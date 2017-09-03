ACTIVIDAD OBLIGATORIA 2B Londero,Jose Alejandro Ejercicio1 Seleccionadode lista1 ejercicion°7 Usando calculadoraWiris. Usa...
Actividad 2 b

Actividad obligatoria Nivelación Matemática

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD OBLIGATORIA 2B Londero,Jose Alejandro Ejercicio1 Seleccionadode lista1 ejercicion°7 Usando calculadoraWiris. Usando WolframAlpha.  El resultado exactodel ejerciciocombinadoes 419 3
  2. 2.  La expresióndecimal del ejercicio condosdígitosde expansióndecimal es139.66ˆ  La expresiónracional es 419 3  En notacióncientíficanose puede expresaryaque esperiódico  Es Racional.  139.66… se encuentraenlarecta real entre el enteromayor 140 y el enteromenores139. Ejercicio2 Seleccionadode lista2 ejercicion°3 Usando Wiris. Usando WolframAlpha.
  3. 3.  El resultado exactodel ejerciciocombinadoes 14641  La expresión enpotenciade primoses 114 = 14641  La expresiónpotenciade 10 es 1 × 104 + 4 × 103 + 6 × 102 + 4 × 101 + 1 × 100 = 14641  En notacióncientíficaes 1,4641 × 104  Es Entero.  14641 se encuentraenlarecta real entre el enteromayor14642 y el enteromenor14640. Ejercicio3 Seleccionadode lalista3el ejercicion°2 Usando Wiris.
  4. 4. Usando WolframAlpha.  El resultado exactodel ejerciciocombinadoes 7 − 6𝑒  La expresión aproximadadecimaldel ejercicioes −9,31  Es un real irracional.  El decimal aproximado -9,31se encuentraenlarecta real entre el enteromayor -9 y el entero menores -10.

