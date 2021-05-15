Successfully reported this slideshow.
Administración de Recursos Humanos Prof. Maximiliano Bautista
La Administración de Recursos Humanoss El área de Recursos Humanos abarcan una gran cantidad de campos de conocimiento ent...
El área de Recursos humanos como proceso El área de Recursos Humanos produce impactos en las personas y en las organizacio...
Procesos básicos en la administración de personal Fuente:Chiavena I. (2000)
La Administración de Recursos Humanos consiste en planear, organizar, desarrollar, coordinar y controlar técnicas capaces ...
Gracias por su atención
Administración de Recursos Humanos
May. 15, 2021

Administración de Recursos Humanos

Maximiliano Bautista. Administración de Recursos Humanos

Administración de Recursos Humanos

  1. 1. Administración de Recursos Humanos Prof. Maximiliano Bautista
  2. 2. La Administración de Recursos Humanoss El área de Recursos Humanos abarcan una gran cantidad de campos de conocimiento entre las cuales podemos nombrar: entrevistas, cambio organizacional, servicio social, diseño de cargos y obligaciones sociales, mercado, entre otras. En ésta área no hay leyes ni principios universales, por tal motivo es contingencial, es decir, depende la situación organizacional, del ambiente, de la tecnología empleada por la organización, de las políticas y directrices vigentes, entre otros elementos que a medida que cambian varía la manera de administrar los recursos humanos en la organización.
  3. 3. El área de Recursos humanos como proceso El área de Recursos Humanos produce impactos en las personas y en las organizaciones. La manera de tratar a las personas, buscarlas en el mercado, integrarlas, hacerlas trabajar, desarrollarlas, recompensarlas y controlarlas, es decir, administrarlas en la organización es un aspecto fundamental en la competitividad organizacional.
  4. 4. Procesos básicos en la administración de personal Fuente:Chiavena I. (2000)
  5. 5. La Administración de Recursos Humanos consiste en planear, organizar, desarrollar, coordinar y controlar técnicas capaces de promover el desempeño eficiente del personal Permite conquistar y mantener a las personas en la organización, que trabajen y del el máximo de sí mismas, con una actitud positiva y favorable.
  6. 6. Gracias por su atención

