Informacion Carografica en el Sector Forestal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AVANCES Y RETOS DE LA INFORMACIÓN CARTOGRÁFICA EN EL SECTOR FORESTAL José Reyes Valera Especialista SIG
Como se administra la información geográfica de la gestión forestal?
INFRAESTRUCTRA DE DATOS ESPACIALES - IDE Se define como un conjunto articulado de recursos (catálogos, servidores, program...
Nivel Nacional Constitución Política del Perú Ley N° 27658, Ley Marco de Modernización de la Gestión del Estado. Ley N° 27...
La información cartográfica estaba contenida en formato shapefile. Solo se limitaba a solo 03 objetos geográficos: BPP, co...
INFORMACION GEOESPACIAL DEL SECTOR FORESTAL CON IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE LA IDE DE GESTION FORESTAL Información ordenada Informac...
CATALOGO DE OBJETOS GEOGRÁFICOS DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL Un catálogo de objetos constituye una primera aproximación a una re...
Catálogo de Objetos Geográficos de la Gestión Forestal del Departamento de Ucayali Aprobado con RER N°085-2018-GRU-G La cu...
CATALOGO DE OBJETOS GEOGRÁFICOS DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL TEMA Grupo Objeto Atributo Operación Relación Dominio Categoría o j...
TEMA: ORDENAMIENTO FORESTAL NRO TEMA 07 GRUPO UNIDADES DE ORDENAMIENTO FORESTAL NRO GRUPO 0701 OBJETO Bosque de Producción...
INFORMACIÓN GEOESPACIAL DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL Concesiones Forestales con Fines Maderables Concesiones de Conservación Per...
División Administrativa Bloques : 310 Parcelas de Corta : 1,379 Área de protección : 163,392
PROCESO DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE IDE DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL Modelo de datos Base de datos Geoespacial (GDB) Servidor GRU Publi...
Oficina De Concesiones Oficina de Permisos y Autorizaciones Oficina De Manejo Comunitario Oficina De Oficina De Tala Ilega...
GeoPortal IDEr- Ucayali Poder: Ejecutivo. Tipo: Gobierno Regional. Resumen: Este portal es una Plataforma tecnológica para...
PRÓXIMOS PASOS Aprobación de directiva que regule la producción de información cartográfica. Trabajo fuerte en capacitació...
Jose Reyes Valera Ing. Forestal Especialista SIG GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
71 views
May. 30, 2021

Informacion Carografica en el Sector Forestal

Como se administra la información geográfica de la gestión forestal?

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informacion Carografica en el Sector Forestal

  1. 1. AVANCES Y RETOS DE LA INFORMACIÓN CARTOGRÁFICA EN EL SECTOR FORESTAL José Reyes Valera Especialista SIG
  2. 2. Como se administra la información geográfica de la gestión forestal?
  3. 3. INFRAESTRUCTRA DE DATOS ESPACIALES - IDE Se define como un conjunto articulado de recursos (catálogos, servidores, programas, aplicaciones, páginas web) que permite el acceso y la gestión de datos y servicios geográficos que se encuentran disponibles en Internet. Estos cumplen una serie de normas, estándares y especificaciones que regulan y garantizan la interoperabilidad de la información geográfica entre las instituciones públicas y privadas, a fin de apoyar y favorecer la oportuna toma de decisiones. Una Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales (IDE) está enfocada en la necesidad de intercambiar y compartir información georreferenciada, sobre todo cuando esta información está distribuida en diferentes bases de datos de entidades públicas y privadas. Cuenta con el portal de la Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales para la publicación, desarrollo, evaluación e intercambio de información geoespacial oficial de la Región.
  4. 4. Nivel Nacional Constitución Política del Perú Ley N° 27658, Ley Marco de Modernización de la Gestión del Estado. Ley N° 27867, Ley Orgánica de Gobiernos Regionales. Ley N° 29763, Ley Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre. Decreto Supremo N° 043-2003-PCM que aprueba el Texto Único Ordenado de la Ley N° 27806, Ley de Transparencia y Acceso a la Información Pública. Decreto Supremo N° 006-2017-JUS que aprueba el Texto Único Ordenado de la Ley N° 27444, Ley del Procedimiento Administrativo General. Decreto Supremo N° 007-2013-MINAGRI que aprueba el Reglamento de Organización y Funciones del Servicio Nacional Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre – SERFOR, modificado por Decreto Supremo N° 016-2014-MINAGRI. Decreto Legislativo N° 1283, que estable medidas de Simplificación Administrativa en los Trámites previstos en la Ley N° 29763, Ley Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre. Decreto Supremo N° 009-2013-MINAGRI que aprueba la Política Nacional Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre Decreto Supremo N°069-2011-PCM que crea el Portal de la Información de Datos Espaciales del Perú, GEOIDEP. Decreto Supremo N° 133-2013-PCM que Establece el Acceso y el Intercambio de Información Espacial entre Entidades de la Administración Pública. Decreto Supremo N° 018-2015-MINAGRI, Reglamento para la Gestión Forestal. Nivel Regional Resolución Ejecutiva Regional N° 0550-2015-GRU-GR, constituye el Órgano Coordinador de Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales del Gobierno Regional Ucayali. Ordenanza Regional N° 007-2016-GRU-CR, Aprueba la Actualización del Plan de Desarrollo Regional Concertado del Departamento de Ucayali al 2021 (Implementar la Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales – IDE). Resolución Ejecutiva Regional N° 654-2017-GRU-GR, Conformar el Comité de Gestión de la Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales – IDE del Gobierno Regional de Ucayali. Resolución Ejecutiva Regional N° 468-2018-GRU-GR, establecer el Geoportal de la Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales – IDE del Gobierno Regional de Ucayali como medio oficial para el acceso, uso e intercambio de información geoespacial que generan las Unidades Orgánicas del Gobierno Regional de Ucayali. Resolución Ejecutiva Regional N° 0085-2018-GRU-GR, aprobar el Catálogo de Objetos Geográficos de la Gestión Forestal del Departamento de Ucayali. Ordenanza Regional N° 024-2018-GRU-CR, Declaratoria de interés y Prioridad Regional el Ordenamiento, Estandarización y Actualización de la Información Geoespacial en el Departamento de Ucayali mediante la Infraestructura de Datos Espaciales – IDE. NORMATIVA QUE SUSTENTA LA IDEr-UCAYALI
  5. 5. La información cartográfica estaba contenida en formato shapefile. Solo se limitaba a solo 03 objetos geográficos: BPP, concesiones y UAS. La información no estaba centralizada. Falta de estándares en presentación y almacenamiento de información. Información inconclusa, desordenada y desactualizada Información no confiable Sin información digitalizada. Sin equipamiento tecnológico adecuado. La SODA sin soporte cartográfico. No se podía administrar a nivel de base de datos. No se podía compartir. Como se encontraba la información cartográfica de la Gestión Forestal antes de la implementación de la IDE?
  6. 6. INFORMACION GEOESPACIAL DEL SECTOR FORESTAL CON IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE LA IDE DE GESTION FORESTAL Información ordenada Información confiable Información precisa Información única Información interoperable Información estandarizada Con la implementación de la Infraestructura de datos Espaciales de la Gestión Forestal, la información del sector forestal presentaba las siguientes características: Normativa que sustenta la IDE Catalogo de objetos geográficos Estructura de Datos Base de Datos Servidores Servicios interoperables Las características indicadas conllevan a la producción de información
  7. 7. CATALOGO DE OBJETOS GEOGRÁFICOS DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL Un catálogo de objetos constituye una primera aproximación a una representación abstracta y simplificada de la realidad que contiene una estructura que organiza los tipos de objetos geográficos, sus definiciones y características (atributos, dominios, relaciones y operaciones). Un catálogo de objetos geográficos es el documento donde se describe de manera completa el contenido y estructura de la información georreferenciada; permitiendo establecer un lenguaje común que permita la comprensión y por tanto en el uso e intercambio de la información. Un catálogo de objetos geográficos busca: • Reglamentar la estructura interna de la información georreferenciada. • Aumentar el entendimiento y uso de la información georreferenciada. • Incrementar la integración e intercambio de la información georreferenciada. • Establecer definiciones de los objetos que aplican para cualquier escala. • Simplificar el proceso de especificación de productos cartográficos o georreferenciados.
  8. 8. Catálogo de Objetos Geográficos de la Gestión Forestal del Departamento de Ucayali Aprobado con RER N°085-2018-GRU-G La cual encarga a la DIGEFFS la implementación: 1. Base datos 2. Servicios de Interoperabilidad 3. Elaboración de documentos técnicos. Directiva que regula la gestión de la información geoespacial. GDB Gestión Forestal
  9. 9. CATALOGO DE OBJETOS GEOGRÁFICOS DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL TEMA Grupo Objeto Atributo Operación Relación Dominio Categoría o jerarquía mas alta del catalogo para agrupar fenómenos relacionados con una temática especifica. Categoría o jerarquía intermedia del catalogo de objetos para agrupar fenómenos que comparten similitud en alguna propiedad particular. Categoría básica que agrupa fenómenos con propiedades comunes. Característica propia que describen los objetos geográficos y que pueden tomar valores individuales en cada instancia del objeto. A través de los atributos se muestra la diferencia entre objetos. Temas de la Gestión Forestal Relación El tema “Gestión Forestal” se refiere a todos los objetos geográficos involucrados en el manejo y aprovechamiento de los recursos forestales en sus distintas modalidades de aprovechamiento o acceso al bosque y otros ecosistemas de vegetación silvestre.
  10. 10. TEMA: ORDENAMIENTO FORESTAL NRO TEMA 07 GRUPO UNIDADES DE ORDENAMIENTO FORESTAL NRO GRUPO 0701 OBJETO Bosque de Producción Permanente NRO OBJETO 070101 INFORMACION GENERAL DE LOS OBJETOS Definición: Se establece por resolución ministerial del MINARI a propuesta de SERFOR en bosque de categoría I y II, con fines de producción permanente de madera y otros productos forestales diferentes a la madera, así como de fauna silvestre y la provisión de servicios de los ecosistemas DESCRIPCION Tipo de objeto: Polígono Reglamentación del elemento y sus componentes: Ley Forestal N° 29763 – Art. 28 literal a), 29. Reglamento para la Gestión Forestal Art. 34 numeral 34.1), 35. Fuente: SERFOR Relaciones: Este objeto también se encuentra en los objetos de Bosque de categoría I y II. ATRIBUTOS ZONA: Nombre de la zona del bosque de producción permanente (BPP) NOMDEP: Nombre de departamento SUPSIG: Superficie SIG (calculada por el software) (ha) SUPAPR: Superficie aprobada (ha) DOCLEG: Documento legal de creación (Resolución ministerial) FECLEG: Fecha de documento legal de creación DOCRED: Documento legal de redimensionamiento del área del bosque FECRED: Fecha de documento legal de redimensionamiento CATRED: Categoría de redimensionamiento: Comunidad Nativa, Comunidad Campesina, Predio Privado, Re categorización, Otros derechos reconocidos, y sin modificación. CATBOS: Categoría de zonificación: Bosque de Categoría I, Bosque de categoría II, y Bosque de categoría I-II NROPAR: Numero de partida registral del bosque en SUNARP FECPUB: Fecha de publicación Se refiere al nombre del tema en el cual se encuentra el objeto clasificado. Se refiere al nombre del Grupo en el cual se encuentra el objeto clasificado. Código del Grupo en el cual se encuentra el Objeto clasificado. Se refiere al nombre del Tema en el cual se encuentra el objeto clasificado. Se refiere al código asignado al objeto. Define la geometría del objeto. Nombra el reglamento que define el objeto. Nombra la Dirección o Área donde se originan los datos y que responden por su mantenimiento. Nombra las relaciones que pueden ocurrir con el objeto. Se refiere al nombre que se ha asignado al objeto. Descripción: listado de características que define el objeto cuyo sustento no esta en una noma legal. Definición: es un concepto del objeto, sustentado una norma legal. Permite enlistar las características de los objetos y categorías según su clasificación. CATALOGO DE OBJETOS GEOGRÁFICOS DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL
  11. 11. INFORMACIÓN GEOESPACIAL DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL Concesiones Forestales con Fines Maderables Concesiones de Conservación Permisos en Comunidades Nativas Bosque de Producción Permanente Puestos de Control 20 puesto de control operativos. 115 permisos para aprovechamiento forestal. Concesiones de Ecoturismo 11 concesiones de conservación 122 concesiones forestales con fines maderables. Permisos en Predios Privados 20 permisos para aprovechamiento forestal. 01 concesión de ecoturismo. Plantaciones Forestales 180 registros de plantaciones forestales en comunidades nativas. Plantaciones Forestales 175 registros de plantaciones forestales en tierras de propiedad privada
  12. 12. División Administrativa Bloques : 310 Parcelas de Corta : 1,379 Área de protección : 163,392
  13. 13. PROCESO DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE IDE DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL Modelo de datos Base de datos Geoespacial (GDB) Servidor GRU Publicación de Servicios http://ider.regionucayali.gob.pe/ http://geo.regionucayali.gob.pe/visor/ GeoPortal IDE GRU USUARIOS Catalogo de Objetos Instituciones Investigadores Científicos Gobierno Sociedad Civil Empresas Esquema .xml Internet ArcGis Server
  14. 14. Oficina De Concesiones Oficina de Permisos y Autorizaciones Oficina De Manejo Comunitario Oficina De Oficina De Tala Ilegal Oficina De Control Forestal Oficina de Registro de Industrias Oficina De Base Cartográfica Oficina De Concesiones GDB Gestión Forestal GDB Mapa Base GDB CCNN Oficina De Permisos y Autorizaciones GBD de Pre Producción Servidor DIGEFFS Unidades Productoras y Responsable de Objetos Geográficos Unidad centralizadora NODO FORESTAL Oficina de Base Cartográfica - DIGEFFS Unidad Centralizadora Secretaria Técnica IDE – DGT / OTI Unidad Distribuidora Secretaria Técnica IDE – DGT / OTI Información Validada y clasificada. Integración y armonización Validación topológica 2 Usuarios con permisos para edición. Recepciona la información y garantiza su disponibilidad. Conectividad al servidor mediante radio enlace. GDB de Producción - Servidor IDEr GRU GDB de Publicación – Servidor virtual (nube) Replica y sincronización. Carga y actualización constante. Distribución de la información a los diferentes tipos de usuarios . Intranet Internet SIADO Región Ucayali En proceso Interoperabilidad Geoportal IDE http://ider.regionucayali.gob.pe/ Visor de Mapas http://geo.regionucayali.gob.pe/visor/ Geodatabase Corporativa en PostgreSQL. Documentos sistematizados, digitalizados y almacenados. Usuarios con acceso a la GDB para las oficinas productoras. BC SODA Validación tabular de atributos y clasificación ESTRUCTURA DE LA IDE DE LA GESTIÓN FORESTAL
  15. 15. GeoPortal IDEr- Ucayali Poder: Ejecutivo. Tipo: Gobierno Regional. Resumen: Este portal es una Plataforma tecnológica para la publicación, desarrollo, evaluación e intercambio de información geoespacial oficial de la Región de Ucayali. Principales servicios: Servicios de publicación de mapas en web y descargas de mapas. INFRAESTRUCTRA DE DATOS ESPACIALES - IDE
  16. 16. PRÓXIMOS PASOS Aprobación de directiva que regule la producción de información cartográfica. Trabajo fuerte en capacitación en SIG para los profesionales del Sector Forestal. Socialización de la IDE. Instituciones abiertas a procesos de interoperabilidad.
  17. 17. Jose Reyes Valera Ing. Forestal Especialista SIG GRACIAS

×