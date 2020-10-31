Successfully reported this slideshow.
Editor José Luis Arévalo Torres. Profesor en Educación Primaria, Licenciado en Docencia Primaria, Doctor en Investigación ...
SIGLO XXI. Hacia nuevos enfoques del pensamiento gerencial latinoamericano del siglo XXI

Periodico jose

  1. 1. Titulares: Nuevos enfoques del siglo XXI SUMARIO: 1. Editorial: Hacia nuevos enfoques del pensamiento gerencial latinoamericano del siglo XXI 2.Secciones: - Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en la gerencia de las organizaciones. - Las sociedades del conocimiento y la gerencia. - El desarrollo sostenible y la gerencia. - Caricatura del Día 3. Editor Editorial Hacia nuevos enfoques del pensamiento gerencial latinoamericano del siglo XXI Las organizaciones hoy en día, atraviesan continuos cambios a nivel tecnológico, económico, cultural, social y ambiental siendo así que la gerencia del siglo XXI, tiene enfrentamiento a nuevos retos, para acoplarse a posibilidades de gestión, lo cual surge implementar enfoques emergentes para transformar el pensamiento gerencial y adaptarse a las actuales realidades que exige la sociedad actual. Donde la innovación es la protagonista y esto es debido a los grandes cambios que han SIGLO XXI Periodo de Prensa Digital Ediciones de doctorado en Gerencia Universidad Yacambú Primera Edición 30 de octubre del 2020 Hacia nuevos enfoques del pensamiento gerencial latinoamericano del siglo XXI
  2. 2. surgido a nivel mundial con la globalización y la tecnología. Si hablamos de Latinoamérica, los procesos innovadores en las organizaciones han sido un elemento fundamental para impulsar los desarrollos económicos, las organizaciones tantos públicas como privadas se han visto en la necesidad de implementar estrategias innovadoras que les han impulsado dentro de un mercado globalizado y les ha permitido mantener el ritmo del alto nivel de competitividad existente hoy en día. Secciones: - Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en la gerencia de las organizaciones. El avance tecnológico y la innovación nos rodean cotidianamente de una forma que resulta imposible ignorar. Representan dos de las mayores fuerzas que impulsan el dinamismo social, el crecimiento económico y los avances en la productividad propios de la vida contemporánea. Según la UNESCO (2008), se definen las TIC como un conjunto de disciplinas científicas, tecnológicas, de ingeniería y de técnicas de gestión utilizadas en el manejo y procesa- miento de la información, sus aplicaciones; la interacción entre hombres y máquinas; y los contenidos asociados de carácter social, económico y cultural. Las cuales ofrecen al usuario velocidad y precisión al procesar y transmitir la información, enorme capacidad de almacenamiento, flexibilidad de organización, diseño, marketing y administración de contenidos, la creación de redes2
  3. 3. internas y externas, logrando de esta manera la expansión de la información. (Freeman y Soete, 2007) En consecuencia, generan una forma sistemática de diseñar, desarrollar y evaluar el proceso total de enseñanza - aprendizaje, en términos de objetivos específicos, basada en las investigaciones sobre los mecanismos de aprendizaje y la comunicación, coordinando los talentos humanos, metodológicos, instrumentales y ambientales haciendo la educación más eficaz y eficiente. UNESCO (2008) Educación para Todos. El imperativo de la calidad: Informe de seguimiento de la EPT en el mundo. París, Francia: Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura. Freeman, A y Soete, J (2007). Evaluation criteria and critique of qualitative research studies. Boston, USA: SAGE. - Las sociedades del conocimiento y la gerencia. Para referirme de esta temática cito a Pescador (2014) quien afirma que “la sociedad del conocimiento, entre varias alternativas, se puede caracterizar como aquella sociedad que cuenta con las capacidades para convertir el conocimiento en herramienta central para su propio beneficio” (p. 6) Con respecto a esta idea, es posible decir que la característica principal de este concepto es la construcción del saber cómo un medio de desarrollo, con el objetivo de producir conocimiento con un amplio sentido social. En otras palabras, el conocimiento en nuestros tiempos no puede estar limitado solo al ámbito académico, sino también en la sociedad actual. En Latinoamérica, la problemática es más crítica, dado que, por nuestras características de países en desarrollo, carecemos de una cultura de3
  4. 4. investigación, el sistema educativo se constituye en un modelo pragmático y profesionalizante, sin promover y llevar adelante políticas de investigación e innovación, y por tanto generar desarrollo. En este contexto, dentro de la sociedad del conocimiento y la gerencia se considera a la innovación como factor esencial para la hegemonía del sistema económico, pues es el elemento principal para brindar solución a problemáticas y exigencias de la sociedad actual. El conocimiento, en pocas palabras, es el motor principal para impulsar la creación e innovación del talento humano. Pescador, B. (2014). Revista:¿Hacia una sociedad del conocimiento? 22(2), 6-7. Vol. 8, Núm. 16 Enero –Junio 2018 DOI:10.23913/ride.v8i16.371Pescador Documento en línea. Disponible en: http://www.scielo.org.co/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0121525620140002 00001. [Consulta: 30 de oct. de 2020] - El desarrollo sostenible y la gerencia. El desarrollo sostenible es, sencillamente, “aquel que satisface las necesidades del presente sin poner en peligro la capacidad de las generaciones futuras para satisfacer sus propias necesidades”. Hoy los retos son globales y deben afrontarse desde cada nivel de responsabilidad, con una visión holística de las causas que subyacen bajo los problemas, fomentando la participación de todos los sectores de la sociedad en la consecución de soluciones a largo plazo, y favoreciendo los comportamientos y las prácticas respetuosas con el medio ambiente y la salud de las personas. 4
  5. 5. Es decir, desarrollar los productos, los servicios y en último término la sociedad que asegure la competitividad y liderazgo de nuestra región y satisfaga tanto a las generaciones presentes como a las futuras. Así mismo en América Latina, las perspectivas gerenciales de finales de siglo XX y principios del siglo XXI, plantean a las organizaciones públicas, privadas y sociales la adopción de modelos y estrategias de dirección acordes a las exigencias y a los desafíos del entorno. Los gobiernos de turno deberían realizar un jugar un papel más dinámico como difusores de información sobre los recursos naturales y la calidad ambiental, y promover una contabilidad anual de dichos recursos como un activo más a escala social. - Caricatura del día Imagen. Disponible en: https://gestion.pe/fotogalerias/la-caricatura-de-hoy-noticia-14/5
  6. 6. Editor José Luis Arévalo Torres. Profesor en Educación Primaria, Licenciado en Docencia Primaria, Doctor en Investigación Educativa, Magister en Educación a Distancia un la Universidad Nacional de Loja (UNL). Doctorante en Gerencia en la Universidad de Yacambú (UNY). E-mail: jose.arevalo@unl.edu.ec. Contactos: 0980192494. Loja-Ecuador. 6

