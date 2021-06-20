Successfully reported this slideshow.
Junio de 2021 CITAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS Y LAS NORMAS APA. INTEGRANTES: • ALVARADO LUSMERY YAMILETH • NARCANO DOMINGUEZ JOSE GRE...
 La producción científica: es un modo de comprender el mundo que nos rodea, de satisfacer nuestra curiosidad, desarrollar...
 En el este 2021, las Normas APA se encuentran en su séptima edición. Esta actualización cuenta con diferentes caracterís...
Jun. 20, 2021

Citas bibliograficas y normas apa

Material para citar en los textos académicos

  1. 1. Junio de 2021 CITAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS Y LAS NORMAS APA. INTEGRANTES: • ALVARADO LUSMERY YAMILETH • NARCANO DOMINGUEZ JOSE GREGORIO
  2. 2.  La producción científica: es un modo de comprender el mundo que nos rodea, de satisfacer nuestra curiosidad, desarrollar nuevos conocimientos sobre la vida, y formar profesionales imaginativos capaces de innovar y crear, gran parte de las cuales recae en la Universidad.  Entre las funciones principales de la Universidad se encuentra la generación de conocimientos a través de la investigación, y actualmente es el foco de evaluación de las universidades, donde se determina la calidad y cantidad de producción científica, las publicaciones, el talento…entre otros.
  3. 3.  En el este 2021, las Normas APA se encuentran en su séptima edición. Esta actualización cuenta con diferentes características que serán necesarias para la presentación de tus trabajos prácticos, monografías, tesis y otros. Este estilo es muy utilizado en la actualidad por diferentes instituciones educativas y de investigación, porque aunque parecen algo complicadas durante su aprendizaje, permite plasmar los resultados del trabajo elaborado de forma precisa para su posterior revisión. NORMAS APA  El denominado estilo APA es el estándar adoptado por la Asociación Estadounidense de Psicología (American Psychological Association, APA) que los autores utilizan al momento de presentar sus documentos o textos para las revistas publicadas por la entidad.

