COMPARTIR ES VIVIR Por: José María Vich
La tecnología no va a automatizar la confianza. Pero sí nos va a ayudar a liberar más tiempo para tomar decisiones que con...
• Ejecutivo global, coach corporativo en venta social, conferenciante en Latinoamerica y Europa • Co autor del libro: “L...
SOBREAPASIONA-TSASYSUEQUIPO Apasiona-T SAS, nace de la pasión de su fundador y CEO (José María Vich) por las ventas y el m...
Compartir información es compartir valor, dar un pedazo de conocimiento a tus clientes para que mejoren, para que vendan mas. No hay que tener miedo a compartir información

  1. 1. COMPARTIR ES VIVIR Por: José María Vich
  2. 2. La tecnología no va a automatizar la confianza. Pero sí nos va a ayudar a liberar más tiempo para tomar decisiones que construyan esa confianza. Se trata, sobre todo, de construer confianza y credibilidad. Para ganarme tu confianza, necesi- tamos que el foco seas tú y no yo. De los dos, que sea mutuo, que el beneficio sea para los dos, una de las frases que realmente me llama la atención es la siguiente: “Para que seas interesante, debes interesarte por algo que no seas tu”, esto lo dijo el presidente de Eloqua. Los mejores vendedores comparten, comparten su conocimiento, su red, y realmente te demuestran que se interesan por ti. Esta es la clave de veredad, tanto para marketing como para ventas e incluso en los diseñadores de producto, pensar todo con los ojos de tu CLIENTE, el que te contrata, te paga y te despide, simplemente dejando de comprar.
  3. 3. • Ejecutivo global, coach corporativo en venta social, conferenciante en Latinoamerica y Europa • Co autor del libro: “Linkedin 400 MM, cómo moneti- zar en el económic graph” • Ha trabajado en 4 multinacionales (4 de ellas Fortu- ne 500) en más de 10 paises y 3 continentes, siempre en posiciones directivas • Compañías en las que ha trabajado: DHL, American Express, Western Union e Ingenico entre otras • Especialista en ventas y mercadeo, ha revertido ten- dencias negativas en tiempo record en el mercado Latinoa- mericano sobre todo, y en Europa • Ha trabajado en varios sectores: financiero, servi- cios, viajes corporativos, medios de pago, aviación ejecuti- va entre otros • 2 veces ganador del American Express President Club, y una del Western Union President Club • 1 vez ganador de Cannes Lion, entre otros premios de mercadeo • Asesor senior para Earthport International, y Guidepoint Global en Latinoamerica • Entre sus clientes: AXA, American Express, Colpatria, Optica Alemana, Grupo Axioma y en breve Avianca entre otros • Impulsor del cambio: especialista en venta social José maría vich
  4. 4. SOBREAPASIONA-TSASYSUEQUIPO Apasiona-T SAS, nace de la pasión de su fundador y CEO (José María Vich) por las ventas y el marke- ting de calidad. Somos expertos en ventas, nos encanta ver crecer a nuestros CLIENTES y conseguir sus objetivos jun- tos; nuestro método asegura que el conocimiento se queda y, a partir de ahí, solo haya que ponerle dos cosas: Actitud y Constancia. Trabajamos con muchas de las empresas más importantes de este país, hemos ayudado a muchas de ellas a hacer cosas diferentes para tener resultados diferentes; y estamos orgullosos de apoyar cada día más a muchos CEO´s, directivos y vendedores a hacer networking virtual para conseguir sus objetivos, porque “Tu Red es tu mejor activo” Tu red es tu mayor activo chema.vich@apasiona-t.co chema.vich@apasiona-t.co https://www.linkedin.com/in /chemavichapasiona-t/

