JOSE MARIA FERREIRA PROYECTO FECHA CLIENTE 2019-2020 M1: MUNTATGE I MANTENIMENTS D'EQUIPS
Que em apres? Mesurar l'electricitat dins que necessita l'ordinador
Que em apres? Normes de seguretat en taller, identificació de senyals a taller
Que em apres? Identificar els components que hi ha un equip microinformàtic.
COMPROVACIÓ DE TENSIÓ
CLONACIÓ DE DISCOS PROGRAMES DISPONIBLES PER FER UNA CLONACIÓ DE DISC.
Practica mesura de tensió
FONT D'ALIMENTACIÓ - Farem la comprovació del bon funcionament d’una font.
TESTER - Aquesta es l'eina que utilitzarem per fer la comprovació de tots els components, serveix per mesurar el voltatge,...
TESTER - Per començar la prova de la font primer em d’observar si el corrent altern que ens arriba es el que ens ha d’arri...
TESTER - Una vegada posat al perfil correcte posem els contactes al cable de corrent i observem que el voltatge sigui el a...
INICIAR FONT - Ja comprovat el voltatge que sigui correcte anem per la font. El primer per comprovar-la es encendre-la per...
ENCENDRE PSU - Una vegada realitzat el pont podem connectar la font al corrent, em d’observar que el ventilador s’encén, a...
Aquet seria el codi de color del cables que ens trobarem per tots els pins. Cadascun te un color que esta associat al volt...
TEST - Per poder mesurar els voltatges del cable de la font em de canviar el perfil del tester, a voltatge continu i que n...
TEST - Comprovem primer el cable vermell i veiem que ens dona 5,16v que esta be entre el rang.
TEST - Comprovem el segon cable que es el groc, que ens ha de donar 12v o semblant.
TEST - I per últim el cable taronja que es que li corresponen 3,5v
May. 19, 2021

