones mutuamente beneficiosas
  33. 33. Introducción • TIPOS DE AUDITORIA – TERCERA PARTE – CERTIFICADORA – AUDITORÍA EXTERNA OBJETIVOS: • Evaluar la capacidad para cumplir los requisitos de una Norma Internacional. Para: • CERTIFICACIÓN O RECONOCIMIENTO POR UN TERCERO
  34. 34. 1 Alcance • Este documento brinda orientación sobre sistemas de gestión de auditoría, incluidos los principios de auditoría, gestionar un programa de auditoría y realizar auditorías del sistema de gestión, así como orientación sobre la evaluación de la competencia de las personas involucradas en el proceso de auditoría. Estas actividades incluyen individuo (s) que administran el programa de auditoría, auditores y equipos de auditoría. Es aplicable a todas las organizaciones que necesitan planificar y llevar a cabo auditorías internas o externas de sistemas de gestión o administrar un programa de auditoría.
  35. 35. 2 Referencias normativas • No hay referencias normativas en este documento.
  36. 36. Definición de Auditoria Auditoría • proceso sistemático, independiente y documentado para obtener evidencia objetiva y evaluarla objetivamente para determinar hasta qué punto los criterios de auditoría se cumplen FUENTE: ISO 9000: 2015
  37. 37. ¿Por qué necesitamos Auditar? Para proporcionar información a la Alta Dirección sobre el desempeño del Sistema de Gestión. Una Auditoría realizada efectivamente debe: • Proporcionar información real sobre la cual puedan basarse las decisiones de la Alta Dirección. • Eliminar ideas preconcebidas e información sesgada. • Promover la comunicación entre diferentes niveles dentro de la organización.
  38. 38. Requisitos fundamentales para una Auditoría Efectiva: • Apoyo de la Dirección. • Auditores entrenados. • Independencia de los auditores. • Acceso a documentos. • Acceso a todos los niveles gerenciales. • Procedimiento de auditoría definido.
  39. 39. 3. Términos y definiciones • 3.1 auditoría proceso sistemático, independiente y documentado para obtener evidencia objetiva y evaluarla objetivamente para determinar hasta qué punto los criterios de auditoría se cumplen. • 3.7 criterios de auditoría conjunto de requisitos utilizados como referencia con respecto a los que se compara la evidencia objetiva • 3.9 pruebas de auditoría registros, declaraciones de hechos u otra información, que sean relevantes para los criterios de auditoría y verifiable • 3.10 resultados de la auditoría resultados de la evaluación de la evidencia de auditoría recopilada contra los criterios de auditoría
  40. 40. 3. Términos y definiciones • 3.23 Requerimiento: Necesidad establecida obligatoria. • 3.24 Proceso: Es el conjunto de actividades relacionadas para conseguir un objetivo establecido. • 3.26 Eficacia: indicador que sirve para medir si las actividades que se han realizado han sido útiles o no • 3.2 Auditoría combinada: Es la auditoría que se produce cuando se auditan al mismo tiempo más de un sistema gestión, pero a una sola organización.
  41. 41. 3. Términos y definiciones • 3.15 Auditor persona que realiza una auditoría • 3.14 equipo de auditoría una o más personas que realizan una auditoría , apoyadas si es necesario por expertos técnicos • 3.16 experto técnico persona que proporciona conocimientos o experiencia específicos al equipo de auditoría • 3.17 observador individuo que acompaña al equipo de auditoría pero no actúa como auditor
  42. 42. 3. Términos y definiciones • 3.4 programa de auditoria arreglos para un conjunto de una o más auditorías planificadas para un marco de tiempo específico y dirigido hacia un propósito específico • 3.5 alcance de auditoría alcance y límites de una auditoría Nota 1 a la entrada: el alcance de la auditoría generalmente incluye una descripción de las ubicaciones físicas y virtuales, funciones, unidades organizativas, actividades y procesos, así como el período de tiempo cubierto. • 3.6 plan de auditoria descripción de las actividades y los arreglos para una auditoría
  43. 43. 3. Términos y definiciones • 3.3 Auditoría conjunta: Se produce cuando dos o más organizaciones auditoras trabajan para auditar a una sola organización. • 3.25 Desempeño: Son los resultados que se pueden medir. • 3.8 Evidencia objetiva: Este término se refiere a cuando existen datos que demuestran la existencia o veracidad de algo.
  44. 44. 3. Términos y definiciones 3.19 riesgo efecto de incertidumbre Nota 1 a la entrada: Un efecto es una desviación de lo esperado - positivo o negativo. Nota 2 a la entrada: La incertidumbre es el estado, incluso parcial, de la deficiencia de información relacionada, comprensión o conocimiento de, un evento, su consecuencia y probabilidad. Nota 3 a la entrada: El riesgo a menudo se caracteriza por referencia a eventos potenciales y consecuencias o una combinación de estos. Nota 4 a la entrada: El riesgo a menudo se expresa en términos de una combinación de las consecuencias de un evento (incluido, cambios en las circunstancias) y la probabilidad asociada de ocurrencia.
  45. 45. 3. Términos y definiciones Gestión de Riesgos: Incluir el tema de gestión de riesgos en la auditoría. No solo para planear y ejecutar la auditoría, sino también aplicado a los procesos con el fin de anticipar situaciones que podrían representar problemas para la organización. Dónde están las fortalezas y las debilidades en los controles planificados y ejecutados por la organización para garantizar resultados consistentes en el tiempo. Sino también en cuales podrían ser los diferentes hallazgos en una auditoría, utilizando un grupo más amplio de posibilidades (considerando el concepto de riesgos). Esta Norma Internacional introduce el concepto de riesgo a la auditoría de sistemas de gestión. El enfoque adoptado relaciona tanto el riesgo de que el proceso de auditoría no alcance sus objetivos como el potencial de que la auditoría interfiera con las actividades y procesos de los auditados
  46. 46. Es significativo hacer referencia a que la norma ISO 19011: 2018 no establece ningún tipo de referencias normativas , sino que sirve de guía para la gestión del programa de auditorías, así como para la planeación y realización de las mismas, junto con las competencias y evaluación del equipo auditor. La norma se divide ahora en cuatro capítulos principales, que son los siguientes:
  47. 47. Capítulo 4 • Principios de auditoria Capítulo 5 • Administrar un programa de auditoria Capítulo 6 • Realización de una auditoria Capítulo 7 • Competencia y evaluación de auditores
  48. 48. 4. Principios de auditoría • Estos principios deben apoyar a la organización para alcanzar auditorías efectivas y de confianza que sirvan como herramientas para la gestión de políticas y controles. • Las directrices que se establecen en los capítulos 5 al 7 de la norma se basan en los siguientes principios:
  49. 49. 4. Principios de auditoría a. Integridad. Como base del profesionalismo. b. Presentación imparcial. Obligación de presentar los resultados de una forma veraz y detallada. c. Cuidado profesional. Aplicación del debido cuidado y juicio durante la auditoria d. Confidencialidad. Manejo seguro de la información. e. Independencia. Como base de la imparcialidad de la auditoria y la objetividad de las conclusiones de la misma. f. Enfoque basado en evidencia. Método racional para alcanzar conclusiones de la auditoria de confianza y repetibles, mediante un proceso de auditoria sistemático. g. Enfoque basado en el riesgo: un enfoque de auditoría que considera riesgos y oportunidades NUEVO
  50. 50. 4. Principios de auditoría NUEVO g. Enfoque basado en el riesgo: un enfoque de auditoría que considera riesgos y oportunidades El enfoque basado en el riesgo debería influir sustancialmente en la planificación, conducción y presentación de informes de auditorías para garantizar que las auditorías se centren en asuntos que son importantes para el cliente de auditoría, y para alcanzar los objetivos del programa de auditoría
  51. 51. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • 5.1 Generalidades. • 5.2 Establecimiento de los objetivos del programa de auditoría. • 5.3 Determinando y evaluando los riesgos y oportunidades del programa de auditoría. NUEVO • 5.4 Establecimiento del programa de auditoría. • 5.5 Implementación del programa de auditoría. • 5.6 Seguimiento del programa de auditoría. • 5.7 Revisión y mejora del programa de auditoría.
  52. 52. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Una organización que precise de realizar auditorías deberá definir un programa de auditorías que se apoye en la determinación de la efectividad del sistema de gestión del auditado. Este programa puede incorporar la auditoría a uno o más sistemas de gestión, tanto de forma independiente como combinadas.
  53. 53. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria El programa debe definir los recursos necesarios para realizarlo de forma efectiva, además de la siguiente información: a) objetivos para el programa de auditoría; b) riesgos y oportunidades asociados con el programa de auditoría y las acciones para abordarlos; c) alcance (extensión, límites, ubicaciones) de cada auditoría dentro del programa de auditoría; d) cronograma (número / duración / frecuencia) de las auditorías; e) tipos de auditoría, como interna o externa; f) criterios de auditoría; g) métodos de auditoría a ser empleados; h) criterios para seleccionar miembros del equipo de auditoría; i) información documentada relevante.
  54. 54. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria La implementación del programa de auditoría debe ser monitoreada y medida de forma continua (ver 5.6 ) para asegurar que se han logrado sus objetivos. El programa de auditoría debe ser revisado en orden identificar necesidades de cambios y posibles oportunidades de mejoras (ver 5.7 ).
  55. 55. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • La dirección debe asegurarse que los objetivos del programa de auditoría se establecen y se asignan a personas competentes para gestionar el programa de auditoría. • El alcance del programa de auditoría debe basarse en el tamaño y la naturaleza de la empresa que se audita.
  56. 56. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • Debe ofrecerse prioridad a la asignación de los recursos del programa de auditoría para auditar los asuntos que les importan a las personas que forman parte del Sistema de Gestión. • Se pueden incluir diferentes características clave en la calidad de los productos relativos a la salud y seguridad, o a los aspectos ambientales significativos, etc.
  57. 57. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria NUEVO • 5.3 Determinación y evaluación de riesgos y oportunidades del programa de auditoría • Existen riesgos y oportunidades relacionados con el contexto del auditado que pueden asociarse con un programa de auditoría y puede afectar el logro de sus objetivos. • La (s) persona (s) que manejan el programa de auditoría debe identificar y presentar al cliente de auditoría los riesgos y oportunidades consideradas al desarrollar el programa de auditoría y los requisitos de recursos, para que puedan abordarse adecuadamente.
  58. 58. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • Puede haber riesgos asociados con lo siguiente: a) planificación, p. ej., imposibilidad de establecer objetivos de auditoría relevantes y determinar el alcance, número, duración, ubicaciones y cronograma de las auditorías; b) recursos, por ejemplo, tiempo, equipo y / o capacitación insuficientes para programar la auditoría o realizar una auditoría; c) selección del equipo de auditoría, por ejemplo, competencia general insuficiente para realizar auditorías de manera efectiva; d) comunicación, p. ej., procesos / canales de comunicación externa / interna ineficaces;
  59. 59. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria e) implementación, por ejemplo, coordinación ineficaz de las auditorías dentro del programa de auditoría, o no teniendo en cuenta la seguridad y confidencialidad de la información; f) control de la información documentada, por ejemplo, determinación ineficaz de los documentos necesarios información requerida por los auditores y las partes interesadas pertinentes, falta de protección adecuada registros de auditoría para demostrar la eficacia del programa de auditoría; g) supervisar, revisar y mejorar el programa de auditoría, por ejemplo, el control ineficaz de la auditoría resultados del programa; h) disponibilidad y cooperación del auditado y disponibilidad de evidencia para ser muestreada.
  60. 60. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Las oportunidades para mejorar el programa de auditoría pueden incluir: - permitir múltiples auditorías en una sola visita; - minimizar el tiempo y las distancias para viajar al sitio; - igualar el nivel de competencia del equipo de auditoría con el nivel de competencia necesario para lograr el objetivos de auditoría; - alinear las fechas de auditoría con la disponibilidad del personal clave del auditado.
  61. 61. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria • La implementación del programa de auditoría según la norma ISO 19011 debe seguirse y medirse con el fin de asegurarse de que se han alcanzado los objetivos. • El programa de auditoría se debe revisar para identificar oportunidades de mejoras.
  62. 62. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Establecer los objetivos del programa de auditoría La dirección tiene que asegurarse que el programa de auditoría ha sido implementado de forma eficaz. Los objetivos del programa de auditoría deben ser coherentes y servir de apoyo a la política y a los objetivos del Sistema de Gestión que se quiera auditar.
  63. 63. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Los objetivos pueden considerar lo siguiente: • Prioridades de la dirección • Propósito comercial y de negocio • Características de procesos, productos y proyectos • Requisitos del Sistema de Gestión • Requisitos legales y otros requisitos con los que la empresa se encuentre comprometida • Necesidad de evaluar a los proveedores • Las necesidades y las expectativas de las partes interesadas • Nivel de desempeño del auditado • Riesgos que debe asumir el auditado • Resultados de las auditorias previas • El nivel de madurez del Sistema de Gestión que se audita
  64. 64. 5. Administrar un programa de auditoria Podemos ver una serie de ejemplos de los diferentes objetivos de un programa de auditoría según la norma ISO 19011: • Contribuir a la mejora del Sistema de Gestión y el desempeño. • Cumplir todos los requisitos, como puede ser la certificación con una norma de cualquier sistema de gestión. • Verificar la conformidad de los requisitos contractuales. • Obtener y mantener la confianza en la capacidad del proveedor. • Determinar la eficiencia del Sistema de Gestión. • Evaluar la compatibilidad y la alineación de los objetivos del Sistema de Gestión con la política del Sistema de Gestión que se encuentre implementado en la organización y los objetivos generales de la organización.
  65. 65. PLAN DO CHECK ACT 5. Administrar un programa de auditoría. Flujo de proceso para la gestión de un programa de Auditoria 5.3 Determinación y evaluación de riesgos y oportunidades del programa de auditoría
  66. 66. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Esta cláusula define las guías para organizar y realizar una auditoría conforme al programa establecido.
  67. 67. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • 6.1 Generalidades. • 6.2 Inicio de la auditoría. • 6.3 Preparación de las actividades de la auditoría. • 6.3.2 Planificación de la auditoría. • 6.3.2.1 Enfoque basado en el riesgo para la planificación de la auditoría. NUEVO
  68. 68. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • 6.4 Realización de las actividades de la auditoría. • 6.4.5 Disponibilidad y acceso a la información de la auditoría. • 6.4.9 Determinación de conclusiones de la auditoría. • 6.4.9.2 Contenido de las conclusiones de la auditoría. • 6.5 Preparación y distribución del informe de auditoría. • 6.6 Finalización de la auditoría. • 6.7 Realización de las actividades de seguimiento de una auditoría.
  69. 69. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Las actividades de auditoría según la norma ISO 19011:2018 se llevan a cabo según una secuencia, dicha secuencia puede variar para adaptarse a las circunstancias de auditorías específicas.
  70. 70. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Realizar de la reunión de apertura El propósito de la reunión de apertura será: • Confirmar el acuerdo de todas las partes sobre el plan de auditoría. • Presentar al equipo auditor. • Asegurarse de que se pueden realizar todas las actividades de auditoría planificadas. • Se tiene que celebrar una reunión de apertura con la dirección del auditado y, en el momento apropiado, con todos los responsables de los diferentes procesos que se quieren auditar. Durante la reunión se debe proporcionar la oportunidad de realizar preguntas.
  71. 71. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • El grado de detalle debe ser coherente con la familiaridad del auditado con el proceso de auditoría. • En muchos casos, la auditoría interna en una empresa pequeña, la reunión de apertura puede consistir simplemente en comunicar que se está realizando una auditoría y se debe explicar la naturaleza de la auditoría.
  72. 72. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Para otras situaciones de auditoría, la reunión puede que se realice de manera más formal y se debe mantener el registro de los asistentes. • El líder del equipo auditor debe conducir la reunión, y debe considerarse los diferentes puntos, en el momento en el que sea apropiado:
  73. 73. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Presentar a los participantes, incluyendo todos los observadores, además de realizar una descripción general de sus funciones. • Confirmación de los objetivos a alcanzar y los criterios de la auditoría. • Confirmación del plan de auditoría y de otras disposiciones pertinentes con el auditado, como la fecha y la hora en la que se produzca la reunión de cierre, cualquier reunión intermedia y con la alta dirección.
  74. 74. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Presentar los métodos que se van a utilizar para realizar la auditoría, incluyendo la aclaración del auditado, ya que es evidente que la auditoría se basa en una muestra de toda la información disponible. • Presentar los métodos para gestionar los riesgos
  75. 75. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Confirmar todos los canales de comunicación entre el equipo auditor y el auditado. • Confirmar el idioma que se quiere utilizar durante la auditoría. • Confirmar que el auditado será informado de todo el progreso de la misma. • Confirmar que existen los recursos necesarios parar el equipo auditor. • Confirmar todo los temas que se relacionan con la confidencialidad y la seguridad de la información. • Confirmar los diferentes procedimientos pertinentes para el equipo auditor que se encuentran relacionados con la protección y la salud
  76. 76. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Información del método de presentación de la información sobre hallazgos de la auditoría incluyendo la categorización. • Información sobre las condiciones bajo las cuales la auditoría puede darse por terminada. • Información sobre la reunión de cierre. • Información sobre cómo tratar los diferentes hallazgos encontrados durante la auditoría.
  77. 77. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • 6.3.2.1 Enfoque basado en el riesgo para la planificación de la auditoría. NUEVO • El líder del equipo de auditoría debe adoptar un enfoque basado en el riesgo para planificar la auditoría en función de la información en el programa de auditoría y la información documentada proporcionada por el auditado. • La planificación de auditoría debe considerar los riesgos de las actividades de auditoría en los procesos del auditado y proporcionar la base del acuerdo entre el cliente de auditoría, el equipo de auditoría y el auditado con respecto a la conducta de la auditoría. La planificación debería facilitar la programación eficiente y la coordinación de las actividades de auditoría en orden para lograr los objetivos de manera efectiva.
  78. 78. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • La cantidad de detalles proporcionados en el plan de auditoría debe reflejar el alcance y la complejidad de la auditoría, como así como el riesgo de no alcanzar los objetivos de la auditoría. • Al planificar la auditoría, el líder del equipo auditor debe considera lo siguiente: a) la composición del equipo de auditoría y su competencia general; b) las técnicas de muestreo apropiadas ( ver A.6 ); c) oportunidades para mejorar la efectividad y eficiencia de las actividades de auditoría; d) los riesgos para lograr los objetivos de auditoría creados por una planificación de auditoría eficaz; e) los riesgos para el auditado creados al realizar la auditoría.
  79. 79. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Los riesgos para el auditado pueden resultar de la presencia de los miembros del equipo de auditoría que influyen negativamente los acuerdos del auditado sobre salud y seguridad, medio ambiente y calidad, y sus productos, servicios, personal o infraestructura (por ejemplo, contaminación en las instalaciones de salas limpias). • Para las auditorías combinadas, se debe prestar especial atención a las interacciones entre las operaciones, procesos y cualquier otro objetivo y prioridades de los diferentes sistemas de gestión.
  80. 80. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Realizar la revisión de la documentación durante la auditoría Según la ISO 19011 la documentación permite por parte del auditor la revisión para: • Determinar la conformidad del sistema con los criterios de auditoría, con base en la documentación disponible. • Reunir información para apoyar las actividades de auditoría. • La revisión se pude combinar con otras actividades de auditoría y puede continuar a lo largo de la auditoría, siempre que no perjudique a la eficacia de la auditoría.
  81. 81. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Si no puede proporcionarse la documentación adecuada dentro del periodo de tiempo ofrecido en el plan de auditoría, el líder del equipo auditor debe informar al responsable de la gestión del programa de auditoría como al auditado. • Dependiendo de los objetivos y el alcance de la auditoría, debe tomarse una decisión sobre si la auditoría debe continuar o se tiene que suspender hasta que se resuelvan todos los problemas relativos a la documentación.
  82. 82. 6. Realización de una auditoría. Comunicación durante la auditoría • Durante la realización de la auditoría, es necesario realizar acuerdos formales para la comunicación dentro del equipo auditor, además de realizarla con el auditado, el cliente de la auditoría y potencialmente con todos los organismos externos, de forma especial cuando los requisitos legales exijan la comunicación obligatoria de los no cumplimientos.
  83. 83. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Según establece la norma ISO 19011 el equipo auditor debe reunirse de forma periódica para intercambiar la información, evaluar el progreso de la auditoría y reasignar tareas entre los miembros del equipo auditor, según sea necesario. • Durante la auditoría, el líder del equipo auditor debe comunicar de forma periódica todos los procesos de la auditoría y cualquier inquietud del auditado.
  84. 84. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Las evidencias que han sido recopiladas durante la auditoría que sugieren un riesgo inmediato y significativo para el auditado deben comunicarse sin demora al auditado y, al cliente de la auditoría. • Cualquier inquietud se encuentra relacionada con los aspectos externos al alcance de la auditoría que debe registrarse y notificarse al líder del equipo auditor, para su posible comunicación al cliente de la auditoría y al auditado.
  85. 85. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Cuando las evidencias de la auditorías disponibles indican que los objetivos de la mismo no se pueden alcanzar, el líder del equipo auditor debe informar de todas las motivos al cliente de la auditoría para determinar las acciones apropiadas. • Las acciones pueden incluir la reconfirmación o la modificación del plan de auditoría, cambios en todos los objetivos de la auditoría o la interrupción de la auditoría.
  86. 86. 6. Realización de una auditoría. • Cualquiera de todas las necesidades que surjan sobre cambios en el plan de auditoría debe quedar evidenciado según las actividades de auditoría que se revisan y se aprueban, cuando sea apropiado, tanto por la persona responsable como por la gestión del programa de auditoría.
  87. 87. 6. Realización de una auditoría. PLAN DO CHECK ACT Flujo de proceso para la gestión de una Auditoria
  88. 88. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • 7.1 Generalidades. • 7.2 Determinación de la competencia del auditor para cumplir con las necesidades del programa de auditoría. • 7.3 Establecimiento de los criterios de evaluación del auditor.
  89. 89. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • 7.4 Selección del método apropiado de evaluación del auditor. • 7.5 Realización de la evaluación del auditor. • 7.6 Mantenimiento y mejora de la competencia del auditor. • Anexo A (Informativo) Orientación adicional destinada a los auditores para planificar y realizar las auditorías.
  90. 90. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. • El éxito de la auditoría en cumplir con sus objetivos, dependerá de las competencias concretas que reúna el auditor encargado de realizarla. • La confianza en el proceso de auditoría y la habilidad para alcanzar sus objetivos obedece a la competencia de las personas involucradas en la planeación y realización de las auditorías, incluyendo al equipo auditor y al líder del mismo.
  91. 91. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. La competencia debe ser evaluada mediante el comportamiento personal y capacidad para aplicar el conocimiento y habilidades obtenidas mediante la educación, la experiencia laboral, capacitación como auditor, entrenamiento y experiencia en auditorías
  92. 92. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. El proceso de Competencia y evaluación de auditores debería: a) Determinar la competencia del personal de auditoría para cumplir las necesidades del programa de auditoría; b) Establecer los criterios de evaluación; c) Seleccionar el método de evaluación apropiado; d) Realizar la evaluación.
  93. 93. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. El resultado del proceso de evaluación debería proporcionar la base para lo siguiente: a) La selección de los miembros del equipo auditor b) La determinación de la necesidad de mejorar la competencia (por ejemplo, formación adicional); c) La evaluación continua del desempeño de los auditores. d) Los auditores deberían desarrollar, mantener y mejorar su competencia mediante el desarrollo profesional continuo y la participación regular en auditorías
  94. 94. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. Competencias y habilidades esenciales de un auditor de calidad 1.- Debe mostrar imparcialidad, sinceridad y honestidad en todo momento del proceso de la auditoría de calidad. 2.- Tener discreción total en los asuntos y materias revisadas durante dicho proceso, respetando en todo momento la máxima de confidencialidad de la organización. 3.- Ser una persona comprensible y abierta a aceptar diferentes visiones alternativas considerando, para ello, la aportación de nuevas ideas propuestas.
  95. 95. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. 4.- Mantener cierta distancia y diplomacia en el trato con las diferentes personas con las que ha de tratar durante la realización de la auditoría interna. 5.- Tener firmeza en las decisiones tomadas en todo momento. Con esto, nos referimos a que a la hora de redactar su informe final con la valoración de la auditoría no debe negociar con la organización la consideración de ciertas no conformidades, sino que, debe incluir todo aquello que considera necesario en el informe, a pesar de que ello le lleve a desacuerdos con la organización auditada en cuestión por no querer esta última aceptar tal informe.
  96. 96. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. 6.- Debe ser una persona muy observadora, con capacidad de que los pequeños detalles no se le pasen por alto. 7.- Tener la capacidad de entender diferentes situaciones y ser consciente de las mismas. 8.- Ser una personal versátil, en el sentido de que sepa amoldarse a diferentes entornos y contextos con facilidad. 9.- Debe ser altamente exigente en cuanto al logro de las metas establecidas en el proceso de auditoría que realice.
  97. 97. 7. Competencia y evaluación de auditores. 10.- Las conclusiones finales a las que le lleve la auditoría debe estar fundamentada en el oportuno análisis realizado a las evidencias halladas, y la explicación de tales conclusiones han de formularse con razonamientos lógicos. 11.- Mostrar en todo momento seguridad de lo que hace y de sí mismo. 12.- La objetividad que se le exige no debe verse desvirtuada por prejuicios que pudiera tener.
  98. 98. V 2020 FIN Presentación de la Norma ISO 19011:2018 Directrices para la auditoría de los sistemas de gestión

×