Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
T I C A P L I C A D A A L O S P R O C E S O S E D U C A T I V O S M I H E R R A M I E N T A T I C P R E F E R I D A WAZE
CONTENIDO Como funciona Waze? Como Empezar? Importancia de la conexion a internet Ver solo la informacion que necesitas In...
El poder de Waze está en tus manos. Tan solo por conducir con la aplicación Waze abierta en tu dispositivo, estarás compar...
Lo primero que tienes que hacer es introducir una dirección en el cuadro de búsqueda mediante la lupa en la parte inferior...
Puedes ver tus lugares favoritos guardados, como casa o trabajo, tocando el botón de búsqueda en la parte inferior de la p...
Waze está específicamente dirigido a conductores y condiciones de la carretera que pueden impedir un viaje o trayecto. Si ...
Una característica importante de Waze permite a los conductores alertarse entre sí sobre accidentes, controles policiales,...
Fuentes Consultadas https://es.digitaltrends.com/autos/como-usar- waze/ https://computerhoy.com/noticias/apps/waze- que-es...
Gracias por su Atención
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
57 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Presentacion waze

Presentacion sobre herramienta TIC preferida Waze

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion waze

  1. 1. T I C A P L I C A D A A L O S P R O C E S O S E D U C A T I V O S M I H E R R A M I E N T A T I C P R E F E R I D A WAZE
  2. 2. CONTENIDO Como funciona Waze? Como Empezar? Importancia de la conexion a internet Ver solo la informacion que necesitas Informacion en tiempo Real
  3. 3. El poder de Waze está en tus manos. Tan solo por conducir con la aplicación Waze abierta en tu dispositivo, estarás compartiendo información en tiempo real que se utilizará para conocer el estado del tráfico y la estructura de las vías. Cuando utilizas Waze, también puedes informar a la comunidad sobre el tráfico, accidentes, controles policiales, vías bloqueadas, condiciones meteorológicas y mucho más. Como Funciona Waze?
  4. 4. Lo primero que tienes que hacer es introducir una dirección en el cuadro de búsqueda mediante la lupa en la parte inferior izquierda de la pantalla, o el icono del micrófono en la parte superior de la ventana para indicar tu destino. Puedes añadir direcciones de uso frecuente, como tu casa o tu trabajo y a partir de ese momento, solo necesitas decir casa, trabajo o veterinario, por ejemplo Como Empezar?
  5. 5. Puedes ver tus lugares favoritos guardados, como casa o trabajo, tocando el botón de búsqueda en la parte inferior de la pantalla. Waze analiza la información que obtiene de otros conductores en el área e inmediatamente sugiere la ruta más rápida basada en las condiciones de conducción más recientes. También puedes acceder a más información como el mejor momento para salir para evitar el tráfico. Traza tu Ruta
  6. 6. Waze está específicamente dirigido a conductores y condiciones de la carretera que pueden impedir un viaje o trayecto. Si bien Waze proporciona parte de la misma información de tráfico que se encuentra en Google Maps, los datos adicionales se derivan de otros conductores que utilizan la aplicación en tiempo real. La naturaleza de Waze proporciona una visión más realista de las condiciones de la carretera en cualquier momento. Información en tiempo Real
  7. 7. Una característica importante de Waze permite a los conductores alertarse entre sí sobre accidentes, controles policiales, desvíos, cierres de carreteras o cualquier otro incidente que ralentice el tráfico. Para informar sobre un incidente, toca el icono naranja en la parte inferior derecha de la pantalla y luego toca el tipo de alerta: Tráfico, policía, accidente, peligro, un problema en el mapa o el cierre de una carretera, y pulsa Enviar Reportar Incidentes
  8. 8. Fuentes Consultadas https://es.digitaltrends.com/autos/como-usar- waze/ https://computerhoy.com/noticias/apps/waze- que-es-como-funciona-que-sirve-4231
  9. 9. Gracias por su Atención

×