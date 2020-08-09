Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
w w w . a p a s i o n a - t . c o J o s é M a r í a V i c h E L V E N D E D O R Q U E S E E N F O C A E N E L C L I E N T ...
Si eres el CEO de un mercado. Los vendedores son los CEO de sus portafolios. Los CEO´s de las compañías más importantes re...
pieza a crear y compartir contenido que realmente le interese, y construye puentes para tener una conversación interesante...
SOBREAPASIONA-TSASYSUEQUIPO Apasiona-T SAS, nace de la pasión de su fundador y CEO (José María Vich) por las ventas y el m...
• Ejecutivo global, coach corporativo en venta social, conferenciante en Latinoamerica y Europa • Co autor del libro: “L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El 2 vendedor que piensa en el cliente gana

23 views

Published on

El vendedor que se enfoca en el CLIENTE, en sus necesiades, en solventar su problema es el que gana.
Toca escuchar activamente en redes para construir una relacion virtual que se convierta en CLIENTE a futuro

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

El 2 vendedor que piensa en el cliente gana

  1. 1. w w w . a p a s i o n a - t . c o J o s é M a r í a V i c h E L V E N D E D O R Q U E S E E N F O C A E N E L C L I E N T E E S E L Q U E G A N A
  2. 2. Si eres el CEO de un mercado. Los vendedores son los CEO de sus portafolios. Los CEO´s de las compañías más importantes reconocen que la gente le compra a otros que le gustan y de los que confían. A la gente le gustan las personas, justo como ellos. Esto tan simple, es la razón por la que los vendedores profesionales necesitan construir un perfil enfocado a sus CLIENTES, que sea un recurso para ellos. Te animo a mirar tu lista de prospectos y pensar en lo siguiente: 1. Perfiles de clientes por pais e idioma. 2. Perfiles de CLIENTES que describan sus valres, sus objetivos estrategicos y su experiencia. Esto te ayudará a definer tu proposición de valor, lo que realmente es importante para cada CLIENTE. Tu fuerza de ventas tiene que tener un perfil en LinkedIn que sea un recurso para tus CLIENTES, que piensen realmente que están en el mismo lado de la cancha. Describe experiencias de CLIENTES que has tenido en tu Carrera, o como te acercaste a ellos y a sus negocios. Como buscaste información sobre ellos, cual fue tu estrategia y sus reacciones iniciales. La major forma de articular este mensaje es mirar como compras tú como un LIDER. Pídele a tu CLIENTE dos cosas al inicio: 1.- Su perfil en Linkedin 2.- Los perfiles dentro de esta red que les inspiran. Con esto te aseguras que entiendes bien quienes son y qué les gusta. Mirando cómo han construido sus perfiles de Linkedin puedes encontrar varias cosas, veamos este ejemplo: 1.- Cual sería la reacción incial del Director de Compras de Nike si hacen una búsqueda en Linkedin y encuentran tu perfil 2.- Cómo crees que nuestra competencia está construyendo sus perfiles pensando en Nike. 3.- Qué has buscado en Nike, en el departamento de compras, para entender que es importante para ellos, que experiencia tienen. Con esto empezarás a entender mejor como funcionan como equipo y como marca. También, como crees que sus CLIENTES se arman para tomar decisiones basadas en la información. Si crees que ya tienes a un possible CLIENTE preparado para tener una conversación contigo, em-
  3. 3. pieza a crear y compartir contenido que realmente le interese, y construye puentes para tener una conversación interesante. Necesitas crear el momento, entender muy bien qué necesitan, compartir sobre ello, ser diferente y demostrar que eres realmente diferente. Esto y no otra cosa, es el social selling.
  4. 4. SOBREAPASIONA-TSASYSUEQUIPO Apasiona-T SAS, nace de la pasión de su fundador y CEO (José María Vich) por las ventas y el marke- ting de calidad. Somos expertos en ventas, nos encanta ver crecer a nuestros CLIENTES y conseguir sus objetivos jun- tos; nuestro método asegura que el conocimiento se queda y, a partir de ahí, solo haya que ponerle dos cosas: Actitud y Constancia. Trabajamos con muchas de las empresas más importantes de este país, hemos ayudado a muchas de ellas a hacer cosas diferentes para tener resultados diferentes; y estamos orgullosos de apoyar cada día más a muchos CEO´s, directivos y vendedores a hacer networking virtual para conseguir sus objetivos, porque “Tu Red es tu mejor activo” Tu red es tu mayor activo chema.vich@apasiona-t.co chema.vich@apasiona-t.co https://www.linkedin.com/in /chemavichapasiona-t/
  5. 5. • Ejecutivo global, coach corporativo en venta social, conferenciante en Latinoamerica y Europa • Co autor del libro: “Linkedin 400 MM, cómo moneti- zar en el económic graph” • Ha trabajado en 4 multinacionales (4 de ellas Fortu- ne 500) en más de 10 paises y 3 continentes, siempre en posiciones directivas • Compañías en las que ha trabajado: DHL, American Express, Western Union e Ingenico entre otras • Especialista en ventas y mercadeo, ha revertido ten- dencias negativas en tiempo record en el mercado Latinoa- mericano sobre todo, y en Europa • Ha trabajado en varios sectores: financiero, servi- cios, viajes corporativos, medios de pago, aviación ejecuti- va entre otros • 2 veces ganador del American Express President Club, y una del Western Union President Club • 1 vez ganador de Cannes Lion, entre otros premios de mercadeo • Asesor senior para Earthport International, y Guidepoint Global en Latinoamerica • Entre sus clientes: AXA, American Express, Colpatria, Optica Alemana, Grupo Axioma y en breve Avianca entre otros • Impulsor del cambio: especialista en venta social José maría vich

×