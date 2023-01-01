AutoCatalogo Anuario ITALIA 2023.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOCATALOGO ANUARIO 2023 FIAT FASTBACK 2023 40 MARCAS +160 MODELOS AQUÍ ENCONTRARÁS VEHÍCULOS CON LAS SIGUIENTES CATEGORI...
MENSAJE DE BIENVENIDA: Antes de ver el Índice de Marcas os digo que no están incluidas ni Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati… ...
777 HYPERCAR https://www.777hypercar.com/ AEHRA https://www.aehra.com/ SUV 3
Automotive

Here you will find all the brands originating in this country and the models that each brand currently sells, both in its country of origin and in the rest of the world. Of course, they include the latest news.
Aquí encontrarás todas las marcas con origen en este país y los modelos que vende actualmente cada marca, tanto en su país de origen como en el resto del mundo. Por supuesto, incluyen las últimas novedades.

Here you will find all the brands originating in this country and the models that each brand currently sells, both in its country of origin and in the rest of the world. Of course, they include the latest news.
Aquí encontrarás todas las marcas con origen en este país y los modelos que vende actualmente cada marca, tanto en su país de origen como en el resto del mundo. Por supuesto, incluyen las últimas novedades.

Automotive
  1. 1. AUTOCATALOGO ANUARIO 2023 FIAT FASTBACK 2023 40 MARCAS +160 MODELOS AQUÍ ENCONTRARÁS VEHÍCULOS CON LAS SIGUIENTES CATEGORIAS: SPORTEQUIPE S8 2023 • UTILITARIOS • SEDANES-BERLINAS • TODOTERRENOS(4X4) • MONOVOLUMENES(MPV) • COUPE-CABRIO • CUADRICICLOS • DEPORTIVOS • SUV/CROSSOVER • Y MÁS KIMERA EVO37 Todas las marcas y sus respectivos modelos reunidas en un solo Anuario Ed. Coleccionista
  2. 2. MENSAJE DE BIENVENIDA: Antes de ver el Índice de Marcas os digo que no están incluidas ni Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati… y dirás, pues vaya mi…… de anuario que has hecho, por eso es Gratis, porque no incluyes lo principal. Pues no amigo/a/e, es que resulta que esas marcas que tanto echas en falta están en el catálogo de España y ahí encontrarás esas marcas que tanto añoras. Volviendo a las marcas que sí incluyo y que por lo tanto no se venden en España -exceptuando Fiat, ella si aparece, pero porque son modelos que se venden en otros países y continentes-, os tengo que decir que Italia es el país donde más marcas de deportivos con producción limitada hay en el mundo. En cuanto empecéis a ver las marcas y modelos lo sabréis mejor. No me enrollo más y os dejo con el Índice de Marcas y modelos y No olvides de que es GRATIS y avisar a tus contactos, amigos, compañeros… y de dar voz a esta publicación si te ha gustado y quieres ver más. Puedes contactar conmigo y seguirme a través de: EDITA https://www.facebook.com/AutoCatalogoNacionalContenido/ https://autocatalogonacional.blogspot.com/ https://t.me/AutoCatalogoNacional 777 HYPERCAR 3 AEHRA 3 ARES DESIGN 4 AUTOMOBILI AMOS 4 AUTOMOBILI ESTREMA 5 ATS AUTOMOBILI 5 AZNOM 5 BANDINI AUTOMOBILI 6 BERMAT 6 BIZZARRINI 7 CARROSSERIE CASELANI 7 DALLARA 8 FLY MOVE MOBILITY 12 ESAGONO ENERGIA 9 EMC 9 FIAT 10 FRANGIVENTO 13 GARAGE ITALIA 13 GFG STYLE 14 ICKX 14 ITALDESIGN 15 IVECO 15 KIMERAAUTOMOBILI 16 LANCIA 16 MAGGIORE 17 MANIFATTURAAUTOMOBILI 17 MAZZANTI 17 PAMBUFFETI 18 PAGANI 18 PIAGGIO COMMERCIAL 19 PININFARINA 19 PURITALIA 19 ROMEO FERRARIS 20 SPORTEQUIPE 20 TARASCHI 21 TAZZARI EV 21 TOURING SUPERLEGGERA 23 TOTEM 24 UMBERTO PALERMO 25 ZAGATO 25
  3. 3. 777 HYPERCAR https://www.777hypercar.com/ AEHRA https://www.aehra.com/ SUV 3
  4. 4. ARES DESIGN https://www.aresdesign.com/en-us/ S1 PROJECT COUPE S1 PROJECT SPEEDSTER PANTHER PROGETTOUNO WAMI LALIQUE SPYDER AUTOMOBILI AMOS https://automobiliamos.it/ DELTA SAFARISTA 4
  5. 5. AUTOMOBILI ESTREMA https://fulminea.com/ ESTREMA FULMINEA ATS AUTOMOBILI https://www.ats-automobili.com/ GT RR TURBO AZNOM https://www.aznom.com/en/home-en/ https://www.aznompalladium.com/en/ PALLADIUM 5
  6. 6. BANDINI AUTOMOBILI https://www.bandiniautomobili.it/index.php/en/ https://www.gfgstyle.it/Dora.html GFG STYLE BANDINI DORA/DORA BARCHETTA LD-SS BERMAT https://bermat.it/it GT 6
  7. 7. BIZZARRINI https://www.bizzarrini.com/ 5300 GT CARROSSERIE CASELANI https://en.typeh.eu/ TYPE H TYPE H FOOD TRUCK TYPE HG FOURGONNETTE 7
  8. 8. DALLARA https://www.dallara.it/it STRADALE DE TOMASO AUTOMOBILI https://detomaso-automobili.com/ P900 P72 8
  9. 9. ESAGONO ENERGIA https://esagonoenergia.com/es/home-es/ +VERSIONES EN LA WEB GASTONE LANZDERA EMC https://www.eurasiamotor.com/ WAVE3 9
  10. 10. FIAT http://www.fiat-india.com/lineup/ https://www.fiat.com.ar/ https://otomobil.fiat.com.tr/ ARGO/ARGO HGT MOBI/ MOBI TREKKING PULSE DUCATO CARGO VAN AVVENTURA CRONOS 10
  11. 11. ARGO TREKKING EGEA FULLBACK FIORINO LINEA FASTBACK FIORANO PANORAMA STRADA 11
  12. 12. TORO UNO WAY URBAN CROSS PUNTO EVO FLY MOVE MOBILITY http://www.flymovemobility.com/flymove-mobility.html DIANCHÈ CUBE DIANCHÈ GT 12
  13. 13. FRANGIVENTO https://www.frangiventoauto.it/ ASFANE ASFANE DIECIDIECI SORPRASSO STRADALE SORPRASSO GTXX-gt3 GARAGE ITALIA https://www.garage-italia.com/en PANDA 4X4 SPIDER DUETTO HYBRID 13
  14. 14. VESPA 50 SPECIAL-E 500 SPIAGGINA GFG STYLE https://www.gfgstyle.it/index.html VISON 2030 VISION 2030 DESERT RAID ICKX PÁG. WEB N.D. K2 14
  15. 15. ITALDESIGN https://www.italdesign.it/ ZEROUNO NISSAN GT-R 50 IVECO https://www.iveco.com/italy/Pages/Home-Page.aspx DAILY ASTRA 15
  16. 16. KIMERA AUTOMOBILI https://kimera-automobili.com/en/ EVO 37 LANCIA https://www.lancia.com/ YPSILON 16
  17. 17. MAGGIORE https://www.automobilimaggiore.com/ PROJECT M MANIFATTURA AUTOMOBILI https://manifatturaautomobilitorino.com/index.php NEW STRATOS MAZZANTI PÁG. WEB N.D. 17
  18. 18. EVANTRA MILLECAVALLI PAMBUFFETI https://www.pambuffetti.com/it/ PJ-01 PAGANI https://www.pagani.com/ UTOPIA 18
  19. 19. PIAGGIO COMMERCIAL https://commercial.piaggio.com/es_ES/ PORTER NP6 APE 50 PININFARINA https://automobili-pininfarina.com/battista BATTISTA BATTISTA HYPER GT PURITALIA https://www.puritalia.com/ 19
  20. 20. BERLINETTA ROMEO FERRARIS https://www.romeoferraris.com/en FATFIVE ROMEO SPORTEQUIPE WEB N.D. S1 S5 20
  21. 21. S6 S7 S8 SK TARASCHI https://taraschi.eu/en/home-english/ BERARDO TAZZARI EV https://www.tazzari-zero.com/ 21
  22. 22. MINIMAX 45 MINIMAX 80 MINIMAX CU30 PICKUP MINIMAX CU30 VAN ZERO 4 BUGGY ZERO 4 OPENSKY SPORT ZERO 4 OPENSKY LIMITED ZERO 4 OPENSKY TENDER 22
  23. 23. ZERO CITY ZERO JUNIOR TOURING SUPERLEGGERA https://www.touringsuperleggera.eu/en/ ARESE RH95 AERO 3 DISCO VOLANTE BERLINETTA LUSO 23
  24. 24. SCIADIPERSIA FLYING STAR TOTEM https://www.totemautomobili.com/ GT SUPER 24
  25. 25. UMBERTO PALERMO https://up-design.it/ MOLE 001 ZAGATO https://www.zagato.it/ ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 HERITAGE 25
  26. 26. AutoCatalogo Anuario 2 2023 AAutoCatalogo Nacional © 2022-2023 Todos los derechos reservados

