Lebenmal2020

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja Rol del tutor en el proceso de ense�anza- aprendizaje e-learning Ing. Jos� Leonardo Benavides Maldonado, Ms.Sc. Curso: Docencia Virtual y Dise�o de Curso en Moodle. Abril-2020
  2. 2. Retos de la preparaci�n de Docente Si el docente pertenece a carreras t�cnicas, puede hacer uso de laboratorios en l�nea, destac�ndose los: diferidos, remotos y virtuales. Lograndose de esta forma lo que se conoce como Transposici�n Did�ctica, al unir la teor�a, la simulaci�n y la pr�ctica en el estudiante. A continuaci�n se muestra el grado de complejidad al implementar cada uno de estos laboratorios, y sumando tambi�n la educaci�n tradicional, con el reto de obtener un 100 % de efectividad. DIFERIDOS 10% REMOTOS 45% VIRTUALES 20% LABORATORIOS TRADICIONALES 25%
  3. 3. Roles y responsabilidades del Docente Desarrollar las clases considerando los recursos con los que cuenta. Prevalece el modelo cognitivista al integrar varias estrategias metodol�gicas como son: la constructivista, M�trica, XP (Programaci�n Extrema) y metodolog�a Blended Learning (b- Learning), aprovechando la herramienta de Moodle y se dise�an sus ambientes . Para evaluar las evidencias generadas el docente se centrar� en los niveles de participaci�n activa en diferentes roles e integraci�n del estudiante, as� como en la cantidad y calidad de saberes demostrados
  4. 4. H�bilidades del profesor Virtual 01 Saber analizar, dise�ar, desarrollar, implementar y evaluar los contenidos de una asignatura. 02 Capacidad para trasnmitir una formaci�n personalizada 03 Conocer las TIC`s.
  5. 5. Conclusiones El desarrollo de una metodolog�a de ense�anza-aprendizaje, considerando si se va evaluar al estudiante por competencias o habilidades. El rol del docente es poco activo al aplicar metodolog�as constructivistas en la formaci�n del estudiante. Define el inicio de las clases a trav�s de momentos: inicial, desarrollo y final de cada tema, as� como los roles de trabajo tanto del docente como del estudiante.

