Iso 31000 2018 v 2020

Una Introducción a la Norma ISO 31000:2018 Gestión del riesgo Directrices V 2020
Introducción • Vivimos en un mundo en constante cambio donde nos vemos obligados a tratar incertidumbre todos los días, co...
Introducción • ISO 31000:2018 proporciona instrucciones sobre cómo las empresas pueden integrarse en función del riesgo to...
Introducción • La Gestión de Riesgos en las organizaciones nace en la década de los 60. • Ante la tecnificación y moderniz...
Introducción • En los años 70 aparecen de las primeras normas y estándares internacionales. Como el código de seguridad nu...
Introducción • Otras normas, son por ejemplo el COSO, código emitido por el Comité de Organizaciones Sponsor en 1991 y que...
Introducción • Estos estándares y normas internacionales tenían dos problemas : el primero, que casi todos estaban dirigid...
Introducción • Estos dos problemas llevaron a la Organización Internacional de Normalización (ISO) a elaborar una norma qu...
Introducción • ¿Por qué fue revisado? • Todas las normas ISO se revisan cada cinco años, esto ayuda a garantizar que sigan...
Introducción • El día 14 de febrero de 2018 se publicó la nueva norma ISO 31000 2018 “Gestión del riesgo. Principios y dir...
Introducción • La norma ISO 31000:2018 sirve de referencia para otros estándares sobre Gestión de Riesgos. Además, complem...
Introducción • La norma ISO 31000:2018 se encuentra dirigida a las personas que protegen el valor de la organización utili...
Introducción • La revisión se ha realizado para conseguir que la gestión de riesgos sea mas sencilla y clara. • Esto se co...
Introducción • La principal tarea que tuvieron que llevar a cabo durante la revisión, es conseguir una adecuada orientació...
Introducción • La norma ISO 31000:2018 sólo cuenta con los conceptos básicos y pasa ciertos conceptos a la guía ISO 73 “Ge...
Introducción Otras normas, que respalda a ISO 31000, incluyen el informe técnico ISO / TR 31004, Gestión de riesgos - Orie...
Introducción • La norma ISO 31000:2018 es una herramienta que establece una serie de principios para la implementación de ...
Introducción • La norma parte del hecho de que todas las organizaciones, en mayor o menor medida, llevan a cabo prácticas ...
Introducción • Aunque no es certificable, el estándar busca minimizar, gestionar y controlar cualquier tipo de riesgo, más...
Introducción • No es una norma pensada para circunstancias concretas, sino que busca una aplicación continua y permanente ...
Introducción • La norma ISO 31000:2018 ofrece una serie de directrices sobre los beneficios y los valores de la gestión de...
Introducción • A través de estas directrices y principios, la norma busca que cada empresa implemente un Sistema de Gestió...
• Las organizaciones de todos los tipos y tamaños se enfrentan a factores e influencias externas e internas que hacen inci...
• La gestión del riesgo es parte de la gobernanza y el liderazgo y es fundamental en la manera en que se gestiona la organ...
La norma se estructura de la siguiente forma: • Capítulos 1 y 2 de introducción y campo de aplicación. • Capítulo 3 Términ...
Introducción La gestión del riesgo considera los contextos externo e interno de la organización, incluido el comportamient...
Marco de Referencia Principios Proceso de Gestión ISO 31000:2018 Los 3 Componentes de la Gestión de Riesgos
1 Objeto y campo de aplicación • La Norma ISO 31000:2018 proporciona directrices para gestionar el riesgo al que se enfren...
2 Referencias normativas • ISO 31000:2018 no contiene referencias normativas.
3 Términos y definiciones • 3.1 riesgo efecto de la incertidumbre sobre los objetivos • Nota 1 a la entrada: Un efecto es ...
3.1 Riesgo “Efecto de la incertidumbre” es el estado, incluso parcial, de deficiencia de información relacionada con la co...
3 Términos y definiciones • 3.2 gestión del riesgo actividades coordinadas para dirigir y controlar la organización con re...
3 Términos y definiciones • 3.5 evento ocurrencia o cambio de un conjunto particular de circunstancias • 3.6 consecuencia ...
3 Términos y definiciones • 3.8 control medida que mantiene y/o modifica un riesgo • Nota 1: Los controles incluyen, pero ...
4 Principios • El propósito de la gestión del riesgo es la creación y la protección del valor. • Mejora el desempeño, fome...
4 Principios • Los principios descritos en la figura siguiente proporcionan orientación sobre las características de una g...
4 Principios
4 Principios La gestión eficaz del riesgo requiere los elementos de la figura se puede explicar de la siguiente forma Medi...
4 Principios 5. Dinámica. Los riesgos pueden surgir, cambiar o desaparecer a medida que cambia el contexto externo o inter...
5 Marco de referencia 5.1 Generalidades • El propósito del marco de gestión de riesgos es ayudar a la organización a integ...
5 Marco de referencia • 5.1 Generalidades • El desarrollo del marco de referencia abarca la integración, el diseño, la imp...
5 Marco de referencia
5 Marco de referencia El marco de referencia debe incluir: 5.2 Liderazgo y compromiso. La alta dirección debe demostrar li...
5 Marco de referencia 5.2 Liderazgo y compromiso. • asegurando que los recursos necesarios se asignan para gestionar los r...
5 Marco de referencia 5.2 Liderazgo y compromiso. • establecer la magnitud y el tipo de riesgo que puede o no ser tomado p...
5 Marco de referencia 5.3 Integración. • La integración de la gestión del riesgo depende de la comprensión de las estructu...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 1. Comprensión de la organización y de su contexto. 2. Articulación del compromiso con la...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 1. Comprensión de la organización y de su contexto. La organización debería analizar y co...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 1. Comprensión de la organización y de su contexto. El análisis del contexto externo de l...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 1. Comprensión de la organización y de su contexto. El análisis del contexto interno de l...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 1. Comprensión de la organización y de su contexto. El análisis del contexto interno de l...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 2. Articulación del compromiso con la gestión del riesgo. La alta dirección y los organis...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 2. Articulación del compromiso con la gestión del riesgo. • el liderazgo en la integració...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 3. Asignación de roles, autoridades, responsabilidades y obligación de rendir cuentas. La...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 4. Asignación de recursos. La alta dirección y los órganos de supervisión deberían asegur...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 4. Asignación de recursos. • los procesos y procedimientos documentados; • los sistemas d...
5 Marco de referencia 5.4 Diseño 5.Establecimiento de la comunicación y la consulta • La organización debería establecer u...
5 Marco de referencia 5.5 Implementación. • La organización debería implementar el marco de referencia de la gestión del r...
5 Marco de referencia 5.6 Valoración Para valorar la eficacia del marco de referencia de la gestión del riesgo • Medir per...
5 Marco de referencia 5.7 Mejora. • La organización debería realizar el seguimiento continuo y adaptar el marco de referen...
6 Proceso • 6.1 Generalidades • El proceso de la gestión del riesgo implica la aplicación sistemática de políticas, proced...
6 Proceso
6 Proceso • El proceso de la gestión del riesgo es una parte integral de la gestión y de la toma de decisiones y se debe i...
6 Proceso • 6.2 Comunicación y consulta • El propósito de la comunicación y consulta es asistir a las partes interesadas p...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios El propósito del establecimiento del alcance, contexto y criterios es adaptar ...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios 6.3.2 Definir el Alcance • La organización debería definir el alcance de sus a...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios 6.3.2 Definición del alcance La definición del alcance implica considerar los ...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios 6.3.3 Contextos externo e interno El Contexto de la organización, es el entorn...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios Es importante comprender el contexto de la organización: 1. Porque la gestión ...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios 6.3.4 Definición de los criterios del riesgo • La organización debería precisa...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios 6.3.4 Definición de los criterios del riesgo • Los criterios del riesgo se deb...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios • Aunque los Criterios de Riesgo deben definirse al iniciar el proceso de eval...
6 Proceso 6.3 Alcance, contexto y criterios Para establecer los Criterios de Riesgo, se deben considerar los siguientes as...
6 Proceso • 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo • 6.4.1 Generalidades La evaluación del riesgo es el proceso global de identificació...
6 Proceso • 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo • 6.4.1 Generalidades La evaluación del riesgo se debería llevar a cabo de manera si...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.2 Identificación del riesgo
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.2 Identificación del riesgo El propósito de la identificación del riesgo es encont...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.2 Identificación del riesgo Se deberían considerar los factores siguientes y la re...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.2 Identificación del riesgo • La organización debería identificar los riesgos, tan...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo • El propósito del análisis de riesgos es comprender la natu...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo • Por supuesto, la complejidad depende del propósito del aná...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo El análisis del riesgo debería considerar factores tales com...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo El análisis de riesgos puede afectase por causa de la difere...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo • Los eventos de alta incertidumbre pueden ser difíciles de ...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.3 Análisis del riesgo • El análisis del riesgo proporciona una entrada para la val...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.4 Valoración del riesgo
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.4 Valoración del riesgo El propósito de la valoración del riesgo es apoyar a la to...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.4 Valoración del riesgo Esto puede conducir a una decisión de: • no hacer nada más...
6 Proceso 6.4 Evaluación del riesgo 6.4.4 Valoración del riesgo • Las decisiones deberían tener en cuenta un contexto más ...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.1 Generalidades El propósito del tratamiento del riesgo es seleccionar e impl...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.1 Generalidades El tratamiento del riesgo implica un proceso iterativo: • for...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.2 Selección de las opciones para el tratamiento del riesgo La selección de la...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.2 Selección de las opciones para el tratamiento del riesgo Las opciones de tr...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.2 Selección de las opciones para el tratamiento del riesgo Las opciones para ...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.2 Selección de las opciones para el tratamiento del riesgo • Las variables co...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.2 Selección de las opciones para el tratamiento del riesgo • El seguimiento y...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.2 Selección de las opciones para el tratamiento del riesgo • Las personas que...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.3 Preparación e implementación de los planes de tratamiento del riesgo • El p...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.3 Preparación e implementación de los planes de tratamiento del riesgo La inf...
6 Proceso • 6.5 Tratamiento del riesgo • 6.5.3 Preparación e implementación de los planes de tratamiento del riesgo • Las ...
6 Proceso • 6.6 Seguimiento y revisión El propósito del seguimiento y la revisión es asegurar y mejorar la calidad y la ef...
6 Proceso • 6.6 Seguimiento y revisión El seguimiento continuo y la revisión periódica del proceso de la gestión del riesg...
6 Proceso • 6.7 Registro e informe • El proceso de la gestión del riesgo y sus resultados se deberían documentar e informa...
6 Proceso • 6.7 Registro e informe El registro e informe pretenden: • comunicar las actividades de la gestión del riesgo y...
6 Proceso • 6.7 Registro e informe • El informe es una parte integral de la gobernanza de la organización y debería mejora...
Conclusión • ISO 31000 ayuda a las organizaciones a desarrollar una estrategia de gestión de riesgos para identificar y mi...
V 2020 FIN Una Introducción a la Norma ISO 31000:2018 Gestión del riesgo Directrices
