Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Pública Cátedra de: Diseño y Evaluación de Proyectos
Mencione cual es el Objetivo del Estudio de Mercadeo. Es tener una visión clara de las características del producto o serv...
- Estudios de mercado transversales Son los más usuales, proporcionan una instantánea de las variables de interés en un mo...
• Bien normal: si sube el precio disminuye la cantidad demandada y si incrementa la renta de la personas su demanda sube. ...
Explique que es la Demanda Actual. Es la demanda real que el mercado realiza de ese producto o servicio o línea de product...
Describa el procedimiento para calcular el consumo nacional aparente. Los métodos de proyección en los cuales se base el c...
prefiera usar agentes y no su propia fuerza de ventas. Canal Agente/intermediario – distribuidor industrial (Productor – a...
4. Características de los objetivos Con el establecimiento de objetivos lo que más se persigue es la fijación del volumen ...
Indique 2 formas de cómo se fija el precio de los productos en los mercados. El método de costos, que consiste en sumar to...
Autoevaluacion, jose mora

  1. 1. Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Pública Cátedra de: Diseño y Evaluación de Proyectos Autor: Jose Mora C.I. 27.595.167 Facilitador: Luis A. Gómez Puerto cabello, Julio de 2020
  2. 2. Mencione cual es el Objetivo del Estudio de Mercadeo. Es tener una visión clara de las características del producto o servicio que se quiere introducir en el mercado, y un conocimiento exhaustivo de los interlocutores del sector. Junto con todo el conocimiento necesario para una política de precios y de comercialización. ¿Qué tipo de Información Existe para realizar el Estudio de Mercadeo? - Estudio de mercado exploratorio Los usaremos cuando necesitemos separar un problema grande en pequeñas investigaciones más precisas. Se trata de un estudio preliminar, muy flexible y poco formal, que se basa en el estudio de datos ya existentes (información primaria o secundaria), en entrevistas con personas expertas y en el examen de situaciones análogas mediante casos de estudio y simulaciones. Por ejemplo, obtener información sobre la población existente en un territorio determinado o la valoración previa de una nueva imagen corporativa. - Estudios de mercado descriptivo o correlacional Este estudio es el más usual dentro de la investigación de mercados. Con este método se persigue describir las características de ciertos grupos, determinar la frecuencia con que ocurre algo, estimar la relación entre dos o más variables o efectuar predicciones. Podemos encontrar estudios descriptivos: - Estudios de mercado longitudinales Se estudian mediciones repetidas de un mismo fenómeno, mostrando la evolución del comportamiento de las variables investigadas. A modo de ejemplo, sería el estudio realizado periódicamente por el EGM (Estudio General de Medios).
  3. 3. - Estudios de mercado transversales Son los más usuales, proporcionan una instantánea de las variables de interés en un momento dado, en contraste con los longitudinales, que ofrecen una serie de imágenes del fenómeno. Se dividen en estudios en profundidad y encuestas (que podría decirse que son las más conocidas). A modo de ejemplo, sería cualquier investigación realizada para conocer los hábitos de consumo de una determinada población sobre un producto concreto. - Estudios de mercados experimentales o causales Este tipo de investigación de mercado la usaremos para establecer relaciones causa-efecto por el control que proporciona al investigador. En este caso tendríamos por ejemplo, los test de producto que se realizan antes de lanzar un producto al mercado. Mencione como se clasifican los bienes y servicios y de una breve explicación de sus características. Los bienes y servicios son los productos más básicos de un sistema económico que se componen de elementos consumibles tangibles (bienes) y tareas que los individuos desempeñan (servicios). • Bienes de consumo: bienes transformados para el consumo final que satisfacen directamente las necesidades de las personas. • Bienes intermedios: transformados por compañías en productos comerciales. • Bienes de capital: medios de producción de otros bienes o servicios. Otra clasificación de los bienes y servicios económicos es de acuerdo a su comportamiento ante cambios en los precios y la renta (ingreso) de las personas.
  4. 4. • Bien normal: si sube el precio disminuye la cantidad demandada y si incrementa la renta de la personas su demanda sube. La mayoría de los bienes son normales. Ejemplo de bienes y servicios normales: dulces, revistas, neveras, pelotas, cine etc. • Bien inferior: si sube el precio disminuye la cantidad demandada, pero si aumenta la renta de un individuo se disminuye su consumo. Ejemplos de bienes inferiores; transporte público, alimentos baratos. • Bien giffen: si al aumentar la renta del sujeto y al bajar el precio se disminuye su consumo (teórico). • Bienes sustitutos: los bienes sustitutos son mercancías que entran en competencia directa, es decir que en general cumplen la misma función (satisfacen la misma necesidad) y al comprar uno se está dejando de comprar otro. Esto causa que si el precio de un bien sube y cae su demanda, la demanda del bien sustituto suba. Ejemplos de bienes sustitutos son margarina y mantequilla, carne de res y carne de cerdo, taxi o metro etc. • Bienes complementarios: los bienes complementarios tienden a usarse en conjunto con otras mercancías, es decir un bien complementa al otro. Por lo que si el precio de un bien sube y baja su demanda también afecta la demanda de su bien complementario. Ejemplos de bienes complementarios: gasolina y automóviles, celulares y audífonos, consolas de videojuegos y videojuegos, colchones y sabanas etc.
  5. 5. Explique que es la Demanda Actual. Es la demanda real que el mercado realiza de ese producto o servicio o línea de producto en este año o en el último año. Suelen existir datos del sector a nivel nacional o regional o provincial. En otras palabras es la suma total de los bienes o servicios vendidos en un período. ¿Por qué es importante para el estudio de mercado la segmentación de este? La segmentación de mercado consiste en clasificar a los consumidores (personas o empresas) en diferentes grupos según ciertas características, necesidades o deseos comunes. Muchas empresas no son conscientes de la importancia de la segmentación de mercado, por lo que pierden mucha efectividad cuando se dirigen al consumidor. La necesidad de la segmentación de mercados surge con la pretensión de ajustar al máximo posible una idea de negocio a uno o varios segmentos de mercado. Con una buena segmentación se podrá ofrecer el mismo producto o servicio (con ligeras variaciones en su producción, distribución o comercialización) a un público objetivo mucho mayor, o por el contrario, definir el producto o servicio a la medida y según las necesidades de un determinado segmento, marcando en ocasiones una diferencia relevante respecto a la competencia.
  6. 6. Describa el procedimiento para calcular el consumo nacional aparente. Los métodos de proyección en los cuales se base el consumo aparente son tres: en este curso estudiamos el consumo aparente de un determinado bien, la cual se caracteriza por no tener inventarios y refleja el comportamiento de mercados a través de la oferta y la demanda. Empezamos con la deducción del consumo aparente de un determinado bien, su fórmula es: CA= P+M-X Consumo aparente serie anual de lo consumido en el país. P= Producción Nacional M= Importaciones X= Exportaciones. Diferencia los canales de comercialización que existen para un producto industrial. Canal directo (Productor – usuario industrial) Bridgestone Representa el volumen de ingresos más altos en los productores industriales que cualquier otra estructura de distribución. (Fabricantes como Bridgestone que vende a los fabricantes de autos). Este canal es el más utilizado para los bienes industriales, Debido a que es más directo. Generalmente estos productos tienen detalladas especificaciones técnicas que se discuten y aprueban con los clientes. En base a esto compran la materia prima y programan las entregas del mismo. Muchas veces se hace con la metodología Just in Time para que el cliente no tenga niveles latos de inventario. Distribuidor industrial (Productor – distribuidor industrial – usuario industrial). Los fabricantes de suministros de operación y de pequeño equipo accesorio frecuentemente recurren a los distribuidores industriales para llegar a sus mercados. (Fabricante de materiales de construcción y de aire acondicionado).Este tipo de canal es utilizado por productores o fabricantes que fabrican bienes estandarizados; también pueden ser de mediano valor. De igual forma se utiliza por pequeños fabricantes; que no personal de ventas. Los distribuidores industriales son parecidos a los mayoristas. Canal agente/intermediario (Productor-agente-usuario industrial) Es un canal de gran utilidad para las compañías que no tienen su departamento de ventas (si una empresa quiere introducir un producto o entrar a un mercado nuevo tal vez
  7. 7. prefiera usar agentes y no su propia fuerza de ventas. Canal Agente/intermediario – distribuidor industrial (Productor – agente – distribuidor industrial – usuario industrial) Se emplea cuando no es posible vender al usuario industrial directamente a través de los agentes. La venta unitaria puede ser demasiado pequeña para una venta directa o quizás se necesita inventario descentralizado para abastecer rápidamente a los usuarios. Enumere 5 pasos que un analista de proyectos debe seguir en el análisis de la estructura de mercado. 1. Resumen ejecutivo Su brevedad no va en relación directa con el nivel de importancia, ya que en un número reducido de páginas nos debe indicar un extracto del contenido del plan, así como los medios y estrategias que van a utilizarse. La lectura de estas páginas, junto con las recomendaciones que también deben incluirse al final del plan, son las que van a servir a la alta dirección para obtener una visión global. 2. Análisis de la situación El área de marketing de una compañía no es un departamento aislado y que opera al margen del resto de la empresa. Por encima de cualquier objetivo de mercado estará la misión de la empresa, su definición vendrá dada por la alta dirección, que deberá indicar cuáles son los objetivos corporativos, esto es, en qué negocio estamos y a qué mercados debemos dirigirnos. Este será el marco general en el que debamos trabajar para la elaboración del plan de marketing. 3. Determinación de objetivos Los objetivos constituyen un punto central en la elaboración del plan de marketing, ya que todo lo que les precede conduce al establecimiento de los mismos y todo lo que les sigue conduce al logro de ellos. Los objetivos en principio determinan numéricamente dónde queremos llegar y de qué forma; estos además deben ser acordes al plan estratégico.
  8. 8. 4. Características de los objetivos Con el establecimiento de objetivos lo que más se persigue es la fijación del volumen de ventas o la participación del mercado con el menor riesgo posible, para ello los objetivos deben ser: Viables. Es decir, que se puedan alcanzar y que estén formulados desde una óptica práctica y realista. Concretos y precisos. 5. Elaboración y selección de estrategias Las estrategias son los caminos de acción de que dispone la empresa para alcanzar los objetivos previstos; cuando se elabora un plan de marketing estas deberán quedar bien definidas de cara a posicionarse ventajosamente en el mercado y frente a la competencia, para alcanzar la mayor rentabilidad a los recursos comerciales asignados por la compañía. Asimismo, se debe ser consciente de que toda estrategia debe ser formulada sobre la base del inventario que se realice de los puntos fuertes y débiles, oportunidades y amenazas que existan en el mercado, así como de los factores internos y externos que intervienen y siempre de acuerdo con las directrices corporativas de la empresa. ¿Qué es el margen comercial o de comercialización? El concepto margen comercial se refiere de forma general a la diferencia entre el coste de producción y el precio de venta, esto es la ganancia o margen por las ventas. En el ámbito interno de las empresas, el margen comercial suele expresarse de forma unitaria por unidad de producto o como porcentaje sobre las ventas. En el ámbito de las ventas, suele emplearse el término margen comercial como una cantidad que el vendedor puede bajar el precio con objeto de ofrecer mejores condiciones a los clientes y así cerrar las ventas.
  9. 9. Indique 2 formas de cómo se fija el precio de los productos en los mercados. El método de costos, que consiste en sumar todos los costos del producto y luego añadirle el margen de ganancia que queremos ganar, por ejemplo, el 25%. El método de promedio de mercado, que consiste en determinar el precio de nuestro producto, basándonos en el promedio de los precios de los productos similares al nuestro que existan en el mercado. ¿En qué consiste hacer un análisis de Oferta? El análisis de la oferta tiene como finalidad establecer las condiciones y cantidades de un bien o servicio que se pretenden vender en el mercado. La oferta es la cantidad de productos que se colocan a disposicióndel público consumidor (mercado) en determinadas cantidades, precios, tiempos y lugares.

