Ventas y marketing tienen que trabajar juntos con un objetivo en comun: el CLIENTE.
Trabajar en silos quedo en el pasado, ya no funciona; la palabra clave es EQUIPO

Published in: Business
El futuro de las ventas y el marketing

  1. 1. EL FUTURO DE LAS VENTAS Y EL MARKETING Por: José María Vich
  2. 2. conocer más a mi CLIENTE y sus necesidades. Creo, honestamente, que la tecnología nos va a ayudar a aumentar la empatía lo que nos va a dar la intuición para conectar mejor, se trata de estar siempre conectando y no conectado, que no es lo mismo… Creo que marketing y ventas tienen que ir en la misma dirección. Pero sobre todo lo que me apa- siona es ver que esto está empezando, que viene una explosión de nuevas herramientas que nos van a ayudar a ser más eficientes y enfocarnos en lo realmente importante: el CLIENTE. Estas herramientas nos van a ayudar a segmentar, a personalizar, a ayudar a medir y mejorar los ratios de conversión. Todo esto aplica tanto para ventas como para marketing. Inteligencia artificial, machine learning, hay muchas cosas sucediendo y nosotros estamos ya probando algunas; todo esto nos va a ayudar a eliminar tareas administrativas, repetitivas, y nos va a liberar tiempo para lo importante: el CLIENTE. Para ser más empático necesito saberlo todo de mi CLIENTE. Ahora tengo más tiempo para buscar esa información, puedo “escuchar” a su CEO en la presentación a los accionistas, puedo “hablar” con más gente en su organización, y puedo centrarme más en los aspectos estratégicos y humanos de cada CLIENTE. Por un lado, estoy hablando de tecnología, pero por el otro hablo de lo humano, de lo personal, de lo importante. Es ese balance lo que realmente y personalmente me apasiona, es ser capaz de usar la tecnología como un medio no como un fin para
  3. 3. • Ejecutivo global, coach corporativo en venta social, conferenciante en Latinoamerica y Europa • Co autor del libro: “Linkedin 400 MM, cómo moneti- zar en el económic graph” • Ha trabajado en 4 multinacionales (4 de ellas Fortu- ne 500) en más de 10 paises y 3 continentes, siempre en posiciones directivas • Compañías en las que ha trabajado: DHL, American Express, Western Union e Ingenico entre otras • Especialista en ventas y mercadeo, ha revertido ten- dencias negativas en tiempo record en el mercado Latinoa- mericano sobre todo, y en Europa • Ha trabajado en varios sectores: financiero, servi- cios, viajes corporativos, medios de pago, aviación ejecuti- va entre otros • 2 veces ganador del American Express President Club, y una del Western Union President Club • 1 vez ganador de Cannes Lion, entre otros premios de mercadeo • Asesor senior para Earthport International, y Guidepoint Global en Latinoamerica • Entre sus clientes: AXA, American Express, Colpatria, Optica Alemana, Grupo Axioma y en breve Avianca entre otros • Impulsor del cambio: especialista en venta social José maría vich
  4. 4. SOBREAPASIONA-TSASYSUEQUIPO Apasiona-T SAS, nace de la pasión de su fundador y CEO (José María Vich) por las ventas y el marke- ting de calidad. Somos expertos en ventas, nos encanta ver crecer a nuestros CLIENTES y conseguir sus objetivos jun- tos; nuestro método asegura que el conocimiento se queda y, a partir de ahí, solo haya que ponerle dos cosas: Actitud y Constancia. Trabajamos con muchas de las empresas más importantes de este país, hemos ayudado a muchas de ellas a hacer cosas diferentes para tener resultados diferentes; y estamos orgullosos de apoyar cada día más a muchos CEO´s, directivos y vendedores a hacer networking virtual para conseguir sus objetivos, porque “Tu Red es tu mejor activo” Tu red es tu mayor activo chema.vich@apasiona-t.co chema.vich@apasiona-t.co https://www.linkedin.com/in /chemavichapasiona-t/

