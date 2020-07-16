Aprendizaje, jose mora

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela ...
Estudio demercadoesel conjuntodeaccionesqueseejecutanparasaberla respuestadel mercado,proveedoresy competenciaante un prod...
¿Qué tipo de información contiene el estudio de mercado? A través de un estudio de mercado, se van a analizar 5 puntos imp...
Clasificación de los productos. 1. Productos de consumo: Son aquellos bienes y servicios que un consumidor final adquiere ...
Clasificación de los productos. 2. Productos industriales: Son aquellos productos que se adquieren para un procesamiento p...
Clasificación de los servicios. Servicio Público y Servicio Privado. Servicios de mantenimiento. Servicios a domicilio. Se...
¿Qué es un producto? Producto: es un conjunto de características y atributos tangibles (forma, tamaño, color...) e intangi...
- Propiedades: Los productos son susceptibles de un análisis de los atributos tangibles e intangibles que conforman lo que...
Importancia tiene la creación y desarrollo del producto en la elaboración de un estudio de mercado. La creación y desarrol...
Crear propuestas de productos: una vez tengas a mano la investigación de mercado, junto a tu equipo de trabajo pueden conc...
La oferta y demanda, su intervención en el estudio del mercado. La oferta en el análisis de mercado, se define como la can...
Canal de distribución y su importancia. El canal de distribución se convierte en un medio importante de ventas de los serv...
Estructura de los canales de comercialización. Los canales de distribución pueden variar dependiendo del sector. En genera...
¿Qué es un margen de comercialización? El margen comercial se refiere a la diferencia que existe entre el costo de producc...
Importancia de la fijación de los precios en la etapa de distribución La decisión de fijar el precio a un producto tiene u...
¿Qué es el punto de equilibrio y su importancia? El punto de equilibro o punto muerto es una herramienta clave en la estra...
Bibliografía https://www.emprendepyme.net/que-es-el-punto-de-equilibrio.html https://blogs.imf-formacion.com/blog/marketin...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Publica Cátedra: Diseño y Evaluación de Proyecto APRENDIZAJE Autor: Jose Mora C.I. 27.595.167 Facilitador: Luis A. Gomez Puerto Cabello, Julio del 2020
  2. 2. Estudio demercadoesel conjuntodeaccionesqueseejecutanparasaberla respuestadel mercado,proveedoresy competenciaante un productoo servicio. Se analiza la ofertay la demanda,asícomolos preciosy los canalesde distribución.Su objetivo es teneruna visión clarade las característicasdel productoo servicio que se quiereintroduciren el mercado.Juntocon todo el conocimientonecesarioparauna política de preciosy de comercialización. Estudio de mercado y su importancia
  3. 3. ¿Qué tipo de información contiene el estudio de mercado? A través de un estudio de mercado, se van a analizar 5 puntos importantes que no debemos pasar por alto: - Estudio del producto o servicio. - Análisis de la oferta. - Análisis de la demanda. - Análisis de los precios. - Análisis de los canales de distribución y comercialización.
  4. 4. Clasificación de los productos. 1. Productos de consumo: Son aquellos bienes y servicios que un consumidor final adquiere para su consumo personal. Estos pueden ser: 1.1. Los productos de conveniencia: Suelen ser adquiridos con frecuencia, de inmediato y con un mínimo esfuerzo de comparación y compra. Por ejemplo, los detergentes para ropa, los dulces, etc. 1.2. Los productos de compra: Suelen ser adquiridos con menor frecuencia, los clientes comparan cuidadosamente en términos de conveniencia, calidad, precio y estilo. Por ejemplo, los automóviles, la ropa, los muebles entre otros. 1.3. Los productos de especialidad: Son de consumo con características de marca únicos. Por ejemplo, el automóvil marca Lamborghini o una casa de mayor inversión en un lugar determinado. 1.4. Los productos no buscados: Son productos de consumo que el consumidor no conoce o que conoce pero normalmente no piensa comprar.
  5. 5. Clasificación de los productos. 2. Productos industriales: Son aquellos productos que se adquieren para un procesamiento posterior o para utilizarse en la realización de un negocio. Se dividen en tres grupos: 2.1. Los materiales y refacciones: abarcan las materias primas, materiales y componentes manufacturados. 2.2. Los bienes de capital: son productos industriales que ayudan en la producción u otras operaciones del comprador, incluyendo las instalaciones, el equipo de accesorio (generadores de luz, ascensores) y equipo de oficina (computadoras, escritorios.) 2.3. Suministros y servicios: abarcan los insumos para la operación (carbón, papel, lápices); son productos de conveniencia del campo industrial, ya que suelen adquirirse con un mínimo de esfuerzo o comparaciones, como los servicios de mantenimiento y reparación, asesoría de negocios, consultoras entre otros.
  6. 6. Clasificación de los servicios. Servicio Público y Servicio Privado. Servicios de mantenimiento. Servicios a domicilio. Servicios de alquiler. Servicios de talleres
  7. 7. ¿Qué es un producto? Producto: es un conjunto de características y atributos tangibles (forma, tamaño, color...) e intangibles (marca, imagen de empresa, servicio...) que el comprador acepta, en principio, como algo que va a satisfacer sus necesidades. Por tanto, en marketing un producto no existe hasta que no responda a una necesidad, a un deseo. Características: La mayoría de los productos reúnen algunos de los siguientes atributos: - Formulaciones e ingredientes. Aquellas sustancias y materiales a partir de los cuales están hechos, y que normalmente deben verse reflejados en el empaque, para que el consumidor pueda saber lo que consume - Dimensiones y características físicas. Los productos poseen un conjunto de características físicas (tamaño, densidad , espesor, etc.) que los caracterizan, sobre todo aquellos producidos en serie, y que obedecen normalmente a estandarizaciones como las normas ISO. - Empaquetado y presentación. Todo producto se ofrece en algún tipo de empaquetado o envase, es decir, en un contenedor que lo protege hasta su llegada al consumidor final. En algunos casos, dichos empaques o envases pueden ser en sí mismos el producto. - Finitud y escasez relativa. Todos productos son finitos, es decir, requieren de un proceso continuo y constante de elaboración, sin el cual, simplemente, se acabarían.
  8. 8. - Propiedades: Los productos son susceptibles de un análisis de los atributos tangibles e intangibles que conforman lo que puede denominarse como su personalidad. - Núcleo. Comprende aquellas propiedades físicas, químicas y técnicas del producto, que lo hacen apto para determinadas funciones y usos. - Calidad. Valoración de los elementos que componen el núcleo, en razón de unos estándares que deben apreciar o medir las cualidades y permiten ser comparativos con la competencia. - Precio. Valor último de adquisición. - Envase. Elemento de protección del que está dotado el producto y que tiene, junto al diseño, un gran valor promocional y de imagen. - Diseño, forma y tamaño. Permiten, en mayor o menor grado, la identificación del producto o la empresa y, generalmente, configuran la propia personalidad del mismo. - Marca, nombres y expresiones gráficas. Facilitan la identificación del producto y permiten su recuerdo asociado a uno u otro atributo.
  9. 9. Importancia tiene la creación y desarrollo del producto en la elaboración de un estudio de mercado. La creación y desarrollo del producto es el proceso que debe llevarse a cabo antes de comercializar un producto en el mercado; esencialmente, debe realizarse por lo menos una vez, de allí, la frecuencia dependerá de qué tan innovadora sea la empresa, es decir, si después de un tiempo desea realizar mejoras al producto y/o servicio, así como la inclusión de uno nuevo. Este proceso consta de dos etapas cruciales, por supuesto: planeación y desarrollo. Cada una de ellas reúne un subconjunto de etapas que deben cumplirse para lograr un procedimiento eficaz. Fíjate a continuación: Primera etapa: Creación, piensas y organizas cómo será el producto a comercializar. Para ello, debes realizar los siguientes pasos: Realizar un estudio de mercado: es el primer paso a ejecutar por ser uno de los más importantes durante el proceso. En este estudio debes recabar suficiente información sobre la situación del mercado. Aspectos como tendencias actuales, nuevas necesidades, gustos o hábitos de los consumidores y, el comportamiento de la competencia. Igualmente, debes descubrir cuáles son las áreas donde hay posibilidades de innovar y en cuáles no.
  10. 10. Crear propuestas de productos: una vez tengas a mano la investigación de mercado, junto a tu equipo de trabajo pueden concebir nuevas propuestas de productos. Por ejemplo, el departamento operativo puede aportar sugerencias sobre los recursos tecnológicos. Medir y decidir: luego de las propuestas realizadas por los diferentes departamentos de la empresa, el área de marketing y finanzas debe evaluar el potencial de comercialización y publicidad, así como determinar y analizar los costos de producción, precios de venta y retornos de la inversión. Segunda etapa: Desarrollo. En este punto, debes enfocar tus esfuerzos en la producción y posterior comercialización de los Iniciar la producción: en este paso inicia la creación de los primeros ejemplares de los productos seleccionados para comercializar. A medida que se vayan viendo, se deben realizar las mejoras necesarias para obtener un producto final con una excelente calidad. Comercialización: una vez hayas concluido la producción, es momento de iniciar la comercialización de los productos a través de una estrategia de marketing . La Creación y desarrollo del producto es un proceso que permite a las empresas evaluar las diferentes opciones de comercialización.
  11. 11. La oferta y demanda, su intervención en el estudio del mercado. La oferta en el análisis de mercado, se define como la cantidad de bienes o servicios que se ponen a la disposición del público consumidor en determinadas cantidades, precio, tiempo y lugar para que, en función de éstos, aquél los adquiera. Así, se habla de una oferta individual, una de mercado o una total. Saber cuál es la oferta existente del bien o servicio que se desea introducir al circuito comercial, para determinar si los que se proponen colocar en el mercado cumplen con las características deseadas por el público. Dada la evolución de los mercados, existen diversas modalidades de oferta, determinadas por factores geográficos o por cuestiones de especialización. La demanda se define como la respuesta al conjunto de mercancías o servicios, ofrecidos a un cierto precio en una plaza determinada y que los consumidores están dispuestos a adquirir, en esas circunstancias. En el análisis de la demanda, se deben estudiar aspectos tales como los tipos de consumidores a los que se quiere vender los productos o servicios. Esto es saber qué niveles de ingreso tienen, para considerar sus posibilidades de consumo.
  12. 12. Canal de distribución y su importancia. El canal de distribución se convierte en un medio importante de ventas de los servicios que ofrece una empresa. Se entiende como canal de distribución al camino que un producto sigue desde su producción hasta el consumidor final. A través de estos canales conseguimos ampliar nuestro mercado. Al contar con más agentes distribuidores de nuestro producto o servicio estaremos ampliando nuestra capacidad de alcance a otros mercados o, en otras palabras, estaremos aumentando el número de clientes potenciales de los productos o servicios que ofrece nuestra empresa. Importancia de los Canales de Distribución Al estudiar y analizar el tema de los canales de distribución, me surge una pregunta. ¿Por que los fabricantes o productores delegan a intermediarios una parte de la labor de venta? Después de todo, al hacerlo le dan una parte del control sobre la forma en que los productos se venden y a quienes se venden. La importancia de un canal reside principalmente en que existen separaciones de tipo geográfico o de localización y cronológicas, siendo necesario que haya que realizar trabajos de almacenaje, transporte y venta de la mercancía desde el productor al cliente final gracias a mayoristas y minoristas.
  13. 13. Estructura de los canales de comercialización. Los canales de distribución pueden variar dependiendo del sector. En general los podemos dividir en presenciales y a distancia dónde destacaría el digital, pero hay muchos más, catálogo, teléfono, postal, etc. Vamos a definir los dos grandes tipos de canales de distribución: -Canal propio o directo: la propia empresa fabricante se encarga de hacer llegar su producto al cliente final sin intermediarios. Por lo tanto, no delega procesos de almacenaje, transporte o atención al consumidor. -Canal externo o ajeno: la distribución y comercialización es realizada por empresas distintas a la productora. El proceso de distribución es el negocio en sí mismo, dando lugar a la aparición de agentes intermediarios. En función del número de participantes, se distinguen tres tipos de distribución externa: Corto: el producto va desde el fabricante al detallista o minorista, y de éste al cliente final. Es propio del comercio electrónico, en el que una determinada plataforma conecta productores y consumidores de forma ágil y sencilla. Largo: el producto viaja desde las manos del fabricante a las del mayorista, de éste al minorista hasta llegar al consumidor. Doble: es aquella en la que además de mayoristas y minoristas también interviene un tercer agente distribuidor o agente exclusivo que participa en la comercialización de productos. Es propia de franquicias o agencias de viaje.
  14. 14. ¿Qué es un margen de comercialización? El margen comercial se refiere a la diferencia que existe entre el costo de producción y el precio de venta, en pocas palabras, se trata de la ganancia o margen por las ventas. Para calcular el Margen Comercial se utiliza la siguiente fórmula: MC: Margen comercial PV: Precio de venta CP: Coste del producto MC = PV – CP
  15. 15. Importancia de la fijación de los precios en la etapa de distribución La decisión de fijar el precio a un producto tiene una importancia crucial en su éxito a corto plazo. Un precio que sea incoherente con la calidad, con la propuesta de posicionamiento, con la estructura de comercialización o con las posibilidades del público objetivo al que va dirigido, hará que todo el conjunto se vea desenfocado reduciendo drásticamente la probabilidad de una venta con éxito o de una repetición de compra.
  16. 16. ¿Qué es el punto de equilibrio y su importancia? El punto de equilibro o punto muerto es una herramienta clave en la estrategia de una empresa, que es fundamental para ponderar el grado de solvencia de una empresa y su potencial de rentabilidad. Determinar cuál es el nivel de ventas preciso para poder cubrir el total de los costos de la empresa, puesto que predice el punto de ventas anuales que se debe conseguir para no tener pérdidas y comenzar a disfrutar de beneficios. El punto de equilibrio de costos es de una importancia máxima para un emprendedor, porque con una simple fórmula podrá logar evaluar la rentabilidad que su empresa tiene en el mercado.
  17. 17. Bibliografía https://www.emprendepyme.net/que-es-el-punto-de-equilibrio.html https://blogs.imf-formacion.com/blog/marketing/estrategias-fijacion-de-precios/ https://www.eipe.es/blog/diseno-estructura-canal-distribucion/ http://recodemk.es/articulos/la-importancia-del-estudio-de-mercado-en-la-idea-de- negocio https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/tipos-de-productos/ https://principioseinstrumentos.wordpress.com/2012/09/16/mercado-demanda- y-oferta/ https://alvarovalladares.com/punto-de-equilibrio/

