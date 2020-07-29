ISRO GSLV MK III

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Organización de Investigación Espacial India, formada en 1969. A lo largo de los años, ISRO ha mantenido su misión de b...
Los lanzadores o vehículos de lanzamiento se utilizan para transportar naves espaciales al espacio. India tiene dos lanzad...
LAUNCH ERS Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers
Es un vehículo de lanzamiento de elevación pesada de tres etapas desarrollado por ISRO. El vehículo tiene dos correas sóli...
Fuente:: https://spaceflight101.com/gslv-mk3-d1/flight-profile/ Fuente: https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg- bd031840ac2...
Fuente: https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-future- of-GSLV-after-successfully-launching-the-GSLV-MK3 Fuente: https://sketch...
GSLV Mk III : Especificaciones del vehículo Altura : 43,43 m Diámetro del vehículo : 4,0 m Diámetro de escudo térmico (car...
Carga útil a GTO: 4,000 kg GSLV Mk III será capaz de colocar los satélites de clase de 4 toneladas de la serie GSAT en órb...
Etapa superior criogénica: C25 El C25 funciona con CE-20, el motor criogénico más grande de la India, diseñado y desarroll...
Etapa central: etapa líquida L110 La etapa líquida L110 funciona con dos motores Vikas diseñados y desarrollados en el Cen...
La primera etapa consta de dos motores sólidos S200, también conocidos como Amplificadores Sólidos Grandes (LSB) unidos a ...
La segunda etapa, denominada L110 , es una etapa de combustible líquido que tiene 21 metros (69 pies) de alto y 4 metros (...
La ultima etapa. La etapa superior criogénica , designada C25 , tiene 4 metros (13 pies) de diámetro y 13,5 metros (44 pie...
El motor utiliza aproximadamente 40 toneladas métricas de UDMH como combustible y tetróxido de nitrógeno como oxidante con...
El CE-20 es el primer motor criogénico indio que presenta un ciclo generador de gas. El motor produce un empuje nominal de...
Se planea reemplazar la etapa central L110 en GSLV Mk III por una etapa kerolox alimentada por SCE- 200 para aumentar su c...
La misión Chandrayaan-2 es una misión muy compleja, que representa un salto tecnológico significativo en comparación con l...
Chandrayaan-2 liftoff
ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN 2 (3D Animation)
Fuente:https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74420263 “En algún lugar, algo increíble está esperando a ser descu...
ISRO GSLV MK III

Descripción breve del cohete de la agencia ISRO

Published in: Engineering
ISRO GSLV MK III

  1. 1. La Organización de Investigación Espacial India, formada en 1969. A lo largo de los años, ISRO ha mantenido su misión de brindar espacio al servicio del hombre común, al servicio de la Nación. En el proceso, se ha convertido en una de las seis agencias espaciales más grandes del mundo. ISRO mantiene una de las flotas más grandes de satélites de comunicaciones (INSAT) y satélites de teledetección (IRS), que atienden a la creciente demanda de comunicaciones rápidas y confiables y observación de la tierra, respectivamente. ISRO avanza con el desarrollo de lanzadores de carga pesada, proyectos de vuelos espaciales humanos, vehículos de lanzamiento reutilizables, motores semicriogénicos, vehículos de una y dos etapas para orbitar (SSTO y TSTO), desarrollo y uso de materiales compuestos para aplicaciones espaciales. https://www.isro.gov.in/about-isro Indian Space Research Organisation. (ISRO)
  2. 2. Los lanzadores o vehículos de lanzamiento se utilizan para transportar naves espaciales al espacio. India tiene dos lanzadores operativos: Vehículo de lanzamiento de satélite polar (PSLV) y Vehículo de lanzamiento de satélite geosíncrono (GSLV). GSLV con etapa superior criogénica india ha permitido el lanzamiento de satélites de comunicación de hasta 2 toneladas. La siguiente variante de GSLV es GSLV Mk III, con motor y etapa criogénica de alto empuje, que tiene la capacidad de lanzar satélites de comunicación de 4 toneladas. El programa de lanzamiento de vehículos de ISRO abarca numerosos centros y emplea a más de 5,000 personas. El Centro Espacial Vikram Sarabhai, ubicado en Thiruvananthapuram, es responsable del diseño y desarrollo de vehículos de lanzamiento. El Centro de Sistemas de Propulsión Líquida y el Complejo de Propulsión ISRO, ubicados en Valiamala y Mahendragiri, respectivamente, desarrollan las etapas líquida y criogénica para estos vehículos de lanzamiento. El Centro Espacial Satish Dhawan, SHAR, es el puerto espacial de India y es responsable de la integración de los lanzadores. Alberga dos plataformas de lanzamiento operacionales desde donde tienen lugar todos los vuelos de GSLV y PSLV. LAUNCHERS Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers
  3. 3. LAUNCH ERS Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers
  4. 4. Es un vehículo de lanzamiento de elevación pesada de tres etapas desarrollado por ISRO. El vehículo tiene dos correas sólidas, un refuerzo de líquido central y una etapa superior criogénica. GSLV Mk III está diseñado para transportar satélites de 4 toneladas a la órbita de transferencia geosíncrona (GTO) o alrededor de 10 toneladas a la órbita terrestre baja (LEO), que es aproximadamente el doble de la capacidad del GSLV Mk II. Los dos motores de correa de GSLV Mk III están ubicados a ambos lados de su núcleo de refuerzo líquido. Designado como 'S200', cada uno transporta 205 toneladas de propulsor sólido compuesto y su ignición produce el despegue del vehículo. La función S200s durante 140 segundos. Durante la fase de funcionamiento de los cinturones, los dos motores líquidos Vikas agrupados de refuerzo de núcleo líquido L110 se encenderán 114 segundos después del despegue para aumentar aún más el empuje del vehículo. Estos dos motores continúan funcionando después de la separación de las correas en aproximadamente 140 segundos después del despegue. El primer vuelo de desarrollo de GSLV Mk III, el GSLV-Mk III-D1 colocó con éxito el satélite GSAT-19 en una órbita de transferencia geosíncrona (GTO) el 05 de junio de 2017 desde SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. GSLV MkIII-M1 , inyectó con éxito Chandrayaan-2, la segunda misión lunar de la India, en la órbita de estacionamiento de la Tierra el 22 de julio de 2019 desde el Centro Espacial Satish Dhawan SHAR, Sriharikota. Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers GSLV Mk III
  5. 5. Fuente:: https://spaceflight101.com/gslv-mk3-d1/flight-profile/ Fuente: https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg- bd031840ac2c78f0e3c4bd425623fa8f
  6. 6. Fuente: https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-future- of-GSLV-after-successfully-launching-the-GSLV-MK3 Fuente: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/gslv-mk3- 0426922358b4444f9887bcd551d3a5cb
  7. 7. GSLV Mk III : Especificaciones del vehículo Altura : 43,43 m Diámetro del vehículo : 4,0 m Diámetro de escudo térmico (carenado de carga útil) : 5.0 m Numero de etapas : 3 Levantar la masa : 640 toneladas Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers/gslv-mk-iii
  8. 8. Carga útil a GTO: 4,000 kg GSLV Mk III será capaz de colocar los satélites de clase de 4 toneladas de la serie GSAT en órbitas de transferencia geosíncrona. GSLV Mk III :ESPECIFICACIONESTÉCNICAS Carga útil a LEO: 8,000 kg La poderosa etapa criogénica de GSLV Mk III le permite colocar cargas pesadas en órbitas terrestres bajas de 600 km de altitud Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers/gslv-mk-iii
  9. 9. Etapa superior criogénica: C25 El C25 funciona con CE-20, el motor criogénico más grande de la India, diseñado y desarrollado por el Centro de Sistemas de Propulsión Líquida. Altura de la etapa de crio : 13,5 m Diámetro de etapa crio : 4,0 m Motor : CE-20 Combustible : 28 toneladas de LOX + LH 2 Potenciadores de cohetes sólidos: S200 GSLV Mk III utiliza dos propulsores de cohetes sólidos S200 para proporcionar la gran cantidad de empuje necesaria para despegar. El S200 fue desarrollado en el Centro Espacial Vikram Sarabhai. Altura de refuerzo : 25 m Diámetro de refuerzo : 3,2 m Combustible : 205 toneladas de HTPB (nominal) Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers/gslv-mk-iii
  10. 10. Etapa central: etapa líquida L110 La etapa líquida L110 funciona con dos motores Vikas diseñados y desarrollados en el Centro de Sistemas de Propulsión Líquida. Altura del escenario : 21 m Diámetro de la etapa : 4 m Motor : 2 x Vikas Combustible : 110 toneladas de UDMH + N 2 O 4 Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/launchers/gslv-mk-iii
  11. 11. La primera etapa consta de dos motores sólidos S200, también conocidos como Amplificadores Sólidos Grandes (LSB) unidos a la etapa central. Cada refuerzo tiene 3.2 metros (10 pies) de ancho, 25 metros (82 pies) de largo y transporta 207 toneladas (456,000 lb) de propelente. El refuerzo S200 utiliza un propulsor basado en HTPB(Polibutadieno terminado en hidroxilo) . Es el refuerzo de combustible sólido más grande después de los SRB de transbordadores espaciales y los SRB de Ariane 5. Las boquillas flexibles se pueden vectorizar con actuadores electrohidráulicos y se utilizan para el control del vehículo durante la fase de ascenso inicial. Estos refuerzos arden durante 130 segundos y producen un empuje promedio de 3,578.2 kilonewtons (804,400 lb f ) y un empuje máximo de 5,150 kilonewtons (1,160,000 lb f ) cada uno. Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GSLV_Mark_III#Vehicle_design Diseño Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:15-S200_Strap-ons_on_Mobile_Launch_Pedestal.jpg
  12. 12. La segunda etapa, denominada L110 , es una etapa de combustible líquido que tiene 21 metros (69 pies) de alto y 4 metros (13 pies) de ancho, y contiene 110 toneladas métricas (240,000 lb) de dimetilhidrazina asimétrica (UDMH) y tetróxido de nitrógeno Está alimentado por dos motores Vikas 2 , cada uno de los cuales genera 766 kilonewtons (172,000 lb f ) de empuje, lo que da un empuje total de 1,532 kilonewtons (344,000 lb f ). El L110 es el primer motor de combustible líquido agrupado indio . Los motores Vikas utilizan refrigeración regenerativa , lo que proporciona un peso mejorado y un impulso específico en comparación con los cohetes indios anteriores. Cada motor Vikas se puede ajustar individualmente para controlar el control de cabeceo, guiñada y balanceo del vehículo. La etapa central L110 se enciende 114 segundos después del despegue y se quema durante 203 segundos. Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GSLV_Mark_III#Vehi cle_design Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:L110_Liquid_Stage_at_Stage_Preparation_Facility.j pg
  13. 13. La ultima etapa. La etapa superior criogénica , designada C25 , tiene 4 metros (13 pies) de diámetro y 13,5 metros (44 pies) de largo, y contiene 28 toneladas métricas (62,000 lb) de propelente LOX y LH2 . Está impulsado por el motor CE-20 , produciendo 200 kN (45,000 lb f ) de empuje. CE-20 es el primer motor criogénico desarrollado por India que utiliza un generador de gas , en comparación con los motores de combustión por etapas utilizados en GSLV. El carenado de carga útil tiene un diámetro de 5 metros (16 pies) y un volumen de carga útil de 110 metros cúbicos (3,900 pies cúbicos). Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GSLV_Mark_III#Vehicle_d esign Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:GSLV_Mk_III_M1,_Chandrayaan-2_- _C25_cryogenic_stage_at_Vehicle_Assembly_Building_for_vehicle_integration.jpg
  14. 14. El motor utiliza aproximadamente 40 toneladas métricas de UDMH como combustible y tetróxido de nitrógeno como oxidante con un empuje máximo de 725 kN. Una versión mejorada del motor tiene una presión de cámara de 58.5 bar en comparación con 52.5 bar en la versión anterior y produce un empuje de 800 kN. El motor es capaz de gimballing(permite la rotación de un objeto alrededor de un solo eje.). Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vikas_(rocket_engine) Motor:Vikas Fuente: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/inde x.php?curid=31168121 :
  15. 15. El CE-20 es el primer motor criogénico indio que presenta un ciclo generador de gas. El motor produce un empuje nominal de 200 kN, pero tiene un rango de empuje operativo entre 180 kN y 220 kN y puede ajustarse a cualquier valor fijo entre ellos. La cámara de combustión quema hidrógeno líquido y oxígeno líquido a 6 MPa con una relación de mezcla del motor de 5.05. El motor tiene una relación de empuje a peso de 34.7 y un impulso específico de 444 segundos (4.35 km / s) en vacío. Fuente: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CE-20 Motor: CE-20 Fuente: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?cur id=60070835
  16. 16. Se planea reemplazar la etapa central L110 en GSLV Mk III por una etapa kerolox alimentada por SCE- 200 para aumentar su capacidad de carga útil a 6 toneladas métricas (13,000 lb) a GTO. SCE-200 utiliza queroseno en lugar de UDMH como combustible y puede ejercer un empuje de alrededor de 200 toneladas. Cuatro de estos motores se pueden agrupar en un cohete sin correa en los propulsores para entregar hasta 10 toneladas (22,000 lb) a GTO. Se prevé que la carga de propulsor en la etapa superior del Hydrolox se aumente a 30 t (66,000 lb) de 25 t (55,000 lb). El primer vuelo del GSLV Mk III mejorado se espera para diciembre de 2020, pero la versión con motor SCE-200 no se utilizará para la misión tripulada de la nave espacial Gaganyaan . En septiembre de 2019, un informe citaba a S. Somanath , director de VSSC, quien dijo que el motor semicriogénico estaba listo para comenzar las pruebas. Se informa que SCE-200 se basa en el RD-810 ucraniano. Según un acuerdo marco para la cooperación en los usos pacíficos del espacio ultraterrestre entre India y Ucrania firmado en 2005, se esperaba que Ucrania probara los componentes de la versión india del motor. y volará solo después de completar con éxito el programa Gaganyaan . Por lo tanto, una versión mejorada del GSLV Mk III no llegará antes de 2022. Actualizaciones para el GSLV MK III
  17. 17. La misión Chandrayaan-2 es una misión muy compleja, que representa un salto tecnológico significativo en comparación con las misiones anteriores de ISRO, que reunió a un Orbiter, Lander y Rover con el objetivo de explorar el polo sur de la Luna. Esta es una misión única que tiene como objetivo estudiar no solo un área de la Luna, sino todas las áreas que combinan la exosfera, la superficie y la sub- superficie de la luna en una sola misión. Misiones Importantes: Chandrayaan-2 Vehículo de lanzamiento de satélite geosíncrono Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) El GSLV Mk-III llevará a Chandrayaan 2 a su órbita designada. Este vehículo de tres etapas es el lanzador más poderoso de la India hasta la fecha, y es capaz de lanzar satélites de 4 toneladas a la órbita de transferencia geosíncrona (GTO). Sus componentes son: Impulsores de cohete sólido S200 Etapa líquida L110 Etapa superior C25 Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan2- mission#launch-vehicle Fuente: https://www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan2-home-0#missionintro
  18. 18. Chandrayaan-2 liftoff
  19. 19. ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN 2 (3D Animation)
  20. 20. Fuente:https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74420263 “En algún lugar, algo increíble está esperando a ser descubierto” Carl Sagan(1934-1996)

