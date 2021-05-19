Successfully reported this slideshow.
JOSE MARIA FERREIRA MANCILLA PROYECTO FECHA ALUMNE 2019-2020 M8 - APLICACIONS WEB
Que em apres? Creació de pàgines a weebly i wix
Que em apres? Instalacio de xampp amb wordpress i moodle
Instal·lació de Xampp + Wordpress En Windows
INSTAL·LACIÓ DE XAMPP - Per descarregar l'assistent és a la pàgina oficial de xampp
SELECCIÓ DE COMPONENTS PER XAMPP - Per WordPress només necessitaríem instal·lar els components seleccionats
CARPETA D'INSTAL·LACIÓ - Seleccionem la carpeta on volem Xampp
IDIOMA - Selecció del idioma del panel de control de xampp
BITNAMI - No utilitzarem bitnami per aquesta instal·lació
INSTAL·LACIÓ
CARPETA XAMPP - Busquem la carpeta d'instal·lació del xampp
WORDPRESS - Posem tota la carpeta de WordPress en C:xampphtdocs esborrant tot el que havia abans.
INCIAR SERVEIS - Iniciem els serveis d'Apache i MySQL, donem al botó d'Admin per crear la base de dades
BASE DE DADES - Creem una nova base de dades
BASE DE DADES - El nom jo el deixo en wp y el desplegable ha d'estar en uf8_general_ci
WORDPRESS - Una vegada ja creada la base entrem al navegador web i ens dirigim al localhost i s'obrirà el wordpress
WORDPRESS CONFIGURACIÓ BASE DE DADES - Al nom posem el nom que li hem posat anteriorment i l'usuari de la base és root, se...
CREACIÓ PRIMER USUARI - Ens demana l'informació necessària per crear el primer usuari del sistema.
Wordpress ja esta instalat. – Per accedir al backend darrere de l'ip de la nostra màquina posem /wp-admin
M8
M8
