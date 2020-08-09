Que tiene que tener un networker prof

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Un networker profesional conecta, recomienda, comenta, taggea, etiqueta esta en continuo estado de aprendizaje.
Se trata de estar siempre conectando, no conectado, no es lo mismo.

  1. 1. ESTAR SIEMPRE CONECTANDO, NO CONECTADO, QUE ES BIEN DIFERENTE josé maría vich QUÉ TIENE QUE TENER UN SOCIAL NETWORKER josé maría vich
  2. 2. ESTAR SIEMPRE CONECTANDO, NO CONECTADO, QUE ES BIEN DIFERENTE josé maría vich El mundo ha cambiado, las ventas han cambiado y todavía hay mucha gente que no quiere darse cuenta. Lo que ha cambiado en el mundo de las ventas es sobre todo el CLIENTE, el CLIENTE mo- derno es digital, es móvil y está socialmente conectado. Las ventas en sí no han cambiado, son relaciones humanas. Lo que ha cambiado es como llego a tener la reunión que necesito para vender. Y para eso estrategias como el Social Selling son muy válidas para incrementar tu pipeline y tus oportunidades de ventas. Un Social Seller tiene que tener unas características que, pegadas a la intuición de vendedor, cons- truyen relaciones que se pueden convertir en CLIENTES. Un Social Seller tiene un proceso diario, que repite de forma milimétrica todos los días, que va va- riando en función de las necesidades en cada momento. Cada uno somos completamente diferentes, y por eso hay que probar hasta dar con el proceso definido que no es para siempre, tiene que cam- biar con el tiempo. Un social seller está siempre conectando, no conectado, que no tiene nada que ver. Está siempre recomendando, comentando, taggeando, generando relaciones que a futuro pueden ser futuros CLIENTES. Está en estado continuo de escucha social, mirando qué dice su red, siguiendo no solo a personas sino también a empresas. Mirando lo que publican, lo que recomiendan, lo que comentan, interesán- dose por ellos. Un social seller identifica oportunidades de negocio continuamente, manda un mensaje en el mo- mento justo; utiliza la cadencia de contacto en el momento necesario y lo hace por distintos medios, LinkedIn, Mail, whatsapp, celular, en fin..aprovechando todo lo que tiene para construir relaciones de valor con sus CLIENTES.
  3. 3. ESTAR SIEMPRE CONECTANDO, NO CONECTADO, QUE ES BIEN DIFERENTE josé maría vich Y sobre todo, un Social seller tiene dos atributos fundamentales: 1.- Actitud. Actitud para liderar en redes sociales, la misma que tiene en el mundo real. 2.- Constancia. Es constante, todos los días le dedica unos minutos de valor que le van a llevar al éxito.
  4. 4. ESTAR SIEMPRE CONECTANDO, NO CONECTADO, QUE ES BIEN DIFERENTE josé maría vich José maría vich • Ejecutivo global, coach corporativo en venta social, conferenciante en Latinoamerica y Europa • Co autor del libro: “Linkedin 400 MM, cómo moneti- zar en el económic graph” • Ha trabajado en 4 multinacionales (4 de ellas Fortu- ne 500) en más de 10 paises y 3 continentes, siempre en posiciones directivas • Compañías en las que ha trabajado: DHL, American Express, Western Union e Ingenico entre otras • Especialista en ventas y mercadeo, ha revertido ten- dencias negativas en tiempo record en el mercado Latinoa- mericano sobre todo, y en Europa • Ha trabajado en varios sectores: financiero, servi- cios, viajes corporativos, medios de pago, aviación ejecuti- va entre otros • 2 veces ganador del American Express President Club, y una del Western Union President Club • 1 vez ganador de Cannes Lion, entre otros premios de mercadeo • Asesor senior para Earthport International, y Guidepoint Global en Latinoamerica • Entre sus clientes: AXA, American Express, Colpatria, Optica Alemana, Grupo Axioma y en breve Avianca entre otros • Impulsor del cambio: especialista en venta social
  5. 5. ESTAR SIEMPRE CONECTANDO, NO CONECTADO, QUE ES BIEN DIFERENTE josé maría vich Tu red es tu mayor activo chema.vich@apasiona-t.co chema.vich@apasiona-t.co https://www.linkedin.com/in /chemavichapasiona-t/

