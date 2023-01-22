Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOCATALOGO ESPAÑA Todos los coches nuevos a la venta nº2 Enero-febrero-marzo 2023 115 páginas MAXUS EUNIQ 5 Novedades De...
MENSAJE DE BIENVENIDA: Bienvenidos/as al segundo número de AutoCatalogo España y como se suele decir año nuevo, catálogo n...
DIRECTORIO DE MARCAS/MODELOS ABARTH 7 595-595C 7 695-695C 7 500e 7 AIWAYS 7 U6 7 U5 7 ALFA ROMEO 8 GIULIA 8 TONALE 8 STELV...
AutoCatalogo España nº2 Enero-Marzo 2023.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
AutoCatalogo España nº2 Enero-Marzo 2023.pdf

  1. 1. AUTOCATALOGO ESPAÑA Todos los coches nuevos a la venta nº2 Enero-febrero-marzo 2023 115 páginas MAXUS EUNIQ 5 Novedades Destacadas BMW XM 2023 AIWAYS U6 93 Marcas Las últimas novedades 564 modelos Precios actualizados EL CATÁLOGO DE COCHES MÁS COMPLETO DE ESPAÑA CON PRECIOS INCLUIDOS
  2. 2. MENSAJE DE BIENVENIDA: Bienvenidos/as al segundo número de AutoCatalogo España y como se suele decir año nuevo, catálogo nuevo y con el que empezamos con varias novedades, no solo a nivel estético del catálogo, eso os lo dejo a vosotros para que encontréis las diferencias con respecto a los números anteriores, sino en cuanto a marcas y modelos que aparecen en este número. Voy a enumerar solo algunas de ellas, como, por ejemplo; la incorporación a la guía de URO (marca gallega especializada en la fabricación de vehículos militares), Chery (que, aunque todavía no se vende en España, es la 1ª guía de coches de España en la que aparece) y por supuesto Dodge y RAM (También en exclusiva aparecen aquí primero). Así que ya sabes, si quieres saber más, no te pierdas este número ni tampoco la web, porque si me has visitado anteriormente habrás notado que la web es nueva y con nuevas secciones, como por ejemplo la sección de actualidad, en la que ofrezco las noticias más destacadas e interesantes, -algunas de ellas no las vas a encontrar en ningún sitio-; aparte de la sección consejos-trucos y más, en la que aparecen diferentes artículos que te pueden ser útil. Así que no pierdas más el tiempo y no olvides que es GRATIS y compártela con tus contactos, amigos, compañeros, etc., para que cada día seamos más. Espero que les gusten y por favor no olviden compartirlo, ya que, al dedicarle tiempo, esfuerzo y no cobrar nada, me gustaría que por lo menos lo compartieran y así más gente pueda sacarle provecho. Nos vemos en el próximo número, en la web o en las redes sociales. ¡Tú eliges! y no olvides de seguirme. Las siguientes marcas aparecen en exclusiva aquí y son las siguientes: BYD, Chery, City Transformer, Comarth, Corvus, Dodge, Dr, Electric Brands, Evetta, EVO, Fisker, Grex Automotive, JAC, Jiayuan, Kilow, LEVC, Lightyear, Little Electric Car, Liux, Lucid Motors, Microlino, Mobiolize, Morris-Commercial, Mullen, RAM, Rimac, Silence, Sono Motors, Today Sunshine, URO, XEV y Xpeng, Puedes contactar conmigo y seguirme a través de: EDITA https://www.facebook.com/AutoCatalogoNacionalContenido/ https://autocatalogonacional.blogspot.com/ https://t.me/AutoCatalogoNacional AutoCatalogo Nacional no vende coches, únicamente informa de todas las opciones disponibles en España. AutoCatalogo Nacional no se responsabiliza de los cambios que puedan surgir por parte del fabricante sin previo aviso. Los precios que aparecen aquí NO incluyen ningún tipo de descuento o ayuda. © Prohibida la reproducción total o parcial de textos, dibujos, gráficos y fotografías, sin la previa autorización.
  3. 3. DIRECTORIO DE MARCAS/MODELOS ABARTH 7 595-595C 7 695-695C 7 500e 7 AIWAYS 7 U6 7 U5 7 ALFA ROMEO 8 GIULIA 8 TONALE 8 STELVIO 8 ALPINE 8 A110 9 A110 GT 9 A110 S 9 A110 R 9 ASTON MARTIN 10 DB11 10 DBS SUPERLEGGERA 10 DBX 10 DBX 707 10 V12 VANTAGE-ROADSTER 10 AUDI 11 A1 SPORTBACK 11 A1 ALLSTREET 11 A3-S3-RS3 SPORTBACK 11 A3-S3-RS3 SEDAN 11 A4-S4 11 A4-A4 ALLROAD QUATTRO-S4- RS4 AVANT 11 A5 SPORTBACK-S5-RS5 12 A5-S5-RS5 COUPE/CABRIO 12 A6-S6 12 A6-A6 ALLROAD QUATTRO-S6- RS6 AVANT 12 A7-S7-RS7 12 A8-S8 12 A8 L 13 E-TRON 13 E-TRON SPORTBACK 13 E-TRON QUATTRO-RS E-TRON GT 13 Q2-SQ2 13 Q3-RSQ3 13 Q3-RSQ3 SPORTBACK 14 Q4 E-TRON 14 Q4 E-TRON SPORTBACK 14 Q5-SQ5 14 Q5-SQ5 SPORTBACK 14 Q7-SQ7 14 Q8-SQ8-RSQ8 15 TT-TT RS COUPE 15 R8 15 Q8-SQ8 E-TRON 15 Q8-SQ8 E-TRON SPORTBACK 15 BENTLEY 16 CONTINENTAL GT 16 CONTINENTAL GTC 16 BENTAYGA 16 BENTAYGA EWB 16 FLYING SPUR 16 MULLINER BATUR 16 BMW 17 SERIE 1-M1 17 SERIE 2-M2 17 SERIE 2 GRAN COUPE 17 SERIE 2 ACTIVE TOURER 17 SERIE 2 GRAN TOURER 17 SERIE 3-M3 17 SERIE 3-M3 TOURING 18 SERIE 4-M4 18 SERIE 4-M4 GRAN COUPE 18 i4 18 SERIE 5-M5 18 SERIE 5-M5 TOURING 18 SERIE 6 GT 19 SERIE 7-M7/ SERIE 7 LARGO-M7 19 i7 19 SERIE 8-M8 19 SERIE 8-M8 GRAN COUPE 19 X1 19 iX1 20 X2-X2M 20 X3-X3M 20 iX3 20 iX 20 X4-X4M 20 X5-X5M 21 X6-X6M 21 X7-X7M 21 Z4 21 i3 21 XM 21 BYD 22 DOLPHIN EA1 22 HAN EV 22 SEAL 22 TANG EV600D 22 YUAN PLUS 22 CHERY 23 OMODA 5 23 CITROËN 23 AMI 23 C3 23 C3 AIRCROSS 23 C4-ëC4 24 C4 X-ëC4X 24 C5 AIRCROSS 24 C5 X 24 Ë-BERLINGO 24 SPACETOURER-Ë-SPACETOURER 24 CITY TRANSFORMER 25 CT-1 25 COMARTH 25 CROSS RIDER 25 CR SPORT 25 T-BUS 25 T-TRUCK 26 CORVUS 26 TERRAIN GX4S 26 TERRAIN DX2-DX4 26 TERRAIN EX4 26 CUPRA 27 BORN 27 ATECA 27 FORMENTOR 27 LEON 27 LEON SPORTSTOURER 27 DACIA 28 SANDERO 28 SANDERO STEPWAY 28 SPRING 28 JOGGER 28 DUSTER 28 DFSK 29 580 29 F5 29 SERES 3 29 DODGE 29 CHARGER 29 CHALLENGER 29 DURANGO 29 DR 30 3 30 4.0 30 5.0 30 6.0 30 F35 30 7.0 30 DS 31 3 31 4-4 CROSS 31 7- 7 CROSSBACK 31 9 E-TENSE 31 ELECTRIC BRANDS 32 XBUS 32 EVETTA 32 PRIMA 32 OPENAIR 32 EVO 33 3 33 3 ELECTRIC 33 4 33
  4. 4. 5 33 7 33 CROSS 4 33 FERRARI 34 296 34 812 GTS 34 812 COMPETIZIONE 34 DAYTONA SP3 34 F8 34 PORTOFINO M 34 ROMA 35 PUROSANGUE 35 SF90 35 FIAT 35 500-500C 35 500e-500e C 35 500X 35 TIPO 5P 36 TIPO SW 36 TIPO CROSS 36 PANDA 36 PANDA CROSS 36 E-DOBLÓ 36 FISKER 37 OCEAN 37 FORD 37 FIESTA-ST 37 FIESTA ACTIVE 37 FOCUS 37 FOCUS ACTIVE 38 FOCUS SPORTBREAK 38 ECOSPORT 38 PUMA 38 KUGA 38 MUSTANG MACH-E 38 MUSTANG 39 S-MAX 39 EXPLORER 39 TOURNEO COURIER 39 TOURNEO CONNECT 39 GRAND TOURNEO CONNECT 39 TOURNEO CUSTOM 40 RANGER 40 RANGER RAPTOR 40 GREX AUTOMOTIVE 40 SAGARIS GT 40 SAGARIS GT KIT 40 TUSCAN ROADSTER 40 HISPANO SUIZA 41 CARMEN 41 CARMEN BOULOGNE 41 HONDA 41 e 41 JAZZ 41 JAZZ CROSSTAR 41 CIVIC 42 CR-V 42 HR-V 42 HURTAN 42 AUTHOR 42 GRAND ALBAYCIN 42 VINTAGE 42 ROUTE 44 43 HYUNDAI 43 i10 43 i20-i20 N 43 i30-i30 N 43 i30-i30 N FASTBACK 44 i30 CW 44 BAYON 44 IONIQ 44 IONIQ 5 44 IONIQ 6 44 KONA 45 TUCSON 45 SANTA FE 45 NEXO 45 STARIA 45 INEOS 46 GRENADIER 46 INVICTA ELECTRIC 46 D2S 46 ÉPICA 46 ESTRIMA BIRÓ 46 EIDOLA 47 METRO 47 ORCA 47 EIDOLA VAN-PICK UP 47 LS200 VAN-PICK UP 47 LS200 CARGO BOX 47 ISUZU 48 D-MAX 48 JAC 48 iEV7S 48 JAGUAR 49 XE 49 XF-XF SPORTBRAKE 49 E-PACE 49 F-PACE 49 I-PACE 49 F-TYPE 49 JEEP 50 RENEGADE 50 COMPASS 50 GRAND CHEROKEE 50 WRANGLER 50 GLADIATOR 50 AVENGER 50 JIAYUAN 51 CITY SPIRIT 51 KOMI 51 KIA 51 PICANTO 51 RIO 51 CEED-CEED GT 51 PROCEED-GT 52 CEED TOURER 52 XCEED 52 STINGER 52 STONIC 52 SPORTAGE 52 SORENTO 53 NIRO 53 E-SOUL 53 EV6 53 KILOW 54 LA BAGNOLE 54 KOENIGSEGG 54 GEMERA 54 JESKO 54 REGERA 54 CC850 55 KTM 55 X-BOW GT 55 X-BOW GT2 55 X-BOW GT4 55 X-BOW GTX 56 X-BOW R 56 X-BOW RR 56 X-BOW GT-XR 2023 56 LAMBORGHINI 56 AVENTADOR SVJ 57 HURACAN EVO 57 HURACAN STO 57 URUS 57 HURACAN STERRATO 57 LAND ROVER 57 DEFENDER 90 58 DEFENDER 110 58 DEFENDER 130 58 DISCOVERY 58 DISCOVERY SPORT 58 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 58 RANGE ROVER 58 RANGE ROVER LWB 58 RANGE ROVER VELAR 58 RANGE ROVER SPORT 59 LEVC 60 VN5 60 TX SHUTTLE 60 LEXUS 60 ES 60 LS 60 LC 60 UX-UX EV 61 NX 61 RZ 61 RX 61 LIGHTYEAR 62 ONE 62 LITTLE ELECTRIC CAR 62 E-BOX 2 62 E-BOX 2 XL 62 E-BOX 4-6-9 62 LIUX 63 ANIMAL 63 LOTUS 63 EMIRA 63
  5. 5. EVIJA 63 ELETRE 63 LUCID MOTORS 64 AIR 64 LYNK & CO 64 01 64 MAHINDRA 65 KUV 100 NXT 65 MASERATI 65 GHIBLI 65 QUATTROPORTE 65 MC20 65 GRECALE 66 LEVANTE 66 MAXUS 66 T90 EV 66 EUNIQ 5 66 MIFA 9 66 MAZDA 67 2 67 2 HYBRID 67 3 67 3 SEDAN 67 6 67 6 WAGON 67 CX-3 68 CX-30 68 CX-5 68 CX-60 68 MX-30 68 MX-5 68 MCLAREN 69 ARTURA 69 ELVA 69 SENNA 69 SPEEDTAIL 69 600LT 69 720S 69 765LT 70 GT 70 MERCEDES-BENZ 70 CLASE A-AMG 70 CLASE A SEDAN-AMG 70 CLASE B 70 CLA-AMG 71 CLA SHOOTHING BRAKE-AMG 71 CLASE C-AMG 71 CLASE C ESTATE-AMG 71 CLASE C ALL-TERRAIN Error! Bookmark not defined. CLASE C COUPE/CABRIO-AMG 71 CLASE E-AMG 72 CLASE E ESTATE-AMG 72 CLASE E ALL-TERRAIN 72 CLASE E COUPE/CABRIO-AMG 72 EQE-AMG 72 CLS-AMG 72 CLASE S 72 CLASE S LARGO 72 MAYBACH CLASE S 72 EQS-AMG 73 AMG GT COUPE 73 AMG GT 4P 73 GLA-AMG 73 EQA 73 GLB-AMG 73 EQB 74 GLC 74 GLC COUPE-AMG 74 EQC 74 GLE-AMG 74 GLE COUPE-AMG 74 EQS SUV 75 GLS-AMG 75 MAYBACH GLS 75 VITO TOURER 75 CLASE G-AMG 75 AMG SL 75 CITAN TOURER 75 CLASE T 75 CLASE V 75 CLASE V LARGO 76 CLASE V EXTRALARGO 76 EQV 76 MG 76 4 76 5 76 EHS 76 MARVEL R 77 ZS 77 ZS EV 77 HS 77 MICROLINO CAR 78 MICROLINO 78 MINI 78 3-ELECTRIC 78 5 78 CLUBMAN-JOHN COOPER WORKS 78 MITSUBISHI 79 SPACE STAR 79 ECLIPSE CROSS 79 ASX 79 MOBILIZE 80 LIMO 80 MORGAN 80 PLUS FOUR 80 PLUS SIX 80 SUPER 3 80 MORRIS-COMMERCIAL 81 JE PICK-UP 81 JE 81 MULLEN 81 i-GO 81 NISSAN 82 MICRA 82 LEAF 82 JUKE 82 QASHQAI 82 ARIYA 82 X-TRAIL 82 TOWNSTAR COMBI 83 PRIMASTAR 83 OPEL 83 CORSA 83 ASTRA 83 INSIGNIA 83 CROSSLAND 84 MOKKA 84 GRANDLAND 84 COMBO E-LIFE 84 ZAFIRA E-LIFE 84 PEUGEOT 84 208 85 308 85 308 SW 85 408 85 508 85 508 SW 85 2008 85 3008 85 5008 85 E-RIFTER 86 E-TRAVELLER-BUSINESS 86 POLESTAR 86 2 86 3 86 PORSCHE 87 718 CAYMAN 87 718 BOXTER 87 911 87 TAYCAN 87 TAYCAN SPORT TURISMO 87 TAYCAN CROSS TURISMO 87 PANAMERA 88 PANAMERA SPORT TURISMO 88 PANAMERA EXECUTIVE 88 MACAN 88 CAYENNE COUPE 88 CAYENNE 88 RAM 89 1500 89 1500 TRX 89 1500 CLASSIC 89 RENAULT 89 TWIZY 89 TWINGO E-TECH 89 ZOE E-TECH 89 CLIO 90 MEGANE 90 MEGANE SPORTS TOURER 90 MEGANE R.S. 90 MEGANE E-TECH 90 CAPTUR 90 KADJAR 90 AUSTRAL 90 ARKANA 90 KOLEOS 91 GRAND SCENIC 91
  6. 6. ESPACE 91 KANGOO 91 TRAFIC COMBI 91 RIMAC 92 NEVERA 92 ROLLS-ROYCE 92 GHOST 92 GHOST EXTENDED 92 PHANTOM 92 PHANTOM EXTENDED 93 CULLINAM 93 SPECTRE 93 SEAT 93 IBIZA 93 LEON 93 LEON ST 93 ARONA 94 ATECA 94 TARRACO 94 SILENCE 94 S04 94 ŠKODA 95 FABIA 95 FABIA COMBI 95 SCALA 95 OCTAVIA 95 OCTAVIA COMBI 95 SUPERB 95 SUPERB COMBI 96 KAMIQ 96 KAROQ 96 KODIAQ 96 ENYAQ iV 96 ENYAQ iV COUPE 96 SMART 97 EQ FORTWO 97 #1 97 SONO MOTORS 97 SION 97 SSANGYONG 98 TIVOLI 98 TIVOLI GRAND 98 KORANDO 98 REXTON 98 SUBARU 99 IMPREZA 99 OUTBACK 99 XV 99 FORESTER 99 SOLTERRA 99 SUZUKI 100 IGNIS 100 SWIFT 100 SWACE 100 ACROSS 100 S-CROSS 100 VITARA 100 SWM 101 G01 101 G01F 101 TESLA 101 MODEL 3 101 MODEL S 101 MODEL Y 101 MODEL X 102 TODAY SUNSHINE 102 M1 102 M2 102 TOYOTA 103 AYGO XCROSS 103 YARIS 103 GR YARIS 103 YARIS CROSS 103 COROLLA 103 COROLLA SEDAN 103 COROLLA TOURING SPORTS 104 CAMRY 104 MIRAI 104 GR SUPRA 104 C-HR 104 RAV4 104 BZ4X 105 HIGHLANDER 105 LAND CRUISER 105 HILUX 105 PROACE CITY VERSO 105 PROACE CITY VERSO LARGO 105 PROACE VERSO 106 PROACE VERSO LARGO 106 GR86 106 URO 106 VAMTAC ST5 106 VAMTAC LTV 106 VAMTAC SK 106 TTURO 4WD 107 TTURO URB 107 VOLKSWAGEN 107 POLO-GTI 107 GOLF-GOLF GTI 107 GOLF VARIANT-VARIANT R 107 PASSAT VARIANT 108 PASSAT VARIANT ALLTRACK 108 ARTEON 108 ARTEON SHOOTING BRAKE 108 T-CROSS 108 TAIGO 108 T-ROC 109 T-ROC CABRIO 109 TIGUAN 109 TIGUAN ALLSPACE 109 TOUAREG 109 TOURAN 109 ID.3 109 ID.4-GTX 109 ID.5-GTX 109 ID.BUZZ 110 CADDY 110 CADDY MAXI 110 CALIFORNIA 600-680 110 MULTIVAN 110 MULTIVAN LARGA 110 CARAVELLE 6.1 111 CARAVELLE 6.1 LARGA 111 CALIFORNIA 6.1 111 VOLVO 111 S60 111 V60 111 V60 CROSS COUNTRY 111 S90 112 V90 112 V90 CROSS COUNTRY 112 XC40 112 XC60 112 XC90 112 C40 RECHARGE 113 EX90 113 XEV 113 YOYO 113 KITTY 113 XPENG 114 G3 114 P7 114
  7. 7. ABARTH https://www.abarth.es/ País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: FCA/STELLANTIS 595-595C 695-695C 500e Dimensiones(mm): 3660/1627/1485 Puertas: 2/3 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 185 Potencia(cv): 165 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29300-31200 Dimensiones(mm): 3660/1627/1485 Puertas: 2/3 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 185 Potencia(cv): 180 Consumo(l/100km): 6,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34100-36000 Dimensiones(mm): 3632/1683/1527 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 185 Potencia(cv): 154 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 43000 AIWAYS https://www.aiways-mobility.es/ https://www.aiways-mobility.es/centros- aiways/ ¿A quién pertenece?: AIWAYS País de origen: CHINA U6 U5 Dimensiones(mm): 4680/1865/1700 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 584 Potencia(cv): 204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4800/1880/1640 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 472 Potencia(cv): 218 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT:
  8. 8. Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 49540 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 47040 ALFA ROMEO https://www.alfaromeo.es/ País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO FCA/STELLANTIS GIULIA TONALE STELVIO Dimensiones(mm): 4643/1860/1438 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 480 Potencia(cv): 160-280 Consumo(l/100km): 5-8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 46100-67600 Dimensiones(mm): 4528/1841/1601 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500 Potencia(cv): 130-280 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-6,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36250-56000 Dimensiones(mm): 4687/1903/1666 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 525 Potencia(cv): 160-280 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-8,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53200-76000 ALPINE https://www.alpine-rrg.com/es_ES/modelos https://www.alpine.es/buscar-distribuidor.html País de origen: FRANCIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO RENAULT
  9. 9. A110 A110 GT A110 S Dimensiones(mm): 4180/1798/1252 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 190 Potencia(cv): 252 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 62200 Dimensiones(mm): 4180/1798/1252 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 190 Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 72500 Dimensiones(mm): 4180/1798/1248 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 190 Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 74800 A110 R Dimensiones(mm): 4180/1798/1252 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 190 Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 107.000
  10. 10. ASTON MARTIN https://configurator.astonmartin.com/ES/model -select/AM8 https://www.astonmartin.com/en/dealers/aston- martin-madrid País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: ASTON MARTIN DB11 DBS SUPERLEGGERA DBX Dimensiones(mm): 4739/1940/1279 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 270 Potencia(cv): 510-639 Consumo(l/100km): 9,9-11,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 214.120-254.389 Dimensiones(mm): 4712/1968/1280 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 270 Potencia(cv): 725 Consumo(l/100km): 12,4-12,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 320.760-337.871 Dimensiones(mm): 5039/1998/1680 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 632 Potencia(cv): 550 Consumo(l/100km): 14,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 221.015 DBX 707 V12 VANTAGE-ROADSTER Dimensiones(mm): 5039/1998/1680 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 632 Potencia(cv): 707 Consumo(l/100km): 13,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 248.019 Dimensiones(mm): 4514/1982/1274 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 200 Potencia(cv): 700 Consumo(l/100km): 13,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 300.000-330.000
  11. 11. AUDI https://www.audi.es/es/web/es.html País de origen: ALEMANIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO VAG/VW A1 SPORTBACK A1 ALLSTREET A3-S3-RS3 SPORTBACK Dimensiones(mm): 4029/1740/1409 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 335 Potencia(cv): 95-207 Consumo(l/100km): 5,4-6,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 25110-40510 Dimensiones(mm): 4046/1756/1483 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 335 Potencia(cv): 95-150 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-6,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27210-37570 Dimensiones(mm): 4343/1816/1449 a 4389/1816/1436 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 380 Potencia(cv): 110-400 Consumo(l/100km): 1-9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 30120-79060 A3-S3-RS3 SEDAN A4-S4 A4-A4 ALLROAD QUATTRO-S4- RS4 AVANT Dimensiones(mm): 4495/1816/1425 a 4542/1816/1412 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 425 Potencia(cv): 110-400 Consumo(l/100km): 4,3-8,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32230-80060 Dimensiones(mm): 4762/1847/1428 a 4770/1847/1401 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 420-460 Potencia(cv): 136-341 Consumo(l/100km): 4,7-7,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 45570-79750 Dimensiones(mm): 4762/1847/1435 a 4782/1866/1414 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 420-495 Potencia(cv): 136-450 Consumo(l/100km): 4,9-9,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 47580-105120
  12. 12. A5 SPORTBACK-S5-RS5 A5-S5-RS5 COUPE/CABRIO A6-S6 Dimensiones(mm): 4757/1843/1386 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 465 Potencia(cv): 150-450 Consumo(l/100km): 4,5-9,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 48040-129630 Dimensiones(mm): 4697/1846/1384 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 380-450 Potencia(cv): 163-450 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-9,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 52270-129630 Dimensiones(mm): 4939/1886/1457 a 4954/1886/1446 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 520-530 Potencia(cv): 204-367 Consumo(l/100km): 1,2-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 57650-86510 A6-A6 ALLROAD QUATTRO-S6-RS6 AVANT A7-S7-RS7 A8-S8 Dimensiones(mm): 4939/1886/1467 a 4995/1951/1460 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 550-565 Potencia(cv): 204-630 Consumo(l/100km): 1,3-11,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 60670-148190 Dimensiones(mm): 4969/1908/1422 a 5009/1950/1424 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 525-535 Potencia(cv): 204-630 Consumo(l/100km): 1,2-12,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 73810-154110 Dimensiones(mm): 5190/1945/1474 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 505 Potencia(cv): 286-571 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8-11,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 110130-168840
  13. 13. A8 L E-TRON E-TRON SPORTBACK Dimensiones(mm): 5320/1945/1488 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 505 Potencia(cv): 286-462 Consumo(l/100km): 1,9-7,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 113150-122300 Dimensiones(mm): 4901/1935/1629 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 660 Potencia(cv): 408-503 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 89760-101210 Dimensiones(mm): 4901/1935/1616 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 615 Potencia(cv): 408-503 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 92060-103510 E-TRON QUATTRO-RS E-TRON GT Q2-SQ2 Q3-RSQ3 Dimensiones(mm): 4989/1964/1413 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 490-435 Potencia(cv): 530-646 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 106050-146000 Dimensiones(mm): 4208/1794/1508 a 4216/1802/1495 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 405-355 Potencia(cv): 110-300 Consumo(l/100km): 4,8-8,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 28881-55970 Dimensiones(mm): 4484/1856/1616 a 4506/1851/1602 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 530 Potencia(cv): 150-400 Consumo(l/100km): 1,4-8,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 42240-79145
  14. 14. Q3-RSQ3 SPORTBACK Q4 E-TRON Q4 E-TRON SPORTBACK Dimensiones(mm): 4500/1840/1567 a 4507/1851/1557 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 530 Potencia(cv): 150-400 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6-8,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 46490-81245 Dimensiones(mm): 4588/1865/1632 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 520 Potencia(cv): 170-299 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53180-67340 Dimensiones(mm): 4588/1865/1614 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 535 Potencia(cv): 170-299 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 54830-69290 Q5-SQ5 Q5-SQ5 SPORTBACK Q7-SQ7 Dimensiones(mm): 4682/1893/1662 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 520-510 Potencia(cv): 163-341 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8-7,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 54260-82410 Dimensiones(mm): 4689/1893/1660-1633 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 510 Potencia(cv): 163-341 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8-7,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 57260-84500 Dimensiones(mm): 5064/1970/1742 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 605 Potencia(cv): 231-507 Consumo(l/100km): 2-12,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 73200-129360
  15. 15. Q8-SQ8-RSQ8 TT-TT RS COUPE R8 Dimensiones(mm): 4986/1995/1705 a 5012/1998/1694 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 605 Potencia(cv): 231-600 Consumo(l/100km): 2,2-12,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 84366-163488 Dimensiones(mm): 4191-4201/1832/1343 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 305 Potencia(cv): 197-400 Consumo(l/100km): 6,8-8,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 56260-92910 Dimensiones(mm): 4429/1940/1236 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 112 Potencia(cv): 570-620 Consumo(l/100km): 12,6-13,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 179380-247850 Q8-SQ8 E-TRON Q8-SQ8 E-TRON SPORTBACK Dimensiones(mm): 4915/1937/1619 a 4913/1941/1619 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 590 Potencia(cv): 340-408 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 86000-104800 Dimensiones(mm): 4915/1937/1633 a 4913/1941/1633 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 631 Potencia(cv): 335-496 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 84610-102610
  16. 16. BENTLEY https://madrid.bentleymotors.com/eu/es/home País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO VAG/VW CONTINENTAL GT CONTINENTAL GTC BENTAYGA Dimensiones(mm): 4805/1966/1405 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 358 Potencia(cv): 550-659 Consumo(l/100km): 12,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 245.676-309.207 Dimensiones(mm): 4950/1964/1399 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 235 Potencia(cv): 550-659 Consumo(l/100km): 12,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 269.839-339.750 Dimensiones(mm): 5144/1998/1728 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 484 Potencia(cv): 449-550 Consumo(l/100km): 3,3-13,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 212.992-283.135 BENTAYGA EWB FLYING SPUR MULLINER BATUR Dimensiones(mm): 5305/2222/1739 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4/5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 550 Consumo(l/100km): 15 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 270.000 Dimensiones(mm): 5316/1978/1484 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 420 Potencia(cv): 544-635 Consumo(l/100km): 12,7-15 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 249.780-344.605 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 740 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: + 2 Millones
  17. 17. BMW https://www.bmw.es/es/home.html País de origen: ALEMANIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO BMW SERIE 1-M1 SERIE 2-M2 SERIE 2 GRAN COUPE Dimensiones(mm): 4319/1799/1434 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 380 Potencia(cv): 116-306 Consumo(l/100km): 3,8-6,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31550-55550 Dimensiones(mm): 4548/1838/1404 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 390-335 Potencia(cv): 116-460 Consumo(l/100km): 3,8-8,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34850-95000 Dimensiones(mm): 4526/1800/1420 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 430 Potencia(cv): 113-306 Consumo(l/100km): 3,8-6,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34500-62600 SERIE 2 ACTIVE TOURER SERIE 2 GRAN TOURER SERIE 3-M3 Dimensiones(mm): 4386/1824/1576 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 406-470 Potencia(cv): 135-326 Consumo(l/100km): 0,6-6,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 37350-50100 Dimensiones(mm): 4568/1800/1608 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 645 Potencia(cv): 116-190 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-6,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31100-40500 Dimensiones(mm): 4709/1827/1433 a 4792/1903/1435 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 375-480 Potencia(cv): 150-510 Consumo(l/100km): 1,3-10 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 46900-77550
  18. 18. SERIE 3-M3 TOURING SERIE 4-M4 SERIE 4-M4 GRAN COUPE Dimensiones(mm): 4709/1827/1443 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500 Potencia(cv): 150-374 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6-8,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 44650-76300 Dimensiones(mm): 4768/1852/1383 a 4794/1887/1393 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 300-440 Potencia(cv): 184-510 Consumo(l/100km): 4,5-10,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 48400-209900 Dimensiones(mm): 4783/1852/1442 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 470 Potencia(cv): 184-374 Consumo(l/100km): 4,8-8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53900-80400 i4 SERIE 5-M5 SERIE 5-M5 TOURING Dimensiones(mm): 4783/1852/1448 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 470 Potencia(cv): 286-544 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 57100-76500 Dimensiones(mm): 4963/1858/1479 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 410-530 Potencia(cv): 184-625 Consumo(l/100km): 1,4-10,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 56800-158200 Dimensiones(mm): 4963/1868/1498 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 430-570 Potencia(cv): 184-340 Consumo(l/100km): 1,5-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 58800-79300
  19. 19. SERIE 6 GT SERIE 7-M7/ SERIE 7 LARGO-M7 i7 Dimensiones(mm): 5091/1902/1540 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 610 Potencia(cv): 190-333 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3-8,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 65800-83550 Dimensiones(mm): 5120/1902/1467 a 5260/1902/1479 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 515 Potencia(cv): 299-571 Consumo(l/100km): 1-10,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 114500-142050 Dimensiones(mm): 5391/1950/1544 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500 Potencia(cv): 544 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 137900-144915 SERIE 8-M8 SERIE 8-M8 GRAN COUPE X1 Dimensiones(mm): 4845/1902/1345 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 420-460 Potencia(cv): 333-625 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-11,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 109200-203050 Dimensiones(mm): 5074/1943/1401 a 5098/1932/1420 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 440-460 Potencia(cv): 333-625 Consumo(l/100km): 5,6-11,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 109000-200050 Dimensiones(mm): 4500/1845/1642 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 450-476 Potencia(cv): 136-326 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8-6,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 40900-54900
  20. 20. iX1 X2-X2M X3-X3M Dimensiones(mm): 4500/1845/1642 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 490 Potencia(cv): 313 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 54900 Dimensiones(mm): 4360/1824/1526 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 470 Potencia(cv): 116-306 Consumo(l/100km): 1,7-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36050-60250 Dimensiones(mm): 4708/1891/1676 a 4726/1897/1669 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 450-550 Potencia(cv): 150-510 Consumo(l/100km): 2-10,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53500-119750 iX3 iX X4-X4M Dimensiones(mm): 4734/1891/1668 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 510 Potencia(cv): 286 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 74400 Dimensiones(mm): 4953/1967/1695 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500 Potencia(cv): 326-619 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 87150-136950 Dimensiones(mm): 4751/1918/1621 a 4754/1927/1620 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 525 Potencia(cv): 184-510 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-10,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 57400-120100
  21. 21. X5-X5M X6-X6M X7-X7M Dimensiones(mm): 4922/2004/1746 a 4938/2015/1748 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500-650 Potencia(cv): 231-625 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6-13,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 74700-171200 Dimensiones(mm): 4935/2004/1696 a 4941/2019/1693 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 580 Potencia(cv): 286-625 Consumo(l/100km): 6,6-13,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 86600-174950 Dimensiones(mm): 5170/2000/1825 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 326 Potencia(cv): 381-530 Consumo(l/100km): 6,5-12,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 99900-124200 Z4 i3 XM Dimensiones(mm): 4324/1864/1301 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 281 Potencia(cv): 197-340 Consumo(l/100km): 5,8-7,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 55800-77050 Dimensiones(mm): 4006/1791/1590 a 4011/1775/1598 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 260 Potencia(cv): 170-184 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 40700-44450 Dimensiones(mm): 5110/2005/1755 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 527 Potencia(cv): 653 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 177.000
  22. 22. BYD https://nemmotors.com/es/ https://nemmotors.com/es/tiendas País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: BYD DOLPHIN EA1 HAN EV SEAL Dimensiones(mm): 4070/1770/1570 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 345 Potencia(cv): 177 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 33500 Dimensiones(mm): 4980/1910/1495 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 410 Potencia(cv): 487 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 69000 Dimensiones(mm): 4800/1875/1460 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: No disponible TANG EV600D YUAN PLUS Dimensiones(mm): 4455/1875/1615 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 400 Potencia(cv): 204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 42900 Dimensiones(mm): 4900/1950/1725 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 490 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 75000
  23. 23. CHERY https://www.facebook.com/profile.php? id=100078155605692 País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: CHERY OMODA 5 Dimensiones(mm): 4400/1830/1590 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Llega en 2023 CITROËN https://www.citroen.es/ País de origen: FRANCIA ¿A quién pertenece?: PSA/STELLANTIS AMI C3 C3 AIRCROSS Dimensiones(mm): 2400/1390/1520 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 8 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 3995/1749/1474 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 300 Potencia(cv): 83-110 Consumo(l/100km): 3,2-4,7 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4154/1756/1597 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 410 Potencia(cv): 82-131 Consumo(l/100km): 4,7-6,3 Etiqueta DGT:
  24. 24. Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 7790-8990 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 16725-24315 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 21350-29670 C4-ëC4 C4 X-ëC4X C5 AIRCROSS Dimensiones(mm): 4360-1800-1523 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 380 Potencia(cv): 130-136 Consumo(l/100km): 0-5,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 22480-39130 Dimensiones(mm): 4600/1800/1525 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 510 Potencia(cv): 100-136 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 22785-40035 Dimensiones(mm): 4500/1840/1689 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 580 Potencia(cv): 131-224 Consumo(l/100km): 1,4-5,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27285-46235 C5 X Ë-BERLINGO SPACETOURER-Ë-SPACETOURER Dimensiones(mm): 4805/1815/1485 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 485-545 Potencia(cv): 130-225 Consumo(l/100km): 1,3-6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 35400-50100 Dimensiones(mm): 4403/1848/1800 a 4753/1848/1812 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 775-1050 Potencia(cv): 136 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36865-42165 Dimensiones(mm): 4956/1920/1890 a 5306/1920/1890 Puertas: 4-5 Plazas: 5-8 Maletero(litros): 1050-1950 Potencia(cv): 120-177 Consumo(l/100km): 0-7,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 42168/61744
  25. 25. CITY TRANSFORMER https://www.citytransformer.com/ País de origen: ISRAEL ¿A quién pertenece?: CITY TRANSFORMER CT-1 Dimensiones(mm): 2500/1000-1400/1580 Puertas: 3 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 20 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 16000 (RESERVA) COMARTH http://www.comarth.com/es/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: COMARTH CROSS RIDER CR SPORT T-BUS Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: No disp. Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 5,44 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR Dimensiones(mm): N. d. Puertas: No disp. Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 5,44 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR Dimensiones(mm): 3292/1400/1812 Puertas: No disp. Plazas: 9 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 7,5-11,5 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR
  26. 26. T-TRUCK Dimensiones(mm): 2970-3370/1200/1790 Puertas: Según Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 2300-3100 Potencia(cv): 7,5-11,5 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR CORVUS https://corvus-utv.com/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: CORVUS INNOVA TERRAIN GX4S TERRAIN DX2-DX4 TERRAIN EX4 Dimensiones(mm): 2650/1449/1930 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 42 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR Dimensiones(mm): 3414/1656/1973 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 67 Potencia(cv): 24 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR Dimensiones(mm): 3414/1656/1973 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 67 Potencia(cv): 18 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: A CONSULTAR
  27. 27. CUPRA https://www.cupraofficial.es/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: SEAT/GRUPO VAG BORN ATECA FORMENTOR Dimensiones(mm): 4322/1809/1537 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 385 Potencia(cv): 204-231 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32405-41760 Dimensiones(mm): 4386/1841/1613 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 485 Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 7,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53020-57030 Dimensiones(mm): 4450/1839/1615 a 4468/1852/1505 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 345-450 Potencia(cv): 150-390 Consumo(l/100km): 1,2-10,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34100-48840 LEON LEON SPORTSTOURER Dimensiones(mm): 4657/1799/1463 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 470-620 Potencia(cv): 150-310 Consumo(l/100km): 1,1-7,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32940-58550 Dimensiones(mm): 4398/1799/1467 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 270-380 Potencia(cv): 150-300 Consumo(l/100km): 1-6,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 33000-55527
  28. 28. DACIA https://www.dacia.es/ País de origen: RUMANIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO RENAULT SANDERO SANDERO STEPWAY SPRING Dimensiones(mm): 4088/1848/1499 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 328 Potencia(cv): 91-101 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 14000-15450 Dimensiones(mm): 4099/1848/1535 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 328 Potencia(cv): 91-110 Consumo(l/100km): 5,5-6,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 15478-18878 Dimensiones(mm): 3734/1579/1516 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 270 Potencia(cv): 45 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 21415-23015 JOGGER DUSTER Dimensiones(mm): 4341/1804/1693 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 445 Potencia(cv): 100-150 Consumo(l/100km): 4,8-6,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 18700-25000 Dimensiones(mm): 4547/1794/1632 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 595 Potencia(cv): 100-110 Consumo(l/100km): 5,8-7,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 18040-22408
  29. 29. DFSK https://dfskmotors.es/ País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: DONGFENG MOTOR CORPORATION 580 F5 SERES 3 Dimensiones(mm): 4680/1845/1715 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 300 Potencia(cv): 146 Consumo(l/100km): 9,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27600-29028 Dimensiones(mm): 4685/1865/1645 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 379 Potencia(cv): 136 Consumo(l/100km): 9,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32172 Dimensiones(mm): 4385/1850/1650 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 310 Potencia(cv): 163 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 37974 DODGE https://www.amencars.es/ País de origen: EE.UU. ¿A quién pertenece?: FCA-STELLANTIS CHARGER CHALLENGER DURANGO Dimensiones(mm): 5105/1988/1468-1463 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 497 Potencia(cv): 485-797 Consumo(l/100km): 11,4-19,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 93500-162.000 Dimensiones(mm): 5001/1988/1460- 5003/1922/1465 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 459 Potencia(cv): 303-808 Consumo(l/100km): 9,3-20,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 62500-165.000 Dimensiones(mm): 5008-5100/1922/1790 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5-6 Maletero(litros): 487 Potencia(cv): 295-710 Consumo(l/100km): 12,6-17,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 79700-155.500
  30. 30. Dr https://www.drautomobiles.com/es/ https://grupolobauto.com/ País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO DR 3 4.0 5.0 Dimensiones(mm): 4170/1760/1570 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 420 Potencia(cv): 114-116 Consumo(l/100km): 7,4-9,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 17400-18900 Dimensiones(mm): 4318/1830/1670 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 340 Potencia(cv): 113-155 Consumo(l/100km): 7,4-9,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 20349-23694 Dimensiones(mm): 4318/1830/1670 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 340 Potencia(cv): 114-16 Consumo(l/100km): 8,2-9,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 21900-26400 6.0 F35 7.0 Dimensiones(mm): 4500/1842/1705 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 380 Potencia(cv): 149-154 Consumo(l/100km): 7,8-9,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31000-32700 Dimensiones(mm): 4432/1837/1670 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 414 Potencia(cv): 149-154 Consumo(l/100km): 7,4-9,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26780-30500 Dimensiones(mm): 4700/1860/1705 Puertas: 5 Plazas: No disp. Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 160 Consumo(l/100km): 8 Etiqueta DGT: Aún no disponible Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Llega en 2023
  31. 31. DS https://www.dsautomobiles.es/ País de origen: FRANCIA ¿A quién pertenece?: CITROËN/PSA/STELLANTIS 3 4-4 CROSS 7- 7 CROSSBACK Dimensiones(mm): 4118/1791/1534 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 350 Potencia(cv): 100-156 Consumo(l/100km): 3,8-5,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 28800-48500 Dimensiones(mm): 4400/1830/1470 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 390-430 Potencia(cv): 130-225 Consumo(l/100km): 1,3-6,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 33000-55850 Dimensiones(mm): 4573-4594/1906/1623 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 555 Potencia(cv): 133-360 Consumo(l/100km): 1,3-5,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 41800-75250 9 E-TENSE Dimensiones(mm): 4934/1932/1460 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 510 Potencia(cv): 250-360 Consumo(l/100km): 1,5-1,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 64300-83850
  32. 32. ELECTRIC BRANDS https://electricbrands.de/es/myxbus/ País de origen: ALEMANIA ¿A quién pertenece?: ELECTRIC BRANDS XBUS Dimensiones(mm): 3945/1690/1920- 1990 Puertas: Según Plazas: Según Maletero(litros): 260-6430 Potencia(cv): No disponible Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 17700-32200 (RESERVA) EVETTA https://evetta.com/es País de origen: ALEMANIA ¿A quién pertenece?: ELECTRIC BRANDS PRIMA OPENAIR Dimensiones(mm): 2450/1420/1460 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 20-30 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 2450/1420/1460 Puertas: 1 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 20-30 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT:
  33. 33. Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 20000 (RESERVA) Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 33333 (RESERVA) EVO https://www.auto-evo.es/ País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO DR 3 3 ELECTRIC 4 Dimensiones(mm):4135/1750/1568 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 450 Potencia(cv): 107-113 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-8,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 16479-17510 Dimensiones(mm): 4135/1750/1560 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 250 Potencia(cv): 116 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36387 Dimensiones(mm): 4325/1765/1640 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 600 Potencia(cv): 106-115 Consumo(l/100km): 7,6-9,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 19278-19571 5 7 CROSS 4 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: No disp. Plazas: No disp. Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): No disponible Consumo(l/100km): No disponible Etiqueta DGT: No disponible Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Llega en 2023 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: No disp. Plazas: No disp. Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): No disponible Consumo(l/100km): No disponible Etiqueta DGT: No disponible Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Llega en 2023 Dimensiones(mm): 5315/1830/1815 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Potencia(cv): 136 Consumo(l/100km): 11 Etiqueta DGT: No disponible Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27000
  34. 34. FERRARI https://www.ferrari.com/es-ES País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: FCA/STELLANTIS 296 812 GTS 812 COMPETIZIONE Dimensiones(mm): 4565/1958/1187-1191 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 830 Consumo(l/100km): 6,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 300.000 Dimensiones(mm): 4693/1971/1276 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 800 Consumo(l/100km): 15,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 375.369 Dimensiones(mm): 4966/1971/1276 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 830 Consumo(l/100km): 16,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 700.000 DAYTONA SP3 F8 PORTOFINO M Dimensiones(mm): 4686/2050/1142 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 840 Consumo(l/100km): 16,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 2.000.000 Dimensiones(mm): 4611/1979/1206 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 200 Potencia(cv): 720 Consumo(l/100km): 12,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 264.322-293.251 Dimensiones(mm): 4594/1938/1318 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 292 Potencia(cv): 600-620 Consumo(l/100km): 11,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 222.106-231.113
  35. 35. ROMA PUROSANGUE SF90 Dimensiones(mm): 4656/1974/1301 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 272 Potencia(cv): 620 Consumo(l/100km): 11,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 225.306 Dimensiones(mm): 4973/2028/1589 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 473 Potencia(cv): 725 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 390.000 Italia Dimensiones(mm): 4704/1972/1186-1191 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 74 Potencia(cv): 1000 Consumo(l/100km): 16,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 340.000 FIAT https://www.fiat.es/ País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: FCA/STELLANTIS 500-500C 500e-500e C 500X Dimensiones(mm): 3571/1627/1488 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 185 Potencia(cv): 70 Consumo(l/100km): 3,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 16500-25450 Dimensiones(mm): 3632/1683/1527 Puertas: 3-4 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 185 Potencia(cv): 95-118 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29900-40400 Dimensiones(mm): 4264/1796/1600 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 350 Potencia(cv): 120-130 Consumo(l/100km): 4,3-6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 23850-38000
  36. 36. TIPO 5P TIPO SW TIPO CROSS Dimensiones(mm): 4368/1792/1495 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 440 Potencia(cv): 100-130 Consumo(l/100km): 4,3-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 22300-31500 Dimensiones(mm): 4571/1802/1514 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 550 Potencia(cv): 100-130 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 23800-33000 Dimensiones(mm): 4386/1802/1556 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 440 Potencia(cv): 100-130 Consumo(l/100km): 4,6-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27600-34100 PANDA PANDA CROSS E-DOBLÓ Dimensiones(mm): 3653/1662/1657 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 225 Potencia(cv): 70 Consumo(l/100km): 4,8-5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 12713-16193 Dimensiones(mm): 3705/1662/1657 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 225 Potencia(cv): 70 Consumo(l/100km): 5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 14550-18900 Dimensiones(mm): 4403/1848/1874 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 775 Potencia(cv): 136 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 40000
  37. 37. FISKER https://www.fiskerinc.com/es-us País de origen: EE.UU. ¿A quién pertenece?: FISKER OCEAN Dimensiones(mm): 4775/1995/1631 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 279-557 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio ($): 37500-68999 (RESERVA) FORD https://www.ford.es/turismos País de origen: EE.UU. ¿A quién pertenece?: FORD FIESTA-ST FIESTAACTIVE FOCUS Dimensiones(mm): 4068/1735/1509 a 4091/1735/1487 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 292 Potencia(cv): 125-200 Consumo(l/100km): 5-7,1 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4068/1735/1509 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 292 Potencia(cv): 125 Consumo(l/100km): 5,1-5,4 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4397/1825/1483 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 342 Potencia(cv): 115-280 Consumo(l/100km): 3,6-7,9 Etiqueta DGT:
  38. 38. Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 24222-32215 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 24222-28506 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 30496-43982 FOCUS ACTIVE FOCUS SPORTBREAK ECOSPORT Dimensiones(mm): 4693/1825/1483 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 392 Potencia(cv): 120-155 Consumo(l/100km): 3,6-4,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 30865-37025 Dimensiones(mm): 4668/1825/1481 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 608 Potencia(cv): 120-155 Consumo(l/100km): 3,8-7,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31666-43686 Dimensiones(mm): 4096/1765/1650 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 355 Potencia(cv): 125-140 Consumo(l/100km): 5-5,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27190-27813 PUMA KUGA MUSTANG MACH-E Dimensiones(mm): 4207/1805/1537 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 468 Potencia(cv): 125-200 Consumo(l/100km): 4,2-6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26580-38413 Dimensiones(mm): 4626/1883/1666 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 411 Potencia(cv): 120-225 Consumo(l/100km): 1-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 33324-48651 Dimensiones(mm): 4713/1881/1597 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 502 Potencia(cv): 269-487 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 64687-86262
  39. 39. MUSTANG S-MAX EXPLORER Dimensiones(mm): 4789/1916/1394 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 332 Potencia(cv): 450-459 Consumo(l/100km): 11,2-11,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 56730-72230 Dimensiones(mm): 4796/1919/1655 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 285 Potencia(cv): 150-190 Consumo(l/100km): 5,1-6,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 39097-58999 Dimensiones(mm): 5049/2004/1778 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 330 Potencia(cv): 457 Consumo(l/100km): 3,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 87932-89110 TOURNEO COURIER TOURNEO CONNECT GRAND TOURNEO CONNECT Dimensiones(mm): 4157/1764/1741 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 395 Potencia(cv): 100 Consumo(l/100km): 4,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 19850-20200 Dimensiones(mm): 4515/1855/1835 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 435 Potencia(cv): 102-122 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 30358-37174 Dimensiones(mm): 4854/1855/1833 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 350 Potencia(cv): 102-122 Consumo(l/100km): 5,5-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31703-38510
  40. 40. TOURNEO CUSTOM RANGER RANGER RAPTOR Dimensiones(mm): 4972-5339/1986/1977 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 9 Maletero(litros): 1200-1900 Potencia(cv): 105-185 Consumo(l/100km): 3,6-8,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 59482-66506 Dimensiones(mm):5282-5360/1977/1800-1848 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4-5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 170-240 Consumo(l/100km): 8,3-9,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34900-40559 Dimensiones(mm): 5363/2028/1873 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4-5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 288 Consumo(l/100km): 13,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 54264 GREX AUTOMOTIVE https://www.grexautomotive.com/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: GREX SAGARIS GT SAGARIS GT KIT TUSCAN ROADSTER Dimensiones(mm): 4057/1770/1175 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 525 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Desde120.000 Dimensiones(mm): 4057/1770/1175 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 525 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Desde 52000 Dimensiones(mm): 4240/1810/1200 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 525 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Desde 120.000
  41. 41. HISPANO SUIZA https://www.hispanosuizacars.com/es/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: HISPANO- SUIZA CARMEN CARMEN BOULOGNE Dimensiones(mm): 4733/2040/1242 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 1019 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 1.815.000 Dimensiones(mm): 4733/2040/1242 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 1115 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 1.996.500 HONDA https://www.honda.es/cars.html País de origen: JAPON ¿A quién pertenece?: HONDA e JAZZ JAZZ CROSSTAR Dimensiones(mm): 3894/1752/1512 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 171 Potencia(cv): 154 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4044/1694/1526 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 304 Potencia(cv): 109 Consumo(l/100km): 4,5-4,6 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4090/1725/1556 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 298 Potencia(cv): 109 Consumo(l/100km): 4,8 Etiqueta DGT:
  42. 42. Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 39600 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 23650-27050 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 28650 CIVIC CR-V HR-V Dimensiones(mm):4551/1802/1408 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 410 Potencia(cv): 184-329 Consumo(l/100km): 4,7-8,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32100-54850 Híbrido fuera de stock temporalmente Dimensiones(mm): 4600/1855/1679 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 497 Potencia(cv): 184 Consumo(l/100km): 6,6-7,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 41660-52080 Dimensiones(mm): 4340/1790/1582 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 319 Potencia(cv): 131 Consumo(l/100km): 5,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32460-37460 HURTAN https://hurtan.com/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: HURTAN AUTHOR GRAND ALBAYCIN VINTAGE Dimensiones(mm): 4100/1620/1300 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 143-223 Consumo(l/100km): 8,4-8,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 42350-47190 Dimensiones(mm): 4200/1820/1850 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 130 Potencia(cv): 132-184 Consumo(l/100km): 7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 71390-82300 Dimensiones(mm): Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 200-270 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Desde 40000
  43. 43. ROUTE 44 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: 5 Plazas: Según Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 130-180 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Desde 30000 HYUNDAI https://www.hyundai.com/es/modelos.html País de origen: COREA DEL SUR ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO HYUNDAI-KIA i10 i20-i20 N i30-i30 N Dimensiones(mm): 3675/1680/1483 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 252 Potencia(cv): 67-100 Consumo(l/100km): 4,8-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 14950-21870 Dimensiones(mm): 4040/1775/1450 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 352 Potencia(cv): 84-204 Consumo(l/100km): 5-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 19512-30890 Dimensiones(mm): 4340/1795/1455 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 395 Potencia(cv): 110-280 Consumo(l/100km): 5,2-8,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 21870-47600
  44. 44. i30-i30 N FASTBACK i30 CW BAYON Dimensiones(mm): 4455/1795/1425 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 450 Potencia(cv): 120-180 Consumo(l/100km): 5,2-8,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26635-47600 Dimensiones(mm): 4585/1795/1460 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 602 Potencia(cv): 120-160 Consumo(l/100km): 5,2-6,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26395-35195 Dimensiones(mm): 4180/1775/1500 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 411 Potencia(cv): 84-120 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3-5,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 20240-28920 IONIQ IONIQ 5 IONIQ 6 Dimensiones(mm): 4470/1820/1450-1475 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 455 Potencia(cv): 136-141 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27195-36525 Dimensiones(mm): 4635/1890/1605 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 531 Potencia(cv): 170/325 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 47020-63760 Dimensiones(mm): 4850/1880/1490 Puertas: No disp. Plazas: No disp. Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 324 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: Por determinar
  45. 45. KONA TUCSON SANTA FE Dimensiones(mm): 4205/1800/1565 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 332-374 Potencia(cv): 120-280 Consumo(l/100km): 3,9-8,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 23090-45600 Dimensiones(mm): 4500/1865/1651 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 558-598 Potencia(cv): 115-265 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-6,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29725-50325 Dimensiones(mm): 4785/1900/1710 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 634 Potencia(cv): 194-265 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 46220-64700 NEXO STARIA Dimensiones(mm): 5253/1997/1990 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 9 Maletero(litros): 831 Potencia(cv): 177 Consumo(l/100km): 8,2-8,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 52990-62990 Dimensiones(mm): 4670/1860/1640 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 461 Potencia(cv): 184 Consumo(l/100km): HIDRÓGENO Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 73450
  46. 46. INEOS https://ineosgrenadier.com/es/es/ País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: INEOS GRENADIER Dimensiones(mm): 4856/1930/2036 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 249-286 Consumo(l/100km): 11,7-15,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 79890 INVICTA ELECTRIC https://invictaelectric.es/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: INVICTA ELECTRIC D2S ÉPICA ESTRIMA BIRÓ Dimensiones(mm): 2811/1499/1555 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 380 Potencia(cv): 23-36 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 2360/1400/1635 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 11 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 1740/1030/1565 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 8 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT
  47. 47. Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 22205-25806 Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 12505 : Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 15205 EIDOLA METRO ORCA Dimensiones(mm): 2245/1290/1570 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 5 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 11105 Dimensiones(mm): 3885/1450/1900 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 3380 Potencia(cv): 27-35 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31205-33805 Dimensiones(mm): 3954/1600/1902 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 1 TN Potencia(cv): 21-41 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 37805 EIDOLA VAN-PICK UP LS200 VAN-PICK UP LS200 CARGO BOX Dimensiones(mm): 3150/1290/1570 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 460-1640 Potencia(cv): 10,47 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 19025-19325 Dimensiones(mm): 4421/1677/1902 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 1TN Potencia(cv): 41-82 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 39205 Dimensiones(mm): 4770/1640/2485 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 1TN Potencia(cv): 41 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 40995
  48. 48. ISUZU https://www.isuzu.es/es País de origen: JAPÓN ¿A quién pertenece?: ISUZU D-MAX Dimensiones(mm): 5265/1835/1770 a 5305/1835/1790 Puertas: 2-4 Plazas: 4-5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 164 Consumo(l/100km): 8,1-9,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26000-37000 JAC https://nemmotors.com/es/ https://nemmotors.com/es/tiendas País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: PROPIEDAD ESTATAL CHINA iEV7S Dimensiones(mm): 4135/1750/1560 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 250 Potencia(cv): 116 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29500
  49. 49. JAGUAR https://www.jaguar.es/index.html País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO TATA XE XF-XF SPORTBRAKE E-PACE Dimensiones(mm): 4678/1850/1416 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 291 Potencia(cv): 204-250 Consumo(l/100km): 4,9-12,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 46508/63000 Dimensiones(mm): 4962/1890/1456 a 4964/1890/1496 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 540-565 Potencia(cv): 204-250 Consumo(l/100km): 5,2-13,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 58700-72250 Dimensiones(mm): 4395/1900/1649 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 425 Potencia(cv): 160-309 Consumo(l/100km): 2-6,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 42352-64440 F-PACE I-PACE F-TYPE Dimensiones(mm): 4747/1936/1664 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 650 Potencia(cv): 163-550 Consumo(l/100km): 2,2-12,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 63800-128400 Dimensiones(mm): 4682/1895/1565 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 577 Potencia(cv): 400 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 81800-96000 Dimensiones(mm): 4470/1926/1307 Puertas: 2-3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 207-310 Potencia(cv): 300-575 Consumo(l/100km): 8,1-11 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 82600-162000
  50. 50. JEEP https://www.jeep.es/ País de origen: EE.UU. ¿A quién pertenece?: FCA/STELLANTIS RENEGADE COMPASS GRAND CHEROKEE Dimensiones(mm): 4236/1805/1667 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 351 Potencia(cv): 130-240 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32100-46550 Dimensiones(mm): 4394/1819/1629 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 420-438 Potencia(cv): 130-240 Consumo(l/100km): 1,9-5,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36750-52900 Dimensiones(mm): 4914/1968/1795- 1871 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 533 Potencia(cv): 381 Consumo(l/100km): 2,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 81750-97750 WRANGLER GLADIATOR AVENGER Dimensiones(mm): 4882/1894/1848- 1891 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 533 Potencia(cv): 381 Consumo(l/100km): 3,5-4,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 83450-85450 Dimensiones(mm): 5590/1890/1840 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 264 Consumo(l/100km): 9,5-9,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 73300 Dimensiones(mm): 4080/-/- Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 100-156 Consumo(l/100km): 0-5,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €:25852-39500
  51. 51. JIAYUAN https://www.spemotor.com/jiayuan-city-spirit/ http://www.jiayuan-ev.es/es/productos.html https://nemmotors.com/es/73-micro-coches País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: JIAYUAN CITY SPIRIT KOMI Dimensiones(mm): 2245/1290/1570 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 4-10 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 11800 Dimensiones(mm): 2998/1478/1555 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 27-41 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 18900-21400 KIA https://www.kia.com/es/ País de origen: COREA DEL SUR ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO HYUNDAI-KIA PICANTO RIO CEED-CEED GT Dimensiones(mm): 3595/1595/1485 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 255 Potencia(cv): 67-100 Consumo(l/100km): 5,1-5,5 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4065/1725/1450 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros):325 Potencia(cv): 84-120 Consumo(l/100km): 5,1-5,5 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4310/1800/1447 4325/1800/1442 GT Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 357 Potencia(cv): 100-204 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-6,8 Etiqueta DGT:
  52. 52. Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 13885-18560 Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 17275-25050 Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 21750-35050 PROCEED-GT CEED TOURER XCEED Dimensiones(mm): 4605/180/1422 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 472 Potencia(cv): 120-204 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31225-37550 Dimensiones(mm): 4600/1800/1465 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 437-625 Potencia(cv): 120-141 Consumo(l/100km): 1,4-5,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 23900-39375 Dimensiones(mm): 4395/1826/1483 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 291-426 Potencia(cv): 120-160 Consumo(l/100km): 1,4-6,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 24950-40350 STINGER STONIC SPORTAGE Dimensiones(mm): 4830/1870/1400 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 406 Potencia(cv): 366 Consumo(l/100km): 10,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 59875 Dimensiones(mm): 4140/1760/1500 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 352 Potencia(cv): 84-120 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3-5,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 20250-27825 Dimensiones(mm): 4515/1865/1650 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 540-590 Potencia(cv): 115-265 Consumo(l/100km): 4,9-7,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31375-54505
  53. 53. SORENTO NIRO E-SOUL Dimensiones(mm): 4810/1900/1700 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 175-187 Potencia(cv): 194-265 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6-7,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 49625-65900 Dimensiones(mm): 4420/1825/1560 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 348-475 Potencia(cv): 141-204 Consumo(l/100km): 0-4,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): / Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 30200-49950 Dimensiones(mm): 4195/1800/1605 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 315 Potencia(cv): 136-204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 38125-46980 EV6 Dimensiones(mm): 4695/1890/1550 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 490 Potencia(cv): 170-585 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 51125-72325
  54. 54. KILOW https://kilow.com/ https://kgauto.fr/ País de origen: FRANCIA ¿A quién pertenece?: KILOW LA BAGNOLE Dimensiones(mm): 2812/1495/1460 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 21 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 10000 (RESERVA) KOENIGSEGG https://www.carage.net/es-es/koenigsegg/ País de origen: SUECIA ¿A quién pertenece?: KOENIGSEGG GEMERA JESKO REGERA Dimensiones(mm): 4975/1988/1295 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 200 Potencia(cv): 1727 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 1.735.350 Dimensiones(mm): 4610/2030/1210 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 150 Potencia(cv): 1298 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 319.0125 Dimensiones(mm): 4560/2050/1110 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 150 Potencia(cv): 1521 Consumo(l/100km): 2,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 2.200.000
  55. 55. CC850 Dimensiones(mm): 4364/2024/1127 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 1385 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: No disponible KTM https://ktmxbow.es/coches/ País de origen: AUSTRIA ¿A quién pertenece?: KTM X-BOW GT X-BOW GT2 X-BOW GT4 Dimensiones(mm): 3738/1915/1202 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 8,3-9,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 124.939-136.354 Dimensiones(mm): 4626/2040/1140 Puertas: 1 Plazas: 1 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 600 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 294.000+IVA Dimensiones(mm): 4112/1933/1140 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 360 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 206.600
  56. 56. X-BOW GTX X-BOW R X-BOW RR Dimensiones(mm): 4700/2040/1140 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 500 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 278.300 Dimensiones(mm): 3738/1915/1202 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 8,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 116.000-127.000 Dimensiones(mm): 3738/1915/1202 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 300 Consumo(l/100km): 8,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 134.613 X-BOW GT-XR 2023 Dimensiones(mm): 4626/2041/1164 Puertas: 1 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 500 Consumo(l/100km): 9,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 284.900 LAMBORGHINI https://www.lamborghini.com/es-en https://www.lamborghini-barcelona.es/modelos/ País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO VAG/VW
  57. 57. AVENTADOR SVJ HURACAN EVO HURACAN STO Dimensiones(mm): 4943/2098/1136 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 140 Potencia(cv): 770 Consumo(l/100km): 18 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 445.993 Dimensiones(mm): 4459/1924/1165 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 100 Potencia(cv): 640 Consumo(l/100km): 13,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 216.444 Dimensiones(mm): 4549/1945/1220 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 38 Potencia(cv): 640 Consumo(l/100km): 13,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 338.577 URUS HURACAN STERRATO Dimensiones(mm): 5110/2000/1640 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 616 Potencia(cv): 650-666 Consumo(l/100km): 12,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 252.677-296.546 Dimensiones(mm): 4525/1956/1248 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 100 Potencia(cv): 610 Consumo(l/100km): N. d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: No disponible LAND ROVER https://www.landrover.es/index.html País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO TATA
  58. 58. DEFENDER 90 DEFENDER 110 DEFENDER 130 Dimensiones(mm): 4323/1996/1974 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 176 Potencia(cv): 249-525 Consumo(l/100km): 8,6-14,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 80450-154300 Dimensiones(mm): 4758/1996/1967 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 499 Potencia(cv): 249-525 Consumo(l/100km): 2,5-14,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 79500-158750 Dimensiones(mm): 5358/2008/1970 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 8 Maletero(litros): 290 Potencia(cv): 249-400 Consumo(l/100km): 8,8-11,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 112050-142750 DISCOVERY DISCOVERY SPORT RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Dimensiones(mm): 4956/2000/1888 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 258 Potencia(cv): 249-360 Consumo(l/100km): 7,3-9,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 74100-112250 Dimensiones(mm): 4597/1904/1727 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 840-963 Potencia(cv): 163-309 Consumo(l/100km): 2-7,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 52750-75050 Dimensiones(mm): 4371/1904/1649 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 472 Potencia(cv): 160-309 Consumo(l/100km): 1,9-8,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 45550-83400 RANGE ROVER RANGE ROVER LWB RANGE ROVER VELAR
  59. 59. Dimensiones(mm): 5052/1870/1990 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 725 Potencia(cv): 300-530 Consumo(l/100km): 0,9-11,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 140950-236600 Dimensiones(mm): 5252/1990/1870 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 387-725 Potencia(cv): 350-530 Consumo(l/100km): 1,1-11,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 153350-263150 Dimensiones(mm): 4804/1930/1685 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 558 Potencia(cv):204-404 Consumo(l/100km): 2,6-7,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 71000-104950 RANGE ROVER SPORT Dimensiones(mm): 4879/1983/1845 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 489-446 Potencia(cv): 249-575 Consumo(l/100km): 0,8-14,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 84000-176100
  60. 60. LEVC https://levc.es/ https://levc.es/encuentra-tu-concesionario/ País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO GEELY VN5 TX SHUTTLE Dimensiones(mm): 5233/1945/1990 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 150 Consumo(l/100km): 9,2* Etiqueta DGT: REEV Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 64541-70590 Dimensiones(mm): 4855/1946/1880 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 440 Potencia(cv): 150 Consumo(l/100km): 8,8* Etiqueta DGT: REEV Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 79134-81600 LEXUS https://www.lexusauto.es/concesionarios País de origen: JAPÓN ¿A quién pertenece?: TOYOTA ES LS LC Dimensiones(mm): 4975/1865/1445 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 454 Potencia(cv): 218 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-4,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53100-79400 Dimensiones(mm): 5235/1900/1460 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 430 Potencia(cv): 359 Consumo(l/100km): 7,9-9,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 110000-167000 Dimensiones(mm): 4770/1920/1350 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 197 Potencia(cv): 359-477 Consumo(l/100km): 6,4-11,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 130500-161500
  61. 61. UX-UX EV NX RZ Dimensiones(mm): 4495/1840/1545 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 320 Potencia(cv): 184-204 Consumo(l/100km): 0-4,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 58800-65600 Dimensiones(mm): 4660/1865/1660 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 549 Potencia(cv): 242-306 Consumo(l/100km): 1-6,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 46530-78300 Dimensiones(mm): 4805/1895/1635 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Potencia(cv): 313 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 73000-88400 RX Dimensiones(mm): 4890/1920/1695 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 539 Potencia(cv): 245-371 Consumo(l/100km): 1,1-8,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 81300-111300
  62. 62. LIGHTYEAR https://lightyear.one/ País de origen: HOLANDA ¿A quién pertenece?: LIGHTYEAR ONE Dimensiones(mm): 5083/1972/1445 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 474-1076 Potencia(cv): No disponible Consumo(l/100km): SOLAR Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 250.000 (RESERVA) LITTLE ELECTRIC CAR https://tienda.little-cars.es/index.php País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: LITTLE ELECTRIC CAR E-BOX 2 E-BOX 2 XL E-BOX 4-6-9 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: No disp. Plazas: 2/3 Maletero(litros): Potencia(cv): 5,44-11 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 15543-24777 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: No disp. Plazas: 2/3 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 5,44-11 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 16934-22570 Dimensiones(mm): No disponible Puertas: No disp. Plazas: 9 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 5,44-11 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 20858-27816
  63. 63. LIUX https://www.liux.eco/ https://configurator.liux.eco/ País de origen: ESPAÑA ¿A quién pertenece?: LIUX ANIMAL Dimensiones(mm): 4650/-/1380 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 190-240 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 39000-54000 (RESERVA) Partes en 3D y con materiales bio LOTUS https://www.lotuscars.com/es-ES/ https://lotuscarwagen.com/ País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO GEELY EMIRA EVIJA ELETRE Dimensiones(mm): 4413/1226/1458 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 359 Potencia(cv): 400 Consumo(l/100km): 11,3 Dimensiones(mm): 4460/2000/1123 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 2000 Dimensiones(mm): 5100/2140/1630 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 600-905 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT:
  64. 64. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 108.003 Consumo(l/100km): Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 228.5000 Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 95990-150.000 LUCID MOTORS https://www.lucidmotors.com/air País de origen: EE.UU. ¿A quién pertenece?: LUCID MOTORS AIR Dimensiones(mm): 4975/1939/1410 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 600 Potencia(cv): 487-1126 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio ($): 87400-249000 (RESERVA) LYNK & CO https://www.lynkco.com/es-es País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: GRUPO GEELY 01 Dimensiones(mm): 4541/1857/1686 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 466 Potencia(cv): 261 Consumo(l/100km): 1-1,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 44500
  65. 65. MAHINDRA https://www.mahindra.es/ País de origen: INDIA ¿A quién pertenece?: MAHINDRA KUV 100 NXT Dimensiones(mm): 3700/1655/1727 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 243 Potencia(cv): 87 Consumo(l/100km): 8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 10441 MASERATI https://www.maserati.com/es/es País de origen: ITALIA ¿A quién pertenece?: FCA/STELLANTIS GHIBLI QUATTROPORTE MC20 Dimensiones(mm): 4971/1945/1461 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500 Potencia(cv): 330-580 Consumo(l/100km): 8,3-12,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 93.943-165.954 Dimensiones(mm): 5262/1948/1481 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 530 Potencia(cv): 350-580 Consumo(l/100km): 11,1-12,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 126.586-201.317 Dimensiones(mm): 4669/1965/1224 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 148 Potencia(cv): 630 Consumo(l/100km): 11,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 265.495-299.718
  66. 66. GRECALE LEVANTE Dimensiones(mm): 4847/1979/1667 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 535 Potencia(cv): 300-530 Consumo(l/100km): 8,8-11,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 80.345-128.460 Dimensiones(mm): 5005/1968/1679 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 580 Potencia(cv): 330-580 Consumo(l/100km): 10,4-13,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 100.183-190.389 MAXUS https://www.maxus-automotive.es/ País de origen: CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: SAIC MOTOR T90 EV EUNIQ 5 MIFA 9 Dimensiones(mm): 5365/1900/1809 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: No disponible Dimensiones(mm): 4825/1825/1800 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 406 Potencia(cv): 177 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 52000 Dimensiones(mm): 5270/2000/1840 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 245 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: No disponible
  67. 67. MAZDA https://www.mazda.es/gama/ País de origen: JAPÓN ¿A quién pertenece?: MAZDA 2 2 HYBRID 3 Dimensiones(mm): 4070/1695/1495 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 250 Potencia(cv): 90 Consumo(l/100km): 4,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 20606-23781 Dimensiones(mm): 3940/1745/1500 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 286 Potencia(cv): 116 Consumo(l/100km): 3,8-4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 23451-27220 Dimensiones(mm): 4460/1795/1435 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 351 Potencia(cv): 122-186 Consumo(l/100km): 4,5-5,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26682-35882 3 SEDAN 6 6 WAGON Dimensiones(mm): 4660/1795/1440 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 450 Potencia(cv): 122-186 Consumo(l/100km): 4,5-5,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 27182-34332 Dimensiones(mm): 4870/1840/1450 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 480 Potencia(cv): 145-194 Consumo(l/100km): 6,7-7,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 35586-47826 Dimensiones(mm): 4805/1840/1480 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 522 Potencia(cv): 145-194 Consumo(l/100km): 6,8-7,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36086-48326
  68. 68. CX-3 CX-30 CX-5 Dimensiones(mm): 4275/1765/1535 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 350 Potencia(cv): 121 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3-6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 22995-28845 Dimensiones(mm): 4395/1795/1540 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 430 Potencia(cv): 122-186 Consumo(l/100km): 5,7-6,6 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31286-41086 Dimensiones(mm): 4550/1840/1680 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 506 Potencia(cv): 165-194 Consumo(l/100km): 6-7,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32323-49673 CX-60 MX-30 MX-5 Dimensiones(mm): 4745/1890/1680 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 570 Potencia(cv): 200-254 Consumo(l/100km): 1,5-5,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 48719-59419 Dimensiones(mm): 4395/1795/1236 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 366 Potencia(cv): 146 Consumo(l/100km): 0-1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €:36580-41330 Dimensiones(mm): 3925/1735/1236 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 130 Potencia(cv): 132-184 Consumo(l/100km): 6,3-6,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 30355-43474
  69. 69. MCLAREN https://cars.mclaren.com/es-es https://guarnieri.es/mclaren/ País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: MCLAREN ARTURA ELVA SENNA Dimensiones(mm): 4530/2080/1990 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 160 Potencia(cv): 680 Consumo(l/100km): 5,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 237.667 Dimensiones(mm): 4610/1940/1080 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 815 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 1.798.500 Dimensiones(mm): 4540/1930/1190 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 800 Consumo(l/100km): 12,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 850.000 SPEEDTAIL 600LT 720S Dimensiones(mm): 5140/2000/1200 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 1050 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 1.972.950 Dimensiones(mm): 4597/1930/1194 a 4604/2010/1196 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 600 Consumo(l/100km): 11,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 220.361-245.000 Dimensiones(mm): 4540/1930/1190 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 720 Consumo(l/100km): 12,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 284.700
  70. 70. 765LT GT Dimensiones(mm): 4600/1930/1190 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 765 Consumo(l/100km): 12,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 298.600 Dimensiones(mm): 4680/2040/1210 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 620 Consumo(l/100km): 11,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 300.000 MERCEDES-BENZ https://www.mercedes- benz.es/passengercars/models.html?group=all& subgroup=all.saloon&view=BODYTYPE País de origen: ALEMANIA ¿A quién pertenece?: MERCEDES- BENZ GROUP AG CLASE A-AMG CLASE A SEDAN-AMG CLASE B Dimensiones(mm): 4419/1796/1452 a 4445/1850/1412 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 310-355 Potencia(cv): 116-421 Consumo(l/100km): 1-8,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 38125-87750 Dimensiones(mm): 4549/1796/1458 a 4558/1797/1411 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 345-405 Potencia(cv): 116-306 Consumo(l/100km): 0,9-8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 39075-65700 Dimensiones(mm): 4419/1796/1568 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 430-445 Potencia(cv): 116-218 Consumo(l/100km): 1-6,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 41450-51450
  71. 71. CLA-AMG CLA SHOOTHING BRAKE-AMG CLASE C-AMG Dimensiones(mm): 4688/1830/1439 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 390-460 Potencia(cv): 136-422 Consumo(l/100km): 1-7,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 33581-85379 Dimensiones(mm): 4688/1830/1437 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 440-505 Potencia(cv): 136-422 Consumo(l/100km): 1,1-8,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34314-86132 Dimensiones(mm): 4751/1820/1437 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 360-490 Potencia(cv): 163-408 Consumo(l/100km): 0,5-8,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 47753-89000 CLASE C ESTATE-AMG CLASE C COUPE/CABRIO-AMG Dimensiones(mm): 4751/1820/1454 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 490 Potencia(cv): 163-408 Consumo(l/100km): 0,6-8,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 51245-94450 Dimensiones(mm): 4751/1877/1402 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 285-360 Potencia(cv): 184-510 Consumo(l/100km): 4,4-10,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 54014-120113
  72. 72. CLASE E-AMG CLASE E ESTATE-AMG CLASE E ALL-TERRAIN Dimensiones(mm): 4935/1852/1481 a 4993/1907/1460 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 370-540 Potencia(cv): 197-612 Consumo(l/100km): 1,2-12,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 58974-152013 Dimensiones(mm): 4945/1852/1482 a 5005/1907/1474 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 480-640 Potencia(cv): 197-612 Consumo(l/100km): 1,4-12,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 62177-155382 Dimensiones(mm): 4947/1861/1497 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 640 Potencia(cv): 200-340 Consumo(l/100km): 5,8-7,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 70975-87598 CLASE E COUPE/CABRIO-AMG EQE-AMG CLS-AMG Dimensiones(mm): 4835/1860/1428 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 310-425 Potencia(cv): 194-435 Consumo(l/100km): 5,4-9,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 68859-126054 Dimensiones(mm): 4946/1961/1510 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 430 Potencia(cv): 245-626 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 75100-117500 Dimensiones(mm): 4988/1890/1430 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 520 Potencia(cv): 194-435 Consumo(l/100km): 5,6-9,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 78087-113540 CLASE S CLASE S LARGO MAYBACH CLASE S
  73. 73. Dimensiones(mm): 5179/1954/1503 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 535-550 Potencia(cv): 286-503 Consumo(l/100km): 0,6-10,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 113173-151063 Dimensiones(mm): 5289/1954/1503 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 535-550 Potencia(cv): 286-503 Consumo(l/100km): 0,6-10,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 115059-153027 Dimensiones(mm): 5469/1921/1510 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 495 Potencia(cv): 612 Consumo(l/100km): 13,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 260544 EQS-AMG AMG GT COUPE AMG GT 4P Dimensiones(mm): 5216/1926/1512 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 610 Potencia(cv): 333-658 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 119355-174364 Dimensiones(mm): 4551/2007/1248-1288 Puertas: 2-3 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 165-350 Potencia(cv): 435-730 Consumo(l/100km): 9,4-12,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 149048-424569 Dimensiones(mm): 5054/1953/1447-1455 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 335-461 Potencia(cv): 435-843 Consumo(l/100km): 7,9-13,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 219768-233921 GLA-AMG EQA GLB-AMG Dimensiones(mm): 4410/1834/1611 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 435 Potencia(cv): 136-421 Consumo(l/100km): 1,6-9,2 Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4463/1834/1620 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 340 Potencia(cv): 190-292 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Dimensiones(mm): 4634/1834/1659 a 4650/1850/1662 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 570 Potencia(cv): 136-306 Consumo(l/100km): 5,5-8,9 Etiqueta DGT:
  74. 74. Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 39145-89139 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 53795-59350 Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 41599-71720 EQB GLC GLC COUPE-AMG Dimensiones(mm): 4684/1834/1691 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 495 Potencia(cv): 190-292 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 55225-61433 Dimensiones(mm): 4716/1890/1640 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 620 Potencia(cv): 197-313 Consumo(l/100km): 5,2-7,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 60850-77725 Dimensiones(mm): 4731/1890/1600 a 4749/1890/1585 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 350-500 Potencia(cv): 163-510 Consumo(l/100km): 1,7-12,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 58223-130870 EQC GLE-AMG GLE COUPE-AMG Dimensiones(mm): 4761/1884/1624 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 500 Potencia(cv): 408 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 85302 Dimensiones(mm): 4761/1884/1624 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 490-630 Potencia(cv): 272-612 Consumo(l/100km): 1,1-11,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 78533-163787 Dimensiones(mm): 4939/2010/1730 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 510-655 Potencia(cv): 272-612 Consumo(l/100km): 0,8-11,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 92976-194708
  75. 75. EQS SUV GLS-AMG MAYBACH GLS Dimensiones(mm): 5125/1959/1718 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 310-1061 Potencia(cv): 360-544 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 139125-165900 Dimensiones(mm): 5207/1956/1782-1823 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 7 Maletero(litros): 355 Potencia(cv): 286-612 Consumo(l/100km): 7,1-12 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 99925-186423 Dimensiones(mm): 5205/1956/1838 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 520 Potencia(cv): 557 Consumo(l/100km): 12 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 197637 VITO TOURER CLASE G-AMG AMG SL Dimensiones(mm): 5140/1928/1890 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 830 Potencia(cv): 136-190 Consumo(l/100km): 6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 66583-77872 Dimensiones(mm): 4606/1931/1969 a 4606/1984/1966 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 667 Potencia(cv): 286-585 Consumo(l/100km): 10,8-16,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 137607-210411 Dimensiones(mm): 4705/1915/1359 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 213 Potencia(cv): 381-585 Consumo(l/100km): 8,9-12,3 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 144500-216700 CITAN TOURER CLASE T CLASE V
  76. 76. Dimensiones(mm): 4321/1829/1809 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 520 Potencia(cv): 95-131 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 28067-30647 Dimensiones(mm): 4498/1859/1811 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 517 Potencia(cv): 95-131 Consumo(l/100km): 5,3-6,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29722-32366 Dimensiones(mm): 4895/1928/1880 Puertas: 4 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 610 Potencia(cv): 163-239 Consumo(l/100km): 6,8-7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 64423-87327 CLASE V LARGO CLASE V EXTRALARGO EQV Dimensiones(mm): 5140/1928/1880 Puertas: 4-5 Plazas: 6 Maletero(litros): 1030 Potencia(cv): 163-239 Consumo(l/100km): 6,8-8,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 65267-87327 Dimensiones(mm): 5370/1928/1880 Puertas: 4-5 Plazas: 8 Maletero(litros): 1410 Potencia(cv): 136-239 Consumo(l/100km): 6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 69938-130546 Dimensiones(mm): 5140-5370/1928/1900 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 8 Maletero(litros): 1928-1410 Potencia(cv): 204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 79996-87236 MG https://www.mgmotor.eu/es-ES/ País de origen: REINO UNIDO/CHINA ¿A quién pertenece?: SAIC MOTOR 4 5 EHS
  77. 77. Dimensiones(mm): 4287/1836/1504 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 350-363 Potencia(cv): 170-204 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29490-35490 Dimensiones(mm): 4600/1818/1543 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 479 Potencia(cv): 156-177 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34290-38990 Dimensiones(mm): 4574/1876/1664 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 448 Potencia(cv): 258 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34990-37490 MARVEL R ZS ZS EV Dimensiones(mm): 4674/1919/1613 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 507 Potencia(cv): 180-288 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 41500-49500 Dimensiones(mm): 4323/1809/1653 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 448 Potencia(cv): 106-111 Consumo(l/100km): 6,6-7,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 15950-21700 Dimensiones(mm): 4323/1809/1649 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 448 Potencia(cv): 156-177 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32490-38790 HS Dimensiones(mm): 4574/1876/1664 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 463 Potencia(cv): 162 Consumo(l/100km): 7,4-7,7 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 26950-31390
  78. 78. MICROLINO CAR https://microlino-car.com/en/ País de origen: SUIZA ¿A quién pertenece?: MICRO MOBILITY SYSTEMS AG MICROLINO Dimensiones(mm): 2519/1473/1501 Puertas: 1 Plazas: 2 Maletero(litros): 230 Potencia(cv): 20 Consumo(l/100km): EV Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: (RESERVA) MINI https://www.mini.es/es_ES/home.html País de origen: REINO UNIDO ¿A quién pertenece?: BMW 3-ELECTRIC 5 CLUBMAN-JOHN COOPER WORKS Dimensiones(mm): 3821/1720/1414 a 3850/1720/1432 Puertas: 3 Plazas: 4/5 Maletero(litros): 211 Potencia(cv): 136-231 Consumo(l/100km): 0-6,9 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 31500-52500 Dimensiones(mm): 4023/1727/1425 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 278 Potencia(cv): 136-178 Consumo(l/100km): 5,6-6,2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 29400-34150 Dimensiones(mm): 4266/1800/1441 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 360 Potencia(cv): 100-306 Consumo(l/100km): 4,7-7,4 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 34350-55000
  79. 79. COUNTRYMAN-JOHN COOPER WORKS CABRIO/COUPE-JOHN COOPER WORKS Dimensiones(mm): 4297/1822/1559 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 405-450 Potencia(cv): 136-306 Consumo(l/100km): 1,8-8,1 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 36600-55100 Dimensiones(mm): 3863/1727/1415 Puertas: 2 Plazas: 4 Maletero(litros): 160-215 Potencia(cv): 136-231 Consumo(l/100km): 5,8-6,8 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 32950-49750 MITSUBISHI https://www.mitsubishi-motors.es/ País de origen: JAPÓN ¿A quién pertenece?: RENAULT- NISSAN-MITSUBISHI SPACE STAR ECLIPSE CROSS ASX Dimensiones(mm): 3845/1665/1505 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 209 Potencia(cv): 71 Consumo(l/100km): 4,9-5,5 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 16250-19500 Dimensiones(mm): 4545/1805/1685 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): 404 Potencia(cv): 188 Consumo(l/100km): 2 Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): Precio (P.V.P.) en €: 28650-39250 Dimensiones(mm): 4228/1797/1573 Puertas: 5 Plazas: 5 Maletero(litros): Sin datos Potencia(cv): 91-160 Consumo(l/100km): N.d. Etiqueta DGT: Euroncap (Estrellas): RESULTADO NO DISPONIBLE Precio (P.V.P.) en €: No disponible

