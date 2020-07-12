Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alumno: Juan Martínez Grupo:M1C1G22-019
  Las TIC tienen amplias aplicaciones dentro del hogar; unas más importantes que otras, pero la mayoría indispensables. ...
  También puede ser el internet, el cual usamos para muchas cosas importantes tales como la comunicación vía e-mail, not...
  La utilización de las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC) en los contextos académicos y escolares se...
  las TIC ofrecen la posibilidad de construir una gran base de contenidos y conocimientos muy variados, los cuales puede...
  Las TIC en el ámbito laboral son un conjunto de servicios y equipos informáticos que sirven para el almacenamiento, pr...
  Las TIC permiten (mediante programas informáticos) contar con información referente al inventario de productos de mane...
  https://sites.google.com/site/ticenelhogar2/aplicac iones  https://psicologiaymente.com/desarrollo/beneficio s-uso-de...
El uso de las tic en la vida

El uso de las tic en la vida cotidiana

El uso de las tic en la vida

