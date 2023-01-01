Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOCATALOGO ANUARIO BAC MONO 71 MARCAS +135 MODELOS DAVID BROWN SPEEDBACK GT En este anuario encontrarás vehículos con lo...
¿Sabéis que país tiene más empresas de deportivos, coches lujosos, 4X4…? ¿No?, pues yo os lo digo Reino Unido. Si queridos...
AC CARS 4 ALVIS 4 ARASH 5 ARIEL 6 ARRIVAL 7 ASM MOTORSPORT 7 BAC 8 BENSPORT 8 BRITISH RACING MOTORS 8 BOWLER 9 CALLUM DESI...
AutoCatalogo Anuario REINO UNIDO 2023.pdf

  1. 1. AUTOCATALOGO ANUARIO BAC MONO 71 MARCAS +135 MODELOS DAVID BROWN SPEEDBACK GT En este anuario encontrarás vehículos con los los siguientes segmentos: UTILITARIOS URBANOS COMPACTOS BERLINAS SEDANES FAMILIARES MONOVOLUMENES CABRIO COUPE TODOTERRENOS SUV/CROSSOVER Y MÁS Ed. Coleccionista CUADRICICLOS
  2. 2. ¿Sabéis que país tiene más empresas de deportivos, coches lujosos, 4X4…? ¿No?, pues yo os lo digo Reino Unido. Si queridos lectores/as ese país que está con el Brexit y no me voy a meter en política ya que aquí no se trata esos asuntos, pues ese es el país que más variedad de categorías en cuanto a comodidad, seguridad, deportividad… se refiere tiene. Voy a nombrar algunas de las marcas más famosas para que veáis que es verdad. Bentley y Rolls-Royce son marcas lujosas y cómodas, Aston Martin y Jaguar son deportivas, Caterham es deportiva en cuanto a diversión ``pequeña´´ -lo digo por la concepción de sus modelos- y así con cada marca originaria de este país podría sacar algo diferente al resto. Cómo veis que un país sea pequeño no quiere decir que no tengan variedad para todos los gustos y tamaño de bolsillo y no me quiero meter con España -ya que es mi país-, pero aquí se fabricarán muchos modelos de varias marcas, pero marcas originarias de España actualmente hay menos de 15. Antes sí que había muchas más en España, pero eso es otra historia. Y ya sabes No olvides de que es GRATIS y avisar a tus contactos, amigos, compañeros… y de dar voz a esta publicación si te ha gustado y quieres ver más, tanto en catálogos-anuarios como noticias en la web. Puedes contactar conmigo y seguirme a través de: EDITA https://www.facebook.com/AutoCatalogoNacionalContenido/ https://autocatalogonacional.blogspot.com/ https://t.me/AutoCatalogoNacional
  3. 3. AC CARS 4 ALVIS 4 ARASH 5 ARIEL 6 ARRIVAL 7 ASM MOTORSPORT 7 BAC 8 BENSPORT 8 BRITISH RACING MOTORS 8 BOWLER 9 CALLUM DESIGNS 9 CATERHAM 10 CHARGE 11 CHELSEA TRUCKS 12 CHESIL 12 CHIEFTAIN 13 CONTRERA 13 DAVID BROWN 13 DUTTON 14 ECURIE ECOSSE 14 ELECTROGENIC 15 EADO GREEN 15 EVERRATI 16 EAGLE 17 ELEMENTAL CARS 17 E-TYPE UK 17 FERING 18 FIFTEEN ELEVEN 18 GIBBS AMPHIBIANS 18 GINETTA 20 GORDON MURRAY 20 GREAT BRITISH SPORT CARS 21 GRINNALL 21 HVS 22 IBEX 22 JAGUAR 22 HAWK CARS 23 HEALEY DESIGNS 24 LISTER 25 LITCHFIELD 25 LUNAZ 26 LYNX 26 MUNRO 26 MV ELECTRIC VEHICLE 27 NARAN 28 NOBLE 28 OX DELIVER 29 PEMBLETON 29 PILGRIM MOTORSPORTS 29 PRODRIVE 30 PROTEUS 30 QWEST 31 RADFORD 31 RADICAL 31 RBW EV CARS 33 RAPTOR SPORTSCARS 33 RIVERSIMPLE 34 RONARD 34 SECRET-CLASSICS 34 SINCARS 35 TIGER RACING 36 THORNLEY KELHMAN 37 TVR 38 ULTIMA SPORTS 38 VANWALL 39 VAUXHALL 39 VIRITECH 40 WATT 40 WELLS MOTOR CARS 41 WESTFIELD 41 YOMPER 42
  4. 4. AC CARS https://accars.eu/ COBRA CLASSIC COBRA GT ROADSTER COBRA ELECTRIC ALVIS https://thealviscarcompany.co.uk/ 4
  5. 5. VANDEN PLAS BERTELLI LANCEFIELD PARK WARD GRABER GRABER CABRIO ARASH https://arashcars.com/ 5
  6. 6. AF8 CASSINI AF10 AFX-R IMPERIUM ARIEL https://www.arielmotor.co.uk/ ATOM NOMAD 6
  7. 7. ARRIVAL https://arrival.com/world/es VAN BUS CAR ASM MOTORSPORT http://www.asmotorsport.co.uk/ R1 7
  8. 8. BAC https://www.bac-mono.com/ MONO MONO R BENSPORT https://bensportltd.co.uk/la-sarthe LA SARTHE BRITISH RACING MOTORS https://www.britishracingmotors.co.uk/ 8
  9. 9. P15 P578 BOWLER https://www.bowlermotors.com/ BULLDOG CSP575 CALLUM DESIGNS https://www.callumdesigns.com/ 9
  10. 10. VANQUISH 25 CATERHAM https://www.caterhamcars.com/en SEVEN 170 SUPER SEVEN 600 SUPER SEVEN 2000 SEVEN 360 10
  11. 11. SEVEN 420 420R RACE PACKAGE SEVEN 620 R ACADEMY RACE PACKAGE SUPER SEVEN 1600 SEVEN 420 CUP CHARGE https://charge.cars/ 11
  12. 12. 1967 FORD MUSTANG EV CHELSEA TRUCKS https://www.chelseatruckcompany.com/pages/trucks-for-sale + MODELOS EN LA WEB JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA JL BLACK HAWK JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA CJ400 CHESIL https://chesil.co.uk/ SPEEDSTER ELECTRIC E 12
  13. 13. CHIEFTAIN https://chieftainrangerover.com/ XTREME RANGE ROVER CONTERA https://www.contera.uk/ MD1 DAVID BROWN https://www.davidbrownautomotive.com/ 13
  14. 14. SPEEDBACK GT MINI REMASTERED DUTTON https://www.timdutton.com/index.html REEF SURF ECURIE ECOSSE https://www.ecurieecosse.com/automotive 14
  15. 15. LM-C ELECTROGENIC https://www.electrogenic.co.uk/ +MODELOS EN LA WEB CITROËN DS MORGAN 4/4 EADO GREEN https://www.eadongreen.com/ 15
  16. 16. BLACK CUILLLIN ZECLAT PANTHEAN COUPE EVERRATI https://everrati.com/ + MODELOS EN LA WEB PORSCHE 911 SIGNATURE SUPERFORMANCE GT40 16
  17. 17. EAGLE https://www.eaglegb.com/ JAGUAR E-TYPE ELEMENTAL CARS https://elementalcars.co.uk/ RP1 E-TYPE UK https://etypeuk.com/ 17
  18. 18. FERING https://fering.co.uk/ PIONEER FIFTEEN ELEVEN https://www.fifteenelevendesign.com/ PORSCHE 914 GIBBS AMPHIBIANS https://gibbsamphibians.com/ 18
  19. 19. QUADSKI QUADSKI XL AQUADA HUMDINGA PHIBIAN TRISKI BISKI TERRAQUAD 19
  20. 20. GINETTA https://www.ginetta.com/ AKULA G56 GTA G40 JUNIOR G40 GT5 GORDON MURRAY https://gordonmurrayautomotive.com/ T.33 T.50 20
  21. 21. T.50s GREAT BRITISH SPORT CARS https://www.greatbritishsportscars.com/ ZERO GRINNALL https://www.grinnallcars.com/ SCORPION III SCORPION IV 21
  22. 22. HVS https://www.hvs.co.uk/ BETA ALPHA X IBEX https://www.ibexvehicles.com/ F8 JAGUAR https://www.jaguar.com.cn/index.html XEL XFL 22
  23. 23. JENSEN https://jensen-sales.com/ INTERCEPTOR SUPERCHARGED INTERCEPTOR INTERCEPTOR S FF R HAWK CARS http://hawkcars.net/home/showroom/ 1.8/2.6 289 ROADSTER 23
  24. 24. 289 SEBRING 289 LE MANS 289 FIA HF 2000-3000 HEALEY DESIGNS https://www.healydesigns.co.uk/ ENIGMA V8 24
  25. 25. LISTER https://www.lister.com/ +MODELOS EN LA WEB STEALTH LFT-C STIRLING MOSS EDITION LFT-666 LITCHFIELD https://www.litchfieldmotors.com/ +MODELOS EN LA WEB NISSAN GT-R TRACK EDITION 25
  26. 26. LUNAZ https://lunaz.design/ +MODELOS EN LA WEB JAGUAR XK 1960 ASTON MARTIN DB6 LYNX https://www.lynx.uk.com/ D-TYPE MUNRO https://www.munro-ev.com/ 26
  27. 27. MARK 1 EV MV ELECTRIC VEHICLE https://www.myelectricvehicle.org/mev-city CARGO PICK UP CITY 3.0/CITY 5.0 27
  28. 28. NARAN https://www.naran-automotive.com/ HYPER COUPE NOBLE https://noblecars.com/ M600 M600 CARBON SPORT M600 SPEEDSTER 28
  29. 29. OX DELIVER https://www.oxdelivers.com/ TRUCK PEMBLETON https://www.pembleton.co.uk/ T24 V-SPORT PILGRIM MOTORSPORTS https://www.pilgrim-motorsports.co.uk/ 29
  30. 30. SUMO SPEEDSTER REPLICA PRODRIVE https://www.prodrive.com/ HUNTER PROTEUS https://www.proteuscars.co.uk/ JAGUAR TYPE C 30
  31. 31. QWEST https://qwestnorfolk.co.uk/ TESLA MODEL S RADFORD https://radford.co/ TYPE 62-2 RADICAL https://www.radicalmotorsport.com/our-cars 31
  32. 32. SR1 SR3 SR10 ROAD RUPTURE RXC SPYDER RXC 600R RXC GT3 PROJECT 25 32
  33. 33. RBW EV CARS https://rbwevcars.com/models-rbw-roadster-gt/ ROADSTER & GT RAPTOR SPORTSCARS https://www.raptorsportscars.com/ +MODELOS EN LA WEB RAPTOR CS230 RAPTOR RR190 RAPTOR RR210 33
  34. 34. RIVERSIMPLE https://www.riversimple.com/ RASA RONARD http://www.ronart.co.uk/ W152 SECRET-CLASSICS https://www.secret-classics.com/en/bae-vantare/ 34
  35. 35. BAE VANTARE SINCARS https://sincars.co.uk/ SIN R1 650 SIN R1 VTX SIN R1 450 SIN R1 550 35
  36. 36. TIGER RACING https://tigerracing.com/kits ERA 30 AVON R6-R10 AVIATOR ERA HSS HS6 36
  37. 37. B6 RS6 ALLOY GTA Z100 THORNLEY KELHMAN https://www.thornleykelham.com/ BIZZARRINI 5300 GT STRADA LANCIAAURELIA B20GT OUTLAW 37
  38. 38. FRAZAR-NASH BMW 328 TVR https://www.tvr.co.uk/ GRIFFITH GRIFFITH EV(PROTO) ULTIMA SPORTS https://www.ultimasports.co.uk/ 38
  39. 39. EVO COUPE-CONVERTIBLE RS VANWALL https://www.vanwall1958.com/ 1958 VAUXHALL https://www.vauxhall.co.uk/ + MISMA GAMA QUE EL RESTO DE EUROPA CORSA ASTRA SPORTS TOURER 39
  40. 40. VIVARO HYDROGEN VIVARO LIFE ELECTRIC VIRITECH https://www.viritech.co.uk/ APRICALE WATT https://www.wattelectricvehicles.com/ COUPE COMMERCIAL EV 40
  41. 41. WELLS MOTOR CARS https://wellsmotorcars.com/ VERTIGE WESTFIELD https://westfield-sportscars.co.uk/ SPORT 250 MEGA S2000 41
  42. 42. YOMPER https://www.yomper4x4.co.uk/ JMV275 COMMERCIAL 42
  43. 43. AutoCatalogo Anuario 4 2023 Nos vemos en la próxima. Saludos. AAutoCatalogo Nacional © 2022-2023 Todos los derechos reservados

