Manejo de los Materiales - José Maza

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Sede Barcelona Cátedra «Plantas Industriales» Profesor: Daniel Flores ...
El manejo de los materiales, se basa o se relaciona con el movimiento de los mismos, desde que son recibidos, pasando por ...
El manejo de materiales es toda acción, tarea o proceso, cuyo propósito es mover y almacenar materiales hasta un lugar de ...
 Principio de planeación: El manejo de materiales debe tener definidas las necesidades, tener claro los objetivos y las e...
El Manejo de Materiales, incluye casi siempre el movimiento de materiales dentro de la planta de manufactura además del mo...
Las estanterías son estructuras independientes del edificio que se fijan en el suelo y donde se almacenan las mercancías. ...
Pallet, pallet, paleta o palé son varios los términos para referirse a este soporte o plataforma de tablas para apilar la ...
• De 4 entradas: la grúa horquilla o el medio mecánico para transportar el pallet puede acceder al palé por cualquier lado...
• Pallet de madera: Los pallets compuestos de madera son los más demandados, alcanzando una cuota de mercado del 90 o 95%....
Dominar la optimización de la carga de pallets también significa determinar cuál es la configuración de pallet ideal para ...
El diseño de almacenes debe comprender la organización y distribución del espacio en distintas áreas operativas. En genera...
El diseño del área de almacenamiento dependerá de si se va a llevar a cabo una preparación de pedidos en la instalación y ...
La gestión de inventarios es un punto determinante en el manejo estratégico de toda organización. Las tareas correspondien...
1. Ratio de existencias: Un dato relevante en la medición de gestión de inventarios es determinar el ratio de existencias ...
5. Mercancía fuera de stock: Al igual que el ítem anterior, llevar un control exhaustivo sobre la mercancía disponible y f...
Sector Manufactura En la Universidad Simón Bolívar se llevo a cabo un estudio en diferentes empresas de la capital, en don...
• Todas las empresas afirman tener inventario de materia prima y/o insumos para la producción. Las razones esbozadas por l...
La movilización de los materiales puede llegar a ser un gran inconveniente en el tema de la producción, ya que no agrega m...
http://www.nexonrobotics.com/2018/11/05/los-10-principios-basicos-del-manejo-de- materiales/ «Manejo de materiales y princ...
Manejo de los Materiales - José Maza
Manejo de los Materiales - José Maza
Manejo de los Materiales - José Maza
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manejo de los Materiales - José Maza

40 views

Published on

Nociones básicas del manejo de los materiales, diseño de almacenes, Gestión de inventario y indicadores

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manejo de los Materiales - José Maza

  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Sede Barcelona Cátedra «Plantas Industriales» Profesor: Daniel Flores Bachiller: José Maza C.I: 26.971.448 Barcelona 05 de Febrero del 2021
  2. 2. El manejo de los materiales, se basa o se relaciona con el movimiento de los mismos, desde que son recibidos, pasando por el proceso de fabricación, hasta el embalaje y embargue del producto. Se puede decir que el manejo y la distribución forman parte de un mismo sistema. Esto abarca todas las actividades en el movimiento de materiales, fuentes de abastecimiento en las distintas plantas y almacenes centrales hasta la red de distribución a los clientes. Este representa el engranaje eficiente de operarios, sistemas de control y equipo, así como la movilidad de cada uno de los materiales. Un manejo y almacenamiento no correcto de los materiales aumentan en gran medida el costo del producto, demoran su entrada y consumen exceso de superficie de la planta y almacén.
  3. 3. El manejo de materiales es toda acción, tarea o proceso, cuyo propósito es mover y almacenar materiales hasta un lugar de interés al menor costo posible. El manejo de material, abarca movimiento, embalaje, manipulación, transporte, ubicación y almacenaje de los materiales teniendo en cuenta el tiempo y el espacio disponible. Se debe poseer un buen apoyo logístico y conocer todos los instrumentos y maquinarias precisas para el desempeño de estas funciones.
  4. 4.  Principio de planeación: El manejo de materiales debe tener definidas las necesidades, tener claro los objetivos y las especificaciones funcionales de los métodos propuestos  Principio de estandarización: Métodos, equipos, controles y software deben estandarizarse dentro de los límites que logran los objetivos globales de desempeño sin sacrificar la flexibilidad, modularidad y producción.  Principio de trabajo: El trabajo de manejo de materiales debe minimizarse sin sacrificar la productividad o el nivel requerido de la operación.  Principio de carga unitaria: Las cargas unitarias deben ser del tamaño adecuado y configurarse de acuerdo a que logren un flujo de material y los objetivos de inventarios en cada etapa de la cadena de proveedores.  Principio de utilización del espacio: Debe hacerse uso efectivo y eficiente del espacio disponible.  Principio del sistema: Las actividades de movimiento y almacenaje de materiales deben ser integradas por completo para formar un sistema operativo que abarca recepción, inspección, almacenamiento, producción, ensamble, empaque, unificación, selección de órdenes, envíos, transporte y manejo de reclamaciones.  Principio de automatización: Las operaciones de manejo de materiales deben automatizarse cuando sea posible con el fin de mejorar la eficiencia operativa, incrementar las respuestas, mejorar la consistencia y predictibilidad, y disminuir los costos operativos.
  5. 5. El Manejo de Materiales, incluye casi siempre el movimiento de materiales dentro de la planta de manufactura además del movimiento del producto terminado, entre la planta y el consumidor final. Muchas veces el coste del movimiento de materiales esta oculto y la gerencia de la empresa tiende a subestimarlo aunque este supone una gran parte del coste final de producción. A continuación algunos de los equipos o instrumentos empleados para el manejo de materiales:
  6. 6. Las estanterías son estructuras independientes del edificio que se fijan en el suelo y donde se almacenan las mercancías. Gracias al almacenaje en estanterías industriales podemos optimizar la superficie y la altura del edificio, aunque también depende de los equipos y los sistemas que queramos utilizar. Existen dos modelos de estas estanterías, diferenciados por la base de los estantes. De bandeja: el suelo o la bandeja es un panel metálico o estante de madera. También puede estar constituido por cajones, gavetas o ubicaciones para bultos y artículos pequeños. De palatización: la base está formada por largueros o barras horizontales sobre las cuales se apoyan las paletas. Estas estanterías solo permiten almacenar mercancías paletizadas. Algunas estanterías convencionales se colocan sobre raíles que permiten su desplazamiento lateral, así se suprimen pasillos abriendo solo los de trabajo.
  7. 7. Pallet, pallet, paleta o palé son varios los términos para referirse a este soporte o plataforma de tablas para apilar la carga. Los pallets son armazones rígidos sobre los que se coloca la mercancía distribuida de forma homogénea en altura y superficie que abarcará sobre el pallet. Los pallets, y en consecuencia la carga, serán transportados de un lado a otro del rack o la bodega mediante grúas horquilla o transpaletas. • Europaleta: Se trata de un soporte cuyas medidas son de 1200x800 mm. Es actualmente el mas extendido en Europa. Este tipo de pallets se encuentra estandarizado por ISO • Pallet Americano: Sus dimensiones son de 1200x1000 mm y esta muy extendido en la logística americana y japonesa también se le denomina pale universal o isopallet.
  8. 8. • De 4 entradas: la grúa horquilla o el medio mecánico para transportar el pallet puede acceder al palé por cualquier lado tanto del ancho como del largo. • De 2 entradas: sólo se puede acceder al pallet por 2 lados entre sí enfrentados. Estos palés tienen menos movilidad que los de 4 entradas por el simple hecho de ser menos accesibles.
  9. 9. • Pallet de madera: Los pallets compuestos de madera son los más demandados, alcanzando una cuota de mercado del 90 o 95%. • Pallet de plástico: Se trata de una opción que va ganando terreno poco a poco frente a los pallets de madera. • Pallet de metal: Los más resistentes y también los más pesados, habitualmente de acero o aluminio. Mayoritariamente utilizados en el sector metalúrgico. • Pallet de cartón: Principalmente destinados a cargas ligeras.
  10. 10. Dominar la optimización de la carga de pallets también significa determinar cuál es la configuración de pallet ideal para sus necesidades. Los datos de configuración de pallet consisten en el tipo y el tamaño del pallet que usará, el patrón de apilamiento y la rotación de capas que elegirá, el tipo de empaque del producto (cajas o bolsas) y, finalmente, la cantidad de elementos por fila y por pallet. Sin importar la variable que elija para cada componente, la clave es que sea constante en toda la línea.
  11. 11. El diseño de almacenes debe comprender la organización y distribución del espacio en distintas áreas operativas. En general, un almacén central debe estar formado por seis secciones: recepción, control de calidad, adaptación de unidades de carga, almacenamiento, preparación de pedidos y despachos. Estas seis secciones o departamentos pueden agruparse, normalmente, en tres zonas, como son la de recepción, la de almacenamiento y la de despachos, que se explican a continuación. Esta área engloba la recepción de mercancías, el control de calidad y, si así se requiere por la naturaleza del producto o la mercancía, la adaptación de unidades de carga. La zona de recepción debe quedar contigua a los muelles de descarga y debe tener las dimensiones adecuadas para gestionar todas las mercancías que puedan llegar al almacén en una jornada completa de trabajo normal. A ser posible, es conveniente habilitar un área adicional que sea lo suficientemente amplia para poder asumir los posibles incrementos en la recepción que no se hayan programado previamente.
  12. 12. El diseño del área de almacenamiento dependerá de si se va a llevar a cabo una preparación de pedidos en la instalación y si esta se va a realizar en las estanterías. En una bodega central esta área puede estar formada por una o varias secciones. Como el objetivo de este manual es facilitar la mayor información posible acerca de las diferentes posibilidades, podríamos poner como ejemplo, una instalación que recibe diversos tipos de productos, en diferentes cantidades, con índices de rotación dispares y con necesidades de alojamiento complejas. En esta área se agrupan tanto los departamentos de preparación de pedidos (ya se lleven estos a cabo sobre el suelo o en estanterías), como los de despacho. En esta zona se debe efectuar la preparación y, si procede, el empaque, de los pedidos del resto de las bodegas de la cadena. Para ello debe contar con los medios adecuados y no se debe escatimar en ellos bajo ningún concepto, ya que esta es la parte de la bodega que más influye en su imagen exterior y su prestigio. Si la preparación de pedidos previa es efectuada en las estanterías, el trabajo de esta zona se simplifica considerablemente.
  13. 13. La gestión de inventarios es un punto determinante en el manejo estratégico de toda organización. Las tareas correspondientes a la gestión de un inventario se relacionan con la determinación de los métodos de registro, los puntos de rotación, las formas de clasificación y los modelos de reinventario, determinados por los métodos de control. Los objetivos fundamentales de la gestión de inventarios son: • Reducir al mínimo "posible" los niveles de existencias • Asegurar la disponibilidad de existencias (producto terminado, producto en curso, materia prima, insumo, etc.) en el momento justo
  14. 14. 1. Ratio de existencias: Un dato relevante en la medición de gestión de inventarios es determinar el ratio de existencias de mercancías con relación al tamaño de la empresa. Para tomar decisiones importantes, en ocasiones hay que partir de esta información para identificar el nivel de mercancías con que cuenta la empresa para las ventas futuras, si es suficiente y si llega a ajustarse a la demanda de productos. 2. Rotación de inventarios: Las ventas también desencadenan la rotación determinada del inventario, en este caso, se trata de mercancía que sale y vuelve a entrar al almacén como dinámica cíclica y necesaria. Por supuesto, para quien gestiona el inventario es crucial conocer este nivel de rotación en un periodo de tiempo, por ejemplo, en 6 meses o en 12 meses, de forma que le permita determinar la frecuencia en que se renueva el stock. 3. Precio de inventario: Cabe destacar que otro factor determinante en la gestión de inventarios es el cálculo del nivel de precios de inventarios, es decir, realizar la sumatoria de precios para hallar el valor total de la mercancía disponible; recordando que el inventario de mercancías es un activo de empresas clave para sus actividades comerciales y a la hora de obtener liquidez mediante las ventas. 4. Mercancía disponible: Generalmente, el nivel de mercancía disponible debe ser alto, en proporción inversa a aquella mercancía que no estará disponible para la venta. De hecho, si el nivel de mercancías disponibles es bajo, habrá que revisar las condiciones de almacenamiento y ejecutar los correctivos necesarios para aumentar este nivel.
  15. 15. 5. Mercancía fuera de stock: Al igual que el ítem anterior, llevar un control exhaustivo sobre la mercancía disponible y fuera de stock es muy útil en el momento de calcular los costes de almacenamiento para darle un uso ventajoso a ese espacio. En síntesis, ambos indicadores ayudarán a gestionar mejor las futuras compras de productos para satisfacer la demanda, eliminando así el porcentaje de pedidos con productos fuera de stock. 6. Cobertura de stock: Unido al punto anterior, se requiere para perfeccionar las nuevas compras y conocer el resultado del indicador de duración de stock, o lo que es lo mismo, ¿cuánto durará la mercancía disponible en almacén?
  16. 16. Sector Manufactura En la Universidad Simón Bolívar se llevo a cabo un estudio en diferentes empresas de la capital, en donde se puso en practica lo estudiado a lo largo de esta presentación y su metodología se baso en: • El pronóstico de la demanda de producto terminado. • La política empleada para el manejo de la materia prima y/o de los insumos necesarios para la producción. • La manera de controlar el inventario del producto terminado. Resultados y conclusiones • La mayoría de las empresas afirma utilizar algún método formal de pronóstico (60% en el sector alimentos y 100% en el sector de higiene personal). • Las empresas que admiten no utilizar un método formal para estimar la demanda, utilizan métodos empíricos haciendo diferentes consideraciones tales como tomar en cuenta el comportamiento del mercado de una manera más cualitativa, asumir demanda constante y/o trabajar a máxima capacidad, pues venden todo lo que pueden producir o trabajan sobre pedidos.
  17. 17. • Todas las empresas afirman tener inventario de materia prima y/o insumos para la producción. Las razones esbozadas por las empresas para justificar la existencia de este tipo de inventario son: la incertidumbre de la demanda, las economías de escala debido al tamaño del lote de producción, el tiempo de procesamiento de los productos, la estacionalidad (de algunas materias primas agrícolas), problemas de transporte, la especulación, autorización de divisas debido al control cambiario y la permisología de importación. • El tiempo de reposición del inventario por parte de los proveedores, es decir, el tiempo de respuesta de los mismos a partir de la emisión de la orden de compra, oscila entre un mínimo de un (1) día y un máximo de ciento veinte (120) días para el sector alimentos • El promedio de días de inventario que mantienen las empresas es variable. El inventario de la mayoría de las empresas del sector alimentos oscila entre 30 y 60 días. • La mayoría de las empresas suelen emplear unidades, kilos y cajas o bultos, como unidad de medida para controlar el inventario. • No existe claridad ni consenso sobre que porcentaje representan el almacenamiento y el manejo de materiales, de los costos de distribución física de la organización. Las respuestas obtenidas varían entre el 10% y el 25%. Algunas empresas no responden.
  18. 18. La movilización de los materiales puede llegar a ser un gran inconveniente en el tema de la producción, ya que no agrega mucho valor al producto pero aun así consume una gran parte del presupuesto, pero sin dicha movilización el producto no seria capaz de llegar a los consumidores. Cada operación del proceso de producción requiere de materiales y suministros a tiempo en un punto en particular, el eficaz manejo de materiales. Dependiendo del proceso productivo, se emplean diferentes tecnologías y equipos que apliquen y sean adecuados, esto incrementa en gran medida la productividad ya que al poseer el equipo y tecnología adecuada para la movilización o manejo de los materiales, esto agiliza el tiempo de la logística y puede hasta acortar la distancias recorridas ya se por la materia prima, el producto en curso o el producto terminado. Un flujo de materiales efectivo es aquel que mueve los materiales de forma continua hasta que llegue a su acabado final, esto sin detenciones o retrocesos excesivos.
  19. 19. http://www.nexonrobotics.com/2018/11/05/los-10-principios-basicos-del-manejo-de- materiales/ «Manejo de materiales y principios» https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manejo_de_material «Manejo de Materiales» https://www.mecalux.com.co/blog/tipos-estanterias-industriales-almacen «Tipos de estanterías» https://www.monografias.com/trabajos104/sistemas-manejo-de-materiales/sistemas- manejo-de-materiales.shtml#google_vignette «Sistemas de Manejo de Materiales» https://www.mecalux.com.co/manual-almacenaje/diseno-de- almacenes#:~:text=El%20dise%C3%B1o%20de%20almacenes%20debe,preparaci%C3%B 3n%20de%20pedidos%20y%20despachos. «Diseño de almacenes» https://www.excelium.net/2019/09/04/indicadores-de-gestion-de-inventarios-1/ «Indicadores de Gestión de inventarios» https://www.ptchronos.com/es-us/blog/configuracion-de-paleta-las-mejores-practicas «Configuración de plantas»

×