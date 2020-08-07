Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Importancia de los laicos
Laicos  El papel de los laicos a lo largo de la historia y por siempre será una riqueza incalculable  Son los brazos del...
SSJuanPabloII  En una pastoral de evangelización la tarea de los laicos es insustituible  El CV II entiende todos los fi...
Laicosatravés deltiempo  Tanto en el AT como en el NT (Flp 4,3)
 Iglesia primitiva: signos de amor, de comunidad
 Constantino: los cristianos dejan de ser perseguidos; sin embargo ahora los monjes y clérigos son los que realizan todas...
 Época medieval: Aspectos postivios, sin embargo una época donde impero la ignorancia
 Reforma/ilustración: nacimiento de movimientos sociales, laicales, papel de la mujer  Concilio Vaticano II
Dificultades  Al acabar el concilio, algunos grupos sacerdotales expresasen su malestar porque no querían desligarse del ...
Apostoladode loslaicos  Mateo 28,19  Anunciar la salvación, y para hacerlo , existe una gran variedad de ministerios, do...
Matrimonio  La valoración del sacramento del matrimonio es de suma importancia para la santificación de los mismos conyug...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Importancia de los laicos

12 views

Published on

importancia de los laicos a traves de la historia

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Importancia de los laicos

  1. 1. Importancia de los laicos
  2. 2. Laicos  El papel de los laicos a lo largo de la historia y por siempre será una riqueza incalculable  Son los brazos del Evangelio donde Dios actua para llegar a los confines de la Tierra  Una columna vertebral que sostiene a la Iglesia
  3. 3. SSJuanPabloII  En una pastoral de evangelización la tarea de los laicos es insustituible  El CV II entiende todos los files cristianos, a excepción de los miembros del orden sagrado y los que viven en estado religioso.
  4. 4. Laicosatravés deltiempo  Tanto en el AT como en el NT (Flp 4,3)
  5. 5.  Iglesia primitiva: signos de amor, de comunidad
  6. 6.  Constantino: los cristianos dejan de ser perseguidos; sin embargo ahora los monjes y clérigos son los que realizan todas las actividades en la igleiaa y el papel del laico se ve reducido
  7. 7.  Época medieval: Aspectos postivios, sin embargo una época donde impero la ignorancia
  8. 8.  Reforma/ilustración: nacimiento de movimientos sociales, laicales, papel de la mujer  Concilio Vaticano II
  9. 9. Dificultades  Al acabar el concilio, algunos grupos sacerdotales expresasen su malestar porque no querían desligarse del mundo y reducirse al culto
  10. 10. Apostoladode loslaicos  Mateo 28,19  Anunciar la salvación, y para hacerlo , existe una gran variedad de ministerios, dones y carismas, es decir, formas de apostolado.
  11. 11. Matrimonio  La valoración del sacramento del matrimonio es de suma importancia para la santificación de los mismos conyuges y para la formación de hogares cristianos, de los que depende el porvernir del pueblo de Dios y de toda la sociedad.

×